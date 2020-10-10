RealClimate logo


Forced Responses: Oct 2020

Filed under: — group @ 10 October 2020

Bimonthly open thread for discussing climate policy and solutions. Climate science discussion should go here.

One Response to “Forced Responses: Oct 2020”

  1. 1
    Engineer-Poet says:
    10 Oct 2020 at 7:22 PM

    Replacing nuclear power with wind power doesn’t make sense in Sweden, study shows

    https://phys.org/news/2016-06-nuclear-power-doesnt-sweden.html

