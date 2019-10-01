Bi-monthly open thread on climate solutions. Please try to be civil. Remember, climate science questions can be discussed on the Unforced Variations thread.
Forced responses: Oct 2019
21 Responses to “Forced responses: Oct 2019”
Comment policy.
Sir David King FRS, on ‘New Tools For Climate Repair’
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2019/10/new-tools-for-climate-repair.html
1 – Russel
Good potential mitigation ideas in the video – Ocean Surface Iron Fertilization sounds promising. How much does it cost? Negative side effects?
He starts off saying he will review the physics of AGW, but does not say a word about thermal radiation physics:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermal_radiation
At 4:22, the temp/CO2 graph “Thousands of years before present” indicates the temperature (blue curve)started rising roughly 20,000 years ago, and even though the CO2 (red curve) is going vertical and is much higher than at any past point on that curve, the current temperature (blue curve) has not risen even to the levels of 125K, 230K, or 325K years ago. Why is that? The graph indicates that CO2 does not drive temperature.
The graph at 6:02 covering the short period from 1900 to present indicates we have just in the past 5 years or so exceeded the observed temps of 1947, when CO2 was much lower.
Summarizing, the mitigation methods shown are promising, but the part on the science of AGW does not support CO2 causing warming.
Strategische Vorausschau: Der Arktisdialog
https://www.bmvg.de/de/aktuelles/strategische-vorausschau-der-arktisdialog-25808
Das US-Militär – einer der größten Klimasünder in der Welt
https://www.heise.de/tp/features/Das-US-Militaer-einer-der-groessten-Klimasuender-in-der-Welt-4455925.html
Rewilding on really big scale is a solution according to Troy Vettese
https://newleftreview.org/issues/II111/articles/troy-vettese-to-freeze-the-thames
Sounds ok to me.
Mike
Re #273 James Charles said “Sep 22, 2019, 12:00am
No One Seemed To Notice Greta Thunberg’s Critique Of The Green New Deal
Jeff McMahon Contributor “
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeffmcmahon/2019/09/22/no-one-seemed-to-notice-greta-thunbergs-critique-of-the-green-new-deal/?fbclid=IwAR2GwXJoX5q_SyhPvEXSfZT_Vlh2a_6PRAbaSsPWIfUD9wMjmOzMECNFj3k#5f3f8ab338da
From the article:
That’s a pretty amazing level of gaslighting and a more obvious Straw Man you’ll never see. Republican/RW fools without the moral, ethical fiber or backbone to do the right thing for humanity = Left propaganda that climate is only for lefties?
Such lying on public policy/public good issues by for political ends should be illegal.
But, hey, it’s a biz mag.
‘Nuff said.
Re #259 Al Bundy said Killian: Principle: Least change for maximum effect.
AB: Principle: When a system was built with essentially zero thought or effort (the comments at RealClimate are surely whenever-it-was’s-freebee-default-comment-section), to use said “system” as a basis for a future release is dumb as dirt
Future release? Changing the functionality to allow comments is not a “release”, it’s a setting.
“least change” is irrelevant.
This is an ignorant comment, literally. You have no idea what you are talking about, but I’ll not be doing a treatise on the nature of principles nor teaching a permaculture course to try to correct your error: This issue is not worth any more of my time. Suffice to say, the easier and faster it is for the site owners to make a useful change, the more likely they will.
Killian, imo the GND makes some level of sense regarding the climate issue, and the socioeconomic provisions are standard fare in most OECD countries and fulfill an important role. However the GND does actually turn the climate crisis into a liberal cause. It’s better to just face it for what it is. The GND has plenty of ideas on mitigation and then goes further and adds on things like universal health care, minimum wages etcetera, which are obviously liberal causes in the American context.
This more or less guarantees the GOP will see it as a liberal plan, and wont have a bar of it. It kills any hope of a bipartisan deal. The Democrats should have kept the social provisions separate from the GND, and at least that might have got some GOP support for the GND. I suspect they will walk the social provisions back out of the plan. The Democrats hearts and minds are in the right place, but they are a bit naieve at strategy.
Russell @1, thank’s, very worthwhile video.
