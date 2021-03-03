Looking for help with an electricity tax-swap idea

Guest commentary from Yoram Bauman
Everyone from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to Elon Musk thinks that putting a price on carbon is an important step in tackling climate change. Politically, however, carbon taxes and cap-and-trade systems face an uphill battle, in part because they could drive up the prices of household basics like gasoline and electricity. There are many worthy proposals for addressing this concern, mostly focused on the idea of using carbon pricing revenue to pay for things like per-capita dividends, green investments, or reductions in payroll taxes.
But what if you could put a price on carbon without driving up consumer prices? In California, for example, the impact of the cap-and-trade system on residential electric bills is reduced substantially by the semi-annual Climate Credits that households receive on their bills.
The purpose of this post is to invite feedback on and ask for help with an even more direct way to do this that might work in about 20 states, some cities, and perhaps in other countries as well. The gist is that many jurisdictions impose taxes on electricity consumption—sales taxes, gross receipts taxes, value-added taxes—and that replacing these existing taxes on electricity with a carbon tax on fossil-fuel generated electricity can come close to delivering a carbon tax “for free”.
Table 1 shows some preliminary numbers for 18 states (and two municipalities, New York City and Washington, DC) that have significant taxes on residential electricity. The table shows that in Alabama (for example) the existing 4% state sales tax on electricity is the rough equivalent of a $12 carbon tax on electricity. By “rough equivalent” I mean that in 2019 those two taxes would have generated about the same amount of state revenue and so would have had roughly the same impact on consumer prices.
|Alabama
|4.0%
|$12
|Michigan
|4.0%
|$10
|NY State
|2.0%
|$19
|Arizona
|5.6%
|$12
|Minnesota
|6.875%
|$15
|North Carolina
|7.0%
|$19
|Arkansas
|6.5%
|$10
|Nebraska
|5.5%
|$9
|Pennsylvania
|5.9%
|$19
|Florida
|2.56%
|$6
|New Jersey
|6.625%
|$36
|Rhode Island
|4.0%
|$18
|Georgia
|4.0%
|$12
|New Mexico
|5.125%
|$11
|South Dakota
|4.5%
|$8
|Illinois
|$0.33
|$9
|NYC (sales)
|4.5%
|$31
|Washington DC
|$0.70
|$13
|Indiana
|7.0%
|$10
|NYC (util.)
|2.35%
|$16
|Wisconsin
|5.0%
|$10
Details and Caveats
- The main impact of carbon pricing in the electricity sector is changing utility behavior rather than changing consumer behavior, i.e., making renewables more attractive than fossil fuels rather than reducing the amount of electricity consumption. This situation is arguably unique to the electricity sector, so this tax-swap idea is probably not applicable in other sectors.
- These carbon prices—mostly in the range of $10-$20 per ton CO2—are modest but not insignificant. A $10 carbon tax is approximately 1 cent per kWh of coal-fired power, half that for natural gas, and nothing for non-fossil sources.
- The analysis above focuses on residential consumption of electricity but could be broadened to cover commercial consumption of electricity (and in rare cases even industrial consumption) as long as they also pay existing taxes on electricity that could be swapped out for a carbon tax. Note that many jurisdictions exempt entities like industrial consumers, schools, hospitals, and government agencies from existing electricity taxes; these same exemptions could be carried over to the carbon tax.
- In the short run, the carbon tax rate could be set to generate roughly the same amount of revenue as the sales tax or other existing tax that it’s replacing. In the long run, carbon tax revenue would decline as carbon emissions decline. It’s possible to reduce these losses—for example, by increasing the carbon tax rate over time, or by reinstating the existing sales tax after, say, 20 years—but there’s also a strong case for simply sunsetting taxes on electricity. For one thing, the push to “electrify everything” will be easier if electricity is cheaper. Perhaps more importantly, most states exempt grocery store food from sales tax because of regressivity concerns about impacts on low-income households, and taxes on residential electricity are even more regressive. The revenue loss from sunsetting taxes on residential electricity would be roughly one–third of the revenue loss from existing tax exemptions for groceries.
- The carbon tax would ideally be based on the carbon content of electricity consumed by each utility’s customers in the state (e.g., on data similar to what’s in these ESG reports) rather than on the carbon content of electricity generated in the state. As a result, the tax swap works best in states where electric utilities have similar carbon profiles. To the extent that they have different carbon profiles, there would be a net savings for customers of low-carbon electricity and a net cost for customers of high-carbon electricity.
