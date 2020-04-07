A problem with YouTube

The American Geophysical Union (AGU) started to stream sessions at their annual meeting in San Francisco a few years ago. This kind of participation over the Internet is a nice alternative since many scholars are unable to attend the AGU meetings due to distance, time constraints, time difference and cost.
I watched some of the talks, and the streaming from AGU motivated an idea of sharing videoed talks on YouTube. I started together with my colleagues to film talks that we had already prepared and presented at recent conferences. That way, the only extra effort involved the filming, editing and publishing on YouTube. The plan is to film rehearsals for talks to be presented at future conferences and upload them to YouTube.
We came up with a concept we branded “Heavy MET talk” to get it more streamlined and easier to find on YouTube. The name Heavy MET talks is a combination of an acronym for ‘Meteorological’ (“MET”), with “Heavy” in front to signal more scientific heavy talks. The videos target international colleagues on typical conference level information.
Sharing talks on YouTube may have several potential positive effects: (1) The presenter gets more conscious about the way they present; (2) Instead of reaching an audience of 10-100, we may reach thousands on a platform such as YouTube; (3) It’s more environmentally friendly and reduces travels (a concern in times with spreading viruses); (4) People who cannot attend conferences get the chance of hearing the talk; (5) It increases our visibility.
By coincidence, our efforts with Heavy MET talks started two months before the corona outbreak, but the pandemic underscored the value of this type of outreach.
After uploading a few talks, I began sharing the talks on Twitter using the search string https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=%22heavy+met+talk%22. My tweets were retweeted by several colleagues.
Katharine Hayhoe then alerted about a problem that YouTube also adds suggested videos to the “Heavy MET talks”, some of which having a science denial character on par with metaphorical “contagion” (van den Linden et al. 2017) (the list of suggestions seems to vary somewhat from time to time).
I was aware that some colleagues have complained that serious climate information channels face increasing obstacles from YouTube while denial sites are thriving. There are also similar concerns about organised “anti-science movements” in other disciplines such as vaccination (Hotez, 2020), and the science community has a common interest in preserving the confidence in science.
Both the increasing obstacles on serious material and the promotion of intellectual rubbish are problematic, and I think we need to let YouTube hear that this actually is a big problem that can easily be fixed. According to a report in the Guardian, YouTube has acted on conspiracy theories about 5G and corona, and WhatsApp has allegedly in made changes to limit the spread of conspiracy theories. Hopefully, YouTube will also listen when it comes to climate change.
By spreading lies, bullshit, and falsehoods, the social platforms steal the truth from us.
References
It really is a problem. There isn’t a global warming video on Youtube that isn’t swamped by denier comments. And don’t get me started on Flat Earth.
Absolutely agree with that as I have noticed it on just about every occasion we have posted something there.
We all need to make a concerted effort with You Tube to get that eliminated.
That’s the key.
The problem is you are using a private entertainment network for this rather than develop something more suited for science video. Maybe a video version of Arxiv say. No matter what you do the deniers will always be able to game the algorithms. There is also no way to be able to police the billion or so uploads that youtube has to deal with either.
This is a serious and well-documented problem (e.g., see https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fcomm.2019.00036/full). Have you found information on the best way forward to pressure YouTube into correcting this?
@Grey Guy,
Well, there is a way to police the billion uploads, but it is not considered socially acceptable. In particular, many times deniers comments are taken down they scream “censorship” and, at least in the United States, given the temperament of the Republican government, they get a hearing.
I agree with the comment Greg Guy. Here are some alternative: https://alternativeto.net/software/youtube/?license=opensource
I sympathise with the frustration, but there are some significant free speech issues you’re wading into by simply suggesting “something must be done” in the way you are.
I go into the issues in more depth in my own video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73V4cWMZSLk – but the key question kicks in at “where do you draw the line?”. Your approach to “deniers” might be the same as the old definition for obscenity “I know it when I see it” but there is a huge grey area and some alarming implications. Don’t ever lobby for a system that you’re not prepared to have used against you when “the other side” get their turn. It is better to promote free speech, and answer bad free speech with more free speech. And there are techniques you can use within YouTube’s own system to gain prominence in some of the debates.
“Internet is a nice alternative since many scholars are unable to attend the AGU meetings due to distance, time constraints, time difference and cost.”
A suggestion: put “carbon emissions” in front of the list since it is far more important.
An easy boilerplate solution exists- those who post the videos can , being first in line , post a cautionary lede comment warning viewers to
1. Expect the ususl memes from the usual pseudoskeptics and cranks , and
2. Providing a short list of the most predictable and bogus, with links to saner explanations from sites like Skeptical Science, or for that matter, RealClimate or, Climate Wars:
http://tinyurl.com/y24hcxa4
I agree with Greg Guy @3 — I believe Academia, given the vast sums extracted for undergraduate education, might find a way to build and fund a public site for sharing video — sorta like youtube was originally before it became a commercial property purchased by Google … and the music videos, movie extracts, and cute cat videos can stay on youtube where they belong. Maybe the National Science Foundation could fund the site.
I don’t like the set of recommended videos on the side of youtube. I don’t like the way Google blocks me from downloading and converting presentations so I can watch them on my television where I have better audio and visual than on my computer [and no way am I going to hook my television to the Internet!]. I don’t enjoy the increasing load of commercials stuffed into the middle of the videos I want to watch — mostly lectures and How-to videos created and uploaded by users to share. The academic site can use a search algorithm that works and tie in related information based on references contained in the video the user selected.
Interesting video: YouTubes climate denial problem, by Zentouro.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZYH_MirvV8
This is nothing new in terms of poisoning the waters. Googling for MET search terms will way too often lead to WUWT and their nonsensical charts and arguments. The best way around this is to use https://Scholar.Google.com instead, which will only occasionally give a WUWT citation.
Switch off the comment function on YT (make it available for minors).
Keith Woolhead: Every so often youtube suggests I watch a video about French cars. I hate that so much and despite me writing to youtube, they still do it!
What on earth should I do?
#12, KW–
And you really think that the hijacking of threads meant for serious scientific discussion by FUD impeding the discussion is equivalent to your dislike for French cars? And particularly when the scientific discussion is crucial to an essential central question of public policy?
Personally, I think one of these things is not like the other.
Very much ‘not like’, in fact.
@Jan Galkowski
I suggest you “Do the Maths”. Look at how many uploads and updates youtube receives a day, work out how many moderators this needs. Work out how long it takes to hire and train such moderators. look at typical figures for job churn in such positions. Figure out the cost to Google.
I know of another problem with video talks. Maybe it’s tiny. Maybe it’s really, really nano-tiny. Maybe it’s just me. But in my own imagination I am a very common and typical sort of person so maybe it’s not just me. And it is that I don’t mind at all to read a text but I really hate to watch a video talk. My point is that maybe the right medium for this kind of material (a talk, a lecture) is not video. There is exactly one advantage of a talk/lecture compared with a text and that is that you can ask questions to the lecturer. That advantage is completely lost when the lecture is not in real time.
Apart for my own dislike of video talks I agree with Greg Guy.
Thanks! I’ll try the programs you referenced. I had been using the Linux Mint VLC video player to grab and convert lectures off youtube until it stopped working for no apparent reason.