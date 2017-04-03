Unforced variations: Apr 2017

This month’s open thread.
mike @341 last month.
The latest weekly NOAA MLO numbers show 408ppm rather than 409ppm. It is a significant difference.
The 12-month rise of CO2 continues to show a decline following last years El Nino. Both 5-week and 9-week averages have now dipped below 2.5ppm/yr. This is actually a lower rate than the equivalent number back after the 1997/98 El Nino, as graphed here (usually 2 clicks to ‘download your attachment’) With a bit of a blip in the 2016 CO2 levels as they reached their peak 12-months ago (‘coming weeks’ last year 406.2ppm, 408.8ppm, 407.5ppm, 407.7ppm), we can expect the 12-month CO2 rise to continue dropping for at least the coming month.
“No comments” are visible to me at present, so assuming for the moment nobody has already broached the subject, here are my musings on Lamar Smith’s “show trial” last Wednesday:
The House Science Climate Model Show Trial
In brief:
The denialosphere is of course now spinning like crazy attempting to pin something, anything, on Michael Mann.
not to mention:
Why on Earth Judith chose to repeat the “CAI” allegation is beyond me.
and:
Given our long running campaign against the climate science misinformation frequently printed in the Mail on Sunday it gives us great pleasure to reprint in full the following extract from [Mann’s] written testimony:
Starting to get a handle on where I’ve gone wrong with Venus. My absorption is so heavy even in the visual that no light is getting through to the ground, or even to most of the atmosphere. I’ve been using Moroz’s (1983) cloud optical properties scheme and assuming it’s seamless–which, of course, it can’t be. So more recently I’ve been looking up the known visual windows into Venus’s atmosphere. Apparently windows all the way to the surface, or at least to very low levels of atmosphere, exist at 1, 1.1, and 1.38 microns in the near infrared–which is still sunlight. I’ll post more as I find out more.
Ages ago, 2006, Petter Minnett wrote an article here: Why greenhouse gases heat the ocean.
Skeptics hated it. How times flies:
Wong, Elizabeth, “The Response of the Ocean Thermal Skin Layer to Air-Sea Surface Heat Fluxes.” (2017).
The worst outbreak of sanity of the past decade has struck
The House Science Committee
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2017/03/virulent-outbreak-of-sanity-strikes.html
Climate change deletion finalized in Idaho
The Idaho House of Representatives voted 56-9 to adopt Senate Concurrent Resolution 121 on March 24, 2017, thus finalizing the legislature’s decision to delete five standards — those discussing climate change and human impact on the environment — from a proposed new set of state science standards for Idaho.
As NCSE previously reported, the House Education Committee originally voted in February 2017 to remove the five standards, on the grounds that they failed to present “both sides of the debate.” Despite overwhelming testimony from the public in favor of retaining the standards, the Senate Education Committee followed suit later in the same month.
The recommendations of the two education committees were incorporated in SCR 121, which approves and extends temporary rules of state agencies subject to the legislature’s review. The Senate adopted SCR 121 on a voice vote on March 15, 2017, apparently with little discussion or controversy.
On the House floor, however, there was what the Spokane Spokesman-Review (March 24, 2017) described as “lengthy” debate. Ilana Rubel (D-District 18) was quoted as saying of the deletion of the material, “This takes us into the dark ages of science denial, and is absolutely something we should not be doing.”
But Scott Syme (R-District 11), who led the House Education Committee’s effort to remove the standards, was quoted as saying, “The overriding concern was we just wanted a little balance in it … In fact, we didn’t go as far as I really wanted to. And in retrospect, we probably should’ve exempted another five [standards].”
More than one legislator quoted in the Spokesman-Review story emphasized that the legislature’s decision was temporary. “That means a team of science teachers will be back on the job this summer, for the third consecutive year, working on wording” for a revised set of standards for the legislature’s review in 2018, noted Idaho Ed News (March 23, 2017).
Ed Hawkins, Letter to Lamar Smith.
http://www.climate-lab-book.ac.uk/2017/letter-to-lamar-smith/#more-5019
Just re-read my last comment in the March thread.
http://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2017/03/unforced-variations-march-2017/comment-page-7/#comment-676267
Wow, that’s what typing on a tiny “smart”phone with no reading glasses on produces. Apologies.
