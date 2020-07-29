Somebody read the comments…

This post is just to highlight an interesting paper that’s just been published that analyzed the comment threads here and at WUWT.
In it, the authors analyze how the commenters interact, argue and attempt to persuade, mostly, to be fair, unsuccessfully. It may be that seeing how academics analyse the arguments, some commenters might want to modify their approach… who knows?
The comment threads they looked at (I think) are from five posts from Feb to April 2019, including The best case for worst case scenarios, Nenana Ice Classic 2019, First successful model simulation of the past 3 million years and a couple of open threads.
References
- C.W. van Eck, B.C. Mulder, and A. Dewulf, "Online Climate Change Polarization: Interactional Framing Analysis of Climate Change Blog Comments", Science Communication, pp. 107554702094222, 2020. http://dx.doi.org/10.1177/1075547020942228
Having been used in the paper, I’ll take the opportunity to reiterate my warrant. To that end, I quote someone-or-other:
“Sometimes, a cigar is just a cigar.”
I have stated my “purpose” and my hypothetical “audience” many times. I believe I am the only person to have made multiple references to this,
http://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2019/08/just-the-facts/
suggesting everyone re-read it.
I didn’t go back and check the entirety of that particular exchange used by van Eck et al, but I think I have been pretty consistent in attempting to model what an actual scientific, rational, “debate” might look like… not in every comment, of course, but to me enough to show a theme.
Let me use a recent example. On FR, I “challenged” Ray Ladbury on his comment about the “economic system”. But I put that in a form (a thought experiment) that, in my knowledge of history, and personal experience, should appeal to a physicist if anyone. Perhaps Ray will respond; I don’t know.
But I do know that there is a prevailing reluctance to formulate discussions with any kind of fixed constraint/parameters, and defined variables, and so on… what science does, whether in thought or physical experiments.
If people stop by or lurk, hoping to learn something, the repetitive rhetorical rambling that fills the pages is hardly helpful. One hopes they realize that this is not science.
Whether it is about energy transfer or human socioeconomic structures, there are established underlying principles and concepts. If this is a “science” venue, the discourse should better reflect that.
An interesting viewpoint from which to observe a piece of research. I am somehow reminded of Amy Farrah Fowler’s lab animals and how they might feel looking out from their cages.
I would dispute the assertion made by van Eck et al (2020) that:-
I did not ‘disqualify’ the use of a Yahoo News item to make a conclusive point of science. I ‘questioned’ such a use and I explain why. Indeed, does the comment I make not end “Or am I missing something?”
And this comment-interchange is perhaps not the best exemplar of “a difference in framing emerg[ing]” resulting in “consequently, the framing difference is left unresolved” as it is neither the beginning of an interchange nor properly an ‘ending’ in that this interchange is but one episode which comprises a long-long series with more than two participants.
A further criticism I would make of van Eck et al (2020) is that it does not make clear the difference between the science and the bish-bash-bosh of the public/political climate debate. It thus leaves open the idea that the science is embroiled in “a polarized climate change debate” between those “identifying the negative environmental consequences of industrial capitalism represented by climate change … and those defending the economic system from such charges.”
Yes, this quote from McCright & Dunlap (2011) is preceded by mention of the 97% scientific consensus but it is also preceded by the comment “The scientific evidence for human influence on the climate system is growing” which strongly suggests the science still has a way to go to nail down the AGW issue. In 2020, such a comment is surely long past its sell-by date, a viewpoint which I can only see being made by van Eck et al (2020) deep within their concluding discussion by choice their of references (eg here and here).
Good reference on the use of moral framing to address climate change:
Markowitz, Ezra & Shariff, Azim. (2012). Climate Change and Moral Judgment. Nature Climate Change. 2. 243-247. 10.1038/NCLIMATE1378.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/256326354_Climate_Change_and_Moral_Judgment
Abstract:
Perhaps of particular interest from the paper on polarization:
I believe that a comparison between Real Climate and Climate etc. would have been more appropriate.
