Forced Responses: Dec 2019

About Warrants and Crazy E-P
I suggested to Kevin M on the “10 Years On” that everyone should re-read “Just The Facts” once a month and maybe try to apply it when interacting with the usual suspects. (Try it on “how good models have been”, maybe?)
I’m pasting my comment from the previous FR since my experiment in getting Engineer-Poet to actually articulate his premise (warrant), despite going on way too long, has yet to produce a result:
So yes, the point is to get to where the participants are talking about the same thing, instead of reciting non-sequitur lists of factoids as a form of “debate”.
How about it, E-P?
Engineer Poet posted this on last months FR:
“When generating companies add renewables, they MUST be prepared to add storage…..But how MUCH storage? Suppose your USD1500/kW wind turbine is operating at a 40% capacity factor ($3750/kW avg). Now you add a requirement for 8 hours of storage to guarantee firm power delivery. If you bid for a firm 400 W from your rated 1 kW and do this with Li-ion batteries at $350/kWh, you need 3.2 kWh of energy in reserve costing $2800 per guaranteed kW. Voila, your “cheap” wind plant cost is now up to $6550 per average kW.”
Now this is useful analysis, and makes sense, but the battery costs look slightly out of date.
https://about.bnef.com/blog/behind-scenes-take-lithium-ion-battery-prices/
https://energypost.eu/cheap-can-energy-storage-get-pretty-darn-cheap/
Battery storage for electriicty grid applications was actually $176 / kwhr for 2018, so with batteries at $ 176 / kwhr the total wind plant cost with storage would be about $5170 kwhr right now. This is not too bad and is cheaper or at least competitive with nuclear power costs, for on shore wind anyway.
Now the article on battery storage suggests battery costs will fall to to just $62 kwhr by 2030 so that means wind plant power with storage would be way below $6550. Not looking too bad at all. Sorry I’m not engineer so I’m not in a position to do all the analysis and calcs confidently and quickly, but clearly wind power with storage isn’t looking too bad, for 12 hours storage anyway. An 80% renewables grid needs 12 hours storage as per the other article I posted.
Now a 100% renewables grid needs 3 weeks storage, and so obviously this makes wind power with battery storage expensive for the forseeable future and vast quantities of battery manufacturing plant that might be unrealistic. But we could have a grid that is partly renewables (with storage) and partly nuclear power.
Given both power sources have their downsides, renewables requiring storage, and nuclear power being painfully slow to build and not exactly cheap, a combined grid seems the most plausible thing likely to develop and not a bad outcome.
nigelj: Now a 100% renewables grid needs 3 weeks storage,
AB: Nope. The caveats the authors used to come to that conclusion were dorky. NO transfer of power, NO demand adjustment, NO nothing except do it the least rational way possible.
They were using an impossible scenario as a way to enlighten, NOT as cheerleaders for said dorky scenario. (or so I believe)
Hi guys and gals,
I’m trying (again) to turn over a new leaf, to be the sort of person I would have been if only…
And this holiday season I invite everyone to try harder to follow the teachings of whatever wise one you cherish. There’s no such thing as “(insert religious faith here) charity and compassion”. Pretty much ALL of humanity’s social constructs express the exact same direction: “Do unto others”.
I’ve noticed that sniping at denialists numbs us to our own acting in defiance of ALL of humanity’s social constructs. As a result, we snipe at our friends and allies when even the slightest gap exists between our conclusions. I blame testosterone poisoning.
So, Happy Holidays to all. We can do better.
Al Bundy lied @533 in the previous thread:
I told you to either link the source or retract your claim. You are not honest enough to even try.
It is not a quote, it is your fabrication. The only place those words appear on Real Climate is in the previous UR thread, in YOUR comment and followups. You fabricated a “quote” from me, but when I did the same back to you, you squealed like a stuck pig. You can dish it out, but you can’t take it.
Now admit your fabrication and apologize to me.
