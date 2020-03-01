Unforced variations: Mar 2020

This month’s open thread for climate science topics.
February’s MLO CO2 reading is added to the table, this still provisional (being calculated from the weekly values plus the 1stFeb value). The dip down towards 2.0ppm/yr projected by the model back in August isn’t yet evident, with the numbers looking more encouraging for the Met Office forecast. The numbers are graphed out here (usually 2 clicks to ‘download your attachment’).
Predicted & Recorded increases in MLO CO2 (ppm/year)
… … … … … Met Office… … … .Modelled… … … … ..Actual… … … .. ..Actual
… … … . forecast [Smothd]. .[Original,Smoothed]… .[Unsmoothed]… .[Smoothed]
Jan19 … … … 2.64 … … … … … 2.74 … … … … … … 2.87 … … … … 2.85
Feb19 … … … 2.64 … … … … … 2.92 … … … … … … 3.43 … … … … 2.95
Mar19 … … … 3.04 … … … … … 3.13 … … … … … … 2.56 … … … … 3.02
Apr19 … … … 3.24 … … … … … 3.10 … … … … … … 3.08 … … … … 3.02
May19 … … … 3.38 … … … … … 3.16 … … … … … … 3.42 … … … … 3.21
Jun19 … … … 3.22 … … … … … 3.24 … … … … … … 3.13 … … … … 3.20
Jul19 … … … 3.00 … … … … … 3.07 … … … … … … 3.06 … … … … 3.05
Aug19 … … … 2.86 … … … … … 2.94 … … … … … … 2.96 … … … … 3.02
Sep19 … … … 2.63 … … … … … 2.78 … … … … … … 3.03 … … … … 2.84
Oct19 … … … 2.42 … … … … … 2.66 … … … … … … 2.53 … … … … 2.60
Nov19 … … … 2.44 … … … … … 2.44 … … … … … … 2.25 … … … … 2.49
Dec19 … … … 2.46 … … … … … 2.13 … … … … … … 2.69 … … … … 2.50
Jan20 … … … 2.48 … … … … … 2.07 … … … … … … 2.57 … … … … 2.54
Feb20 … … … 2.58 … … … … … 2.06 … … … … … … 2.35
Mar20 … … … 2.89 … … … … … 1.87