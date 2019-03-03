This month’s open thread on climate science topics.
16 Responses to “Unforced variations: Mar 2019”
I’m having a hard time finding data showing how much global temperature has been changed with different revisions of the reporting organizations over the years. I’ve been told it’s a lot but I doubt that. I can easily find how much the temperature is adjusted but not how much it has changed with different revisions.
[Response: This is the summary of the GISTEMP history since 1981: https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/history/ At the global mean, changes in input data and methodology only have a small impact. Regionally these things can be more important. – gavin ]
MLO weekly
Week beginning on February 24, 2019: 412.40 ppm +3.62
Weekly value from 1 year ago: 408.78 ppm
Weekly value from 10 years ago: 388.42 ppm +2.40 avg/yr
Last updated: March 3, 2019
Making wkly growth yoy the last 6 weeks @ 3.68, 3.07, 3.82, 3.86, 2.53, and 3.62 – could be a pattern albeit a short one? January was +2.87. It’s the 2.53 week that looks more wobbly and noisy than the rest.
March 02: 411.92 ppm
March 01: 411.56 ppm
February 28: 414.12 ppm
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends/monthly.html
At the tag-end of last month’s UV thread I linked to a two-year-old graphic showing Antarctic Sea Ice nose-diving through 2016. I thought to up-date the graphic to show how things have worked out since. A graph of JAXA Antarctic SIE anomalies 1979-to-date is posted here (Usually 2 clicks to ‘download yor attachment’).
i want to know if someone have information about theory of delta T increase before delta CO2 ?
I think is about Zeller publication. is it possible to determine if temperature grow up before CO2 for few month ?
What is accuracies of TMAG temperature and CO2 ??
please give me simple explanation !
Can AI translate high resolution convective modeling into greater GCM realism?
Beautiful as Schneider’s first Nature results may be, it may a bit early to declare victory.
rtremblay @5,
Can you confirm which Zeller publication you speak of? Indeed, which Zeller?
I can otherwise but assume it is Karl Zeller of Nikolov & Zeller fame (aka Volokin and ReLlez) who do discuss a quantity GMAT = Global Mean Annual near-surface equilibrium Temperature which may be what you are calling TMAG.
For those unfamiliar with the crazy theorising of Nikolov & Zeller, they use a pile of silly pseudo-physicsal calculations to assert that atmospheric pressure is a major input into global surface temperature, comparing temperatures on Earth, the Moon, Venus, Mars Titon & Triton. So you need a good sense of humour when you read their work, eg Nikolov & Zeller (2017)
#4 Note that this cooling is in the thermosphere, 80 km altitude and up, and that “There is no relationship between the natural cycle of cooling and warming in the thermosphere and the weather/climate at Earth’s surface.”
What is going on with GRACE-FO? I understand they had to turn off the main unit June 19. 2018, but were back on a backup unit October 19. There have not been any information on their web-site since November 1. 2018. Can we expect a long gap in the data when they arrive? How long gap? Anyone? Are there anyone here from GFZ/JPL/NASA that now anything? I posted my concern also i the February thread, but received only silence.
This does not look good to me: https://gracefo.jpl.nasa.gov/data/grace-data/
Thank you Gavin. Just what I needed.