I sometimes fear Science Communication has enlisted on the losing side in the War Against Cliche’
This is why I’ve always been very skeptical having an open comments section here at RealClimate! But for the misguided claim of “censorship”, we probably wouldn’t.
Re: commenters might want to modify their approach
I fear not.
But as you say, who knows ? The comments on this thread might be revealing.
sidd
Zebra @2, you make some good points at times, but your problem is you often open discussions with nasty snide comments, so things go downhill from there, unsurprisingly. Remember the first comment on the FR thread of December 2019 was was you saying “About Warrants and Crazy E-P. I suggested to Kevin M on the “10 Years On”…”
And maybe I do repeat myself at times. Sometimes its required, and this doesn’t make the content wrong or less scientific.
OK That’s it.
We have got to REPEAL the oppressive Laws of Thermodynamics!
@ 6 Russell
Russell, Russell… well, you do have a point.
@ 7 eric
Depends on what you mean by open. So misguided claims of censorship v. all the trolling that gets posted here? I think there may be something to learn from the mistakes of Zukerberg.
Exhibit 1: @ 1
At the very least you need new trolls.
@ 8 sidd
I suspect that as a strategy continues to not work, then the value of what can be learned from it approaches zero over time.
—-
If you can’t be nice, at least be original. For that matter at least try to freshen things up a bit bit anyway. So often I come here anymore and end up just hitting the snooze button.
I get the impression that the team may have gotten bored with blogging…
Damian Carrington of the Guardian provides this useful review
The four types of climate denier, and why you should ignore them all
The shill, the grifter, the egomaniac and the ideological fool: each distorts the urgent global debate in their own way
As for those who endlessly assert at great length (and with significant expenditure of time and effort), especially if they do it by attacking people with whom they largely agree, I have to ask don’t they have anything better to do with their time?
Personally, the presence of these comments is the reason I don’t come here very often, because even with a good scrolling mouse, it’s annoying. There are useful ideas, references, etc. here; it is unfortunate that some people’s egos don’t let them share space and stop being so reactive.
Feeding the fires of animosity is a fool’s job. Is there any hope that they could be given the silent treatment? I’m not going to name names because that would only draw their fire and waste more column inches. I’m not interested, gollum, not interested at all.
—
Now, back to fanning the flames, but in a different way. Of course, we commenters have to think we’re important, but honestly I would be better off planting a tree and watering it (provided there’s still water, see the poor American Indians whose water was destroyed by mining toxins, after they’d been relocated to less habitable places over and over).
I’ve observed that the NYTimes is lazy about two things, perhaps out of ignorance about human nature.
1. Their headlines often assert the very thing they’re complaining about. Since it’s well known that most people don’t read the whole, but the headline and the opening argument, this affirms the negative.
2. They are eager to represent “both sides”. So if, for example, there are 500 comments of which 50 are lies, assertions, and false arguments, they will hunt out a few of those and give them a “pick”. But they do this at the end. They also close comments right after someone posts a false argument. What this means is that people who look at comments are bombarded with falsehoods, and these falsehoods also garner a lot of attention (as one can measure by the disproportionate number of votes they get, which also brings them higher in the sort order of reader picks).
Now, you can see that I am a sinner in the matter of wasting my time commenting and looking at comments. Pauli gets it right:
brevity: wit’s soul
I omitted the reference I had in mind with regard to headlines etc.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/16/books/review/bjorn-lomborg-false-alarm-joseph-stiglitz.html
Here’s the headline: Are We Overreacting on Climate Change?
See what I mean? Stiglitz’s article does an excellent job, but is completely undermined by this.
eric:
I’m assuredly sympathetic to the demands blogging makes on the authors, who have day jobs after all. I’d be disappointed if RC stopped taking comments, however. While I’ve learned a lot from the authoritative posts by recognized experts, I’ve learned from the comments by multiple intelligent and articulate regulars too. I’ve even changed my mind on a few things.
