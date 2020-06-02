This month’s open thread on climate science issues.
Unforced variations: Jun 2020
30 Responses to “Unforced variations: Jun 2020”
Leave a Reply
Comment policy. Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
UAH has posted for May 2020 with a TLT anomaly of +0.54ºC, pretty-much average for the year-to-date (which recorded +0.56ºC, +0.76ºC, +0.48ºC & +0.38ºC through its first 4 months). May 2020 is =2nd warmest May in the UAH TLT record, behind 1998 (+0.64ºC), equalling 2016 and ahead of May 2017 (+0.45ºC), 2010 (+0.41ºC), 2019 (+0.32ºC), 2010 (+0.32ºC), 2017 (+0.31ºC), 2015 (+0.27ºC) & 2002 (+0.25ºC).
May 2020 sits =16th in the UAH TLT all-month anomaly record.
After five months, the ‘warmest start-of-year table’ in UAH TLT runs as follows (also showing the calender year averages & rankings). 2020 sits in an impressive 3rd place for a non-El Niño-boosted start-of-year:-
… … … … … Jan-May average … … . Annual Ave & ranking
2016 …. …. …. …. +0.69ºC … … … …+0.53ºC … … … 1st
1998 …. …. …. …. +0.60ºC … … … …+0.48ºC … … … 2nd
2020 …. …. …. …. +0.54ºC
2010 …. …. …. …. +0.44ºC … … … …+0.33ºC … … … 5th
2017 …. …. …. …. +0.39ºC … … … …+0.40ºC … … … 4th
2019 …. …. …. …. +0.37ºC … … … …+0.44ºC … … … 3rd
2002 …. …. …. …. +0.25ºC … … … …+0.22ºC … … … 8th
2018 …. …. …. …. +0.24ºC … … … …+0.23ºC … … … 7th
2007 …. …. …. …. +0.23ºC … … … …+0.16ºC … … … 12th
2002 …. …. …. …. +0.22ºC … … … …+0.20ºC … … … 9th
2003 …. …. …. …. +0.22ºC … … … …+0.19ºC … … … 10th
MA Rodger, May (188) “I’ve said my piece. I would suggest you re-read what is said @185 but I know it can be so very difficult struggling through a couple of hundred words”
Piotr: Spare me your paternalizing tone – I have read you arguments and I have answered them_ in detail_, using the data from _your own source_ ((Williams et al (2017)), and even provided you with the way to falsify my arguments: all you needed to do was to:
a) show that your own source was wrong in characterizing the Moon’s regolith as highly insulating AND
b) disprove Fig. 9a from your source in which the max. temperature peak is at the noon. Because if the max. temp are at noon, then this implies that thermal inertia is very small -> Moons temp reflect INSTANTANEOUS balance between solar heat in and IR Radiation out -> and if so, the length of the day does not matter for the max. temp – it is the same each time there is a noon, whether this noon happens to be every 30 days, every 24 hrs or every 3 hrs
You have done neither. Instead you:
1. replaced my arguments with your concoctions – e.g. claiming that I didn’t talk about the SPECIFIC situation of the highly insulated by regolith Moon, but generally about any … “solid rocky object”
2. not able to explain the lack of massive temp asymmetry (see point b above) in your OWN data source, you … dismissed my argument by saying that I “relied on a visual inspection”, instead of doing, like you, “scaling”
3. I asked what “scaling” are you talking about, how is this scaling supposed to prove your point, and WHY would you scaling be needed to notice such a MASSIVE effect (“surely primary” reason for temperature departure of 103K!) on the graph which entire Y-axis range is … 350 K.
4. to which you … changed subject from the Moon’s temp. MAXIMA to the …temp. mimima – i.e. to nighttime data near the poles, because anywhere else the effect you were after was … “too small to register”. If this is not cherry-picking the data to fit your claims, I don’t know what is.
5. even though you referred to your Stefan-Boltzmann calculations – you either have no idea, or pretended to have no idea, that the radiative heat loss at 400K would be orders of magnitude (>250x) larger than the heat loss at 100K.
But don’t let all these to stop you from lecturing me how, unlike you, I am not open to arguments, which I “clearly don’t want to hear”.
