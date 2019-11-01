Unforced variations: Nov 2019

This month’s open thread.
UAH has posted for October with a TLT anomaly of +0.46ºC, down on the exceptional +0.61ºC anomaly of September but otherwise the second highest anomaly of the year which Jan-Aug spanned from +0.47ºC down to +0.32ºC.
It is the second warmest October on the UAH TLT record behind of 2017 (+0.63ºC) while ahead of 2016 & 2015(both +0.44ºC), 1998 (+0.40ºC), 2003 (+0.29ºC), 2005 (+0.27ºC) and 2014 (+0.24ºC).
It is the =23rd highest anomaly on the all-month UAH TLT record.
With just two months to go to complete the year, 2019 sits in 3rd place for the year-to-date, this the likely position for end-of-year. To drop to 4th place by end-of-year behind 2017 would require Nov-Dec to average less than a chilly +0.30ºC. To gain 2nd place above 1998 within the trend-defying UAH record would require Nov-Dec to average a exceptionally steamy +0.78ºC. (The highest Nov-Dec average to-date was +0.40ºC in 2015.)
…….. Jan-Sept Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.55ºC … … … +0.53ºC … … … 1st
1998 .. +0.54ºC … … … +0.48ºC … … … 2nd
2019 .. +0.42ºC
2017 .. +0.40ºC … … … +0.40ºC … … … 3rd
2010 .. +0.37ºC … … … +0.33ºC … … … 4th
2015 .. +0.25ºC … … … +0.27ºC … … … 5th
2002 .. +0.22ºC … … … +0.22ºC … … … 6th
2018 .. +0.22ºC … … … +0.22ºC … … … 7th
2005 .. +0.21ºC … … … +0.21ºC … … … 8th
2007 .. +0.19ºC … … … +0.16ºC … … … 11th
2003 .. +0.17ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … … 9th
National Geographic September edition has some interesting material on the warming arctic:
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/magazine/2019/09/
The subsection on the permafrost has some interesting information, perspectives of local people and some astonishing photos.
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/2019/08/arctic-permafrost-is-thawing-it-could-speed-up-climate-change-feature/
The research carried out by Dr.s M., I. and R. Connolly has shown that the climate models are nothing more than elaborate computer games? See:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfRBr7PEawY
They conclude that based on balloon measurements over the depth of the atmosphere, increases in CO2 concentration in the atmosphere has no influence at all on global temperatures.
Have I missed any criticisms of this article?
Roy Banks @4:
What “article”? It’s not an article, but a presentation in front of a crank group. If I remember correctly, they’ve already been explained that the balloon data they use simply does not have the temporal and locational resolution to see the expected change, so instead of getting it reviewed in credible climate-related journals, they created their own journal and ‘published’ papers in that. And apparently now go to crank groups to present that work…
For those wishing to make a reply to Roy Banks @4 but who consider listening to the two idgits Connolly & Connolly droaning on for half the day, the slides from their talk (all 106 of them) which presents the latest serving of their grand theory are available hear. And to whet your appetites, their grand theory concludes:-
#4, Roy Banks–
I note that the content you refer to was self-published in 2014 to a website created just for the purpose of presenting the researchers’ work. They invite an open ‘peer review’ process and did receive a few responses, which to my ear have a crankish sound to them. In short, this effort is not peer-reviewed.
I further note that the authors have felt it necessary to invent a ‘hitherto overlooked’ mechanism of energy transmission which they term ‘pervection’, which appears to be critical for their argument that the atmosphere is in thermodynamic equilibrium. This concept appears to have languished since 2014.
Igor Stravinsky famously declined specific criticism of the Disney treatment of his music from Rite of Spring, saying the segment did not, as an “unresisting imbecility,” merit it. It appears to me that the research community has made a comparable assessment of the work of the Drs. Connolly.
No 4 the work of the Connolly, is so childish as to be as some one once said, of such low value as to not even be wrong! I hope their hobby is at least amusing LOL!