On the contrary, China is using the cheapest transmission it can devote to the task. The Wikipedia page on UHV transmission in China notes the distance between the generation sources (western hydro and NWern coal) and eastern load centers. Where HVDC is used, it is the cheapest option available. China is not using HVDC because China is rich, China is using it because it costs the least.
One example is HVDC from the Three Gorges dam to Guandong. That’s 3 GW over 940 km (~580 miles). If the distance was even 200 miles, there would be no sense in using HVDC; both the costs and losses would be higher than using AC.
In a country using nuclear power to generate electricity and heat wherever required, the typical distance between source and load will be less than 100 miles, if not less than 10. HVDC makes NO sense in that situation.
China has ONE 4-node HVDC network to date. This is not a full HVDC grid, or anything close. Neither is it reliant on the wind and PV “renewables” that we are told are “the future”. Experience with their inherent unreliability proves that they are, if not the past (to be discarded), supplements only.
What does one tiny country on the Mediterranian sea have to do with world-changing problems?! HTF, man, if those people are THAT much of a problem then just cover the whole area in Trinitite. If we can’t decarbonize and save the rest of the planet any other way, it’s just Something We Gotta Do (not saying that the premise is true).
Note that I HAVE given you a way to make the entire Middle East irrelevant energy-wise.
I told you. Insurance, that pays for itself in savings. Minimal cost with benefit that pays for it, capisce?
The AP1000 was “design once, build anywhere”… until the enemies of nuclear energy said “prove your design is safe where you want to build it HERE. And AGAIN where you want to build it HERE. Oh, and AGAIN…” ad infinitum. Not to mention imposing the brand-new aircraft impact rule on contracts already signed, just because ground was not yet broken. Yes, I would PERSONALLY live next to such a unit. I live barely 30 miles from where one used to be. I’d like to see another nuke (AP1000 or other) on that site; it would create a bunch of great jobs and a heap of reliable clean electric power for my region. It’s all good.
Do you have ANY idea just how much energy and capital is tied up in the existing building stock? How much capital you’d DESTROY by e.g. cutting down mature trees to allow light to let “passive solar” into existing buildings? The “legacy systems” are MASSIVE and you cannot wait to address them. Neither can you destroy quality of life by slashing every tree that blocks the sun in winter… which also holds off the sun in summer.
That is why I put your #5 priority (nukes with district heat) FIRST. It requires NO other changes to existing structures. It is carbon-free 24/7/365 with no further effort. People who want to live away from built-up areas can build their passive-solar houses. Those who are building anew have the luxury of tailoring their construction to the needs of the world as we understand them. The people who go to live in houses 50 or 100 years old do not, and we do not have either the capital or the will to destroy our history to replace them in the next couple of decades. Nor should we wish to.
Do you realize that the average US LDV on the road has EPA fuel economy of just 22.3 MPG?
At least TRY to connect with reality. I realize that the average US LDV travels fully half its lifetime mileage in its first 6 years. I suspect that this would be stretched out for PHEVs… and I would rely on that. That’s why I promote incentive programs that would make most US LDVs into PHEVs. Given lots of 24/7 carbon-free electric power, PHEVs are just the ticket to slashing CO2 emissions from the transport sector. We could do this a lot faster than trying to turn everything into a BEV or FCEV. Batteries are expensive, hydrogen is dangerous; electricity is cheap and safe.
In the UK, the BEST performing offshore wind farm has a capacity factor under 50%. The average UK wind capacity factor was just 30% last year.
STOP LYING.
Kevin Donald McKinney wrote @541 in the previous thread:
Where has an example of such fallen to less than the cost of its raw materials? Nowhere.
We have storage “solutions” fit for minutes and hours, but what we NEED for a “renewable economy” is storage solutions fit for weeks and months. Not only do we not have them, there’s no possible way to make them at the cost (and environmental impact) of anything we have available… and trying to run everything on “renewables” will only increase that cost.
The only solution is to think outside the “renewable” box. Environmental Progress has done it, can you?
