Bimonthly open thread for discussing climate policy and solutions. Climate science discussion should go here.
Forced Responses: Oct 2020
One Response to “Forced Responses: Oct 2020”
Leave a Reply
Comment policy. Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
Replacing nuclear power with wind power doesn’t make sense in Sweden, study shows
https://phys.org/news/2016-06-nuclear-power-doesnt-sweden.html