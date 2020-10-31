RealClimate logo


Unforced Variations: Nov 2020

Filed under: — group @ 2 November 2020

This month’s open thread for climate science. As if there wasn’t enough going on, we have still more hurricanes in the Atlantic, temperature records tumbling despite La Niña, Arctic sea ice that doesn’t want to reform, bushfire season kicking off in the Southern Hemisphere while we are barely done with it in the North…

Welcome to the new normal, folks.

19 Responses to “Unforced Variations: Nov 2020”

  1. 1
    MA Rodger says:
    31 Oct 2020 at 3:30 PM

    As the NSIDC maps show, the slow freeze-up of 2020 os now being overtaken by the arrival of winter with the Sea Ice Extent anomaly rapidly rising towards more normal levels, graphed here (usually 2 clicks to ‘download your attachment’. But the massive negative anomalies seen this year post-minimum have now put the average ice level for the year-to-date at the lowest on record.
    Using JAXA daily data, the top-ten meltiest years-to-date currently (to 30th Oct 2020 in sq km) run:-
    2020, 9.63M
    2019, 9.67M
    2016, 9.73M
    2018, 9.82M
    2017, 9.90M
    2012, 9.91M
    2011, 9.95M
    2007, 9.98M
    2015, 10.02M
    2014, 10.23M

    Also using the JAXA data, 2020 has also racked enough lowest daily SIE records to earn =3rd year and not so far from taking 2nd although top spot will remain with 2016 even if 2020 takes every daily record to the end of the year. The league table of ‘most daily minimums’ presently runs:-
    2016 122 days
    2012 65 days
    2018 57 days
    2020 57 days
    2019 28 days
    2017 25 days
    2015 8 days
    2010 4 days

  2. 2
    MA Rodger says:
    2 Nov 2020 at 1:06 PM

    I see two months back William Happer managed to sit in front of a camera for more than ten minutes without falling asleep or losing track of what he was doing there and thus managed to set out his incredible grasp of AGW. As in doing this, he is entirely happy to accuse climatology of ”deceit and dishonesty,” his words perhaps require to be transcribed into writing. In this way we can all fully appreciate the message he sets out.
    It does run to 1,600 words but such length is not unprecedented here and this is a once-celebrated physicist calling all climatologists a pack of liars. (Mind I have in the past reviewed Happer’s grasp of the operation of GHGs, or lack of it, but he didn’t then resort to accusations of deceit.) [The 13-minute video transcribed here is one of four featured in a posting on the rogue planetoid Wattsupia.]

    ♣ Interviewing Idiot – Okay. So we did discuss the benefits of CO2 to plants and generally speaking to the human race and the globe in general. There’s no real negatives for having double CO2. However humanity has taken upon itself to raise CO2 as a net negative, declaring CO2 as a dangerous GHG. And so what we should explore at this point, segue into the climate change theory, one of the basic elements of the theory, foundation elements, is that CO2 is a GHG when we don’t have a greenhouse per se and we have a trace gas of CO2. So let’s discuss that.

