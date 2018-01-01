Unforced Variations: Jan 2018

Happy new year, and a happy new open thread.
In response to some the comments we’ve been getting about previous open threads, we are going to try separating out OT comments on mitigation/saving the planet/theories of political action from ones related to the physical climate system. This thread remains a place for climate science issues, questions, & news, but we have started a new Forced Responses thread where people can more clearly discuss mitigation issues. We realise that sometimes it can be hard to cleanly separate these conversations, but hopefully folk can try that out as a new year’s resolution!
Note we will be updating the Model/Data comparisons over the next few weeks as the various observational data sets get updated for calendar year 2017. The main surface temperature datasets will be released around Jan 18.
Last Week
December 24 – 30, 2017 407.15 ppm
December 24 – 30, 2016 404.66 ppm
December 24 – 30, 2005 384.11 ppm
upward sticky number that we need to turn into a downward sticky number. We should start doing what it takes to make that happen. Folks will make the argument that we have started doing what it takes, but seriously, as long as the number continues to rise without showing any reduction in the rate of increase, then what we are doing, however impressive it might sound, is not what we have do to slow the real world rise in the only number that really matters: CO2 ppm.
One of the key climate science issues is whether we can stay below +2ºC warming by reducing emissions alone. According to climate scientist Keven Anderson, essentially all emissions scenarios that keep us below +2ºC assume massive amounts of Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) from the atmosphere. The amounts or CDR required are staggering… on the order of 10 GT-CO2 per year (more than the oceans sequester).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Chsas3u8k-k (Carbon Budget discussion starts at 17:35)
Some questions for RC:
1. Is Anderson correct?
2. Anderson also claims that most climate scientists are not being forthright about the current predicament we are in. Is he correct about that?
Dan Miller @3,
The graph @22:00 in the Kevin Anderson graph is obviously a lot more than 10Gt(CO2)/yr. (Mind, I haven’t sat and listened through the video.) It us essentially the figure from Anderson & Peters (2016) which is also reproduced in Slide #11 of this Glen Peters presentation of Apr 2017 stating the negative emissions as 15Gt(CO2)/yr by 2100.
I don’t think Anderson (& Peters) is alone in this message of significant levels of negative emissions through the last decades of this century. But note that the size of those late 21st century negative emissions will depend on the late 21st century positive emissions which A&P are variously graphing at 5Gt(CO2)/yr to 6.5Gt(CO2)/yr. The carbon budgets are pretty-much from Table 2.2 of the AR5 Synthesis Report with five-year’s-worth of emissions duly subtracted.
There is however a potential difficulty in making plain that significant negative emissions will be required to keep AGW at ‘acceptable’ levels. Folk who are already reluctant to make plans for necessary mitigation will point to those significant negative emissions and suggest that if they were a little bigger, today’s cuts in emissions could be much reduced/delayed.