The Rise and Fall of the “Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation”

Two decades ago, in an interview with science journalist Richard Kerr for the journal Science, I coined the term the “Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation” (AMO) to describe an internal oscillation in the climate system resulting from interactions between North Atlantic ocean currents and wind patterns. These interactions were thought to lead to alternating decades-long intervals of warming and cooling centered in the extra-tropical North Atlantic that play out on 40-60 year timescales (hence the name). Think of the purported AMO as a much slower relative of the El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO), with a longer timescale of oscillation (multidecadal rather than interannual) and centered in a different region (the North Atlantic rather than the tropical Pacific).
Today, in a research article published in the same journal Science, my colleagues and I have provided what we consider to be the most definitive evidence yet that the AMO doesn’t actually exist.
Background
Back in the 1980s and 1990s, a number of articles pointed to a pattern of North Atlantic warming during the 1930s-1950s, subsequent cooling in the 1960s and 1970s, and warming thereafter, which seemed to resemble a natural oscillation in the climate system. I co-authored an article (Mann et al, 1995) in the Nature demonstrating the apparent persistence of these multidecadal oscillations several centuries back in time based on the analysis of paleoclimate proxy data (our analysis of similar proxy data would ultimately lead, a few years later, to the now well-known “hockey stick” curve that shows the warming of the past century to be anomalous in a long-term context).
In 2000, in an article that led to Kerr’s commentary in Science, my collaborator from the climate modeling group at the Princeton Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory (GFDL) Tom Delworth and I argued that this observational evidence for an AMO-like climate oscillation was supported by an analysis of an extended (thousand+ year long) control simulation of GFDL’s state-of-the-art (at the time) coupled ocean-atmosphere model (Delworth and Mann, 2000) (pdf). Since it was a control simulation with no external “forcing” (no greenhouse gas changes, no variations in solar output, no volcanic eruptions, etc.), any oscillation that was produced has to be internally generated. And indeed we established that this model did produce such an internal oscillation, with a multidecadal timescale, centered in the extratropical North Atlantic, tied to coupled ocean-atmosphere processes involving the ocean “conveyor belt” circulation (sometimes called the thermohaline circulation and sometimes equated with the “Gulf Stream”, though the latter in fact is a wind-driven current in mid-latitudes, while the thermohaline circulation/conveyor belt represents its extension on into the higher latitudes of the North Atlantic).
About five years later, analysis of an extended simulation of yet another climate model–the coupled ocean-atmosphere model run by the Hadley Centre within the UK Meteorological Office, yielded evidence for a similar oscillation, albeit with a longer (roughly 100 year) period, and a more global signature (Knight et al., 2005).
As I’ve stated elsewhere, at times I feel like I created a monster when I gave a name to this putative climate oscillation in 2000. The concept of the AMO has since been misapplied and misrepresented to explain away just about every climate trend under the sun, often based on flawed statistical methods that don’t properly distinguish a true climate oscillation from a time-varying trend: If you assume that all trends are a simple linear ramp, and call everything left-over an “oscillation”, then the simple fact that global warming flattened out from the 1950s through the 1970s driven by the ramp-up in cooling sulphate aerosol pollution masquerades as an apparent “oscillation” on top of a simple linear trend. We’ve published a number of articles over the years (see e.g. here, here, here, here, here, and here) demonstrating that studies that use such an approach to define the AMO end up mis-attributing to a natural “oscillation” what is actually human-caused climate change. Such analyses have been used by some to dismiss, among other things, the impact climate change is having on increasingly active and destructive Atlantic hurricane seasons, attributing the increase in recent decades to a supposed upturn in the AMO.
But if the AMO is simply an artifact of studies that misinterpret the time-varying pattern of human-caused climate change as a low-frequency oscillation, what about the studies mentioned previously that identify an internal oscillation in control simulations of climate models? It turns out that they are the exception (indeed the rare exception), rather than the rule. Decades ago there were only a handful of long control coupled model simulations and two in particular (the GFDL and UK Met Office coupled models, as noted earlier) did generate an AMO-like oscillation (though the spatial patterns, timescales, and apparent mechanisms in the two cases were different enough that one could question whether they truly represented the same thing).