- It might be possible to pursue similar ideas at the municipal level—where there are often extremely high taxes on electricity—but municipalities may be limited by state law regarding the types of taxes they can impose. Municipalities may also have a stronger reliance on this revenue than states.
How you can help: Do you have questions or concerns that aren’t addressed in the Details and Caveats? Can you think of a good analogy to help explain this idea? Do you live in any of the states listed above and if so do you want to help push this idea forward with legislators or NGOs or perhaps even (if applicable) with a ballot measure? (FYI I’ve been involved in ballot measure efforts in Washington State and Utah and am exploring “24/7” opportunities for 2024 ballot measure efforts in at least 7 states.) If you live outside the USA, can you say if there’s VAT or other taxes on your residential electricity bill and if so do you want to help explore this idea in your country? I’ll do my best to engage in the Comments section and I’m also available via email.
I’m probably missing something, but I can’t see how this proposal would have a meaningful impact on emissions.
Consumers would be in exactly the same position as they were before the change in the tax base, as your carbon tax would be calibrated to yield the same revenue as existing taxes. (I don’t agree with your assumption that “[t]he main impact of carbon pricing in the electricity sector is changing utility behavior rather than changing consumer behavior …”, but that’s another story.)
If you have a completely unregulated supply system, your proposed carbon tax would tilt the playing field slightly in favour of clean power, but I’m sceptical that $0.01/KWh would be enough to significantly affect investment decisions. If the power system is regulated to give producers a “fair” profit over cost, it would have no impact at all.
I’m in British Columbia, Canada, which was the first jurisdiction in North America to impose a carbon tax. It’s now up to C$40/tCO2e. There’s no carbon tax on my power bill, but there is on my gas bill, along with GST (aka VAT).
Generally, a higher consumer price for electricity is not a bad thing from a climate point of view, because it nudges people to use less energy, thus reducing emissions as long as there is still fossil electricity and reducing the necessary space and resource use for renewable electricity generation.
States and countries can reduce taxes on electricity though while at the same time putting a carbon tax on generation.
Another angle: In Belgium private households pay more per unit of electricity if they use more. The number of people in the household is factored in. The result was steady bills for the poor, but bigger bills for rich people with bigger houses.
Yoram, you lost me at:
Bad, bad, idea.
And in any event, it seems far from “even more direct” than the California approach… it sounds really convoluted.
At the State level, which you seem to be talking about, if there is a traditional regulated monopoly for electricity, you could simply apply a fossil fuel tax to the utility and prohibit them from raising retail rates to pay for it. Very direct way to get exactly the same result you are talking about for the consumer.
You are not really trying to protect consumers; it sounds like you are much more concerned with the utilities and their stockholders.
HB (1): “I’m probably missing something, but I can’t see how this proposal would have a meaningful impact on emissions. […] I’m sceptical that $0.01/KWh would be enough to significantly affect investment decisions”
Yes, because the effectiveness of carbon tax critically depends on whether the tax is high enough, and you can’t make it sufficiently high without making it mostly or 100% revenue neutral – with most or all taxes collected paid back to the people – in the simplest case with equal refund for each household, or more fair –
with the household refund adjusted for the number of people in the household – a 4-people family will use more energy than a single person (but nowhere close as 4 individual people – that’s why I’d go with per household rather than per capita).
And as I said before – it has be revenue-neutral and has to be seen as such, otherwise it would be rejected as “another tax grab”.
HB “[t]he main impact of carbon pricing in the electricity sector is changing utility behavior rather than changing consumer behavior …”, but that’s another story.”
Actually – I would argue that it has to be the same story – excluding the consumers from the scheme addresses only generation, but no energy efficiency by the users – gives them no incentive to save electricity. And consumers have to reduce their traditional use
– once low GHG sources won’t replace the coal, oil and gas immediately, and even when they do no type of energy generation is entirely GHG free
– and they need to make room for the NEW electricity-intensive applications – like charging your electrical vehicles.
Furthermore, ignoring consumer behaviour with respect to electricity would be inconsistent with a system of comprehensive carbon tax on all sources of emissions that we need. For instance, you can’t reduce the car emissions without changing user choices – there has to be a clear price signal to discourage consumers from driving longer distances and driving more GHG-emitting vehicles.