I’ve also enjoyed the feeling of community (however contentious) the comments offer. The scope of RC’s topic is such that IMHO a degree of antagonism is to be expected. I accept that the aggressive skepticism of science may put participants on the defensive. That said, I don’t much care for the bickering among a few regulars who also sometimes contribute substance. These days I mostly reserve my aggression for clear deniers, while tending to scroll past known trolls and blue-on-blue slapfights. A 27″ LCD in portrait orientation is handy. I know I’ve been guilty of “feeding the fires of animosity” (nice) on occasion, although I’m trying harder to forbear lately. Hey, everyone’s got a personality 8^}! My profuse thanks to RC’s authors, moderators, and thoughtful regular commenters for helping me stay anchored. All blame for coming unmoored is mine.
Back to fanning the flames: I don’t mind confessing I come here for moral clarity as well. Knowing the stark details of the threat AGW poses to human society and the biosphere helps, and confronting the fundamental immorality of science denial clarifies my own thinking. Ms. Anderson often delivers a measure of moral clarity, here and on NYTimes.com where we both comment. I differ with her a little on the paper’s editorial stance, however:
1. I agree that headlines are important, and we may be thinking of the same egregious recent one. OTOH, I don’t see very many that don’t reasonably match the contents. A few glaring counter-examples aside, I find NYT headlines are good compressed abstracts of the articles.
2. The NYT used to strive for false balance, but AFAICT that’s changed in the last decade. I’m increasingly pleased with their climate change reportage. How’s this for clarity: A Quarter of Bangladesh Is Flooded. Millions Have Lost Everything. Subhead: “The country’s latest calamity illustrates a striking inequity of our time: The people least responsible for climate change are among those most hurt by its consequences.”
Yes, that’s the unassailable moral fact of AGW! It exposes the supremely privileged underpinnings of lukewarmism, ala Shellenberger, Lomborg and RPJr with their veneers of scholarship. Their skillful but patently deceptive rhetoric is making climate change worse for everyone. They recommend “adaptation”, which will be merely inconvenient for the wealthy but will cost the world’s poor their homes, livelihoods and lives. I fear their carefully crafted BS will pass for principled debate. I’m glad the NYT is speaking more plainly to its readership. And I, for one, appreciate the RC moderators’ tolerance of both pseudo-skepticism and moral outrage at same.
Just in case: orphaned “their”. I meant “Shellenberger, Lomborg and RPJr’s BS”. Tolerance is good. Writing self-discipline is better.
I read some of the referenced research paper: “Online Climate Change Polarization: …” but I must be missing something. I don’t see how “interactional framing theory” provides any deeper insight into blog discussions than that yielded by the ancient methods for analyzing rhetoric. To me the analysis using framing theory offered far less insight into how discussions broke down than a simple labelling of debate fallacies and rhetorical devices would offer. The concept of a polarizing frame — as far as I could grasp the concept — conveyed little meaning to me. I acquired the impression of this analytical technique that it might categorize a discussion that collapsed in name-calling and colliding appeals to authority as a “polarizing frame” but how many other patterns of discussions break down would also fit to the category of a “polarizing frame”.
Training skill at Rhetoric was once considered the highest goal of Education. The practice of Advocacy was once regarded as high art. But what is the value of re-animating the study of Rhetoric and Advocacy using “interactional framing theory”? What am I missing?
Susan Anderson @14,
The Guardian article you mention is here. I don’t find the “four types of climate denier” description very useful.
…
I would also mention your declared aversion to the bish-bash-bosh down these comment threads as in my view it is not all wastful ego-waving. Indeed there is one useful aspect to debating the finer points of AGW with complete idiots.
As such folk approach AGW from within a different worldview than the scientific worldview, it is worthwhile engaging with them to understand their worldview and thus how AGW appears from within their worldview when all the nonsensical denial is snipped away. This is a useful exercise and is actually a broader version of the mechanism that drives scientific research. If nothing else, such exchanges demonstrate the merits-or-otherwise of denialist agrument and allows for a proper response/debunking.
Might I suggest instead of those four appellations something similar to ‘my opponents?’