    ♣ William Happer – Okay. CO2 really is a GHG. So let me explain what a GHG is. A GHG is a gas you can see the sun with complete transparency but which will keep you from getting warm from your fireplace. So it will absorb thermal radiation but it will not absorb visible radiation. CO2 is like that. Water vapour is like that. N2O, CH4, many molecular gases are like that. But lots are not. For example the atmosphere is mostly N2. That is not a GHG because it doesn’t absorb sunlight and it also doesn’t absorb radiation. You can put all the N2 you like between yourself and your fireplace and it won’t stop you getting toasty warm from radiant heat from the fire.
    . GHGs were first discovered by Tyndell in the 1850s and he was a very good experimenter and one of the things that was secret to his success was that he had excellent detectors of thermal radiation. They had first learnt how to build thermal piles, a bunch of thermocouples in series, so you can add up the temperature sensitivity to as many as you like. He had dozens of them together. So he was able to see the tiny heating, small changes of the infrared in his instrument. And he noticed if you take a long pipe and fill it with CO2. And one end of the pipe you put a hot kettle, like you make tea from, you can feel the heat with this instrument just fine if the pipe is filled with ordinary air. But if you put in CO2, the heat stops. That’s the basic way the experiment worked, sensing the transmission of heat. He didn’t measure any warming of the gas. You can’t measure the warming of the gas. It’s too small to measure. People tell me about … (?). It’s complete nonsense. It’s physically impossible to measure any warming that way. You know. The numbers don’t add up.
    . But he did it right. Sure enough CO2 is opaque to thermal radiation. Water vapour’s even more opaque. Methane. Ethylene was a champion gas that he worked on but there’s not much ethylene about to worry about.
    . So it’s true that CO2 does hinder transmission of thermal radiation. So other things being equal, put some CO2 over the hot surface of the ground and the ground normally cools by radiating to space and the CO2 will intercept some of that radiation so it will be a little harder for the ground to radiate out to space because some of the energy absorbed by the CO2 by radiation is radiated back to the ground. So it has to be a little hotter to get rid of the solar heating.
    . So that’s the way it works and …
    [Jump in video]
    . All right so CO2 & other GHGs do hinder the cooling of the Earth. Not very much but even more importantly they …(?)… the hindering that they can actually do now so it doesn’t matter if you almost double CO2 or halve CO2 because if you look at its effect, the effect goes this way and the CO2 goes this way (indicating a graphical representation), it’s something where the amount is grown and saturated (indicating a levelling-off of ‘effect’ with further increasing CO2). So you’re in a region where you double or triple, it hardily makes and difference to the warming effect. So it’s in the saturated region, very much in the saturated region, result, you know, following from the cause.
    . CO2, if you double it, hinders the escape of – if you don’t do anything else – you keep the atmosphere the same temperature, you don’t change convection or anything else, it just makes one or two percent difference in the amount of heat reaching outer space. So there’s no way you can get more than about a degree of centigrade from that effect directly.
    . Yet you have this alarmist establishment saying if you double CO2 it’s going to be at least two-and-a-half degrees is the latest number. For a year or two they were embarrassed enough to lower it to one-and-a-half. They knew it was too big. Now they’ve gone back to lying. Maybe it’s ten degrees. It’s completely absurd. How can you turn one degree-at-most into ten degrees. You can’t do it. You can do it by lying about it. That’s how you do it.
    . Scientists are in many ways most to blame because at least physicists, electrical engineers should know enough about radiative transfer feedback to be able to learn enough about it to realise this doesn’t make any quantitative sense. But yet qualitatively because CO2 is a GHG and GHGs cause warming, somehow they have been able to convince themselves that this trivial and probably beneficial warming will become some horrible run-away warming which will not happen. There’s no way it can happen based on the laws of physics.
    . And then you know they talk to unsophisticated audiences. I remember a distinguished member of the academy saying ‘I don’t want the Earth to turn into Venus’ as though Venus were hot because of all the CO2. It’s true. Venus’s atmosphere is nearly 100% CO2. But it’s also a lot closer to the sun than we are. So it gets twice a much sunlight. And the atmospheric pressure is a hundred times what it is on Earth and that also makes a difference because much of the temperature difference between the surface of the Earth and the tropopause where there’s convection of air is due to the pressure. When you decompress something it cools or if you compress it it heats. So everything about Venus makes perfect sense but has nothing to do with more CO2 per se. It’s because of the high pressure and because of being closer to the sun.
    . And yet scientists stand up knowing that nobody in the public will realise that they are lying to them and they simply lie and the public say ‘That sound’s pretty good. I don’t want to turn into Venus either. Let’s stop using FFs’

    ♣ II – So anyway CO2 has, let’s summarise with the time we have. So CO2, net benefit, not so much a net negative. So you’re summary.

