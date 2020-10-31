Unforced Variations: Nov 2020

This month’s open thread for climate science. As if there wasn’t enough going on, we have still more hurricanes in the Atlantic, temperature records tumbling despite La Niña, Arctic sea ice that doesn’t want to reform, bushfire season kicking off in the Southern Hemisphere while we are barely done with it in the North…
Welcome to the new normal, folks.
As the NSIDC maps show, the slow freeze-up of 2020 os now being overtaken by the arrival of winter with the Sea Ice Extent anomaly rapidly rising towards more normal levels, graphed here (usually 2 clicks to ‘download your attachment’. But the massive negative anomalies seen this year post-minimum have now put the average ice level for the year-to-date at the lowest on record.
Using JAXA daily data, the top-ten meltiest years-to-date currently (to 30th Oct 2020 in sq km) run:-
2020, 9.63M
2019, 9.67M
2016, 9.73M
2018, 9.82M
2017, 9.90M
2012, 9.91M
2011, 9.95M
2007, 9.98M
2015, 10.02M
2014, 10.23M
Also using the JAXA data, 2020 has also racked enough lowest daily SIE records to earn =3rd year and not so far from taking 2nd although top spot will remain with 2016 even if 2020 takes every daily record to the end of the year. The league table of ‘most daily minimums’ presently runs:-
2016 122 days
2012 65 days
2018 57 days
2020 57 days
2019 28 days
2017 25 days
2015 8 days
2010 4 days
I see two months back William Happer managed to sit in front of a camera for more than ten minutes without falling asleep or losing track of what he was doing there and thus managed to set out his incredible grasp of AGW. As in doing this, he is entirely happy to accuse climatology of ”deceit and dishonesty,” his words perhaps require to be transcribed into writing. In this way we can all fully appreciate the message he sets out.
It does run to 1,600 words but such length is not unprecedented here and this is a once-celebrated physicist calling all climatologists a pack of liars. (Mind I have in the past reviewed Happer’s grasp of the operation of GHGs, or lack of it, but he didn’t then resort to accusations of deceit.) [The 13-minute video transcribed here is one of four featured in a posting on the rogue planetoid Wattsupia.]
Of course, the old fool is supposed to be the co-author of van Wijngaarden1 and Happer (2020) ‘Dependence of Earth’s Thermal Radiation on Five Most Abundant Greenhouse Gases so presumably he has forgotten (if he ever actually understood in the first place) that this work is part of what he is branding here a pack of lies.
To paraphrase the Good Doctor’s own de smog blog cartoon:
“Never in the field of human cantankerousness has so much vitriol been expended on the distillation of so little hogwash from a three part interview with a man far past the age of sentient publication.”
The polemic exploitation of old age remains something as sad to see, as it is ugly to read.
MA Rodger@2
Thanks, I think? We are all stupider for considering Will Happer’s uninformed, ill-conceived and incorrect ramblings. That reads like an unprepared undergraduate trying to take an oral exam.
Every US citizen reading this: If you haven’t voted already, please vote today. And in God’s name, vote for the candidate who takes science seriously.
MA Rodger, thanks for that. It’s been interesting for me in that several of my family’s friends in Princeton are friendly with Happer, who, it turns out, when not on his hobbyhorse of going after deniers (and immigrants etc., where he can be quite nasty) seems to be a likeable chap. He started out as an ardent naturalist. He used to keep bees at the Princeton physics department He has been soured by a number of experiences with Yankee arrogance, and I kind of sympathize with that.
However, this screed puts paid to the idea of tolerating his views on climate science, and particularly climate scientists. All that hate should have been diverted into more creative channels.
UAH TLT has reported for October with an anomaly of +0.54ºC, down on September’s +0.57ºC. Relative to the year-so-far, October was the =4th warmest of the UAH TLT 2020 months-to-date which sit in the range +0.38ºC to +0.75ºC and averages +0.51ºC.
October 2020 is the second warmest October on the UAH TLT record, behind 2017 which managed +0.63ºC.
2020 has the third highest average for Jan-Oct, behind 2016 (+0.56ºC), 1998 (+0.54ºC) and ahead of 2019 (+0.42ºC), 2017 (+0.40ºC), 2010 (+0.37ºC) & 2015 (+0.25ºC)
For the full 2020 calendar year, 2020 is likely to climb into 2nd place above the 1998 average temperature of +0.48ºC. Such a climb would only requite Nov & Dec to average more than a chilly +0.34ºC.