There is no “immediate” emissions crisis. We have a crisis that goes from now to 2050 and beyond. We have more than enough time to e.g. build a Fermi 1 equivalent every day 250 days a year from 2020 until the job is done. 430 MW(t)/d * 250 d/yr = 107.5 GW(t)/yr. 107.5 GW(t)/yr * 30 y = 3.225 TW(th), roughly the entire primary energy consumption of the United States. We can do this with a reactor design that is now over 50 years old. There is NO excuse for delay.
My BOTE calculations suggest that the “Fermi 1 a day” program would satisfy all US energy demand, and then some. There appears to be a potential of OTOO 250 GW of surplus electric power on average. If we can capture atmospheric CO2 at an energy cost of 2.5 GJ/ton, we could capture 100 tons/second or 3.16 billion tpy. If the rest of the world did the same, and world energy consumption rose to 5x US consumption, that would come to 15.8 billion tpy. Thats’s nearly half of current world CO2 emissions, and would come after nearly-full world energy decarbonization. This would head us down to 350 ppm pretty quickly.
Paul Pukite wrote @542 in the previous thread:
I gave one of my concepts to the world, royalty-free, because I think the value is worth more than any profit I could possibly make:
http://bravenewclimate.proboards.com/post/6113/thread
Now STFU until you are ready to talk physics, chemistry, and all that science crap. As I wrote @544 in the previous thread, we need a 120% solution that covers EVERYTHING.
Pumped hydro seems to me to be the main solution for long-term storage. A recent study identified 530,000 sites worldwide where pumped hydro facilities can be built. That plus wide-area smart grids can probably do the job for 100% renewable power. The problem now is to build it all. Investment in energy infrastructure runs into the trillions of dollars per year; there’s no reason we can’t put a lot of that into pumped hydro and WASG, but it requires the political will to make the decision.
Assuming future batteries will be a fraction of their present cost is counting chickens that may not hatch. The much lauded battery component of the windfarm in Hornsdale South Australia cost A$90m for 129 Mwh which is pretty close to A$700 per kwh capital cost. In Australia the Powerwall 2 home battery is at least $10k installed for 13.5 kwh. Unit cost $740. Somehow this will reduce to under $200 because one day we’ll have flying cars and that’s the way things go. Why not assume massive cost reductions for nuclear?
Suppose batteries did get to $200 per kwh. Times a billion is $200 bn per Twh. For an all wind and solar system we will need many Twh of energy storage. Aside from shortage of materials we’d have to cancel military budgets to find that kind of money.
#9 Johnno,
“why not assume”
I have been trying to point out the obvious: It doesn’t matter what anyone “assumes” because nobody here is the God-Emperor Of The Electricity Sector, and nobody here is even the least significant member of the non-existent engineering-design team advising the GEOTES.
For the USA, what makes sense is to set up a system where the decision about what is the best generating modality is made locally under a true free market system.
A true free market system is where there is
1. Competition, not monopoly.
2. Internalization of costs.
So, maybe battery costs will come down, and maybe nuclear costs will come down, and maybe there is pumped storage, and maybe there is load management, blah blah blah. We have heard all these things a million times, and there is nothing wrong with any of them when seen in the aggregate.
What’s absurd is proposing grandiose, one-size-fits-all fantasies that will never happen, because there is no GEOTES, at least not in the USA. (Don’t think so in Australia either.)
How about accepting that and looking at realistic policy changes that would help to reduce CO2 emissions…not magical Nirvana, just progress.
#6, EP–
Sigh.
Not needed, not claimed. Total strawman. See, for example, nigel’s #2.
Incorrect, per numerous previous cites. See, for example, AB’s #3. And also rather a strawman, per my previous comments, in that I’ve been very clear that I regard a 100% renewable grid as unlikely. We’ll have some level of nuclear power for the foreseeable future. It just won’t be the mainstay E-P dreams of.
Uh, nothing gets too much more immediate than “now.”