Jeremy Grimm:
You’re right that skill in the art of rhetoric was once the goal of education, but that was before the rise of science as a way of trying not to fool ourselves. As for the value of “interactional framing theory”: to the extent that human behaviors are intersubjectively verifiable phenomena, the goal of behavioral science is the same as that of climate science: to systematize observable phenomena, identify patterns and interpret them through rigorous empiricism and peer review. There’s room for disagreement on how successful “Political Science” is, but IMMO it’s a mistake to assume rhetoric, as a tool of politics, can’t be systematized at all.
I don’t mean to say Mr. Grimm’s specific criticisms of the van Eck, Mulder and Dewulf paper aren’t cogent. Indeed, by his systematic review, he’s honorably engaged in Political Science 8^D!
Mal Adapted #16
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/30/climate/bangladesh-floods.html
Regarding the article you linked – I’m torn. It’s important to document what the poor souls of Bangladesh are going through. The suffering there is at a scale few Westerners can imagine. They need our help now and in the future.
Fact checking, though, was a disappointment. Several of the article’s claims were misleading and/or inaccurate. Not unlike Shellenberger, but with the opposite intent. The author put a climate change spin on problems that so far have little to do with AGW, ignoring altogether some of the region’s equally important ‘non-AGW’ issues (ie, subsidence, land-use mismanagement).
#21, Mal–
An OT elaboration–and with someone more thin-skinned than Mal, potentially productive of yet another pointless “slapfight.” (Great neologism, that.) And yet, if we’re going to dredge up the rudiments of Classicism, it’s apropos. And maybe interesting.
So: No, the art of rhetoric was not in any sense the ‘end’ of education. It was one of the arts making up the “trivium”:
Collectively, the “Arts of the Word”:
https://www.hillsdale.edu/hillsdale-blog/academics/understanding-trivium-quadrivium/
With these three safely mastered, one would proceed to the “Arts of Number or Quantity,” AKA the “Quadrivium”:
“Trivial” actual derives from “trivium,” a fact which retrospectively illustrates the perceived preparatory nature of the Trivium. So, rhetoric was ‘lower division’, but still an essential part of a well-rounded Classical education.
IIRC, the Socratic method was in part a reaction against, or perhaps remedy for, Sophistry, which AIUI was essentially an ideology of professionalized Rhetoricianship without regard to the truth of propositions. Rhetoric without logic, then as now in these days of climate change denial and all-’round epistemological crisis, was dangerous.
More on framing, liberals versus conservatives.
Recent research by four psychologists suggests that liberals and conservatives respond in different ways when faced with new evidence that contradicts their beliefs. Liberals generally value science and skepticism and therefore more apt to change their minds, while conservatives generally have a greater respect for tradition and religious beliefs so tend to just reject the evidence. Facts just don’t matter to ideological deniers, which is apparent based on their posts here at RealClimate and elsewhere. And I don’t think very many on here that engage deniers expect to change their minds, rather the intent is to just not allow their falsehoods to slide by uncontested.
See:
Pennycook, Gordon, et al. “On the Belief That Beliefs Should Change According to Evidence: Implications for Conspiratorial, Moral, Paranormal, Political, Religious, and Science Beliefs.” PsyArXiv, 24 May 2019. Web.
https://psyarxiv.com/a7k96
Abstract:
#18, Jeremy Grimm–
Well, I’m not an expert on this topic, either, and as usual I’m going to dive in anyway, because I usually end up learning something. But here is the gist of my limited understanding:
“Framing” is about how given individuals in discourse understand issues at play.
“Rhetoric” is about how those individual choose to speak about said issues.
Of course, the two are intimately inter-related, because how you choose to speak about something is first delimited by the way you think about it–even if you are consciously choosing rhetoric based upon the statements and perceived framing of your interlocutor.
Maybe a recent example will help. President Obama made a powerful speech at the funeral of Rep. John Lewis. Friends and political allies of Mr. Lewis seem to have taken the oration in stride, those actually present even reacting with a “standing ovation.” But by contrast, conservative pundits were harshly critical. Tucker Carlson, for example, said:
If you read President Obama’s words, which you can do here, you find John Lewis’s life framed in terms of a prolonged struggle for racial justice, which the former President exhorted Americans to continue as the most fitting way to honor the Congressman. In a way, it’s very much in the vein of a famous piece of Canadian First World War rhetoric:
It’s a logical framing, one the ovation following the speech suggests to have been widely shared by the attendees. And I suspect it’s the type of framing that would have made sense to Mr. Carlson had the subject been, say, a Marine killed in Afghanistan.