    ♣ WH – I think everything about more CO2 is strongly positive for humanity. There’s the indirect effect that it is clearly positive for plants which you know it has to be true because otherwise greenhouse operators wouldn’t use it. That has no political agenda at all. They just want to get results. The motive of greed is one of the purest in the world. You can understand it completely. There’s never any hidden agenda there. So I’ve always taken that very seriously.
    . But the other point is that just the direct warming, it probably will cause a little warming. Nobody knows how much. I’d be surprised if it’s more than a degree, probably less but everything about warming is good. You look at the Covid death rate and it’s dropped to practically zero now because it’s warm. But it’s high in Melbourne Australia because it’s winter there. So if you look at death rates all over the world they always increase when it’s cold and better when it gets warm so why am I worried about warming. These warmings’ by the way, are huge. We’re talking about many tens of degrees, not one degree or two degrees. I have these people tell me the end of the world is coming because you might get a degree or two of warming and yet every twenty or thirty degrees of warming between winter and summer reduces the death rate. What am I missing here? I’m not missing anything. They are lying.

    ♣ II – So we could say then in summary that the GHG effect of CO2 is really a measure of the greed that’s in place not the CO2.

    ♣ WH – I think the alarmism is driven by many motives. greed being one of them for sure. That’s the one I understand best but it’s not just greed for money. It’s greed for academic fame and grants, for political power. It’s gone well beyond filthy lucre and it’s quite dangerous because you’re greedy and you make money as you produce a better product that people can afford better until they buy more and you make some money from it. That’s fine. It’s good for humanity. In it’s right place I think greed is good for humans but when it’s something that has to be bolstered by deceit and dishonesty, that’s very very dangerous and many examples of that in history. Let’s not let this one become another.

    ♣ II – Well I wish we had more time to get into the climate modelling which is the other so-called leg or tenet of the climate change alarmism. And then of course the very rich topic in these days is the politics of it all and how the scientists have operated without the scientific method in ways that we hate to see.
    . So Prof Happer, I want to thank you so much for the time we spent here today.

    Of course, the old fool is supposed to be the co-author of van Wijngaarden1 and Happer (2020) ‘Dependence of Earth’s Thermal Radiation on Five Most Abundant Greenhouse Gases so presumably he has forgotten (if he ever actually understood in the first place) that this work is part of what he is branding here a pack of lies.

  3. 3
    Russell says:
    2 Nov 2020 at 11:55 PM

    To paraphrase the Good Doctor’s own de smog blog cartoon:

    “Never in the field of human cantankerousness has so much vitriol been expended on the distillation of so little hogwash from a three part interview with a man far past the age of sentient publication.”

    The polemic exploitation of old age remains something as sad to see, as it is ugly to read.

  4. 4
    Ray Ladbury says:
    3 Nov 2020 at 7:34 AM

    MA Rodger@2
    Thanks, I think? We are all stupider for considering Will Happer’s uninformed, ill-conceived and incorrect ramblings. That reads like an unprepared undergraduate trying to take an oral exam.

  5. 5
    Barton Paul Levenson says:
    3 Nov 2020 at 7:39 AM

    Every US citizen reading this: If you haven’t voted already, please vote today. And in God’s name, vote for the candidate who takes science seriously.

  6. 6
    Susan Anderson says:
    3 Nov 2020 at 9:34 AM

    MA Rodger, thanks for that. It’s been interesting for me in that several of my family’s friends in Princeton are friendly with Happer, who, it turns out, when not on his hobbyhorse of going after deniers (and immigrants etc., where he can be quite nasty) seems to be a likeable chap. He started out as an ardent naturalist. He used to keep bees at the Princeton physics department He has been soured by a number of experiences with Yankee arrogance, and I kind of sympathize with that.

    However, this screed puts paid to the idea of tolerating his views on climate science, and particularly climate scientists. All that hate should have been diverted into more creative channels.

