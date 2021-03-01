A bi-monthly open thread on climate solutions.
Forced responses: Mar 2021
14 Responses to “Forced responses: Mar 2021”
Leave a Reply
Comment policy. Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
BPL @631:
Sure didn’t in Texas. The fuel delivery problem took the electricity out.
The nuclear district heating system is completely stand-alone. An AP1000 generates roughly 2 GW of waste heat at full power. That’s the equivalent of about 6.6 million cubic feet of natural gas per hour, 158 million cf per day, 4.9 billion cubic feet in a 31-day month. Residential NG consumption in Jan 2018 was only 981 billion CF, so a couple hundred AP1000’s could potentially replace all of it PLUS another 1237 billion CF/month equivalent (assuming 7732 BTU/kWh typical NG consumption). Note that the peak NG consumption in the electrical sector in January is less than 1000 billion cf.
Another source of greenhouse gasses not usually considered:
https://eos.org/articles/the-surprising-source-of-greenhouse-gas-emissions
Oil and gas pipelines.
Barton Paul Levenson @631, prior thread — And just where is the primary source of the electricity?
Nigel from last month: “I read a study where an African country gave away contraception in two of its regions and the fertility rate plumetted dramatically. This was despite the country having very basic health care and very men dominated decision making processes and the influence of tribal religion and only very moderately educated women. It confounded expert expectations.”
Please look back and share a link to the study. Family planning and access to contraception are fundamental and basic parts of even a basic health care system. I would like to read through the study you mention for several reasons. One is because I can’t figure out why the outcome would have confounded expert expectations.
As to the “men dominated decision making process and the influence of tribal religion” and modest levels of education, it crossed my mind that description fits for a certain country where I have spent a lot of time. That particular country confounds my expectations on occasion.
Cheers
Mike
There has been lots of discussion on Twitter recently bashing carbon capture because it will supposedly restrict the deployment of renewables somehow. Mark Jacobson of Stanford seems to be adament about this.
I disagree but I understand where the sentiment comes from. Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) was originally proposed as a way to have “clean” fossil fuel power generation, mostly electricity generation. Fossil fuel companies (e.g., coal companies) supported this because it made it appear they were addressing the climate issue and, therefore, supported their “social license” to operate.
But coal powered electricity production is no longer competitive with renewable power generation and adding CCS will only make coal less competitive. NG is not far behind coal’s path.
So when faced with the option to add CCS to a coal or NG powered electricity plant, you should shut down the plant and replace it with wind and solar and storage (and storage equivalents).
So what should CCS be used for? About 10 Gt-CO2/year comes from the industrial sector such as cement and steel production. While there are proposals for how to convert many industrial processes to low emissions, these conversions will take many decades. CCS can be scaled up this decade to capture emissions from existing plants, though we will need new CO2 infrastructure to move the CO2 to safe sequestration sites or send it to reuse plants making products such as “renewable fuels”.
And then there is carbon dioxide removal (CDR) such as Direct Air Capture (DAC) of CO2 from the atmosphere. Some people say that CDR/DAC is a “moral hazard” because it will somehow prolong the use of fossil fuels. It’s a bit like saying cancer treatments promote cigarette smoking. But, in any case, CO2 levels are already too high and are still rising so CDR techniques such as DAC will be required to meet climate targets, such as limiting warming to +2ºC which is probably impossible in a practical sense without CDR. Therefore, I claim that calling CDR a moral hazard is itself a moral hazard because the claim may delay the development and deployment of life/civilization saving CDR technologies.
K in last month’s thread: Educate them in *what*, exactly? How to destroy the planet? No, we need to shut the fuck up and let them educate *us* in how to live a simpler life.
BPL: If you talk to actual third-worlders in real life, they don’t WANT to live a simpler life, they HAVE to. Given the opportunity, they inevitably improve their lifestyles and their incomes.
“Consumer Price Index data for the month of January found that the cost of food eaten at home rose 3.7 percent from a year ago — more than double the 1.4 percent year-over-year increase in the prices of all goods included in the C.P.I.”
Surprised? Not if you’ve followed me over the years.
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/why-price-food-gas-creeping-221605331.html
6 Barton Paul Levenson says:
2 Mar 2021 at 7:01 AM
K in last month’s thread: Educate them in *what*, exactly? How to destroy the planet? No, we need to shut the fuck up and let them educate *us* in how to live a simpler life.