Mr. Know It All says:
2 Oct 2019 at 3:26 AM
the part on the science of AGW does not support CO2 causing warming.
Little does he know.
Re #5 mike said Rewilding on really big scale is a solution according to Troy Vettese
https://newleftreview.org/issues/II111/articles/troy-vettese-to-freeze-the-thames
Sounds ok to me.
Mike
Good to know you like my model. Almost. My model is actually more sane, more aligned with Nature, more aligned with resource limits, and has the large advantage of not being stupid.
Half earth is stupid, flat out. It has been a minimum of 15k years since any lands of this planet, by and large, have been anything like “pristine.” 1. As we see with the Amazon now, functioning ecosystems need protection. The only way to ensure that is to have people there to protect them. Given millions used to live there quite successfully, the idea we need to remove people from areas for them to function is… stupid. History makes this an obviously false claim.
What we need are Regenerative Community (Incubators.) We need to embed regenerative communities everywhere. Turn towns into them, turn cities into archipelagos of them, etc.
We don’t need to rewild the planet, we need to rewild humanity.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EELE7XfUcAAStTb?format=jpg&name=900×900
Killian,
Yes, as I’ve noted, I haven’t built software since 2001 so I am ignorant when it comes to current systems. No GUI experience, no object-oriented experience. That’s why I declined zebra’s suggestion that I write it all myself.
Killian: Changing the functionality to allow comments is not a ‘release”, it’s a setting”
AB: I seriously doubt that custom comment sections are impossible. I know that different sites’ comment sections have different looks and functionality. “Least change” begs “from what?” The currently-used system or any current system?
Hello,
I’m not a climate scientist but I know enough of human behavior to state that it is absolutely necessary to win hearts and minds before behavior changes. It has to get emotional. There must also be certainty in the facts. With so much environmental damage caused by human activity already, science cannot afford to create doubt with words such as “may” or “could” or “possibly” in the mix. Start and end always with certainty, even if it takes a little longer to present.
With that in mind I would like to pose a question: How would you react – how would anyone react – if snow accumulated in the middle of July – in Florida? Certainly, there would be panic and worry in the streets. Another Ice Age is coming! We have to do something! Heat up the planet, now, quickly!
Why, then, is there so much denial and apathy when we know the opposite is occurring? Why is it that so many non-scientists (including leadership) cannot understand the urgency in melting glaciers and a warming planet?
Science knows enough. And because Science knows, it is incumbent upon the scientific community to figure out how to get Average Joe’s everywhere to stop, listen and do something. And because science knows, it also incumbent upon the scientific community to be a good example, too.
Personally, I get it (due in no small part to personal and scientific discovery). I have committed myself to changes already made and with more planned. With all the living Earth provides for me it’s the least I can do. I do not consider the efforts inconvenient or a sacrifice.
Yes, it is a certainty. Earth was born and it will die. It will one day get to an age when it is most susceptible to heat stroke or some other calamity. But not now, not prematurely, not when it is in our power to prevent conditions that create the distress.
And, frankly, to do otherwise is not only the epitome of waste, but a great moral failing, a terrible sin.
Thank you for the opportunity to express my concerns.
Djr
Moved from ‘my country’s emissions left’:
KIA: Greta is playing the politics game. Have to have thick skin to play. [link to Putin]
AB: Yes, you had no answer but wanted to Trumpesquely change the focus.
Putin’s insult to Greta was calculated to fool those who are ignorant of or suppress the fact that solar and wind are the best and fastest way to provide for those who currently have no access to electricity. Transmission lines are expensive and the Least are the last to be linked to the grid.
All the more galling since Greta’s speech declared herself to be “one of the lucky ones”.
Which parts of “solar and wind are cheaper” and “transmission lines are expensive” do you disagree with? Remember to use the voice of a poor person, one who’s quite familiar with temporary or permanent personal blackouts. If you were living without electricity would you cheer for Putin’s fossil power plant and grid someday (long after you’ve died?) or Greta’s solar cells on your shack within a year or so (putting words in their mouths)?
And yes, Greta appears to have rather thick skin. I’m confident that while she was painting her sign she thought about the vile bile she’d receive in response to doing the right thing.