[Details of the arguments and links to the data at the end of May 2020 thread]
1 – MA Rodger
Thanks for the data, but with the clear global atmosphere due to a big decrease in burning of FFs, May should have been even warmer due to more heat making it thru the smog, no? We’re having a nice spring here in the PNW USA, a few warm days, but many days with highs 10 F below “average”. The big blue pond is helping us. ;)
108 – MA Rodger (UV May 2020)
“So what are we to conclude? US weather is crazier than Trump?”
Here ya go:
https://ifunny.co/meme/calm-down-little-trump-hater-1-found-your-binky-haha-hSy9A70H7
Don’t put me in the denier electric chair! Killian wants that job!
At least 5 of the “high temps since 1970” in the Wikipedia list had asterisks indicating they were tied with previous dates. ;)
109 – CCHolley
“The use of the high temperatures of the 1930s in North America to cast doubt on AGW is quite lame.”
Perhaps, but using collapse of the Eurasian ice sheet in less than 100 years to cast doubt on AGW is not lame – in fact it seems to be similar to what we are told (by scientists) we are witnessing at this time in history, and the evil oil burning SUVs didn’t even exist yet:
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/04/21/world/science-health-world/eurasian-ice-sheet-collapse-14000-years-ago-raised-seas-8-meters-study-says/#.XtdTipXn99B
114 – Gavin
“[Response: The contrast should be with what happens if we continue to emit. Then you are talking about +2, +3ºC or higher levels of warming. – gavin]”
If we get to 0 emissions by 2050, what does the CO2 decay graph look like after that assuming no manmade removal of CO2?
Heard about any promising CO2 removal plans that might actually be affordable and large enough to make a difference?
163 – MA Rodger
“The moon with its 708-hour day has a noon-day equitorial temperature of 120ºC. Higher or lower with an atmosphere? Frankly I wouldn’t know what such a slow rotation would do to an earth-like atmosphere.”
HOLY COW! Thanks, I never considered the effect of rotation rate! Do earth climate science models not take into account the 24 hour rotation? They’d have to if they are based on physics first principles, right? Maybe they aren’t, I don’t know – but I’m still not changing my name! ;)
However in later posts, CC scientists are arguing about how planet rotational speed affects temperature. Everyone – back to the physics books! :)
177 – Adam L.
“…UK authorities need to seriously start looking at building resiliance in the infrastructure and agriculture to sustained periods of drought…”
Reverse osmosis to desalinate sea water perhaps?
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-dont-we-get-our-drinking-water-from-the-ocean/
DBB 669: Indeed wind turbines do kill bats. The rules should state that wind farms do not operate during bat flying hours, dusk until whenever.
Raptors quickly learn, the survivors that is, not to attempt to fly in wind farms and a long way down wind. So the field mice are unchecked, ruining the underlying land. I think that the rules ought to require the wind farms in raptor areas not to operate during daylight hours.
BPL: I knew you were pro-nuclear, but I didn’t know you’d adopted E-P’s attitude toward renewables.
Wind turbine fatalities of bats and birds are tiny compared to those inflicted by cats, cars, and buildings. Even so, they have been greatly reduced by 1) siting turbines away from bird migratory paths, 2) painting stalks lavender instead of white, 3) attaching whistles to the blades which scare away birds and bats, and 4) painting silhouettes of raptors on the stalks. So this is a false issue.
This month, Presidiential Science News Channel anchorman Tucker Carlson will report from Maine on the deliberate distortion of so-called ocean heat content data by thermal pollution from wet markets controlled by the Chinese government.
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2020/05/carlson-to-be-new-presidential-science.html
KIA 3: Do earth climate science models not take into account the 24 hour rotation?
BPL: You could look it up, but you won’t, so I’ll answer your question: Of course they do. They use the Navier-Stokes equations for fluid motion, and a big part of that is the Earth’s rotation, and more importantly, its differential rotation with latitude (e.g. Coriolis force).
Barton Paul Levenson @4 — Oh dear, you don’t actually look at the data! Cats, etc. kill neither bats nor raptors. Where do you suppose the bat colony at Carlsbad Cavern goes to hunt? West Texas maybe? Where there are ever more wind turbines?