Given the realities of planning and production, under optimistic assumptions, starting ‘now’ means that the sentence should read:
And getting the power online beginning in 2030 is too damn late, thanks to decades of procrastination. It simply makes no sense to make nuclear power your mainstay in the current situation. A reactor takes, including planning, something on the order of ten years–even in South Korea, where they’ve done better than anyone in getting them built on time, frequently clocking six years or less pure construction time. A typical wind or solar farm is producing in maybe 4. (Pure construction times are usually under 2 years.) And Tesla famously put up the Hornsby battery storage plant in less than 6 months, proposal to interconnect.
It’s unclear to me who the “we” is, in the sentence describing the “Fermi 1” project–the globe or the US? But either way, I would ask, where is the capacity to initiate such a build program?
Where are the tradesmen with the requisite skills? (I note, for example, that the second the Summer expansion here in SC was clearly dead, there were television ads trolling for those tradesmen to work on the Vogtle expansion–despite the evident reality that every one of them already knew perfectly well that there were jobs on offer two or three hours down the road in Waynesboro. The suggestion is clearly that Vogtle are a little tight on skilled labor. So what happens when you ramp up demand for that labor by a factor of a hundred or so?)
Where is the financial capacity, considering that South Carolina couldn’t manage a 2 reactor build, and it’s a middle-of-the-pack state by population and economy? Now we’re going to be building 5 new reactors per state per year? (Assuming that “we” means “the US”.)
And lastly, where is the political will? Many people are deeply uncomfortable with nuclear power. We may wish that that weren’t true, but the reality remains. Nothing is as predictable in political life as that such a dramatic expansion of nuclear power would produce incredibly intense opposition (and particularly so with the price tag that would be entailed.)
Since we are in (I would reiterate) an “immediate emissions crisis”, failure would be catastrophic. And the way I see it, it would also be pretty much guaranteed. This “Fermi a day” proposal would thus be suicidal in effect.
Johnno, #9, says:
With respect, no. The decline is storage costs is not only already presently observable, it qualifies as dramatic. For instance:
https://about.bnef.com/blog/battery-pack-prices-fall-as-market-ramps-up-with-market-average-at-156-kwh-in-2019/
Johnno asks, further:
The answer? Because with 60 years of experience in reactor construction in the books now, nuclear’s so-called “learning curve”–the change in build cost over time–has been modest at best and negative at worst. That may change with more modularized designs, and smaller reactors such as the SMRs, but so far it hasn’t. (Note that the AP 1000s currently under construction at Vogtle are more modular, and were supposed to be much cheaper. They haven’t turned out to be so, unfortunately.)
Betting the farm on 60 years of failure in this regard doesn’t strike me as a good idea.
E-P: Now admit your fabrication and apologize to me.
AB: Nope. IF I copied your words with a single letter off, who cares? I quoted you accurately enough and with the intent to copy you accurately. That’s KEY. I made a teensy tiny mistake by not being as clear as I could have been with regard to the end of the quote, and maybe, though I do NOT concede it, made a typo when copying your words into a tiny phone. In contrast, you deliberately lied. if you can’t see the difference, then I suspect you’re alone in your inability.
e-P: China is not using HVDC because China is rich, China is using it because it costs the least.
AB: So you agree with me 100% that even a poor country can afford the least expensive way to transmit energy very long distances. Why phrase is like an argument?
E-P: What does one tiny country on the Mediterranian sea have to do with world-changing problems?! HTF, man, if those people are THAT much of a problem then just cover the whole area in Trinitite. If we can’t decarbonize and save the rest of the planet any other way, it’s just Something We Gotta Do (not saying that the premise is true).
AB: Dude, you’ve already appalled everyone with your “Just kill them all and everything will be OK” attitude and you bring it back with an explicit reference to eradicating the stereotypical victims of said attitude?? “But I’m not saying what I’m saying” doesn’t pass the sniff test.
