Unforced Variations: Jan 2019

This year’s first open thread on climate science topics. Usual rules apply – and let’s make a particular effort to stay substantive and not devolve into empty bickering (you still have Facebook for that).
Any expectations or predictions for climate science in 2019?
Kevin McKinney @168 (last months UV) thanks for that, very interesting indeed. I like the historical perspective. The following article has some nice graphics and analogies related to some of your points. But I wish someone like BPL would confirm if I’m on the right track in my question near the end of the previous UV thread.
https://www.skepticalscience.com/saturated-co2-effect.htm
ok, carryover from Dec thread:
Nigel: at 113 you said: “I also asked the question of anyone who knows how much would we have to decrease emissions for it to register above the noise in atmospheric levels, and what would the time delay be?”
So, Al appears to confirm my sense that a reduction in emissions is reflected in MLO numbers in less than one month.
It takes 2-3 years for emissions to become thoroughly mixed in the atmosphere, but a thoroughly mixed number is not what is measured at MLO. Can we consider the question of time frame between emissions and MLO data points to be settled?
As to the question of how big a reduction is needed to rise above the noise level in the MLO numbers, that is a complicated question. If you think it has happened, post the month/year that you think you see the reduction peak out from behind the noise level and we can have a discussion about that.
I am not a pessimist generally, I am wildly grateful for being alive and conscious. I am quite optimistic about the planet’s ability to support life and to restore life after a great extinction event.
I think there is a story about harry truman that goes like this: Harry was walking to the stage when a man yelled at him: Give’m Hell, Harry! and Harry stopped and responded: You know, I never did give them Hell, I just told them the truth and they thought it was Hell. Perspectives, huh?
MAR came up with his idea that the background increase rate might be 2.1 ppm after smoothing out ENSO type noise. I think the background rate is 2.4 ppm using a much less rigorous set of mathematical operations. Either way, 2.1 or 2.4 ppm annual increase is an increase and we need to be driving the number down soon, like yesterday. So, we need an annual increase number of zero, then we need to start driving a slow removal of CO2 from the atmosphere to restore a more stable and accommodating climate. Let’s do that. We can do that, right?
Let’s do it soon! Optimistic start to the New Year for me!
Cheers
Mike
Before the year is out, CFACT, Breitbart, and The Daily Telegraph will feature Who Needs Climate Policy ? articles pointing to the lack of global warming on Ultima Thule
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2019/01/todays-weather-on-ultima-thule.html
Mike @2, please refer to my previous comment at number 165 on last months UV. You should be able to see my methodology (crude that its is). The end result is the average yearly growth of atmospheric levels for the last 5 years appeared to be slightly down on the previous 10 years and this sure seems to corrlelate well with the flat period in emissions after 2014.
Sorry I didn’t keep the numbers, and I’m not going to work it all out again right now, but you could perhaps work through it if interested, its just arithmetic. Like I said MAR seems to have reached the same conclusion using a far more robust method, so its resolved enough for me.
It’s all fairly nit picky stuff anyway, that merely suggests the drop in emissions after 2010 and particularly 2014 looks like it might be showing up in the mlo data. You would only expect a slight difference anyway. For me the main point is it suggests the emissions data is at least not totally unreliable.
I think you have hit the nail in the head in your final paragraph. This is the main issue. I feel the same way!
nigel, I’m sorry, I lost track. What was the question?
UAH have posted its December TLT anomaly at +0.23ºC, a small drop from November’s +0.25ºC. The UAH anomalies for 2018 sit in the range +0.32C to +0.18ºC.
It is the =6th warmest December in UAH TLT behind previous Decembers 1st 2015 (+0.47ºC), 2nd 2017 (+0.42ºC), 3rd 2003 (+0.38ºC), 4th 1987 (+0.37ºC) & 5th 2016 (+0.27ºC) and equalling 1997 & 1998.
December 2018 is the =68th warmest monthly anomaly on the full all-month RSS TLT record.
With the year complete, the UAH TLT average 2018 anomaly comes in at +0.23ºC, making it as expected the 6th warmest year in the UAH record after warmest year 2016 (+0.52ºC), 2nd 1998 (+0.48ºC), 3rd 2017 (+0.38ºC), 4th 2010 (+0.34ºC) & 5th 2015 (+0.27ºC). (RSS is almost certainly also placing 2018 in 6th). The surface records will show 2018 as 4th as the El Nino years (1998 & 2010) are boosted less than in TLT data.
In another ranking, 2018 comes in as the second least icy year up in the Arctic Ocean. The JAXA SIE for the calendar year averaged 9.91M sq km, above the record annual average set in 2016 of 9.84M sq km and below 2017 (10.00M), 2012 (10.01M), 2011 (10.06M), 2007 (10.09M), 2015 (10.11M). A graph of JAXA SIE anomaly (usually 2 clicks to ‘download your attachment’) does seem to show periods of big variation in recent years which suggests there may be some surprises in store with the Arctic sea ice waiting to show themselves. It is perhaps worth a look to see how exceptional the big wobbles shown in the anomaly actually are.
#3, Russell–Actually, if I had to guess, I’d opine that the usual suspects are more likely to claim the opposite–that Ultima Thule *is* in fact warming, and that since there are no SUVs there–not even New Horizons, anymore–therefore:
*Glowbull*warming*is*a*scam.
After all, didn’t New Horizons monitor a steady increase in radiance brightness?