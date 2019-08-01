Bi-monthly thread on climate solutions and responses.
Forced responses: Aug 2019
21 Responses to “Forced responses: Aug 2019”
Rapid phase out of fossil fuel subsidies must be the most urgent focus for campaigners?
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/aug/01/fossil-fuel-subsidy-cash-pay-green-energy-transition
http://bravenewclimate.proboards.com/thread/312/wade-allisons-radiation-critique?page=1#post-5769
we find a link to an article about Professor Calabrese at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. Again he points to a way in which LNT is wrong.
So whatever the virtues and liabilities of nuclear power plants, serious radiation effects cannot be attributed to modern designs.
To be clear, the reactors at Chernobyl were certainly not modern designs, being graphite moderated.
P S Baker: Rapid phase out of fossil fuel subsidies must be the most urgent focus for campaigners?
AB: I’m thinking inversion – those subsidies need to be replaced by a rapidly rising carbon tax today, not tomorrow.
A second imperative is to officially change the mission of the US military. It should get rid of its useless death-dealing toys and gear up to fight climate change. The culture of honor wedded with a positive mission will prevent “terrorism” and the hatred so many people have for the US. Note that containing the current Ebola outbreak is running into trouble because folks think the doctors are part of a capitalist scam to profit off their misery. If ya spend all your time killing (the “right”) brown people waddaya expect?
Ep, correct me if I’m wrong, but your recent posts distill down to, “renewables can’t work and we will bomb you if you attempt to do what will work and you’re too poor to buy much of what won’t work because your inferior genes made you stupid. This is the optimal solution because that’s what ” subhumans? morons? inferiors?” deserve.
“and we will bomb you”
Error! I forgot to note that the bombing was implied. Perhaps it would be “economically strangle” instead, kind of like the Go USA! team is doing to Iran as punishment for keeping their word (anathema to Trump’s GOPpers)
A third imperative is to do whatever research, right-of-ways, and build out for superconducting backbones across the globe. Would it be best to do it twice? Whatever bones are most needed with current (non-superconducting?) tech and then overlay with the full network?
Al Bundy@4, the description that occured to me was a form of “intellectual racism” but I decided not to say anything. One thing people like EP who knock renewable energy might not realise is Denmark gets 40% of it’s electricity from wind turbines, although they started building this right back in the 1970’s, but it shows whats possible. And this supply is stable. The history is interesting:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wind_power_in_Denmark
#4 Al Bundy,
Al, I think I scared EP away because I asked a question for which he didn’t have a memorized answer. This is often how it works; in particular with the “nuclear option” false-flag trolls.
Their spiel is just a way to get in lots of anti-renewable talking points; if you show them a way to reduce CO2 which might actually include nuclear, they go away.
Don’t be so sure that the rapid phase out of fossil fuels is doable, or even necessary. If I had my magic wand to fix Anthropogenic Global Warming (AGW), I would start with Agriculture.
This is of course counter-intuitive because agriculture is only the second biggest cause of AGW, energy use is first. But even though the second leading cause, it could in fact be the single leading solution.
“Yes, agriculture done improperly can definitely be a problem, but agriculture done in a proper way is an important solution to environmental issues including climate change, water issues, and biodiversity.”-Rattan Lal
More importantly, agriculture is an absolute necessity and can also be done at a profit. This really is the key to my mitigation plan. If it is better than free, because being highly profitable and regenerative at the same time, this strategy actually generates more resources rather than using up resources!
‘In the early 1970s, it dawned on me that no one had ever applied design to agriculture. When I realised it, the hairs went up on the back of my neck. It was so strange. We’d had agriculture for 7,000 years, and we’d been losing for 7,000 years — everything was turning into desert. So I wondered, can we build systems that obey ecological principles? We know what they are, we just never apply them. Ecologists never apply good ecology to their gardens. Architects never understand the transmission of heat in buildings. And physicists live in houses with demented energy systems. It’s curious that we never apply what we know to how we actually live.’-Bill Mollison
Instead of a downward spiral, we take advantage of an upward spiral as we heal the land devastated by 7000 years of agriculture. All that healing of the land and bringing up the natural fertility of the soil involves carbon in the form of humus. As it turns out:
“There is more carbon missing from our soils worldwide due to agriculture than extra in the atmosphere causing global warming!”
This is kind of key because farmer after farmer by the thousands worldwide has learned how to restore their local soils in a matter of a couple decades. This regenerative organic revolution is not new. It actually started in the 1940’s and has grown as it was adopted and adapted to each farmer’s local conditions. But what is new is the scientific advancements in soil microbiology and ecosystem function. This understanding of natural biological systems has indeed filtered down all the way to the farmers with the explosion of information age accessibility to everyone now.
“Permaculture is a philosophy of working with, rather than against nature; of protracted & thoughtful observation rather than protracted & thoughtless labor; & of looking at plants & animals in all their functions, rather than treating any area as a single-product system.” Bill Mollison
As technologies only dreamed of in the 1940’s become standard today, we now have the capacity for any farmer anywhere in the world to heal his own small patch of soil. Multiply that by the many millions of farmers worldwide and there is a good chance that AGW is completely eliminated right there.
