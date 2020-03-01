RealClimate logo


Unforced variations: Mar 2020

Filed under: — group @ 1 March 2020

This month’s open thread for climate science topics.

    MA Rodger says:
    1 Mar 2020 at 9:41 AM

    February’s MLO CO2 reading is added to the table, this still provisional (being calculated from the weekly values plus the 1stFeb value). The dip down towards 2.0ppm/yr projected by the model back in August isn’t yet evident, with the numbers looking more encouraging for the Met Office forecast. The numbers are graphed out here (usually 2 clicks to ‘download your attachment’).

    Predicted & Recorded increases in MLO CO2 (ppm/year)
    … … … … … Met Office… … … .Modelled… … … … ..Actual… … … .. ..Actual
    … … … . forecast [Smothd]. .[Original,Smoothed]… .[Unsmoothed]… .[Smoothed]
    Jan19 … … … 2.64 … … … … … 2.74 … … … … … … 2.87 … … … … 2.85
    Feb19 … … … 2.64 … … … … … 2.92 … … … … … … 3.43 … … … … 2.95
    Mar19 … … … 3.04 … … … … … 3.13 … … … … … … 2.56 … … … … 3.02
    Apr19 … … … 3.24 … … … … … 3.10 … … … … … … 3.08 … … … … 3.02
    May19 … … … 3.38 … … … … … 3.16 … … … … … … 3.42 … … … … 3.21
    Jun19 … … … 3.22 … … … … … 3.24 … … … … … … 3.13 … … … … 3.20
    Jul19 … … … 3.00 … … … … … 3.07 … … … … … … 3.06 … … … … 3.05
    Aug19 … … … 2.86 … … … … … 2.94 … … … … … … 2.96 … … … … 3.02
    Sep19 … … … 2.63 … … … … … 2.78 … … … … … … 3.03 … … … … 2.84
    Oct19 … … … 2.42 … … … … … 2.66 … … … … … … 2.53 … … … … 2.60
    Nov19 … … … 2.44 … … … … … 2.44 … … … … … … 2.25 … … … … 2.49
    Dec19 … … … 2.46 … … … … … 2.13 … … … … … … 2.69 … … … … 2.50
    Jan20 … … … 2.48 … … … … … 2.07 … … … … … … 2.57 … … … … 2.54
    Feb20 … … … 2.58 … … … … … 2.06 … … … … … … 2.35
    Mar20 … … … 2.89 … … … … … 1.87