Why do you suppose that DoI gives raptor kill allowances to wind farms?
I follow all this moderately well and have yet to see anything at all about bird migration in wind farm siting. How about citing references for your assertions?
Lavender? Ha, ha, ha!
Mr. Know It All Wrong (3): “HOLY COW! Thanks, I never considered the effect of rotation rate! Do earth climate science models not take into account the 24 hour rotation? [CC scientists] Everyone – back to the physics books!”
Hmm, “My faith! For more than forty years I have been speaking prose while knowing nothing of it, and I am the most obliged person in the world to you for telling me so.” ? ;-)
If you don’t get the reference – a hint: the Earth’s rotation rate has increased by 3 hrs in last 600 Myr, hence cannot explain local temp. records in the last 10 years.
Mr KIAW: “using collapse of the Eurasian ice sheet in less than 100 years to cast doubt on AGW is not lame […] and the evil oil burning SUVs didn’t even exist yet”
– Your Honour, my client is innocent, even though was stopped with two empty gas cans next to the forest fire. He could not possibly have started the fire, because forest fires were happening long before the KIAs. Back to your books, Judge, ha ha ha! And my client is NOT lame – he has said it himself so!
#3, KIA–
Uh, dude, if you go to Google Scholar and search ‘climate+model+diurnal+cycle’ you get ~237k hits.
So what do you think?
https://scholar.google.com/scholar?hl=en&as_sdt=0%2C41&q=diurnal+cycle+climate+models&btnG=
In addition to what Barton said at #4, fossil fuels kill an awful lot of birds–multiples of wind power. And that’s not accounting for climate change.
Here’s one modality:
https://e360.yale.edu/features/how-a-trump-administration-rule-could-kill-millions-of-birds
Here’s another:
But enforcement has been stopped by a new rule from the maladministration:
Spoiler alert: the rule change was indeed duly approved, to the delight of, among others, the Heartland Institute. That body will be familiar to many here from its work in support of climate change denialism.
Yeah, I’m pulling a “whatabout” here. But honestly, what does it say when those allegedly concerned about bird mortality fail to oppose the neutering of an environmental protection rule that’s had a huge effect on curbing unintentional bird mortality, and that goes all the way back to 1918? And what does it say that they ignore the *beneficial* effect of clean energy on bird mortality via the reduction of fossil fuel use?
BPL – I think there is an underlying assumption that it is Political Environmentalism that is in the climate action driver’s seat and “they” ought to be uncompromising towards real and potential environmental downsides of renewable energy, as they are towards fossil fuels. As if it is terribly hypocritical of them to show any willingness to compromise.
If it is somehow up to Environmentalists to come up with acceptable solutions, that is only because mainstream politics – those holding positions of high trust and fiduciary responsibility in the very Offices where relevant policy is developed and enacted – have abrogated their own responsibilities. Handing the podium to Environmentalists and political extremists looks to me like a way to have an excuse to oppose not only the measures such people propose, but oppose the more measured and reasonable measures from reasonable mainstream sources. And to divert attention form not having solution of their own.
That impression of people who want strong climate action are all uncompromising fanatics has been widely promoted, but it is false. Failure of climate action advocacy to present as the ugly and unreasonable stereotyped fanatics does not suit the anti-environmentalist narrative, thus the criticism for not being fanatical enough with respect to wind and solar.
RE. Mr. Know Nothing @3
More humor from the RealClimate troll clown.
Collapse of the Eurasian ice sheet in less than 100 years? Quote from his linked article:
But rapid regional warming saw the ice sheet collapse over a period of just 500 years, according to authors of the study published in Nature Geoscience.
Regardless, using past climate changes as an attempt to cast doubt on AGW is actually quite lame. Just because climate has changed in the past without the benefit the of actions by humankind doesn’t mean humankind cannot influence temperatures by adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. Logic apparently isn’t a strength of Mr. No Nothing.
re: 3. ” Everyone – back to the physics books! ”
Says the clueless denier who still has yet to learn the scientific method. You do a great job of embarrassing yourself with your scientific ignorance. (Still waiting for you to explain why the stratosphere is cooling when it should be warming if global warming was a natural occurrence due to the sun.)
