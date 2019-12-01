Unforced variations: Dec 2019

This month’s open thread. December already?
The end of November saw Arctic Sea Ice Extent grow above the 10 million sq km mark, the third slowest arrival of that value, 2019 being one day ahead of 2006 and four days ahead of 2016 (whilke 2 days behind the more-icy 2010, 4 days 2012). The end of November also saw 2019’s average iciness-for-the-year-to-date tip above that average for 2016. So 2019 will now become the second-least icy for Arctic SIE, although 2019 did take one accolade – the largest negative SIE anomaly – and by a quite convincing 0.1M sq km, this during October after the SIE minimum had come and gone. The previous holder was 2012’s during that dramatic SIE minimum. (See anomaly graph here – usually 2 clicks to ‘download your attachment’.)
The coming maximum of this freeze season is not predictable from these Autumn SIE values.
The end of November is also the traditional end of the North Atlantic hurricane season. The forecast for the 2019 season was uprated quite late-on by NOAA and it proved to be such an above-average season. (The annual N Atlantic ACE record plotted here – usually 2 clicks to ‘download your attachment’.) In some ways 2019 with its very slow start was very similar to the very busy 2017 season except the storms through September mostly remained small and didn’t all evolve into the set of monsters seen in 2017, this image capturing the height of that 2017 drama.
The NOAA MLO daily CO2 numbers for November are in and while we await their official November figure, here is my approximate November value to compare with my grand MLO CO2 projectied values below. They are also graphed out here (usually 2 clicks to ‘download your attachment’ while the modelling is explained back in the August UV thread. I have to say that the 4 months of projected values are embarrasing accurate so far, certainly not the level of noise that existed in months previous to the projected values.
12-Month MLO CO2 increase (ppm/yr) Dec numbers below next table
… … … … …Modelled… … … … ..Actual… … … .. ..Actual
… … … .[Original,Smoothed]… ..[Unsmoothed]… ..[Smoothed]
Jan19 … … … 2.74 … … … … … … 2.87 … … … … 2.85
Feb19 … … … 2.92 … … … … … … 3.43 … … … … 2.95
Mar19 … … … 3.13 … … … … … … 2.56 … … … … 3.02
Apr19 … … … 3.10 … … … … … … 3.08 … … … … 3.02
May19 … … … 3.16 … … … … … … 3.42 … … … … 3.21
Jun19 … … … 3.24 … … … … … … 3.13 … … … … 3.20
Jul119 … … … 3.07 … … … … … … 3.06 … … … … 3.05
Aug19 … … … 2.94 … … … … … … 2.96 … … … … 3.02
Sep10 … … … 2.78 … … … … … … 3.03 … … … … 2.84
Oct19 … … … 2.66 … … … … … … 2.53 … … … … 2.62
Nov19 … … … 2.44 … … … … … … 2.20
Dec19 … … … 2.13
Jan20 … … … 2.07
Feb20 … … … 2.06
Mar20 … … … 1.87
COP-25 hasn’t started, but Madison Avenue is already<a href="https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2019/11/k-street-creatives-ready-halftime-ads.html" at work on halftime ads for the Climateball Superbowl:
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2019/11/k-street-creatives-ready-halftime-ads.html
Review of new book Waters of the World, by Sarah Dry (really), in the current Science magazine:
What happened to the “More than 500 people misunderstand climate change” and its comment thread? I can’t find them in the archive anymore.
[Response: Not sure. But I’ve restored it. – gavin]
COP 25 is being streamed live, with full schedule and timeline nicely shown.
https://unfccc-cop25.streamworld.de/upcoming
This link shows the full schedule. Select “Live” tab and schedule will show live event(s) streaming now. Select event and it will stream.
Select “On-Demand” tab and schedule will show events available on-demand. Select event and it will stream. Very together.
Did somebody say “transparent,” “accessible,” “tireless,” “consensus,” or “free”? Twenty-five conferences and counting, this is the greatest piece of diplomatic work in history, I think. And work it is, plus thanks to all who serve.
COP25 has begun today.
From https://twitter.com/antonioguterres (UN secretary General):
“Climate change has escalated into a global climate emergency.”
“Eye of the Storm: The Science Behind Extreme Weather.” This is the new blog at Scientific American by born storm chaser, weatherman, and climate science hotspot Dr.Jeff Masters.