@1 (HB): Yes, the tax swap would leave consumers in the same situation they were in before, so any impact would be on the utilities (supply-side). Whether or not $0.01 per kWh ($10 per MWh) is enough to “significantly affect investment decisions” is a reasonable question, but in some states the tax could be higher, and in any case every little bit helps. (I’m not claiming that this going to deliver huge changes, but aren’t modest changes good?) As for market structure: in a competitive or deregulated market (where there’s a monopoly over the wires that deliver power but different electricity suppliers compete for customers) the carbon tax would provide an incentive to the different suppliers just like in any competitive market; in a non-competitive market (where each customer is tied to a given supplier) the suppliers are either customer-owned co-ops or municipal utilities, in which case they should have a built-in incentive to pursue least-cost power, or they’re Investor Owned Utilities, in which which case they’re regulated by a Public Utilities Commission or similar body in a way that is supposed to push them to pursue least-cost power. [PS. I’ve been working on carbon taxes for many years, including the lead-up to the BC carbon tax in 2008; until I started talking to folks about this proposal, nobody ever expressed to me any concerns about whether a carbon tax would reduce electricity-sector emissions.]
@2 (Dominik): You’re right that there’s some incentive effect from higher electricity prices, but consumer responsiveness (price elasticity) is pretty small, so the lost incentive effect is likely to be small when it comes to changing lightbulbs and other “intensive margin” activities. There are also “extensive margin” activities like adopting electric cars/heaters/stoves/etc, and here there’s a strong case that you want _lower_ electricity prices because that will make it easier to “electrify everything”.
@3 (Alex): Interesting. But even with the pricing structure in Belgium there might be a way to shift VAT or other taxes into carbon taxes.
@4 (zebra): Politically and legally I do not think it is easy to tax utilities and then prevent them from raising rates. (Otherwise states would have already done this!) As I understand it their contracts allow them to recover reasonable costs, including taxes. And in many states that I’ve looked at utilities also have a significant amount of political power: the joke in Idaho is that the state is named after Idaho Power, and there are similar jokes elsewhere. But if you’re not convinced then go prove me wrong!
Any carbon pricing does need to be aimed at changing energy industry behavior, not retail personal behavior. It has to be one tool amongst many. When energy supply is low emissions every consumer will have low emissions, even those who don’t care about climate and live extravagantly wasteful lifestyles. The effectiveness has to be there without reliance on the revenues generated; if it works then no-one will be paying it. We want no-one to be paying it.
I would go for a progressive pricing system – this year, just forewarning, no charge. Next year a small charge, but rising every year; by the time a clean energy project can be in place, the potential for complying and NOT having to pay should beat that of sticking with the old and dirty. They need to see it coming to dodge it with clean energy choices.
That “must not raise costs” bottom line is kinda shameful really; our ancestors that laid their lives and livelihoods on the line for OUR future were willing to sacrifice something for it. Now people living with historically unheard of abundance and excess won’t even pay a bit more for energy – and yet still use “but the poor” argument… not so the poor don’t pay anything but so they themselves don’t.
I think the “must not raise taxes” line is just a variant of that climate responsibility denier’s bottom line: “we will fix the climate problem only if that is cheaper, up front, without counting externalities like climate change, than NOT fixing it”. Sure, within such constraints governments can subsidise clean energy all they like, but only at the cost of other government spending.
Yoram Bauman #6,
Perhaps it’s because I’ve only had one cup of coffee, but I’m more confused than when I started.
You say: “As I understand it their contracts allow them to recover reasonable costs, including taxes.”
So if there is a carbon tax, and they can recover it by passing it on to the consumer, what is their incentive to reduce fossil fuel use?
Now, I’ve been a proponent of a generation-market with a very smart, common-carrier regulated grid, which neither ‘side’ seems to like. And your idea would operate there, as you say in your reply to HB. But again, it seems unnecessarily convoluted. All you are doing is subsidizing non-FF sources, which you can already do without changing the sales tax stuff.
Who exactly are you trying to win over with your approach? What interest group benefits enough to change the politics?
I have a hard time imagining any government “sunsetting” a tax. Take cigarettes as a case in point. As smoking rates went down over the decades, taxes continued to rise in order to cover the revenue shortfall. Once they get their mitts on your hard-earned euros, pounds, dollars etc there is no going back.
#1, HB–
Well, if I’m not mistaken in my unit conversion, the 2019 LCOE of utility solar PV was $0.032/KWh (lower bound), whereas combined cycle gas clocked in at $0.044/KWh, and that’s reportedly affecting investment decisions.
https://www.lazard.com/perspective/lcoe2019
Another case of a number that ‘sounds small’ but really isn’t, considered in context?
Thanks for the comments everyone!