Barton Paul Levenson @4 — As of a year ago, bat and bird kills were still an issue:
https://bravenewclimate.proboards.com/thread/676/foibles-renewables?page=2#post-6841
Also insects, by the trillions.
As reported in the media, the Copernicus ERA5 reanalysis is reporting last month as globally the warmest May on record. The global anomaly was +0.63ºC, the 15th highest monthly anomaly on the ERA5 all-month record and actually the lowest anomaly of 2020-to-date (Jan to Apr anomalies running +0.77ºC, +0.80ºC, +0.68ºC & +0.70ºC).
A year-on-year graph of the ERA5 data is set out here (usually 2 clicks to ‘download your attachment’) showing the development of what may well become the hottest year on record, and that without the benefit of a boost from El Niño.
And a “scorchyissimo” alert.
The 12-months to May 2020 in ERA5 averages +0.66ºC, the warmest 12-month-period-to-May on record, ahead of the El-Niño-boosted period to May 2016 (+0.61ºC), and 3rd placed to May 2017 (+0.57ºC), to May 2019 (+0.50ºC), May 2018 (+0.47ºC), to Mays 2015 & 2010 both (+0.34ºC). (And if June 2020 sets an anomaly above what would be presently a rather chilly +0.55ºC, we will have the warmest 12-moonth period on the ERA5 record with any end-month.)
“Scorchyissimo!!!”
BPL@4, Another potential solution would be to automatically monitor for birds and shut down the relevant wind turbines. See .
I enclosed the link in angle brackets — apparently making is disappear. Here it is
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0006320717319407
Kevin McKinney @10 — The increase in so-called renewables has done nothing to decrease consumption of petroleum products and natural gas. If anything the weather dependence of wind and solar has led to an increase in the use of such fuels as ‘backup’.
The power poles that you refer to almost surely fail to meet recognized standards. Around here the conductors are strung far enough apart that birds cannot electrocute.
Mr. KIA thinks that being folksy and “friendly” make his ignorance and stupidity acceptable. It just makes him a chuckelhead.
re. birds (not raptors)
Oil kills birds as well. For example, oil sands tailings ponds kill any waterfowl that lands on them and it happens.
Easily googled.
#7, DBB–
You’ve never seen anything about wind turbine siting and bird migration? Really?
How about this, for starters:
https://www.fws.gov/birds/bird-enthusiasts/threats-to-birds/collisions/wind-turbines.php
Or maybe this, from a “best practices in wind siting” paper:
https://pubs.naruc.org/pub/FA8663AC-A840-E8B3-FC1D-C7AFEC3ED9D6
And I shouldn’t neglect this:
https://awwi.org/about-us/our-work/
AWWI is a partnership between environmental NGOs–including the Audubon Society and the Sierra Club–and wind energy companies. It’s been around for a decade now, and exists precisely to minimize wind energy impacts on wildlife. Note this bit, under the “Mitigation” header:
Now, I’m not claiming that any of this means that there is no problem and everything is AOK.
But clearly, there is widespread awareness in the wind industries and among regulators and stakeholders that siting is a big deal, both including the avoidance of migration routes.
DBB 7: How about citing references for your assertions?
https://www.statista.com/chart/15195/wind-turbines-are-not-killing-fields-for-birds/#:~:text=The%20most%20recent%20estimate%20places,to%20the%20general%20bird%20population.
Check the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
Let’s do some math.
Collisions with buildings kill about 6.8 million birds per year. Collisions with wind turbines kill about 210,000 birds per year. So if 3.1% of the collisions with buildings were raptors, that would equal ALL the birds killed by wind turbines.
RSS has also posted for May 2020 with a TLT anomaly of +0.81ºC, somewhat below the average for the year-to-date (which recorded +0.89ºC, +1.02ºC, +0.84ºC & +0.76ºC through its first 4 months). May 2020 is the warmest May in the RSS TLT record (2nd in UAH), ahead of May for three El Niño-boosted years 2016 (+0.73ºC), 1998 (+0.69ºC), 2010 (+0.67ºC), followed by May 2017 (+0.66ºC), 2010 (+0.32ºC), 2019 (+0.63ºC), 2015 (+0.52ºC) & 2014 (+0.48ºC).