  7. 7
    MA Rodger says:
    3 Nov 2020 at 9:35 AM

    UAH TLT has reported for October with an anomaly of +0.54ºC, down on September’s +0.57ºC. Relative to the year-so-far, October was the =4th warmest of the UAH TLT 2020 months-to-date which sit in the range +0.38ºC to +0.75ºC and averages +0.51ºC.

    October 2020 is the second warmest October on the UAH TLT record, behind 2017 which managed +0.63ºC.

    2020 has the third highest average for Jan-Oct, behind 2016 (+0.56ºC), 1998 (+0.54ºC) and ahead of 2019 (+0.42ºC), 2017 (+0.40ºC), 2010 (+0.37ºC) & 2015 (+0.25ºC)

    For the full 2020 calendar year, 2020 is likely to climb into 2nd place above the 1998 average temperature of +0.48ºC. Such a climb would only requite Nov & Dec to average more than a chilly +0.34ºC.
    To take top-spot from 2016 would require an average for the year above +0.53ºC which would require Nov & Dec to average above +0.60ºC and thus warmer that the warmest Nov/Dec on record which was 2019’s +0.56ºC.
    Even if 2020 ends below 2016, for a non-El Niño year to challenge an El Niño-boosted year in a TLT record (and both 2016 & 1998 were strongly boosted) suggests a suggests some strong underlying global warming.

  8. 8
    nigelj says:
    3 Nov 2020 at 3:58 PM

    I notice that Happer argued “greed is good”. This is a well known libertarian belief and libertarians are largely very opposed to government environmental rules, so perhaps Happer concocts his crank science and makes crazy claims scientists are lying to minimise the justification for such rules. Its just hard for me to understand how a qualified guy can write such obvious drivel, without an ulterior ideological motive like this.

  9. 9
    Al Bundy says:
    4 Nov 2020 at 6:57 AM

    BPL: And in God’s name, vote for the candidate who takes science seriously.

    AB: My guess is that you typed that with a straight face. Trust me, lots of people laughed out loud.

  10. 10
    jb says:
    4 Nov 2020 at 10:12 AM

    Susan Anderson at 6, and the explanation for Happer’s attitude:

    I was born on the border of the North and the South and I’ve lived in the South since 1980. I frankly am sick of Southerners who want to burn the country down because some Yankee was mean to them.

  11. 11
    Mal Adapted says:
    4 Nov 2020 at 11:36 AM

    nigelj:

    I notice that Happer argued “greed is good”. This is a well known libertarian belief and libertarians are largely very opposed to government environmental rules, so perhaps Happer concocts his crank science and makes crazy claims scientists are lying to minimise the justification for such rules. Its just hard for me to understand how a qualified guy can write such obvious drivel, without an ulterior ideological motive like this.

    Either ideological or pecuniary, or both. Jerry Taylor is my go-to ex-professional Libertarian propagandist. Here’s what he said in a 2017 interview with Sharon Lerner for The Intercept:

    SL: And the economic case [against collective decarbonization] eventually crumbled, too?

    JT: The first blow in that argument was offered by my friend Jonathan Adler, who was at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. Jon wrote a very interesting paper in which he argued that even if the skeptic narratives are correct, the old narratives I was telling wasn’t an argument against climate action. Just because the costs and the benefits are more or less going to be a wash, he said, that doesn’t mean that the losers in climate change are just going to have to suck it up so Exxon and Koch Industries can make a good chunk of money.

    Right. Jerry’s problem is that for 25 years prior to his intellectual epiphany, he himself was making a good chunk of money peddling glib Libertarian drivel for outfits like ALEC and the Cato Institute. Now that he’s lost his ideology, he confesses shame for his years of lying for a living:

    SL: How do you feel about the work you did in those years?