Funny I first read the title “Uninformed variations” and then thought I’ve seen too much news of GOP politics. Then thought that this should be a science site with reality in it’s central theme, and was annoyed you’ve put up a whole lot of garbage by the current administration of the second largest state in Northern America. Then I decided to check the title again, and was relieved that this is only a normal open thread for the current month. Then I was dismayed for the people who are spreading news of ignorant, misinformed and nature-hating governement.
Then I thought the comments probably include some references to the actions of these reprehensible people so decided to come to write this comment.
Sorry, for the comment is likely way too much off topic and sorry for the government in the second largest state in North America. I do not mean they need to invade Canada, but that would be req…. NO. Hopefully the moderator enjoyed this, if you did, you might put it on show for the people who in need of the ‘some light refreshment’, the reference to HHGTTG is fully intentional, and refers to the time…Ah well read it yourself.
Russell – Are you aware that a “glitch free” version of that tape is available? See my link above.
Also included is a still picture of Dana Rohrabacher endangering the life of his pencil!
Jim Hunt,
The most notable result I saw from Smith’s circus was a call by the “denialist dream team” to implement climate science “red teams” to challenge the standard model of Earth’s climate. They neglect that science already has red teams–namely every scientist on the planet. Science is a free-for-all of all against all.
That Aunt Judy, Roger the Dodger and the clowns from Huntsville don’t realize this is either and indication that they don’t understand science or an admission they are being disingenuous.
Does anybody know what happened to tamino’s blog? He has updated in two months, and commenting seems to have been turned off.
@2 Forgetting the denialsphere, I honestly didn’t think Mann made an effective presentation in terms of anyone outside the expert community. There was too much of who called whom what name, when did they call it, and who started it. Too much recapitulating the personal arguments of the past couple of decades which does nothing to go forward. Too much food fight. To an outsider it probably looked like a couple’s fight. It certainly twisted my guts.
How could it have been better? Well the situation was a setup from the beginning. Perhaps Adm. Titley has a point in suggesting that scientists stay away from such setups. That said focusing more on the 20 year history of the committee calling just these 3 might have been communicative. Using a different witness–Dr. Hayhoe springs to mind–might have changed the atmosphere from the food fight we saw. I liked where Mann stated that science is a contact sport but he should have stopped right there. Trying to justify Curry’s description as a denier of science results just doesn’t in a setting where you get seconds to elaborate and explain. Sticking to the putative subject of the hearing which was not climate science but rather the scientific method might have helped. In that regard calling a top notch historian of science who could place this “controversy” in context with tobacco, asbestos, acid rain, HFCs, etc. might have been a better course since deniers of each–often the very same people–have all perverted the scientific method equivalently. Bill Foster’s attempts to get at agreement on basic physics looked better than a lot of the rest of the hearing.
I’ve got no answers, but I think this hearing was a net step back, not forward. Not sure it could have been any other way, but I wish it could have been different.
https://www.metafilter.com/166099/Climate-change-is-happening-but-not-to-me
Good post and discussion, with links to sources.
Hey @ #12Dave C. I have wondered the same thing. Also no climate data emailed out for the climate data service since Jan 11.
Completing the February global temperature anomalies, HadCRUT have posted their February anomaly at +0.851ºC, the second warmest February on record (as per GISTEMP, NOAA & BEST) behind Feb 2016 (+1.07ºC) and ahead of Feb 1998 (+0.76ºC), Feb 2002 (+0.71ºC) and Feb 2015 (+0.69ºC). February 2017 came in as the 6th warmest month on the full record (GISTEMP 4th, NOAA 7th, BEST 6th) so all pretty consistently ”scorchyisimo!!” for a non-El Nino year.
Within the HadCRUT4 record, there are only 3 top-20 warm months earlier than the period 2015-to-date (GISTEMP 6, NOAA 1, BEST 6), with the highest ranked of these non-recent month being 9th (GISTEMP 10th, NOAA =15th, BEST 8th). These warm non-recent months are all the peak months of past El Ninos – Jan 2007 9th warmest, Feb 1998 12th warmest, and Feb 2002 =20th warmest.