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/eye-of-the-storm/
Meanwhile, back at Weather Underground (on the Cat 6 blog) Jeff says so long and reminisces… “What’s a blog?” …and the 360-degree rainbow.
https://www.wunderground.com/cat6/So-Long-Wunderground
Jeff reviews the second edition of “The Thinking Person’s Guide to Climate Change” by that other born storm chaser, weatherman, and WU co-founder, Bob Henson, who’s holding down Cat 6 now.
https://www.wunderground.com/cat6/Review-Bob-Hensons-Awesome-Book-Thinking-Persons-Guide-Climate-Change
And Bob Henson reflects on working with Jeff and says Bon Voyage.
https://www.wunderground.com/cat6/Bon-Voyage-Masters-Cat-6-One-and-Only-Jeff
Now showing on Cat 6 are guest posts direct from paleoclimate researcher Peter Akers on Project EAIIST, the East Antarctic International Ice Sheet Traverse.
Not sure it’s related to the synchronization problem: yesterday (12/1) I tried to post a comment on the “Forced Responses: Oct 2019” page, and was informed comments were closed, but no new FR page was up. While we’re waiting, how’s this for a forced response? The current Science magazine carries a brief news item:
“Study effective ways to communicate with the public, policymakers, and other scientists about the problem and promote environmentally friendly behaviors”? Clearly a bunch of activist scientists, pushing a partisan political agenda ;^)!
Climate Emergency in the news:
headline: Scientist’s theory of climate’s Titanic moment the ‘tip of a mathematical iceberg’
“Our reaction time has to be fast and to decarbonise by 2050 we have to really move now. That’s the point of [Schellnhuber’s] maths.
“To err on the side of danger is a stupid thing to do.”
https://amp.theguardian.com/environment/2019/dec/01/scientists-theory-of-climates-titanic-moment-the-tip-of-a-mathematical-iceberg?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other&__twitter_impression=true
That piece follows this piece:
headline: Climate tipping points — too risky to bet against
“The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) introduced the idea of tipping points two decades ago. At that time, these ‘large-scale discontinuities’ in the climate system were considered likely only if global warming exceeded 5 °C above pre-industrial levels. Information summarized in the two most recent IPCC Special Reports (published in 2018 and in September this year)2,3 suggests that tipping points could be exceeded even between 1 and 2 °C of warming (see ‘Too close for comfort’).”
How are we doing with CO2 accumulation in the atmosphere? We have done just about nothing that has changed the trajectory of the Keeling Curve.
Read carefully, please. If you want to argue that we have done something about CO2, then please identify how our actions show up in the Keeling Curve. Many of us have done lots of things. Some of us have done some things. Some of us have done just about nothing, but the sum of our efforts has not changed the trajectory of the Keeling Curve to date.
Should be fine, but put your trays in the full upright position, fasten your seat belts and extinguish all burning materials, it’s going to get a little bumpy ahead.
Daily CO2
Dec. 1, 2019: 410.92 ppm
Dec. 1, 2018: 408.17 ppm
UAH has posted for November with a TLT anomaly of +0.55ºC, an increase on October’s +0.46ºC and the second highest anomaly of the year-to-date, after September’s exceptional +0.61ºC. Other 2019 UAH TLT anomalies spanned from +0.47ºC down to +0.32ºC.
It is the warmest November on the UAH TLT record ahead of 2016 (+0.47ºC), 2017 (+0.36ºC), 2015 (+0.34ºC) and 2018/2009 (both +0.28ºC).
It is the 12th highest anomaly on the all-month UAH TLT record.
With just a single month to go to complete the year, 2019 sits firmly third spot in UAH, behind the El Niño-boosted years of 1998 & 2016.
…….. Jan-Nov Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.54ºC … … … +0.52ºC … … … 1st
1998 .. +0.50ºC … … … +0.48ºC … … … 2nd
2019 .. +0.43ºC
2017 .. +0.38ºC … … … +0.38ºC … … … 3rd
2010 .. +0.36ºC … … … +0.34ºC … … … 4th
2015 .. +0.25ºC … … … +0.27ºC … … … 5th
2018 .. +0.22ºC … … … +0.23ºC … … … 6th
2002 .. +0.22ºC … … … +0.22ºC … … … 7th
2005 .. +0.21ºC … … … +0.20ºC … … … 8th
2014 .. +0.18ºC … … … +0.18ºC … … … 10th
2007 .. +0.18ºC … … … +0.16ºC … … … 11th