“If all farmland was a net sink rather than a net source for CO2, atmospheric CO2 levels would fall at the same time as farm productivity and watershed function improved. This would solve the vast majority of our food production, environmental and human health ‘problems’.” Dr. Christine Jones
But lets assume it isn’t quite enough. What then? We will have already reduced 20% of emissions and turned that into a sink instead. We can measure what else is needed in addition to our changes in agriculture, and whatever else we do, we will have less reductions in fossil fuel energy needed and more resources and stronger economies to accomplish it.
It’s like first giving yourself a pay raise, and then shopping at a discount shop for renewable energy. The net cost would be dramatically reduced, if needed at all.
Now of course ultimately we will need to transition to 100% renewable energy anyway. But almost all approaches that focus on energy first cost 10’s or even 100’s of trillions of dollars! More importantly they have 0% chances of working by themselves anyway. We still need to fix legacy carbon released for the last 100 years or so and remove it. The only current technology we humans have that is scale-able to accomplish this is regenerative agriculture. So better to start there first and have even stronger economies left to tackle the energy needs.
In my opinion the way most politicians approach AGW mitigation is exactly backwards. But either way if we fix agriculture first, which is beneficial in its own right, then we will know better how many renewables we need like nuclear, solar and wind right away, and how many we can wait for better technology advancements like maybe fusion? Who knows what wondrous new energy sources we might come up with in the future? But we won’t have that future if we delay healing the land, which is the foundation of not only all human civilization, but indeed all terrestrial life on the planet!
This also lets us solve AGW without bankrupting the whole worlds economies trying to do it!
It’s a true win/win.
More details on this novel approach can be found below. I have posted it before, but it probably needs repeated.
Scott Strough’s answer to Can we reverse global warming?
https://qr.ae/TUhCyq
I nominate Scott S to head the Department of Ag.
Mike
“Their spiel (nuclear power fanatics) is just a way to get in lots of anti-renewable talking points; if you show them a way to reduce CO2 which might actually include nuclear, they go away.”
So in other words the nuclear power fanatics real motives are to discredit solar and wind power and the nuclear vehicle is a way to do this. This could well be true with some of them, but to me they(including EP) come across like children awed with nuclear energy, that have never fully grown up to appreciate and accept the downsides of nuclear power. They probably just see wind power as competition for their dream of cheap power from a little bit of uranium. As a child I was enthused about nuclear powers potential, but I also thought it looked too good to be true.
Scott E Strough @9,
“Don’t be so sure that the rapid phase out of fossil fuels is doable, or even necessary.”
Really? I would say if we don’t phase out fossil fuels over the next few decades we are truly in the crap. Even if every farm in the world converted to regenerative agriculture the best science based estimates are it would draw down about 20% of our carbon emissions per year at most. Have a read of the related articles on scepticalscience.com. This is very useful, but in no way a replacement for reducing fossil fuels pretty rapidly. So yes replacing electricity generation is expensive but necessary.
You are clearly passionate about regenerative agriculture, but making such bold claims is not convincing for me and I daresay others. Personally I would be a bit more considered.
“Architects never understand the transmission of heat in buildings.”
This got up my nose. Having been involved in building design at one stage of my life, including passive solar homes, this is just a false and arrogant claim to make.
Having said that, I would rather you were in charge of agriculture than Donald Trump’s ship full of fools.
I found a time series for aerosol optical depth which covered 1850 to 2012. I added temperature anomalies from CRUTEM4 and CO2 from Mauna Loa and the Law Dome ice core. Then I did a multiple regression (using the Gretl package, which is R-based):
Model 1: OLS, using observations 1850-2012 (T = 163)
Dependent variable: dTCRU
Coefficient Std. Error t-ratio p-value
const −4.00106 0.142537 -28.0704 <0.00001 ***
CO2 0.0124131 0.000450024 27.5832 <0.00001 ***
AOD −3.11578 0.624953 -4.9856 <0.00001 ***
Mean dependent var −0.128589 S.D. dependent var 0.393249
Sum squared resid 4.252024 S.E. of regression 0.163019
R-squared 0.830275 Adjusted R-squared 0.828153
F(2, 160) 391.3507 P-value(F) 2.40e-62
Log-likelihood 65.89095 Akaike criterion −125.7819
Schwarz criterion −116.5007 Hannan-Quinn −122.0138
rho 0.207344 Durbin-Watson 1.576636
I then subtracted 3.11578 (opposite sign) times AOD from dT to find dT adjusted, and ran a regression of dT adjusted on CO2 alone from 1940 to 1980:
Model 1: OLS, using observations 1940-1980 (T = 41)
Dependent variable: dTadj
Coefficient Std. Error t-ratio p-value
const −0.098589 0.788983 -0.1250 0.90120
CO2 4.92401e-05 0.00247184 0.0199 0.98421
Mean dependent var −0.082878 S.D. dependent var 0.136926
Sum squared resid 0.749939 S.E. of regression 0.138669
R-squared 0.000010 Adjusted R-squared -0.025631
F(1, 39) 0.000397 P-value(F) 0.984208
Log-likelihood 23.85090 Akaike criterion −43.70181
Schwarz criterion −40.27466 Hannan-Quinn −42.45383
rho 0.071858 Durbin-Watson 1.801413
Which shows no underlying trend due to CO2 from 1940 to 1980. First round to Victor.