Greta wasn’t indoctrinated, she’s got her own path. Heck, she’s the one who indoctrinated her parents! Got them to go vegetarian, to not fly, to walk their truth.
@Mr. Know It All says: 2 Oct 2019 at 3:26 AM
“At 4:22,…(red curve) is going vertical…much higher… current temperature (blue curve) has not risen … Why is that?”
INERTIA (At 5:30 in the video)
“graph at 6:02 …does not support CO2 causing warming.”
A) It’s European summer temperatures, not global annual averages.
B) Eyeballing one graph isn’t what supports, nor can it refute that fossil CO2 emissions and other GHG’s cause AGW, which is changing the climate.
http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/gistemp/from:1900/mean:6/plot/esrl-co2/scale:0.01/offset:-3.2/plot/uah6/from:1900/mean:12/offset:0.4
Start here to increase your understanding – https://history.aip.org/climate/index.htm
nigel, #8–
Nigel, note that the GND is not a proposal from ‘the Dems.’ It’s a design proposal for legislative approaches to address climate change issuing from a subset of ‘Dems’–largely, climate hawks with a leftish orientation. As such, it’s not party doctrine. It’s a grand policy direction, not a political strategy. And it certainly never attempted to attract GOP support, which in any case is probably pretty much chimerical for any climate change mitigation measure except, just maybe, a revenue-neutral carbon fee.
Djr @13
“I’m not a climate scientist but I know enough of human behavior to state that it is absolutely necessary to win hearts and minds before behavior changes. It has to get emotional.”
I’m not a climate scientist either, but I did some psychology at university, with other stuff. The climate issue does have to get emotional. Showing some feeling when discussing issues reinforces sincerity and urgency, but hysteria, begging and hype will attract near universal derision. So it needs care.
It’s a two sided equation. You need both fear and hope and an upbeat approach to mitigation. The climate issue is becoming emotional anyway as the awful truth starts to sink in with people. Young people speak out, and they tend to be emotional.
“There must also be certainty in the facts. With so much environmental damage caused by human activity already, science cannot afford to create doubt with words such as “may” or “could” or “possibly” in the mix. Start and end always with certainty, even if it takes a little longer to present.”
This is a challenging issue because while complete certainty is obviously desirable psychologically, science works on the basis of “may, could and possibly”, and probabilities and you cant just throw this aside. If scientists say they are 100% certain about some issue they are not really certain about, they will be savaged mercilessly and will struggle to justify such a claim, and then their credibility is truly blown to pieces.
I have no problem with “could and possibly” and so forth. I dont love it, but I accept some things are like that. The people who have a problem with this seem to be at the conservative end of politics, where they like things to be very certain, simple and black and white. Unfortunately life isn’t always like that, so they really need to just accept this.
However some scientists are so nuanced its painful. There are times when directness and simplifying the issue is important perhaps by spelling out how possibly = playing with fire.
In fact the problem isn’t really entirely lack of acceptance of the science. Polls consistently find the majority of people accept we are warming the planet and its serious. The problem is lack of action and the causes of this are many. Having said that it still makes sense to always promote the science.
“With that in mind I would like to pose a question: How would you react – how would anyone react – if snow accumulated in the middle of July – in Florida? Certainly, there would be panic and worry in the streets. ….Why, then, is there so much denial and apathy when we know the opposite is occurring ( obvious warming)?”
An impending ice age wouldn’t really involve sudden summer snowstorms, although such a thing if repeated a few times would certainly get people worried and cause panic. But global warming has been gradual thus far, so doesn’t get a lot of peoples attention and generate urgency. Humans are hard wired to respond best to more sudden and simple, obvious threats. It’s up to us to make people aware of the insidious and dangerous nature of the global warming threat, and promote a bit more altruism about looking after the interests of future generations of people. But again we have to be subtle about this because ear bashing people or trying to make them feel guilty will not work.
“Why is it that so many non-scientists (including leadership) cannot understand the urgency in melting glaciers and a warming planet?”