E-P:I told you. Insurance, that pays for itself in savings. Minimal cost with benefit that pays for it, capisce?
AB: Nope. Why install a VERY noisy and inefficient new system when for about the same money and effort one could install a very quiet and efficient system? Apples to apples, eh?
E-P: The AP1000 was “design once, build anywhere”… until the enemies of nuclear energy said “prove your design is safe where you want to build it HERE.
AB: Yep. Tis a political/emotional problem. Solve the problem instead of pounding sand while lamenting.
E-P: Do you have ANY idea just how much energy and capital is tied up in the existing building stock? How much capital you’d DESTROY by e.g. cutting down mature trees to allow light to let “passive solar” into existing buildings?
AB: Dude, I listed 5 items, including nuclear-supplied district heating. So if you guessed anything more than “negligible”, you ain’t reading for comprehension, but for excuses to denigrate. And then you go on to AGREE with me but quibble about the order in which I listed options. I ask you: “given a house on the prairie that is ten miles from town, isn’t your plan to use nuclear district heat for EVERYONE dorky?” Oh, you weren’t thinking nuclear district heat for everyone? Shoving someone’s thoughts into the dumbest possible interpretation is not productive…
E-P: Do you realize that the average US LDV on the road has EPA fuel economy of just 22.3 MPG? At least TRY to connect with reality.
AB: The average nuclear power plant is NOT an AP1000. Thus, your arguments are wrong because they don’t use the average plant as a baseline. DUH I used the current best practice, as expressed by the Hyundai Ionic and Toyota Prius for my comparison to the future.
E-P: In the UK, the BEST performing offshore wind farm has a capacity factor under 50%. The average UK wind capacity factor was just 30% last year.
STOP LYING.
AB: Again, I was speaking about current best practices. The next-generation offshore turbines reach 60%. Who the ef cares about obsolete stuff? Only those who would hold up Chernobyl as the best possible nuclear power plant.
Barton Paul Levenson @8 — The problem with long term storage is that capital and also O&M have to be regularly paid. To see the effect, consider what happened to ERCOT Texas wholesale prices for several weeks last summer.
The existing pumped hydro schemes in the USA were built in the 1960s and 1970s so that nuclear power plants could run flat out all the time. The pumped hydro station would buy low at night and sell high during the day. This no longer works in California where the one remaining pumped hydro scheme can’t earn enough for proper maintenance. It will surely cease operating as soon as a major replacement is required.
I know of 4 excellent pumped hydro scheme sites here in the Pacific Northwest; 3 are trying to find investors. No takers.
zebra:
Well said, z.
As we all know, the rate of GMST rise is determined by the aggregate rate of GHG emissions from all sources, minus the combined rate of withdrawal to all sinks. Therefore, every decrement in emissions or increment in withdrawal, for any reason, proportionally extends the time we have to bring the rate of warming to zero. Remember: anthropogenic global warming is a “tragedy of the commons“. Our collective goal should not be to reward or punish anyone for the rise in atmospheric CO2, or fetishize any particular tool for slowing it, but to halt the warming short of global economic collapse and mass population die off. Uhm, duh?
Many RC commenters recognize the value of direct intervention in ‘free’ markets, as with a revenue-neutral carbon tax, to internalize some fraction of the marginal social cost of carbon in prices for fossil fuels, cement, meat, palm oil, etc.; but also that some consumer demands are more price-elastic than others. I, for one, am not ruling out other ‘market-based’ measures such as subsidies for carbon-neutral alternatives, or outright command and control, in addition. Nor am I constraining “collective” to “government”: Garrett Hardin later wished he’d titled his seminal 1968 Science article “The Tragedy of the Unmanaged Commons”, and Elinor Ostrom won the 2009 Economics Nobel for her work on collective self-management by common-pool resource users, over “polycentric” political scopes*. IOW: capping AGW won’t happen in one fell swoop, and will finally depend on all of the above.