Scott S: Nothing you wrote above made the least amount of sense to this biologist. Hand-waving and appeals to magic are not going to work against the laws of physics, that’s how it is and how it will remain.
It appears that the IPCC will consider an agricultural plan on the premise that eliminating fossil fuels is insufficient:
http://bravenewclimate.proboards.com/thread/167/sustainable-agriculture?page=2#post-5785
Or else the just prior post.
Decrease of Markers Related to Bone Erosion in Serum of Patients with Musculoskeletal Disorders after Serial Low-Dose Radon Spa Therapy
Cucu, et al.
2017 Jul 25
Front. Immunol.
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2017.00882/full
“… low-dose radiation therapy using … radon spa treatments has shown to decrease the pain and improve the mobility of the patients.”
Re #14 Cougar said Scott S: Nothing you wrote above made the least amount of sense to this biologist.
1. Appeal to Authority Fallacy.
2. What kind of biology? Certainly not “Applied Regenerative Practices,” so your biology background is almost certainly irrelevant. Given you think “nothing” Scott “said made the least amount of sense when it is all backed by real-world acts and scientific studies shows you are the one making “the least amount of sense.”
3. “Hand-waving and appeals to magic are,” hypocritically, what you have done. “Can’t be done! I’m a biologist… or something!”
4. “not going to work against the laws of physics, that’s how it is and how it will remain.” Then you, sir, know absolutely nothing of biology, physics, soils, etc. From the 30-year trial by the Rodale Inst (40% of yearly carbon emissions can be sequestered with relatively simple regenerative – not even anything like a comprehensive system – farming) to the current time when we are seeing confirmation of farmers adding 1% or more of organic C PER YEAR to their soils, this is beyond doable.
Whatever your bias or ignorance, do humanity a favor and stop pulling the “Can’t be done!” card because you have no idea what you are talking about and we are heading to massive death and destruction if we do not get our heads out of our asses – and denialists of natural and simple systems like you are among the biggest problems we face.
@Cougar,
What part are you missing? The symbiosis with AMF? Or is it the details of the LCP (liquid carbon pathway) into the soil of which the AMF is just one link?? Or what exactly is the part you are confused about? I am pretty sure as a biologist you already understand why C4 plants are so much more efficient at photosynthesis than C3 plants. You should also have some understanding of the amount of carbon contained in a mollic epipedon. Are you aware of the recent research into how it forms?So I am not sure where you got left behind at the link I provided?
Plain and simple:
“Climate Scientist Jason Box: “Our Economic System Is Crashing With Reality”
https://youtu.be/MXpJTFX8gTg
Reality will win 100% I bet. So be it !
Killian @17 says:
“From the 30-year trial by the Rodale Inst (40% of yearly carbon emissions can be sequestered with relatively simple regenerative – not even anything like a comprehensive system – farming) to the current time when we are seeing confirmation of farmers adding 1% or more of organic C PER YEAR to their soils, this is beyond doable.”
The following is an account in detail of this 30 years Rodale Island trial.
https://rodaleinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/fst-30-year-report.pdf
There doesn’t appear to be anything in these documents to substantiate claims soils could sequester 40% of yearly emissions. There is one reference to soil carbon “Carbon increase was highest in the organic manure system”. There is virtually nothing in it about soil carbon. There is a ‘claim’ that organic farming releases 40% fewer carbon emissions than other farming methods.
Perhaps there is another document if someone can 1) post a link and 2) copy and paste specific information that says or directly implies 40% of emissions could be sequestered.
The study has been carried out by The Rodale Institute which, is some sort of private sector self appointed non for profit organisation that carries out support for organic farmers and studies on organic farming. It is not an organisation that stands independent of organic farming. It is not clear on their website what academic qualifications the employees hold. They do commission research by other bodies.
Wikipedia also has an article on the Rodale Institute which also makes no mention of huge 40% reductions in atmospheric carbon or anything similar.
I’m impressed by organic and regenerative farming in a general sense so these comments are limited to specific claims about soil carbon and related matters. I like to get to the facts.Needless to say one field trial alone is never terribly compelling, no matter who conducts it
This is an eye opener:
https://www.carbonbrief.org/chinas-emissions-could-peak-10-years-earlier-than-paris-climate-pledge
“China’s emissions ‘could peak 10 years earlier than Paris climate pledge’.”