Unforced variations: Sep 2020

This month’s open thread on climate science topics. Things to look for – Arctic sea ice minimum, boreal wildfires and the Atlantic hurricane season – you know, the usual…
Not a lot of people know
— that the classical economists who define the economic costs and values of our public policies regarding climate, are a bunch of sorry, stupid and incompetent neoliberal goons. AND they write the part of the IPCC reports that the policymakers look to for recommendations. OOPS!
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14747731.2020.1807856
Sorry – I’m being unfair to goons everywhere.
Seriously, Professor Keen dismembers them.
Everyone here needs to see this.
The United Nations weather agency says this summer will go down for leaving a “deep wound” in the cryosphere — the planet’s frozen parts — amid a heat wave in the Arctic, shrinking sea ice and the collapse of a leading Canadian ice shelf.
https://www.9news.com.au/world/climate-change-news-un-agency-laments-summers-deep-wound-to-earth-ice-cover/52152578-420d-40af-932f-cab14f5af6ac?utm_campaign=Carbon%20Brief%20Daily%20Briefing&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Revue%20newsletter
Yes, 2020 may be the year we look back on and say the big thaw started then. I think that’s not especially true, but the thaw and melt has been pretty dramatic this year.
But, one thing to bear in mind is that 2020 is not an El Nino year with the temp boost that normally comes with that. I am not looking forward to observing the global temp impacts that we will see with the next El Nino.
The global heat up has really become obvious with 2020 temps set to come in number 2 behind a recent El Nino year.
Meanwhile, we continue to drive the emissions curve up. We need to flatten that curve. One good thing about the Covid pandemic is that it has helped lots of folks understand what it means to flatten the curve on graphs that show dangerous rising trajectories. I think the “flatten the curve” meme carries over to CO2 emissions quite easily.
Cheers