@5 (Piotr): First, I’d emphasize that half a loaf is better than none. This is definitely a small step, but I think it’s in the right direction, and to dismiss it because “you can’t make it [the carbon tax rate] sufficiently high” strikes me as unwise. Second, I’d emphasize how little we know about how to pass successful carbon pricing policies (or even successful climate policies, period!); you write “it has be revenue-neutral and has to be seen as such” and that’s fine as your opinion, but I don’t think there’s much evidence to support that. FYI I was the founder and co-chair of the (revenue-neutral) I-732 ballot measure effort in WA in 2016, and we lost 41-59, in part because of opposition from the environmental left. Then they put a Green New Deal style policy (I-1631) on the ballot in 2018, with 10 times more money than we had and a giant coalition and great ballot language… and they lost 43-57. Bottom line, to quote Hollywood screenwriting legend William Goldman, is that “NOBODY KNOWS ANYTHING. Not one person in the entire [field] knows for a certainty what’s going to work. Every time out it’s a guess and, if you’re lucky, an educated one.”
@7 (Ken): Respectfully, I don’t think the question is what you would go for, I think the question is what we can pass. Dismissing policies that don’t raise taxes strikes me as unwise. Ditto for dismissing policies that do raise taxes; see again the William Goldman quote above :)
piotr:
Yes. Excluding consumers from a carbon tax overlooks the Tragedy of the Commons, in which aggregate disutility ensues from private utility maximization by every individual.
In the case of AGW, energy producers and consumers have historically both socialized our climate-change costs from the market price of fossil carbon. Nobody asks producers to pay, so they don’t ask their customers to, instead taking their profit by socializing their costs. As consumers, we each buy as much fossil carbon as our budgets for all goods and services allow, without accounting for our marginal climate-change costs.
Including some fraction of them in the market price of fossil carbon and everything made with it, theoretically should change our behavior. Charging a per-ton carbon fee to fuel producers, and importers of manufactured goods based on embodied carbon, forces them to internalize their proportional climate-change cost. OTOH, it’s essential that producers then be allowed to pass on as much of their increased cost as they dare on to consumers, who have carbon-neutral energy choices available on the otherwise-free market. We’ll start choosing those when we start paying for our own marginal carbon costs at the point of sale. New investment will then go to renewable energy R&D, production and infrastructure build-out, bringing RE prices down. Mission accomplished when the last fossil fuel producer exits the market, leaving the remaining fossil carbon safely in the ground.
piotr:
Well put. Economists, e.g. new US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, are in broad agreement about the ability of a well-designed carbon tax to drive the US economy to carbon-neutrality. As you note, the big issue is what to do with the revenue. That’s wholly within the realm of politics, as practiced in our imperfect republic. The per-household dividend adjustment seems more equitable, but also more politically salable. IANAP, however.
Yoram:
1. Thanks for both your continuing humor occupation and this thread.
2. Colorado has no sales tax on any energy service, but we do have an added RES = Renewable Energy Service fee that is of much more value to high income ratepayers. Passed narrowly in a (nation-first) referendum in 2004. Has some of the tax-like features you are looking for. Is currently under review – and I’ll bet your input would be welcome at our PUC.
3. The city of Aspen charges almost 4 times much per kWh for high kWh use (i.e. rich) customers. See
https://www.cityofaspen.com/DocumentCenter/View/68/Electric-and-Water-Rate-Ordinances-2017-PDF?bidId=
4. Aspen is partially supplied by a very forward-thinking rural co-op that seems to be a national leader in rate reform. See:
https://www.holycross.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Electric-Service-Tariffs-Rules-and-Regulations-12.17.2018.pdf
5. I think any climate-oriented tax can be spread fairly across all income groups – and can have a long-term beneficial impact on especially low-income payers of that tax. Your equity effort is greatly appreciated.
Ron
“I’m not claiming that this going to deliver huge changes, but aren’t modest changes good?”
Twenty years ago modest changes would have been unambiguously good. Now I’m not so sure, because we’re running out of time.
“…nobody ever expressed to me any concerns about whether a carbon tax would reduce electricity-sector emissions.”
Just to be clear, I’m not arguing that a carbon tax wouldn’t reduce electricity-sector emissions (unless, of course, the grid is already emissions free). But an important part of the transmission mechanism from tax to lower emissions is via the impact of higher prices on demand. I don’t see how it’s helpful to introduce a carbon tax and then handicap its effectiveness.
“in a competitive or deregulated market … the carbon tax would provide an incentive to the different suppliers just like in any competitive market”
Yes, I agree.
