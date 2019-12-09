RealClimate logo


AGU 2019

Filed under: — gavin @ 8 December 2019

Another year, another AGU. Back in San Francisco for the first time in 3 years, and with a massive assortment of talks, events and workshops. For those not able to go, there is an increasing, though not yet exhaustive, availability of streaming and online content.

Notably, the AGU GO service is streaming 15 sessions live on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with the ability to ask questions and interact with other registrants, both in San Francisco and online.

Additionally, there are many posters available electronically at the ‘eLightning’ sessions covering the full range of AGU topics.

The hashtag to follow on Twitter is #AGU19.

One Response to “AGU 2019”

  1. 1
    Jorge says:
    9 Dec 2019 at 10:10 AM

    Gracias!

