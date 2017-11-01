Unforced variations: Nov 2017

This month’s open thread. Lawsuits about scientific disputes, the new Climate Science Special Report from the National Climate Assessment, and (imminently) the WMO State of the Climate statement for 2017.
The UAH anomaly for October has been posted but I do wonder if there is something amiss here. October TLT came in at +0.63ºC, the warmest October on record (way ahead of 2016 +0.43ºC, 2015 +0.42ºC, 1998 +0.40ºC). October 2017 is the 7th warmest anomaly on the full all-month record, besting all but the hottest three El Nino months of 2016 & the hottest three El Nino months of 1998. The rising anomalies since June (0.21, 0.28, 0.41, 0.54, 0.63) have not been reflected in the surface records and are starting to look a bit odd as a linear feature on the monthly record – see graph here (usually 2 clicks to ‘download your attachment’). I will give a little time for this possibility of there being a problem to develop before I comment further on this strange anomaly sequence.
> Deconto and Pollard 2017
I wish someone would map the rate of change in scientific thinking about Antarctic stability.
I think it would be interesting to see how fast the rate of change — Batesian prior? — is turning out to be.
For a good time, compare at the studies mentioned in this thread that began in 2007:
http://scienceblogs.com/stoat/2007/02/05/why-do-science-in-antarctica/
RSS has posted for October with an anomaly of +0.80ºC, the second warmest anomaly of the year so far (ahead of Sept which was +0.84ºC). October 2017 is the warmest October on the RSS record ahead of October 2015 (+0.72ºC) and 2016 (+0.60ºC). It is the 7th highest monthly anomaly on the all-month record behind September 2017 and the peak months of the two big El Ninos (Jan-Apr 2016 & Apr 1998). So for a non-El Nino year, we certainly continue to have “scorchyisimmo!!!!!” on the TLT records.
I remain curious as to why in recednt months these TLT anomalies are hitting such high values when the SAT records are not showing a sign of it. There was the warmth in the SAT records early in the year that failed to appear in the TLT numbers but it seems too much of a delay to be the explanation for this TLT warming which (looking at UAH data up to September) appears to be associated with TLT over ocean.
The table is ranked by the average RSS anomaly of the first ten months of the year (so almost identical to the annual ranking). It is certain that annually 2017 will end up in 2nd slot in RSS TLT as it would now require the final two months averaging above +1.22ºC to gain top spot and below +0.27ºC to drop into third.
…….. Jan-Oct Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.79ºC … … … +0.74ºC … … …1st
2017 .. +0.64ºC
1998 .. +0.64ºC … … … +0.58ºC … … …2nd
2010 .. +0.61ºC … … … +0.56ºC … … …3rd
2015 .. +0.51ºC … … … +0.54ºC … … …4th
2005 .. +0.44ºC … … … +0.42ºC … … …5th
2014 .. +0.41ºC … … … +0.41ºC … … …6th
2007 .. +0.40ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … …9th
2002 .. +0.40ºC … … … +0.38ºC … … …8th
2003 .. +0.37ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … …7th
2013 .. +0.37ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … …10th
Lawsuits about scientific disputes,
I think an essay on Jacobson v Clack et al by this site’s managers would be worth while. Perhaps not right away.
Heartland Institute President Joe Bast’s leaked Red Team memo has so far <a href="https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2017/10/will-real-troglodyte-please-stand-up.html" been parroted by Pruitt, Perry and Steve Koonin as well as the usual Fox, Breitbart and Watts contributors
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2017/10/will-real-troglodyte-please-stand-up.html
M A Rodger @ 4
I remain curious as to why in recednt months these TLT anomalies are hitting such high values when the SAT records are not showing a sign of it
Certain denizens of the climate blogosphere are laying it on a busy hurricane season moving ocean energy to the lower atmos.
Checked daily SSTs and hurricane intensity/tracks over the Atlantic region (and a bit of work on the Pacific), and seems to me that the hurricane transfer effect (new acronym alert – HTE!) from local ocean to global TLT, if any, is negligible.
Does this story have merit? Science Says: Jack Frost nipping at your nose ever later. Seems plausible and consistent with peer-reviewed studies.
Second question: One denialist blog claims to account for the results by invoking “NOAA’s massive loss of station data since the 1980’s, which makes a downwards hockey stick. More than 40% of the USHCN monthly data is now fake.” That’s the first I’ve heard of this. The blogger, of course, doesn’t link to data, just shows a graph. I’m highly skeptical in this “data loss” — what is he talking about?
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/nov/05/donald-trump-accused-blocking-satellite-climate-change-research
“Donald Trump accused of obstructing satellite research into climate change. Republican-controlled Congress ordered destruction of vital sea-ice probe”
“President Trump has been accused of deliberately obstructing research on global warming after it emerged that a critically important technique for investigating sea-ice cover at the poles faces being blocked……”
Common Warming Pattern Emerges Irrespective of Forcing Location
First published: 27 October 2017
DOI: 10.1002/2017MS001083
Abstract
The Earth’s climate is changing due to the existence of multiple radiative forcing agents. It is under question whether different forcing agents perturb the global climate in a distinct way. Previous studies have demonstrated the existence of similar climate response patterns in response to aerosol and greenhouse gas (GHG) forcings.
In this study, the sensitivity of tropospheric temperature response patterns to surface heating distributions is assessed by forcing an atmospheric general circulation model coupled to an aquaplanet slab ocean with a wide range of possible forcing patterns. We show that a common climate pattern emerges in response to localized forcing at different locations.
This pattern, characterized by enhanced warming in the tropical upper troposphere and the polar lower troposphere, resembles the historical trends from observations and models as well as the future projections.
Atmospheric dynamics in combination with thermodynamic air-sea coupling are primarily responsible for shaping this pattern. Identifying this common pattern strengthens our confidence in the projected response to GHG and aerosols in complex climate models.
“You use palm oil? You might as well just spread your bread with ground up baby orangutans.”
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1464665470276295&set=a.444130062329846.1073741825.100001985692108&type=3
MAR, #1 (UAH October anomaly)–
Interesting observation, and thanks for it…
MAR, #4 (RSS October anomaly)–
…and that was going to be my next question. Very interesting that the two are showing similar values. Presumably that shows us that it isn’t a glitch with UAH, which would seem to leave 1) a real world effect, or possibly 2) an artifact of the portion of the methodology that’s common to both. (NB–“Captain Obvious” is one of my alter egos.)
Barry, #7 (‘hurricane transfer effect’)–
Too bad; the concept has a certain elegance to it. But I imagine you are right; I don’t think the global ACE value has been extraordinary this year, though the North Atlantic Basin value certainly has. In fact, and IIRC, the last time I looked, global ACE was pretty much at the climatological norm.