BPL: If you talk to actual third-worlders in real life, they don’t WANT to live a simpler life, they HAVE to. Given the opportunity, they inevitably improve their lifestyles and their incomes.
I do love a good Straw Man argument… to chew up, spit out and stomp on the ground.
Be serious, be honest, or be gone.
I am pretty connected to a lot of families from South Sudan. My “son” David completed his education here and is now back in Juba teaching at the university there. I am working with another “son” Peter to get traveling papers so his South Sudanese wife and son can come to the US from Kampala, Uganda. That’s just two on my african “sons.” I have six who have lived here with us.
What I see through them is the simple life that existed in South Sudan when they were born in the 80s is no longer available. So, yeah, what BPL said, from what I can see, a lot of simple life choices in the less developed are simply getting squeezed out by growth of many sorts and by climate change.
As for education and population issues, it’s just a single anecdote, but my son David and his wife Akwet have one daughter after being married for over 4 years. Both of them are highly educated by standards of South Sudan and their family size is very small when compared to the average for a married couple in South Sudan.
I believe education works to reduce the fertility rate. I could be wrong.
Cheers
Mike
Thinking about max and min in population:
Old Albert E liked to do thought experiments, and in physics/engineering we often establish/consider the boundaries of a function(phenomenon) as a starting point to figure things out.
I have always used 300 million as a minimum value in the interest of maintaining genetic diversity, and to allow for the continuation of scientific and technological progress. (The latter requiring enough surplus labor over producing ‘the necessities’.)
Cornucopians seem to not believe in any upper limit, but I’ll just arbitrarily pick 20 billions as large enough to begin evaluation.
So, in the areas that people seem to be endlessly and repetitiously discussing, what would be the consequences for each extreme?
For example:
In my thought experiment for the minimum value, I imagine (say) 20 million living on the East coast USA, and 20 million on the west.
For the 20 billions, that might end up as 500 millions on both coasts, with a proportionate value in flyover country.
Sample questions:
-For each case, would it make sense to have nuclear plants?
-For each case, what would be the likely socio-economic construct? Simplicity and cooperation, or conflict over resources? Urban v Rural?
The utility of this kind of exercise, of course, is that we can then better picture the the factors affecting variations within the bounded range.
So, with respect to the nuclear question, in the low-population scenario, it seems obvious to me that neither nuclear nor fossil fuels would make sense…hydro and renewables, and biofuels if necessary, would be most efficient.
OK, then, how many people do you need to justify having nuclear plants? And how many would be too many? There’s a range within the range.
My point here is that discussions about these issues without being able to characterize the ‘boundary value’ values are in effect underdetermined. It’s really nothing but hand-wavy rhetoric.
Mike @4,
“Please look back and share a link to the study. Family planning and access to contraception are fundamental and basic parts of even a basic health care system. I would like to read through the study you mention for several reasons. One is because I can’t figure out why the outcome would have confounded expert expectations.”
I’ve looked and googled, but I really just cant find the study Mike. It was years ago. Yes family planning is normally a basic part of basic health care systems, but my recollection is the study was on poor communities in rural Africa and so the schools probably just didn’t get into much detail on family planning, and apparently contraceptives just weren’t easily available in those communities not at any price.
Instead, government made contraceptives easily available in an experiment in two poor rural regions of the country, and either completely free or very low cost (I cant remember precisely which) but the result was plumeting birth rates. This surprised the designers of the study for several reasons. Firstly because it was believed the womens very limited education and personal rights and dominance of their male partners might have lead to slow uptake of contraception and secondly because it was a moderately poor community and conventional wisdom was that many children would be preferable to help on the farm and thirdly healthcare was basic so had limited ability to deal with high infant mortality. Perhaps it had just enough ability to make contraceptive use and smaller families desirable. I cant recall what the study said.
But it all suggests to me easy access to free or low cost contraception is the big factor in reducing birth rates. However the whole demographic transition is complex with many factors. And obviously its very desirable that women’s education and rights be improved for all sorts of reasons, including the fertility issue but many others. I did find a related study that generally found a similar thing on contraception and womens rights:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/09/200908170532.htm
“Widespread use of contraceptives and, to a lesser extent, girls’ education through at least age 14 have the greatest impact in bringing down a country’s fertility rate…..”