A shrewd guess would be a complicated mix of reasons. Some people don’t know the physical implications very well, although you would think most people get the basics by now, but there is a lot of deliberate ignorance about. The science leads to the need for some government involvement in the issue, some people hate this so downplay the science. Some comments indicate they associate the climate as some sort of conspiracy to enslave people to big government, which is completely crazy, but its what some people think. Studies show a close association between climate denial and the conspiratorial personality type.
Judging by peoples comments, some don’t see climate change affecting them or this generation too much, and they don’t care about future generations or think their kids will adapt or be saved by some miracle technology. Some people clearly don’t want to change their lifestyle, and are scared of climate taxes.
If I’m right, then the only possible response is to explain why each of these views is badly founded. I doubt there is a single simple tool to convince them like ‘ extinction’. You can shout ‘extinction’ and some people literally don’t care. Extinction is also a big sweeping claim to make if referring to humans, although we do need to point out parts of the world could become uninhabitable and thousands of species are at risk. Extinction is not a bad term, but I would think it’s insufficient in itself.
“Yes, it is a certainty. Earth was born and it will die. It will one day get to an age when it is most susceptible to heat stroke or some other calamity. But not now, not prematurely, not when it is in our power to prevent conditions that create the distress.”
Couldn’t agree more. Well said.
AB says “Greta wasn’t indoctrinated, she’s got her own path. Heck, she’s the one who indoctrinated her parents! Got them to go vegetarian, to not fly, to walk their truth.”
Exactly right. But sneering at young people is easier than thinking and researching.
Djr,
OK. You’re new here. You admit you aren’t a scientist. So, I am going to cut you some slack.
I will instead suggest that you learn what science is and a little bit about how it works. In all but the simplest problems, science is dealing with systems having multiple drivers of behavior. Moreover, because correlation is not causation, science cannot make definitive statements such as A causes B. Once you do, you have left the realm of science. That’s fine. It’s fine to say that the evidence is incontrovertible that CO2 is driving the current temperature rise. That is a statement that is based on science–that is supported by the science. You can even say it is a scientific fact. It just isn’t part of science.
Science is a human endeavor that seeks to enhance understanding of the subject of science. The “facts” it produces are a by produce. It may be possible to get some of the less significant facts wrong and still have a good understanding. It is certainly possible to get many of the facts right and have an incorrect understanding.
Science deals with evidence–formulating theories that could explain the facts, and subjecting those theories to rigorous testing that could provide evidence that invalidates them. In fact, that is the whole goal, because it is by finding evidence that changes our understanding that we increase our understanding.
But going to science for emphatic A-causes-B factual statements is simply wrong-headed. What science will give you is the interpretation/understanding that is best supported by the evidence.
What you do with that evidence and understanding is outside the realm of science. It may be engineering. It may be politics. It may be risk mitigation. It may just be adjusting how you live your life. THAT is what has failed in the current crisis. Scientists have been doing their jobs admirably. Hell, they’ve been doing far more than their job for a very long time–as exemplified by this website. They will continue to go above and beyond the call of duty.
But do not ask them to take on roles that are inconsistent with their duties as scientists.
Brian Dodge @15
Unfortunately Mr. KIA has no interest in increasing his understanding.
There is no excuse for his ignorance as he has been given multiple chances on this site to gain an understanding of the science. Yours is only one of many many attempts to provide him with explanations and sources of information. Yet he goes on repeating the same old debunked garbage with impunity over and over again. Mr. KIA doesn’t care what the science actually tells us, he is simply here to try to sow doubt about that science. He is a political ideologue who is morally corrupt and without a conscience. The future of the planet and future generations is of no concern to him.
Ausser hohlen Phrasen kommt von der Politik nichts.
Das war schon immer so, ist jetzt so und wird auch so bleiben.
Dazu habe ich ja hier schonmal einen Kommentar geschrieben, der aber wohl nicht veröffentlicht wurde.
Na, dann lass ich mal andere zu dem Thema sprechen:
Die CDU macht jetzt Ernst mit dem Abbau der Ökostromerzeugung
Das Eckpunktepapier der Bundesregierung ignoriert die Wissenschaft und blockiert den Ausbau von Erneuerbaren Energien