* Ironically, Hardin may have been wrong about his ultimate tragedy, unlimited growth of the global human population. That began meliorating shortly before he published, apparently due more to private reproductive choices than collective ones (heading off Russell and other doughty cold warriors). Tragedy of the commons entered the jargon of Economics nevertheless. More recently, authors including Ostrom have proposed replacing “tragedy” with “drama”, “because the commons entails history, comedy, and tragedy.” And because, although the drama of the climate commons has already been undeniably tragic (“a single death is a tragedy, a million deaths is way more of one” -MA), we’re not actually at the mercy of whimsical gods. We get to write the ending!
E-P,
Demanding that someone apologize for an innocent error while refusing to apologize for a flagrant LIE is not something that endears one to the crowd.
Apologize to me NOW.
Barton Paul Levenson @8 I agree, except some countries don’t suit pumped hydro very well due to their physical geography and rainfall patterns. Still there are other options like pressurised water and molten salt storage etc. To me the whole issue becomes regional and so its hard to generalise about ideal and singular global solutions. Nuclear power will slot in where it makes sense.
E-P 5: The AP1000 was “design once, build anywhere”… until the enemies of nuclear energy said “prove your design is safe where you want to build it HERE. And AGAIN where you want to build it HERE. Oh, and AGAIN…” ad infinitum.
BPL: Probably because SITE MATTERS, as the Japanese found out.
J 9: Why not assume massive cost reductions for nuclear?
BPL: Because the historical experience with nuclear has always been that the costs go up and up and up.
Al Bundy @3, I agree to the extent that the report claiming the 100% renewables grid needs three weeks storage is dorky and pessimistic, and their probable motivations for saying it all. Perceptive of you.
But a 100% renewables grid would still need A LOT of storage. You seem to be ignoring this rather fundamental point.
For example smart wide area grids tapping into areas with surplus wind power to feed areas with little wind power on the day, only work in larger countries with varying weather across the country, and even they will still need plenty of storage unless you intend to build a huge surplus of wind towers everywhere, which costs money and is a bit daft. Smaller countries face bigger wind intermittency issues because the whole country could have light winds, so they would need a lot of storage, there is no other option.
Some of this storage might ultimately be in peoples homes or cars, but its still storage. Demand management can help but only reduces the problem a certain ammount and is idealistic so hard to implement. Some countries suit pumped hydro, but some don’t because of the geography and rainfall patterns so battery storage is the most likely option.
Ultimately if we are serious about retiring masses of coal and gas fired plant over the next 30 years, the demand for lithium batteries and other storage options will be huge beyond words, and will inevitably hit barriers will it not? So I can see nuclear power helping in some cases. It uses different materials and skills.
On the other hand scaling up nuclear power as a stand alone solution in just 30 years to meet Paris accord goals would be challenging and would hit supply bottlenecks of its own, inevitably. So we are probably stuck with a hybrid power system, whether we like it or not.
Of course this is just my pontificating aloud playing the Energy God. In a free market economy with some sort of energy market, the government just sets a few basic rules, and its essentially up to the generators to decide what to do. (Zebra is right one of those rules should be to prevent monopolies).
I’m just interested in what is going to be the most likely outcome, and whether we are currently going in a viable direction by building wind and solar power. It looks ok to me, but storage will be challenging, and so options like nuclear power and geothermal power will be useful additions to the grid.
Everyone,
Note how ineffective “being right” is. I shredded E-P with regard to morals, ethics, and sociological interaction but I’m certain that my “victory” only hardened his defense of his error.
Ain’t being human a hoot?
Al Bundy @3 and yes in theory the whole world could become one giant interconnected smart grid but politics will get in the way.
Regarding the tortured and sniping discussion between Engineer Poet and Al Bundy on passive solar buildings and things. Converting existing traditional homes to passive solar homes would be feasible in most cases. Most homes get enough sunlight to form the basis of passive solar heating in winter. At most you might need to add a larger window or two, but probably not.