Today, by contrast, there are many dozens of coupled models around the world, and the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP) makes the ensembles of simulations widely available to other researchers. So what does an analysis of these multimodel ensembles reveal?
Analysis of Historical and Control Simulations
In an article we published a year ago, we showed that the AMO does not in general exist in current generation models. We analyzed a set of long control simulations with more than 40 different state-of-the-art climate model simulations from the CMIP5 multimodel climate archive. We used a type of “spectral analysis”, a statistical procedure that identifies whether there is evidence for truly oscillatory variability (in the form of a spectral “peak”, i.e. a spike in the plot of amplitude of variation as a function of frequency/period) at some particular timescale or narrow range of timescales. The “MTM-SVD” method identifies whether an entire spatiotemporal dataset contains an oscillatory signal (as indicated by a spectral peak that is correlated across the dataset, in this case, surface temperatures spanning the globe) that is distinct from simple background noise (i.e. random variability).
As shown below (Figure 1–left), the CMIP5 control runs show strong evidence of oscillatory behavior on 3-7 year interannual timescales associated with ENSO. The vast majority of simulations exhibit a statistically significant spectral peak within that range of periods, and even the average across all simulations crosses the 90% (“p=0.1”) significance threshold, despite the tendency for cancellation when averaging (since different models yield significant ENSO timescale peaks at different periodicities within the 3-7 year range). By contrast, the models show no evidence for a spectral peak on the 40-60 year AMO timescale (see the inset which zooms in on decadal and longer timescales). The behavior on that timescale is largely consistent with what one would expect from random data.
Yet, actual historical surface temperature data from 1850-present (see thick blue curve), in addition to showing significant interannual ENSO timescale peaks, do indeed yield a spectral peak centered at a multidecadal 40-50 year period. Do the results for the historical data, then, contradict what we find with the model simulations? As it turns out, no.
Consider a parallel analysis (Figure 1-right) of the CMIP5 historical simulations. These are simulations that have been driven with the same external factors (the human factors of rising greenhouse gas concentrations and sulphate aerosols, and natural factors such as solar output changes and volcanic eruptions) that have driven temperature changes over the historical period of 1850 to present. In this case, the models reproduce the 40-50 year multidecadal spectral peak seen in the actual observations. Indeed, the peak is seen in nearly every simulation and is significant at the 99% (“p=0.01”) level even for the average over all simulations. Clearly the multidecadal spectral peak is a very robust feature of both the historical simulations and the historical observations themselves. But it’s not indicative of an AMO.
An analysis of the simulations shows that the multidecadal peak is tied to the same pattern of 1930s-1950s warming, 1960s and 1970s, cooling and warming thereafter that is seen in the actual observations as discussed earlier. That alone raises suspicions, since if this were an internally-generated oscillation, there is no reason that the warming and cooling phases in the models would coincide in timing with those in the observations. Instead, as discussed earlier, the alternating warming and cooling is tied to the competition between steady greenhouse warming and the prominent sulphate aerosol cooling of the 1950s-1970s. The aerosol cooling is especially pronounced in the North Atlantic (particularly during summer) as noted by Mann and Emanuel (2005) helping to explain why the apparent “oscillation” is most pronounced in that region.
At this point prospects for the existence of an internal AMO climate oscillation might be starting to look rather bleak. But there is still one seemingly compelling argument left for AMO advocates: If the AMO is indeed an artifact of competing anthropogenic greenhouse gas and sulphate aerosol forcing during the historical era, then why is it that AMO signals, as noted earlier, have been detected in paleoclimate proxy data that predate the historical period? In fact, a recent critique (Müller-Plath, 2020) of our analysis of the CMIP5 control and historical simulations published in the somewhat controversial journal Frontiers rests on that very argument. Is there merit to this argument?