However, what did Mr. Carlson perceive, or at least claim to perceive? “Stupid partisan talking points about Senate procedure.”
Stephen Miller? “…shockingly political for a funeral service…”
Sean Hannity? “…divisive, politically charged, and frankly, at times, mean-spirited speech…”
So, the framing–conscious, pre-conscious, or a bit of both–was one of political partisanship. And it was foundational for the rhetorical devices used. Let’s a few of consider Carlson’s:
“…some greasy politician showed up at your loved one’s funeral…”
“Greasy” is pure cliche, and really doesn’t mean much, but the real rhetorical trick is “some”, which is attempting to have us ‘forget’ not only that we (including Mr. Carlson) know perfectly well who Barack Obama is, but even that he was a good friend and colleague of Mr. Lewis.
“…and started throwing around stupid partisan talking points about Senate procedure.”
John Lewis spent 33 years in the House, so he probably thought a lot of Senatorial procedure was pretty “stupid”, and not least this particular manifestation–which, however, he probably would have called “evil” first:
For President Obama, the Senatorial filibuster is framed as a tool with a nasty history of abuse in service of obstruction of the grand quest for racial justice; for Carlson, it’s just “partisan” politics.
“You would be shocked if that happened. You’d probably walk out. Desecrating a funeral with campaign slogans? What kind of person would do that?”
One wonders if Mr. Carlson saw the ovation Mr. Obama received, because if he did, he should have been wondering just why those present, far from walking out, stood to applaud. But that’s logic, not rhetoric, so returning to the topic, let’s note that verb “Desecrating.” Proceeding from the frame of “stupid partisan politics”, it seems logical enough to decry the introduction of mere partisan gamesmanship into the awful presences of Death and Life–and not just any Life and Death, either, but those of “your loved one.”
But politics wasn’t a partisan game to John Lewis; that’s clear because no-one risks death–Lewis was a Freedom Rider colleague of Chaney, Schwerner and Goodman, all of whom were murdered for their trouble–or endures repeated serious beatings–four that I know of, offhand–or even more frequently repeated arrests–24 occasions, reportedly–just for a “game.”
You might do it, though, on a grand quest for justice, and indeed for survival, for your people.
One may wonder to what extent Mr. Carlson’s framing was pre-conscious, a matter of how he really perceives events, and to what extent it was a strategy, which fairly could be categorized under the rubric of rhetoric. If tactical choice, I think it likely a poor one, as it seems pretty ‘tone deaf’ relative to post-George Floyd America; which again suggests an element of sincere (if rather obtuse) pre-conscious framing.
But either way, it’s pretty clear how it was determinative of the lower-level rhetorical strategies Carlson chose–and also how it will never persuade anyone framing the issue the way President Obama framed it.
@MA Rodger: I was specifically trying to avoid aligning with you in these arguments, but to be honest I do. In general, you do not produce “endless column inches” (not sure if I described it thusly) but useful and specific responses to neverending perfectionism coming from my way or the highway arguments. That is a gross oversimplification, but I wanted to be clear that my bias would, given a choice, support you. As for RealClimate being a place where intelligent people can hash out their differences, that’s a good point.
It’s just that, as I said elsewhere, it all adds up to:
HERE WE ALL ARE, AND WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO ABOUT IT (caps intentional).
Fighting with each other, and spending time doing so, it not getting anywhere.
Susan Anderson, I agree those clickbait headlines are often very frustrating and create doubt.
However its not clear what you mean by “attacking people”. Do you mean a)criticising the content of what people say, or b)the tone used when criticising content, or c) name calling and the like?
Scientists and some other professions like mine are trained to rip each others ideas and work to pieces, to stress test them. Obviously it should be done diplomatically. Without all this we would probably be back in the dark ages. Of course its unfortunate when this devolves into personal acrimony and name calling.