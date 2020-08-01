This is the bimonthly thread on climate solutions. Climate Science discussions should go here.
Forced Responses: Aug 2020
Ray Ladbury #375 June FR,
” If we are going to develop a society that doesn’t rely on growth, we’d better understand the roles growth plays in our current society/economy.”
Yes, exactly what I’m trying to do, Ray, with my model…it’s a classic technique in science, no?
You keep saying there’s a problem with education/training of the young and caring for the elderly/infirm. And I’m saying there’s no necessary connection between those activities and “growth”.
In my scenario of a stable population (assuming a relatively stable age distribution), some portion of the population would be employed taking care of the kids, and some portion taking care of the elderly and infirm. (And, obviously, we know that cross-generational interactions can be a part of that.) Where’s the need for “growth”??
And I conclude from this that the role of growth in consumption we are experiencing in our current society has nothing to do with caring for children or the elderly. Rather, it is driven…both directly and indirectly…by growth of population.
In order to consider the scenario of a declining population, we would have to be in agreement on this.
Microwave pyrolysis as ‘bitcoin batteries’.
There is an interesting report, No Time to Waste, about using energy from municipal waste over local heat networks, which has been endorsed by several UK politicians. I have written an article for my blog using it as a starting point.
In researching this, I came across ‘Bitcoin Batteries’ which help with the problem of intermittency of renewable energy.
Bitcoin mining uses large amounts of electricity to create new digital currency. This can cause large emissions of greenhouse gasses. The ‘battery’ idea is that bitcoin mining pays for extra renewable energy capacity. (e.g. more wind turbines in Texas) but only uses the capacity when it is not needed by the grid.
I also found references to microwave pyrolysis, which uses microwave energy to extract chemicals from the waste (e.g. syngas & naphtha) leaving a residue of mostly carbon. Is anyone using this process in the same way as bitcoin batteries?
P.S. This would work even better if the heat generated by the processing could feed into a local heat network.
Zebra,
The analog I would suggest to you is that of a family saving for a child’s college costs or saving for retirement. These tasks are MUCH more difficult if you do not have some form of compound interest (aka growth) or other asset which appreciates in value (aka growth). Failing that, savings can only grow linearly or increase as a result of someone else’s loss.
I would suggest that your model may not be sufficiently detailed to see the issues that would be posed by a zero-growth–or for the next several decades at least, a negative-growth scenario.
#4 Ray Ladbury,
Your description of this is very confusing to me.
If an asset (e.g. a house, or some farmland) “appreciates in value”, how does that not result in “someone else’s (e.g. the eventual purchaser’s) loss”?
It sounds a bit like you are proposing some kind of Ponzi scheme… which in a sense it is, of course, if the population keeps growing without an increase in resources. That’s the problem we are trying to solve, I thought?
Ray Ladbury (and Zebra), maybe you guys are both missing the point a little bit. What I mean is both population growth and economic growth rates are ALREADY falling in many places, and it looks impossible to reverse this trend even if we wanted. And there is clear evidence falling growth creates problems, just look at Japan. No amount of speculative mental modelling and theorising will make that go away. Japan suggests its a serious problem but not catastrophic.
Isnt it purely a case of how we mitigate those problems, what innovative solutions there might be? What are the options? Otherwise its wasted words.
There are obvious possibilities in terms of fixing aged care until the system reaches some new form of equilibrium. The more perplexing problem you mention is the problem of falling growth sapping investment in new technology because of the lack of compounding interest , (obviously all of particular concern to you) . Its very hard for me to see an ideal answer to this problem. Governments could try to turbocharge investment by command and control mechanisms, but they bring their own set of problems. However it might be inevitable that this is tried, and quantitative easing is a form of this anyway.
Rather it does suggest we better make the most of what economic growth is left in the system. It looks like some growth maybe 1-2% will continue for a considerable time all other things being equal. I had a look for something relevant, and this is relevant to investment and shareholder returns in a low growth economy:
https://www.ipe.com/investing-in-a-slow-growth-world/10002009.article
The following discusses the reasons slowing economic growth in the USA, and options including green growth, shifting from growth in resource intensive industries towards growth in other sectors, and de-growth. Its largely optimistic:
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/02/10/can-we-have-prosperity-without-growth
Should say that population is falling in absolute terms in Japan and a few other places.