” or they’re Investor Owned Utilities, in which which case they’re regulated by a Public Utilities Commission or similar body in a way that is supposed to push them to pursue least-cost power”
Good point.
Yoram Bauman(11): “First, I’d emphasize that half a loaf is better than none.”
But that’s not the choice we are talking about: our choice is between your half a loaf (addressing only the electric utilities) and my 4 loafs (utilities AND consumers of electricity, PLUS the non-electrical sources of GHG emissions,
which in the US make up the remaining 3 “loafs”).
YB: “to dismiss it because “you can’t make it [the carbon tax rate] sufficiently high” strikes me as unwise.”
Then everybody talking about carbon taxes, including a guy who Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for them, are “unwise”. In my province, we have a carbon tax $20/tonne of CO2 eq (2020) – adding 4.5c/l of gas. I see no effect
on people’s use of their cars. I live next to a school, so as a proxy for it I watch if people switch off their engines when they wait 20-30 min for their kids. If the prices of gas were biting them, they would have switched them off. They don’t. Even though on the school’s wall are “No idling zone” signs.
On the other hand, when some years ago the oil prices were sky-high – many people switched their heating from oil furnaces to the electric. Today the trend is away from electric (with oil and gas prices low, and our electricity rates poised to skyrocket due to the cost overrun on the major hydro being completed).
So we will have the _utility_ providing low-GHG electricity, and people switching their home heating …. away from the electric, and not moving to the electric cars. And creating a death spiral for our renewable energy generation – the less demand is for the electricity, the highest the cost for unit electricity to cover all the capital and operating costs, the bigger the incentive to switch _away_ even more from electricity and to the fossil fuels.
And without HIGH ENOUGH carbon tax making electric heating and driving cheaper than fossil-fuel heating and driving – you can’t reverse this. And politically you can’t get through such high carbon taxes without making them entirely, or at least mostly, revenue-neutral.
More on that in the next post.
Yoram Bauman (11) “ you write “it has be revenue-neutral and has to be seen as such” and that’s fine as your opinion, but I don’t think there’s much evidence to support that
You could look to the North for the evidence – WA borders both with British Columbia and Canada, both of which have the provincal, and the federal, revenue-neutral carbon tax. Here is some info on the much longer running BC program. And HB (#1) is from BC, so perhaps can tell us whether he thinks their provincial carbon tax works and whether it could have been pushed through _without_ revenue-neutrality.
YB(11): FYI I was the founder and co-chair of the (revenue-neutral) I-732 ballot measure effort in WA in 2016, and we lost 41-59, in part because of opposition from the environmental left.
Sorry to hear it, but I don’t share your pessimisms about unknowability of the outcome of a political process:
“NOBODY KNOWS ANYTHING. Not one person in the entire [field] knows for a certainty what’s going to work. Every time out it’s a guess and, if you’re lucky, an educated one”). After all, wouldn’t this apply to anything including your current proposals? ;-)
So rather than discouragement, I would take your loss as a teaching moment – a chance to make future actions – “better educated”. Hopefully, we can learn what went wrong with your proposition, and from B.C. and Canada what went right (as well as wrong, since both are works in progress and can be improved).
While I don’t know about the circumstance of your loss, I can’t say it is entirely unexpected, for the revenue-neutrality is the necessary, but not sufficient condition of the success. One can have the superior argument and still lose the vote. For instance:
1. if your scheme is not really carbon neutral, but you plan to divert some of the money toward other, even worthy, goals (say, like supporting green technology)
2. if you don’t make OBVIOUS to the voters that most of them will get back MORE money than they paid in (the richer have higher-than average GHG emissions, but the refund per household is the same). So this way those who use more than their fair share of resources support those that use less. This also addresses to some extent the social justice expectations – the poorer people typically use less and emit less – so they will net benefit from the taxes. And if it is not enough, you might tweak the refund formula to increase the refund to the poorest. I would also increase the refund rate to larger households. And would not tax the carbon tax, it’s just mean … ;-)
3. you can deal OK with p. 1 and 2, and still loose if your opponents succeed in portraying your revenue-neutral carbon tax as “ yet another tax-grab the hardworking people of [enter your jurisdiction here] cannot afford. In your case – in addition to usual suspect you had to fight also environmentalists. But to make you feel better one can loose the messaging war even with a major party behind you – the Liberal Party in Canada adopted the revenue neutral carbon tax as centerpiece of their strategy in 2008 elections, and …. lost badly to the Conservatives who managed portray it as “revenue grab”: e.g.:
“ The people aren’t stupid … All this is a revenue grab to finance his own programs” [the future Prime Minister] Harper said.”
