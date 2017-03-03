Unforced Variations: March 2017

This month’s open thread.
Another month begins and last month’s ‘UnVaried Forcation of Thomas’ figures are now in.
February’s Unforced Variations thread comprised 257 comments (up on January’s 194 comments) of which 50 comments were “Thomas says” (down on the 60 “Thomas says” comments in January) which yields a ‘Thomas Comment Ratio’ of 19% of comments (also down on January’s 31% ThCR but still above the 16% ThCR in December). There were significant variations in this percentage through February, with the ‘Thomas Comment Ratio’ falling to 8% following the publication of last month’s ‘UVFoTh’ figures but in recent days it has been hitting a new high of 40%.
The February thread contains 40,000 words (well up on the 26.500 words in January but below the 58,000 of December) of which 9,750 were “Thomas says” (a little above January’s 9,000) which gives a ‘Thomas Word Ratio’ of 24% of the total thread word-count (down on Januray’s 34% but still above the 21% in December). The ThWR also varied greatly through the month and has been running at 50% in recent days.
re: 1.
Definitely an anthropogenic forcing. ;-)
I thought I had RCMs under control, but I’m having a hell of a time with Venus. Can’t get surface temperature over 389 K, which is ridiculous. I’ve got six absorbing gases, detailed H2SO4 clouds, low surface emissivity… nothing works. If there’s a trick to this I’m not getting it. Any help would be appreciated.
Daily CO2
March 2, 2017: 406.12 ppm
March 2, 2016: 406.46 ppm
inverted numbers for March 2nd! Wouldn’t it be lovely to see months of that kind of thing? That is what we need to see.
Recent heatwaves in Australia are showing up the limitations of renewable energy. Grid demand can double in affected areas. Wind power may produce just 2% of its nameplate output. While 25% of homes in some postcodes have rooftop PV it is thought about 80% use air conditioning. As the heat lingers after 6 pm many of those solar homes will use grid electricity to keep air conditioners going. Utilities have been forced to load shed or turn on generators they claim are uneconomic to run.
This turmoil is happening with temperatures in the range 40-47C. You have to think the problems will get worse in future summers.
Published on 3 Mar 2017
Climate scientist Stefan Rahmstorf talks about his research on global sea level rise, the role of plantary waves in the atmosphere in relation to extreme weather events and the weakening of the Gulf Stream System in the North Atlantic. An Earth101 interview.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiEJnwziuCs
The Centre for Digital Cultures (CDC)/Leuphana University Lüneburg
Media, Communications, Theory, Economics, Markets ….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw1TNf7YwHA
It looks like the Trump administration is starting to get serious about killing climate science:
White House proposes steep budget cut to leading climate science agency
“NOAA’s Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research would lose $126 million, or 26 percent, of the funds it has under the current budget. Its satellite data division would lose $513 million, or 22 percent, of its current funding under the proposal.”
…
“The biggest single cut proposed by the passback document comes from NOAA’s satellite division, known as the National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service, which includes a key repository of climate and environmental information, the National Centers for Environmental Information. Researchers there were behind a study suggesting that there has been no recent slowdown in the rate of climate change — research that drew the ire of Republicans in Congress.”
@mike Thanks for that. I’m on the hunt for any counter-Trumpian news.
@Johnno Much of Australia was on the hot side of human habitation before the heat began to ratchet up. Is it too much to hope that Tesla PowerWalls can keep up? On the plus side, wind and solar aren’t water-dependent.
Concerned about the success of climate science denial in the minds of the populace? Science literacy of the masses is neither the cause nor the solution to understanding climate science implications and agw/cc solutions.
“The Global Restructuring of Science as a Marketplace of Ideas” Philip Mirowski Trust in Science workshop Toronto, Ontario October 15-16 2007 Really worth viewing imo.
Do Scientists less and less trust each other? What else was going on a decade ago and what is the situation today? eg “Democracy is a threat to the operation of the Market.” – “Economics has always been at war with itself.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2J13SDqmaNw
Philip Mirowski What is Neoliberalism in 5 minutes?
https://youtu.be/2J13SDqmaNw?t=19m40s
What is Neoliberalism 3 minute theory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1YiOj7-TDo
Neoliberalism explained 4 mins
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2_ruEbn4jU0
Naomi Klein on Global Neoliberalism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKTmwu3ynOY
Noam Chomsky – Neoliberalism 1997
https://youtu.be/jnc1Ay6X1bg?t=4m37s
Every Law and Regulation was created to protect some one or some thing. Over time it is sensible to review these are still applicable. Things change.