You then need to strip away carpet and tile some of the floors to add thermal mass to store heat, and pump insulation into the walls, and double glaze the windows to reduce heat loss or add heavy curtains. You may need a device to stop heat gain in summer like external awnings and louvres, or thermal curtains. But the end result is reduced electricity bills.
The issue is this all can be clearly seen to cost significant money that people don’t have, because wonderful capitalism works on the principle of having as little money in the bank as possible, and as bigger mortgages as possible, so it would need something like government tax breaks or government subsidised loans. It then becomes frustratingly political but its certainly a good idea in theory.
Building materials like ceramic tiles, fibreglass batts, aluminium and glass are going to have less availability issues than lithium, cobalt and uranium. Wool insulation is a very sustainable option, although it is more suited to new homes:
https://www.ecoinsulation.co.nz/ecofleece/
This is a side-track but bear with me.
Becuase Johnno says at #9 about the cost of batteries as energy buffer storage for the grid:
“we’d have to cancel military budgets to find that kind of money”.
Oh, yes! Oh, yes! Oh, yes! That is not a bug. That’s a feature.
Then someone else said he figured the numbers wrong, but it is still a good idea.
Since this IS the mitigation thread:
Isreali scientists create bacteria to eat CO2:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/in-possible-climate-breakthrough-israel-scientists-engineer-bacteria-to-eat-co%E2%82%82/
Everything good about healthy lives is an aspect of #regenerativesimplicity. Here’s another.
https://www.facebook.com/KillianKOB/posts/10220751821608667
So, if nobody has to pay for anything, does that not solve the vast majority of what you blinkered dorks are talking about for months on end…?
Why, yes, yes it does.
Hmmm… To be clear, if there’s no $, there’s no cost, only can/can’t.
Get it?
Barton Paul Levenson @18 — Nuclear power plant prices don’t go up for the VVER units from Rosatom nor the Kepco units. I don’t know how to obtain price data from China but they keep building as well.
The next generation of nuclear power plants is designed to compete with natural gas, except of course in Texas. We shall see but in the nonce there are certainly parts of the world where the power planners want existing designs.
Addendum. The description of a passive solar conversion of an existing house I gave @23 is a simplified description of the main features and a compromise compared to a new passive solar home, especially as it lacks a trombe wall. It also assumes a concrete slab foundation with ideally some insulation under the slab. But its surprising what energy efficiency you can get with even partial modifications. And of course things can be added like solar panels, solar hot water heating, ducted air systems, etc.
Addendum two and hopefully final. Regarding the description of a passive solar conversion of an existing house I gave @23, our houses typically already have a lot of glass and good sunlight exposure. In plenty of cases converting an existing home to passive solar will need several new windows, or skylights.
E-P: I gave one of my concepts to the world, royalty-free,
AB: According to current law, concepts are worth exactly zero. So what is it you “gave”?
nigelj,
Yep. And seriously, if humans were logical, where would we find fun?
22 – nigel
“…. Converting existing traditional homes to passive solar homes would be feasible in most cases. Most homes get enough sunlight to form the basis of passive solar heating in winter. At most you might need to add a larger window or two, but probably not…..”
Converting existing homes to passive would be cost prohibitive. Most of them are old, with little insulation. For passive to work you must have HIGH mass (think concrete slab floors) inside of massive insulation, with significant southern glass (in the Northern Hemisphere). The floor and foundation must be insulated to prevent heat loss into the ground – that alone is a deal breaker for most US homes. Most homes were built with no consideration for which side should face the winter sun. You can do as you suggest and make improvements, but it will not even come close to covering the heating needs in most US homes. Also, you can install active solar thermal panels with circulating pumps and/or fans to transfer solar heat from yard and/or roof panels into the home, but it will still be short of the needed BTUs. Maybe in 150 years it will be warm enough, but not now.
Pumped hydro storage? You might add it to existing dams, but building enough new dams in the USA to make a big difference ain’t gonna happen. Here, politicians get elected because they promise to REMOVE existing dams!