Let’s stop for a moment and deconstruct this line, as it is quite representative of the counter-arguments one will face. We have:
a) pandering to the voters (nobody wants to be stupid by not being able to see what only “stupid” people can’t see)
b) portraying the other party as contemptuous to the voters (they consider voters “stupid“)
c) “revenue-neutral” becomes “revenue grab”
d) and using all money from carbon tax to cut to the voters taxes is morphed into
the Liberal Party using the freshy-grabbed taxpayer money to fund …” their own programs“.
And the difficulty with countering the lie is that the lie is short – explaining why it is a lie – takes much more time. And who has the time for _that_ – media and public are interested mainly in zappy one-liners.
Another mistake may have been that Liberals in 2008 proposed to make the tax revenue neutral via reducing other taxes. But most of people won’t connect a % drop in their tax rates with the tax they have to pay each time they are at the pump.
The second time around, the Liberals won, probably in part because they said that their federal tax will refund the money straight back to the people, with most households getting back more than they paid. And they were better in messaging.
So while the win is not easy given the strength of the fossil fuel lobby and political parties doing their bidding, and the vulnerability of the people to manipulation, it is not impossible, as the British Columbia and fed. Canada have shown. So I would not extrapolate your loss into a rule, but rather learn from it:
Do you have any insights on why your carbon-neutral proposal may have failed at the ballot box? Was it something I suggested above, or something else at play?
@8 (zebra): Regulated utilities generally have an obligation to pursue least-cost power, so if there’s a carbon tax then that may have an impact on whether renewables are least-cost compared to fossil fuels. As for who I’m trying to win over… well, just about everyone! I’m hoping that this is a reasonable policy from the perspective of utilities, utility customers, taxpayers, etc.
@9 (Tom): I think you’re being overly skeptical. For example, most states exempt grocery store food from sales tax, and where I live in Utah the state legislature has regularly cut taxes.
@10 (Kevin): Good point. IMHO a penny per kWh ($10 per MWh) is a reasonably big deal in the electricity world.
@12 (Mal Adapted): In an ideal world you would certainly want a carbon tax that provides consumers with an incentive to conserve, plus dividends or tax cuts or other such allocation of carbon tax revenue to provide offsetting benefits to those consumers. Cutting sales taxes on electricity leaves out the incentive for consumers, and you’re right that there’s an environmental cost there. But there’s also an environmental benefit because keeping electricity prices low makes it easier to “electrify everything”. In other words, with lower electricity prices I’m less likely to get energy-efficient appliances but more likely to get an EV. So overall I’m arguing that this is a small step in a good direction.
@13 (Ronal): Thanks for the kind words! And for the info about Colorado: it looks like they have a 2% RESA surcharge that funds renewables. Turning that into a carbon tax would produce a pretty modest carbon tax (about 0.2 cents per kWh) but every bit helps and it definitely seems like it would be a good fit. The Aspen info is interesting too. Can you email me at yoram [at] standupeconomist.com to chat more about how to engage with the PUC and otherwise explore ideas for Colorado?
@14 (HB): I’m skeptical of the “we’re running out of time” argument. Yes it would be good to be able to implement a broader and deeper carbon tax now, but small steps in a good direction still seem good to me. As for whether “the impact of higher prices on demand” is important, I’d say that (1) a carbon tax that only affects utilities (and not consumers) is still better than nothing; (2) there’s the “electrify everything” argument that higher consumer prices is a double-edged sword if you’re trying to promote EVs etc; and (3) ultimately the importance of higher consumer prices is an empirical question. For an anecdotal take on this, compare residential electricity sales and revenue in Idaho versus Connecticut: compared to Idaho, Connecticut has a population that is almost exactly 2x, residential electricity prices that are almost exactly 2x, and residential electricity consumption that is almost exactly 1.5x (i.e., 0.75x per capita). That suggests that _doubling_ electricity prices (in this case, from 10 to 20 cents per kWh) achieves maybe a 25% reduction in residential electricity consumption. IMHO that’s pretty unimpressive, both in absolute terms and relative to the impact on the utility side. (In order to increase electricity prices from 10 to 20 cents per kWh you’d need a carbon tax of about $100 per ton CO2 with an all-coal grid, more otherwise. The impacts of a carbon tax that big on utility fuel-switching would be _huge_.)