But to repeal Regulations unilaterally is to unilaterally remove important Protections of Society and/or the Environment and future generations.
Re: No. 3. A quick and (not so) dirty estimate for getting the surface temperature of Venus: The temperature
at the height of the tau=1 level (about 60 km) will be close to the equilibrium temperature (240 K). Then
take the adiabatic gradient for dry CO2 (about 9 K/km) and extrapolate temperature down to the surface.
Obtain 780 K.
BPL @3
May I ask if you have included aerosols? You probably crudely did, with respect to incoming shortwave, but they also impede outgoing IR, increasing the IR opacity. Also high pressure causes pressure broadening of some spectral lines, which could effectively increase opacity.
Has Arctic ice extent already reached it’s peak?
http://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/
RSS has also posted for February (RSS browser tool here which covers much more than TLT) with an anomaly of +0.44ºC, a small increase on January (+0.41ºC) mirroring the rise shown in UAHv6b5. This is the 5th warmest February on the RSS record after 2016, 1998, 2010 & 2002 (4th warmest on UAHv6b5) and the 37th warmest month within the full record (33rd warmest within UAHv65b).
After a whole two months, it is probably not premature to note that in both RSS (at +0.425ºC) & UAHv6b5 (at +0.325ºC), 2017 is so-far running warmer than all but three previous calendar years (2016, 1998, 2010 – all of them El Nino years) and well ahead of fourth-place 2015 (RSS +0.384ºC, UAHv6b5 +0.261ºC). I reckon that makes it at least a ”scorchio!!!”
Johnno #5,
“limitations of renewable energy”
No, it shows the limitations of poorly designed buildings.
If you want to keep your house cool after the sun goes down at 6PM, but you have this virtually unlimited energy source before 6PM, you insulate your house and store the coolth in some kind of thermal mass.
I don’t know the geology of the locations in question, but an insulated concrete floor slab/foundation in my area maintains a temperature of about 55F during heat waves over 95F. That’s passively.
You don’t need no stinkin’ TeslaWalls, or whatever, even if you aren’t designing a new building. A basement with some water tanks and simple plumbing would do nicely.
Jonno @5.
There is a type of AC called an ice bear. Essentially when power is cheap it makes ice, which can then be melted to allow cooling during times when power is expensive and you need cooling. Essentially you precool the ice reservoir, and tap the cool as needed. Its one way to smooth out the supply/demand curve. Also PG&E (California) has a contract for 2GW from solar reserve, which stores heat energy in the form of molten salt, and has ten hours worth of storage. Its not built yet, but the power purchase agreement is for $.11(US) per kilowatt hour (about double the price of power from photovoltaics).
Daily CO2 per co2.earth
March 3, 2017: 407.52 ppm
March 3, 2016: 404.22 ppm
Couple of spikey days in March 2016 at 406 retreat and we see the more regular trend of 3 plus ppm increase reappear.
This is the ball game. This number has to come down or lots of us earthlings are going to succumb to impact of global warming that follows increase in atmospheric CO2.
It ain’t rocket science.
Zebra @15, I agree passive solar makes a lot of sense. I used to be involved in the building industry doing consulting work, and came across this concept. These are the key points for a very simple type of passive solar home for the benefit of anyone interested:
Have lots of glazing facing the sun, particularly the midday sun and afternoon This maximises heat gain in winter. So choice of section and building orientation is important.
Have thermal mass (as you pointed out) that is exposed to sun coming in the windows, as this absorbs heat energy and keeps the house warm at night. Simple tiled concrete slabs work well. More sophisticated designs use special types of wall mass.
Plenty of insulation and heavy curtains etc, to reduce heat loss.
Have external awnings or louvres so that you can control excessive heat gain in summer. Internal blinds are useless, as once the heat gets through the glazing its trapped in the room.
This doesn’t cost that much, and is often just a question of good planning. It can dramatically reduce heating and cooling costs.
With a warming climate all this stuff becomes particularly relevant.