    JT: I regret a lot of it. I wish I had taken more care and done more due diligence on the arguments I had been forwarding. I also introduced one of my brothers, James Taylor, to the folks at the Heartland Institute. Heartland’s rise to dominate market share in climate denialism largely occurred under my brother. Boy do I regret that.

    Whew! I’d have regrets too. It’s not in my power to absolve him, but I’m gratified he decided to work equally hard for the side of climate realism, now paying himself as President of his own policy think tank. I hope he manages to convert a few more pseudo-skeptical soi-disant libertarians. His brother, sadly, sounds like a lost cause.

  12. 12
    Russell says:
    4 Nov 2020 at 12:33 PM

    Thanks are owed Paul Barton Levenson for his ringing endorsement of Jo Jorgensen’s Presidential candidacy.

    As of this writing Dr. Jorgensen has 1.6 million votes .

  13. 13
    nigelj says:
    4 Nov 2020 at 8:30 PM

    Mal Adapted @11, Happer definitely also has pecuniary interests according to this expose:

    https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/dec/08/greenpeace-exposes-sceptics-cast-doubt-climate-science

  14. 14
    Susan Anderson says:
    4 Nov 2020 at 9:55 PM

    jb @10, I totally agree. It’s just been interesting to thread the needle with people who actually know him, and laypeople who don’t know the history. This is not about him, but in some ways it summarizes the problem, by (somewhat inappropriate) analogy: “Christians have been warning about the Antichrist for 2000 years. Then when he shows up, they vote for him” (random comment)

    Please do not start arguing about religion, but the point is that based even on their own internal beliefs, it’s just hypocrisy.

  15. 15
    Barton Paul Levenson says:
    5 Nov 2020 at 6:42 AM

    AB 9: Trust me, lots of people laughed out loud.

    BPL: Only the stupid ones, by which I mean the tendentious atheists who think it endlessly funny when a nonbeliever says “God forbid,” or otherwise uses language.

  16. 16
    Barton Paul Levenson says:
    5 Nov 2020 at 6:54 AM

    R 12: Thanks are owed Paul Barton Levenson for his ringing endorsement of Jo Jorgensen’s Presidential candidacy.

    BPL: 1. My name is Barton Paul Levenson. It’s right there in the post you misquoted.

    2. I do not endorse idiot girl. She should not have run. I endorse, and voted for, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the ones who believe in science. Libertarians often do NOT believe in science, especially where global warming is concerned.

  17. 17
    MA Rodger says:
    5 Nov 2020 at 11:18 AM

    With a first ‘measure’ of October’s global surface temperature, Copernicus ERA5 re-analysis has posted for October with an anomaly of +0.62ºC, a tad down on the September anomaly (+0.63ºC) with the year-to-date anomalies sitting in the range +0.44ºC to +0.80ºC and averaging +0.63ºC.

    The Oct 2020 anomaly of +0.62ºC stands as 3rd warmest October on record below 2019 (+0.69ºC) & 2015 (+0.68ºC) and above 2017 (+0.60ºC), 2018 (+0.59ºC), 2016 (+0.58ºC) & 2012 (+0.46ºC).

    The Jan-Oct 2020 average sits 2nd-warmest on record, below the 2016 Jan-Oct average (+0.64ºC) and with 2019 third (+0.57ºC), this ahead of 2017 (+0.54ºC) and 2018 (+0.45ºC).

  18. 18
    jb says:
    5 Nov 2020 at 11:31 AM

    BPL at 16: “Libertarians often do NOT believe in science, especially where global warming is concerned.”

    There are many shades of libertarian, but a large portion of them (whose belief system is heavily funded on the right) also do not believe in science where economics is concerned.

  19. 19
    nigelj says:
    5 Nov 2020 at 5:25 PM

    New open access research that might be of interest: “Reviews and syntheses: The mechanisms underlying carbon storage in soil”

    https://bg.copernicus.org/articles/17/5223/2020/

Leave a Reply

Comment policy. Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.