This month’s open thread for climate science issues. People might want to keep an eye on the Arctic sea ice…
Unforced Variations: Aug 2020
3 Responses to “Unforced Variations: Aug 2020”
GWP* is a method of combining the effects of short lived climate pollutants (SLCPs e.g. methane) with long lived climate pollutants (LLCPs e.g. carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide).
As I understand it, it uses rates of change in emissions of SLCPs but absolute values for LLCPs.
I see in Climate metrics under ambitious mitigation (Figure c) that total CO2-e* emissions reach net zero, when CO2 emissions are not zero.
If this measure is adopted for comparing greenhouse gases does it mean that carbon budgets (like the INDCs in the Paris Agreement?) will become more relaxed?
Has anyone looked at this Marchitelli paper in Scientific Reports? https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-67860-3
I know it isn’t really climate-related, but the GSM cult is pretty excited about it. I am afraid this may be another embarrassment for this journal.
Provocative words from Kevin Anderson https://www.resilience.org/stories/2020-06-18/turning-delusion-into-climate-action-prof-kevin-anderson-an-interview/