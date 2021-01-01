Unforced Variations: Jan 2021

According to the somewhat* arbitrary customs of our age, the 1st of January marks the beginning of a new year, a new decade and, by analogy, a new start in human affairs. So shall it be at RealClimate too**.
This month’s topics will no doubt include the summaries of the 2020 climate (due Jan 14th or so), ongoing efforts to understand and predict extreme weather in a climate context, and the shift by the weather organizations (WMO, NWS) to a new set of climate normals (i.e. moving from 1981-2010 to 1991-2020).
In the spirit of this new year, please make a renewed effort to stay vaguely on climate science topics, try to stay constructive even when you disagree, refrain from posting abuse, and don’t bother with cut-and-paste climate denial (that stuff was tedious enough when it was originally wrong, and is simply boring now). Thanks!
*completely
**Seriously, we are thinking about how to update/re-position this blog, and would welcome constructive suggestions from readers.
Texas got what W woulda called a “Thumpin”:
https://www.wunderground.com/video/top-stories/west-texas-walloped-by-winter-storm
Space travelers, that storm is headed toward north and east. Use caution and be ready for winter travel conditions if you are in it’s path. Lots of ice and snow on the move:
https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-weather/ice-winter-storm-snow-forecast-united-states-mk/
I was a little startled to see the Wunderground videos, useful. I’ve been a regular in the continuing comment section that has come adrift since the closing of Wunderground’s Category6 as Jeff Masters and Bob Henson have found a new home at Yale Climate Connections – https://yaleclimateconnections.org/section/eye-on-the-storm/
Here’s the second to last at Wunderground (49 of 50); I can’t find a date but it’s fairly recent: https://www.wunderground.com/video/top-stories/noaa-arctic-report-card-finds-region-changing-rapidly
With regard to weather and climate, Masters/Henson occasional colleague Stu Ostro has a superb rundown of gorgeous materials from the past year. He is a long-time archivist of worldwide extreme weather, maintaining useful compendiums of the detail and reality which confirms the theory developed in science. I have become wary of saying “the science” though it’s a useful term; one must always remember that language is a shortcut or approximation of meaning.
Meteorological images of 2020 – https://weloveweather.tv/meteorological-images-of-2020/
ps. I was unaware of the Crank Shaft, and relieved to find it properly labeled. It would be funny if it weren’t so sad that people actually believe that stuff, thanks to inadequate education in discerning truth and facts from propaganda and conspiracy.
Has anyone got an answer to my question about the Clausius-Clapeyron question on other terrestrial questions? Does the local gravity change the answer? Does total pressure?
MRKIA should follow his instincts and put all the money he can gather into coal and other fossil fuel sources. He obviously has insider knowledge and instincts for what is true and what is not. We are lucky to have him here. Happy new year to all
some CO2 data thoughts from co2.earth:
Confirmed Proposals
As of March 1, 2011 4.0°C 800 ppm CO2 1060 ppm CO2e 103.40 Gt
INDCs Strict
As of December 14, 2015 3.5°C 670 ppm CO2 855 ppm CO2e 81.33 Gt
2°C Pathway
As of October 27, 2015 2.0°C 475 ppm CO2 485 ppm CO2e 6.01 Gt
1.8°C Pathway
As of December 14, 2015 1.8°C 450 ppm CO2 455 ppm CO2e 2.93 Gt
1.5°C Pathway
As of December 14, 2015 1.5°C 425 ppm CO2 420 ppm CO2e 0.92 Gt
2014 ‘Actuals’
0.9°C 397 ppm CO2 481 ppm CO2e* 54.96 Gt
Mike
per suggestions on improving the blog in 2021, I would suggest giving a couple of trusted commenters the ability to moderate the comments and take some of that load off the scientists who post here. You don’t need very many trusted commenters to do the job imo. It seems like we currently get the worst of both worlds with slow moderation and endless ad hominem back and forth. I was pleased to see JDS dispatched to the crankshaft. He was begging for that assignment, as are some others here.
To be clear, I am not volunteering or offering to function as a moderator. I think Kevin M and Susan A would do well in the role.
Cheers
Mike
MAR on last months UV: “The question for the troll is ‘What is responsible for the big bite out of the outward radiation at Wave Number 666 shown in the graph?…All the scientific literature gives the same answer to that question. It is our old friend CO₂.”
I don’t think he will understand your comments! Very informative though. But I had to seriously chuckle at the irony of the number 666. Clearly climate science is the work of the devil!
Re: a couple of trusted commenters the ability to moderate the comments
If that is done i would ask that the “trusted” commenters be allowed to see the names and the (optional) websites submitted with each comment but not the email addresses. I trust Gavin et al. at realclimate with my email address, i do not necessarily trust whoever may be appointed to oversee my comments with that information.
sidd
Hi
I’m an interested layman and skip half your posts, because I don’t understand them – which is fine, by the way.
I have a question/issue for you:
By my – possibly wrong, although I have checked it – c. 500 000 000 000 tonnes of CO2 would need to be removed to go back to 320ppm from 420ppm. I assume that we would need to do this to stay at (or go back to) our current sea level. Does this sound about right? Is removing so much CO2 in any way realistic?
Have a good year
Alex
Sorry, that should have read “on other terrestrial planets,” not “on other terrestrial questions.” Early morning post…
re Improvements For RC,
Perhaps trivial, but as a matter of convenience, the Recent Comments list should just tell us which threads have gotten a new comment. I don’t need to see that the usual suspects have “posted the nth comment in a very short period of time” as it says in the comment policy.
I would like to know if the threads other than FR and UV that I’m interested in have any activity, without having to scroll down every time to check.
Hi all. Hope everyone has a better year in 2021 than last year.
I have noticed something recently, i.e. over the last decade or so, that it seems like atmospheric and oceanic teleconnections, especially ENSO, have seemingly been neutralized, at least somewhat, by other climate signals including human-caused climate change. I live in the southern Prairies in Canada, which is typically greatly impacted by ENSO. Winters are usually warmer and less snowy during El Ninos and colder and snowier during La Nina events. However, in recent years, we have had very cold winters during El Nino events and during this La Nina winter so far we are experiencing quite a bit warmer and less snowy conditions. I think other locations have been seeing some topsy-turvy conditions during ENSO and other teleconnection events, too.
Do any of the moderators have any explanations for this? Is this just some sort of improbable, albeit possible, outcome?
Thanks and hope you are all staying well.
Alex von Fintel @8 — I encourage reading
https://energycentral.com/c/ec/book-review-long-thaw
and then David Archer’s book.
Also, in the upper left hand corner of the Real Climate web page is a button labeled Start Here. Start there.