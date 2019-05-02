A bimonthly open thread on climate solutions and policies. If you want to discuss climate science, please use the Unforced Variations thread instead.
Forced responses: May 2019
A 1965 White House report that shifts the foundational narrative of modern climate policy has emerged from the archives, one that re-centers Roger Revelle and Charles Keeling in the Presidential advisory process.
.
Its most remarkable paragraph is posted at
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2019/04/and-godfather-of-solar-radiation.html
First Australian carbon credit units issued to a soil carbon grazing project
https://blog.pasturemap.com/issuance-of-the-first-australian-carbon-credit-units-to-a-soil-carbon-grazing-project
I project a farmer who knows what they are doing could earn an extra $50.00 to $200.00 per hectare per year indefinitely just by sequestering carbon.
‘Bout time!
The reasoning that Micheal Mann uses to deduce man-made global warming is that there is no natural phenomenon known that could cause this warming. I may have to agree with him after reading this article: Impacts of Small-Scale Urban Encroachment on Air Temperature Observations. https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/10.1175/JAMC-D-19-0002.1 The Urban Heat Island Effect is alive and well and accounts for at least some of the observed warming. Could the 1.5 to 4.5 sensitivity range be much closer to 1.5?