RB 4: increases in CO2 concentration in the atmosphere has no influence at all on global temperatures.
BPL: There is so overwhelmingly much evidence to the contrary, we can be sure the authors of the said article slipped up somewhere.
Re #4
Roy Banks,
Thanks for posting that link to the YouTube video where the Dr Connollys (C&C) describe their results: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfRBr7PEawY . They provide evidence that supports my research into why the current climate models are unable to reproduce abrupt climate warmings such as those that initiated the Bølling-Allerød inter-stadial and at the end of the Younger Dryas.
It seems to me that the Irish doctors have shown that the greenhouse effect only operates within the boundary layer and not throughout the troposphere and above as is currently envisaged. That is what I argued last month on this forum.
However, their conclusion that because the current models are wrong then “increases in CO2 concentration in the atmosphere does not influence at all on global temperatures” is a total non sequitur.
Moreover, the correct model where absorption by CO2 is restricted to the boundary layer means that its effect is driven by the Bouguer-Lambert-Beer law which results in additional warming directly related to the concentration of CO2 rather than the logarithmic relation envisaged by the current models.
The work of C&C fits with the results of Christy and Spencer (C&S) who showed that the rise in temperature in the troposphere measured by satellites was less than that predicted by the computer models. But C&C have gone further and found that there are three regions in the troposphere: boundary layer, convection layer and LTE. The ground stations show a rise in temperature in the boundary layer, and the satellites of C&S measure the change in temperature in the convective and LTE layers. These show a lesser rise as the results of C&C imply. But that shows that global temperatures are rising as a result of the increase in atmospheric CO2.
As far as C&Cs explanation of the temperature lapse rate in the stratosphere goes, I think that will have been solved already by warming from above by the absorption by oxygen of incoming solar UV radiation and cooling from below by emission of longwave radiation from ozone.
Thomas Huxley, not Feynman wrote “The great tragedy of science – the slaying of a beautiful hypothesis by an ugly fact.” The idea that the energy balance at the top of the atmosphere (TOA) is controlled by the outgoing longwave radiation from CO2 has been slain by C&C’s experiment. Occam may have stated that ‘Entities should not be multiplied without necessity’, but Einstein said: “Make everything as simple as possible, but not simpler.” The OLR balance is controlled by outgoing shortwave radiation produced by ice sheets and clouds. They are produced by a warmer surface as CO2 concentration rises. It is an oversimplification to claim that CO2 directly controls the TOA balance.
I have a question about the recently published paper by (members of) the EASAC: “Serious mismatches continue between science and policy in forest bioenergy”. The press release about the paper states:
“…the current accounting rules under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) allows imported biomass to be treated as zero emissions when burned (on the assumption that the exporting country has recorded the forest carbon loss in their land use reporting). This provides an accounting loophole which allows an importing country to zero-rate its bioenergy emissions – creating the impression that national emissions are reduced while in reality offloading the responsibility for reporting the net increase in emissions to the exporting country.”
Here is what I don’t understand. I always took it that deforestation was counted as carbon emission, regardless of what happened to the harvested biomass. This would be a pessimistic but safe assumption. But with that assumption in mind, treating the burning of harvested biomass as zero emission is entirely justified, because the carbon would already be in the atmosphere in terms of the calculated budget. Counting it twice would simply be an error rather than an “accounting loophole”.
So where does the idea of this loophole come from? What are they referring to here? Is the carbon budget under the Paris agreement perhaps something different from the budget calculated by the IPCC?
A related question is about the “payback periods”. Isn’t that simply a more nuanced way of looking at the emission due to deforestation? If all deforestation is treated as an emission, then why would the “payback period” result in a higher estimate of atmospheric CO2?
Here is the paper:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/gcbb.12643
And this is the press release:
https://easac.eu/press-releases/details/easac-s-environmental-experts-call-for-international-action-to-restrict-climate-damaging-forest-bioe/