To take top-spot from 2016 would require an average for the year above +0.53ºC which would require Nov & Dec to average above +0.60ºC and thus warmer that the warmest Nov/Dec on record which was 2019’s +0.56ºC.
Even if 2020 ends below 2016, for a non-El Niño year to challenge an El Niño-boosted year in a TLT record (and both 2016 & 1998 were strongly boosted) suggests a suggests some strong underlying global warming.
I notice that Happer argued “greed is good”. This is a well known libertarian belief and libertarians are largely very opposed to government environmental rules, so perhaps Happer concocts his crank science and makes crazy claims scientists are lying to minimise the justification for such rules. Its just hard for me to understand how a qualified guy can write such obvious drivel, without an ulterior ideological motive like this.
BPL: And in God’s name, vote for the candidate who takes science seriously.
AB: My guess is that you typed that with a straight face. Trust me, lots of people laughed out loud.
Susan Anderson at 6, and the explanation for Happer’s attitude:
I was born on the border of the North and the South and I’ve lived in the South since 1980. I frankly am sick of Southerners who want to burn the country down because some Yankee was mean to them.
nigelj:
Either ideological or pecuniary, or both. Jerry Taylor is my go-to ex-professional Libertarian propagandist. Here’s what he said in a 2017 interview with Sharon Lerner for The Intercept:
Right. Jerry’s problem is that for 25 years prior to his intellectual epiphany, he himself was making a good chunk of money peddling glib Libertarian drivel for outfits like ALEC and the Cato Institute. Now that he’s lost his ideology, he confesses shame for his years of lying for a living:
Whew! I’d have regrets too. It’s not in my power to absolve him, but I’m gratified he decided to work equally hard for the side of climate realism, now paying himself as President of his own policy think tank. I hope he manages to convert a few more pseudo-skeptical soi-disant libertarians. His brother, sadly, sounds like a lost cause.
Thanks are owed Paul Barton Levenson for his ringing endorsement of Jo Jorgensen’s Presidential candidacy.
As of this writing Dr. Jorgensen has 1.6 million votes .
Mal Adapted @11, Happer definitely also has pecuniary interests according to this expose:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/dec/08/greenpeace-exposes-sceptics-cast-doubt-climate-science
jb @10, I totally agree. It’s just been interesting to thread the needle with people who actually know him, and laypeople who don’t know the history. This is not about him, but in some ways it summarizes the problem, by (somewhat inappropriate) analogy: “Christians have been warning about the Antichrist for 2000 years. Then when he shows up, they vote for him” (random comment)
Please do not start arguing about religion, but the point is that based even on their own internal beliefs, it’s just hypocrisy.
AB 9: Trust me, lots of people laughed out loud.
BPL: Only the stupid ones, by which I mean the tendentious atheists who think it endlessly funny when a nonbeliever says “God forbid,” or otherwise uses language.
R 12: Thanks are owed Paul Barton Levenson for his ringing endorsement of Jo Jorgensen’s Presidential candidacy.
BPL: 1. My name is Barton Paul Levenson. It’s right there in the post you misquoted.
2. I do not endorse idiot girl. She should not have run. I endorse, and voted for, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the ones who believe in science. Libertarians often do NOT believe in science, especially where global warming is concerned.
With a first ‘measure’ of October’s global surface temperature, Copernicus ERA5 re-analysis has posted for October with an anomaly of +0.62ºC, a tad down on the September anomaly (+0.63ºC) with the year-to-date anomalies sitting in the range +0.44ºC to +0.80ºC and averaging +0.63ºC.
The Oct 2020 anomaly of +0.62ºC stands as 3rd warmest October on record below 2019 (+0.69ºC) & 2015 (+0.68ºC) and above 2017 (+0.60ºC), 2018 (+0.59ºC), 2016 (+0.58ºC) & 2012 (+0.46ºC).
The Jan-Oct 2020 average sits 2nd-warmest on record, below the 2016 Jan-Oct average (+0.64ºC) and with 2019 third (+0.57ºC), this ahead of 2017 (+0.54ºC) and 2018 (+0.45ºC).
BPL at 16: “Libertarians often do NOT believe in science, especially where global warming is concerned.”
There are many shades of libertarian, but a large portion of them (whose belief system is heavily funded on the right) also do not believe in science where economics is concerned.
New open access research that might be of interest: “Reviews and syntheses: The mechanisms underlying carbon storage in soil”
https://bg.copernicus.org/articles/17/5223/2020/