May 2020 sits 14th in the UAH TLT all-month anomaly record (=16th in UAH).
After five months, the ‘warmest start-of-year table’ in RSS TLT runs as follows (also showing the calender year averages & rankings). 2020 sits in an impressive 2nd place for a non-El Niño-boosted start-of-year. (Even in the trend-sapping UAH TLT it still managed 3rd.)
…….. Jan-May Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.99ºC … … … +0.80ºC … … … 1st
2020 .. +0.86ºC
1998 .. +0.71ºC … … … +0.58ºC … … … 6th
2019 .. +0.70ºC … … … +0.74ºC … … … 2nd
2010 .. +0.70ºC … … … +0.62ºC … … … 4th
2017 .. +0.65ºC … … … +0.67ºC … … … 3rd
2015 .. +0.52ºC … … … +0.60ºC … … … 5th
2018 .. +0.52ºC … … … +0.53ºC … … … 7th
2007 .. +0.49ºC … … … +0.42ºC … … … 11th
2005 .. +0.49ºC … … … +0.47ºC … … … 9th
2014 .. +0.45ºC … … … +0.48ºC … … … 8th
Ken Fabian:
Another excellent comment, Ken. Hippie and/or greenie bashing by right-wing politicians, media and stink tanks is purely deceitful, but its eager acceptance and propagation by the governing plurality of US voters is mostly projection onto imaginary cultural enemies. Cultural identity is thus revealed as a stronger motivator than any desire to be forewarned about genuine existential threats, even (or especially) if they can be mitigated by national collective action. I don’t know what it will take to assemble a climate-realist plurality in America, but I’m aware of encouraging news about that, mixed in with the profoundly discouraging news of a lethal pandemic disease, endemic racist police brutality and the Trump Administration’s all-out assault on our long-standing environmental protections.
My fellow Americans, please vote Blue. If you can’t bring yourself to do so, please don’t vote! A government that acknowledges the climate science consensus will still be mediocre, but a step in the right direction. Acknowledging the deeply rooted racism in our culture would be another. Willingness to re-internalize market externalities would be yet another. Those may not all be found in the same candidate. Even in a perfect democracy, we’d have to choose on the margins. Please remember that any victories are incremental, and potentially reversible as we are now seeing. That’s why we must reject demands for purity and vote for pragmatism this fall, and in every election after that!
Congratulations to Raypierre on his election as a Fellow of the Royal Society
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2020/06/blog-post.html
(Since we don’t have a new Forced Responses thread yet, I’m going to drop this here for the time being.)
Someone is doing what I’ve been talking about for a while: wind turbine towers made of wood.
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/The-Future-Of-Wind-Energy.html
Barton Paul Levenson @22 & 23 — Reminds me of “How to Lie with Statistics”, which I reviewed in high school and which may still be in print. In particular, the category error of lumping all as merely birds, in this case failing to understand that raptors don’t live around buildings and also failing to take into account reproduction rates, generally much lower for raptors than passerines.
DBB (18): “The increase in so-called renewables has done nothing to decrease consumption of petroleum products and natural gas.”
Piotr: That’s like saying: “the increase in the use of the so-called reusable-bags has done nothing to decrease the use of single-use plastics bags”. You see the fallacy of such a statement, right?
DBB: “If anything the weather dependence of wind and solar has led to an increase in the use of such fuels as ‘backup’.”
Piotr: Let’s say that you need to use your fossil ‘backup’ for 30% of the time. WITHOUT renewables you’d be using it 100% of the time.
So in your head: 30% is “an increase” over 100% ?
Over at BNC discussion forums, David B. Benson uncovered this little development:
https://phys.org/news/2020-06-australian-carbon-dioxide-capture.html
“regeneration energy calculated for M-74 CPT was 1.29 and 1.44 MJ kg CO2-1.”
This compares favorably to my estimate of 2.5 MJ/kg for air capture using the electrolytic scheme.