And yes I get the point in your final paragraph. Sounds rather true unfortunately.
What if we studied the production of hydrocarbons by cyanobacteria? Some are producing hydrogen and there are people who are studying the best way to improve the producton : Battacharia, S. K. et al. Microb Cell Fact 2005, 4, 36 and Lindblad, P . et al. Algal Res 2019, 41, 101510, for example. Other can produce methane : Bizic, M. et al. Science Advances 2020, 6, eaax5343. Finally, some cyanobacteria are producing at a great scale hydrocarbons, for example, Valentine, D. L. et al. Nature Microbiol 2021, DOI : 10.1038/s41564-020-00859-8. That would be useful for the countries who are producing oil and who have heat, sea water and sun. When these countries will not have anymore oil or will not have any customer to sell their oil products, they will become failed states such as Lybia or Syria and I think to Algeria as a future failed state with in addition a galloping demography. So it could be useful for them to produce locally such kind of products and to sell them to everyone who want them.
BPL: If you talk to actual third-worlders in real life, they don’t WANT to live a simpler life, they HAVE to. Given the opportunity, they inevitably improve their lifestyles and their incomes.
Aye, there’s the rub. It translates to increased spending, consumption and emissions if third-worlders get fair raise. It also translates to today’s inequality of responsibility for emissions, and third-worlders plausibly living in greater austerity than anything resembles fairness. Greta Thunberg has voiced it as the rich stealing the carbon budget from the poor. An analyis by Millard-Hopkins et al in a recent issue of Global Environmental Change finds that all could live decently at 1960s-level, pulling up the poor, but by necessity requiring the well-off of the moment to make sharply reduced demand.
@632:
These two goals are in conflict. “Renewables” are subsidized with per-kWh credits of various sorts, and can make money even if wholesale power prices go to zero. NPPs make almost all their money from energy sales, and go out of business as more and more revenue is shifted from energy sales to PTCs, RECs and capacity payments. The lost nuclear capacity is replaced by natural gas.
Absent fast-responding and ample storage we simply don’t have, “renewables” must be backed up by GAS, full stop. This segues into your next point.
But we don’t HAVE those flow batteries, and pumped hydro has its own issues of suitable geography and local opposition. Unless you can list what to build and where and how to build it, you don’t have a plan.
I DO have a plan, part of which goes back to AC Propulsion’s white papers on V2G (see the top two on that page). V2G solves the problems of frequency control and synthetic inertia. That allows the use of slower-acting measures to solve the minutes-to-hours energy surpluses and deficits.
Stockpiling bulk energy is a knotty problem if you’re starting with electricity. It’s far easier to stockpile combustible fuels. If you can use surplus RE to convert refuse into some dry, storable form that will neither release methane nor spontaneously combust, or perhaps more than one form such as dry char and some synthetic liquid fuel that stores well in tanks, that might form a part of the solution to the storage problem. Per my analyses, the MSW in my state should be good for about 600 MW of electric generation if it was all burned. That’s not much if used continuously, but if it was held for backup purposes for maybe 30 days a year it would pack a punch.
Interconnection is what turned a local line problem in Ohio into a blackout across most of the PJM area in 2003. The problems in Texas affected far fewer people than the 2003 blackout (which I remember only too well). By setting itself apart, ERCOT may well be protecting Texans from far worse problems than they had last month.
The February problems have relatively simple, cheap solutions. Methanol injection deals with icing (clathrate formation) problems with wet, pressurized gas, for example. The thing ERCOT (or the Texas RR Commission) needs to do is REQUIRE that plants, pipelines and well operators take such measures in sufficient quantity to guarantee delivery of adequate fuel under worst-case conditions, and provide COMPENSATION for that work as well as regular testing. Not having to live by FERC rules means that Texas probably has the option of just demanding that it be done.
As I said, the Texas problems only revealed themselves when the weather got extreme, and the TRRC/ERCOT/whoever didn’t mandate reliability measures. Not being under FERC jurisdiction, Texas has the freedom of action to mandate things like fuel stored on site or anti-icing measures for pipelines, and also the compensation for doing them. Meredith Angwin lists an RTO which tried that (NJM?) and was overruled by FERC for not being “fuel-neutral”.
This sort of linguistic pablum pervades the topic, but contributes nothing.