Analysis of Last Millennium Simulations
In our new article, my co-authors (Byron Steinman, Daniel Brouillette, Sonya Miller) and I analyzed the CMIP5 “last millennium” simulations (16 in total) that span the interval 850-1849 CE. These simulations precede the historical period and are driven by natural (primarily volcanic, solar and orbital) radiative forcing alone. Application of the same (MTM-SVD) analysis as above to the model surface temperature fields yields evidence for a multidecadal (~60 year period) AMO-like spectral peak in the majority of simulations (12 out of 16 at the 90% significance level and 11 out of 16 at the 99% significance level). The results are shown in Figure 2 where they are compared against the previously discussed “control simulation” results. The difference is striking. In the control simulations, where no forcing is applied, there is no evidence (as we’ve already seen) for a distinct multidecadal spectral peak. Yet there is robust evidence for just such a peak in the “last millennium” simulations, where natural (volcanic and solar) radiative forcing has been applied. This comparison suggests that the natural radiative forcing must be responsible for the apparent AMO-like signal.
One convenient feature about the MTM-SVD method is that it allows you to reconstruct the spatial and temporal pattern of the signal associated with a particular spectral peak. We take, for example, the individual simulation (a simulation of the NASA GISS-E2-R model) that produced the most prominent ~60 year spectral peak in Figure 2B. The spatial and temporal pattern of the corresponding signal is readily reconstructed and shown in Figure 3 below.
There are a number of revealing features in the signal pattern. The spatial pattern (Figure 3A) displays a high-amplitude response in the tropical regions that is reminiscent of the pattern of response to explosive tropical volcanism (temperatures cool the most in the tropics after an explosive tropical eruption since the more sunlight you have in the first place, the more that is reduced by a volcanic dust veil). It is notable that there is also some evidence of enhanced signal amplitude along the Gulf stream extension in the North Atlantic, suggestion some possible coupling to North Atlantic ocean dynamics. A detailed analysis of the evolving spatial pattern of the signal over a typical ~60 year cycle (see article) shows a close correspondence between the initial phase (coinciding with peak global cooling) and the pattern of response to explosive tropical eruption established in some past studies (e.g. Shindell et al, 2004).
The temporal pattern (Figure 3BC) shows that the major cooling excursions coincide with several of the largest explosive tropical eruptions of the last millennium (e.g. the 1258 CE, 1331CE, and 1453 CE eruptions), which happen to be paced in a manner that projects onto an apparent multidecadal (60-70 year period) “oscillation”. Past studies have indeed noted the coincident multidecadal pacing of explosive volcanic activity in past centuries (i.e. Ammann and Naveau (2003)).
A spectral analysis of a simple “energy balance” climate model driven with volcanic-only, solar-only, and volcanic+solar forcing (see article) shows that there is indeed a multidecadal spectral peak in the response of surface temperatures to natural radiative forcing and that peak arises from the volcanic forcing alone. We conclude that the apparent AMO-like signal during the last millennium is a consequence of the coincidental multidecadal pacing by episodes of explosive volcanic forcing.
The available evidence both from observations and current-generation climate models, in summary, does not provide any support for an internal AMO-like oscillation in the climate system.
That doesn’t mean that there aren’t interesting questions left to address here. Our planned future work will examine the next generation (CMIP6) coupled models to see if improved representations of ocean and atmospheric dynamics might somehow lead to modes of internal decadal/multidecadal variability that are not evident in the CMIP5 models. And it will be instructive to analyze the considerably more extensive networks of paleoclimate proxy data that have become available since our 1995 analysis. Of particular interest is whether the multidecadal oscillations in the actual paleoclimate proxy data show the same relationship with volcanic forcing demonstrated in the last millennium simulations.
Concluding Thoughts
There are several lessons in this tale. One is that scientists must always be open to revising past thinking. That is part of the critical scientific process—what the great Carl Sagan referred to as the “self-correcting machinery” of science. Two decades ago there seemed to be both observational evidence and modeling evidence (if rather limited) for the existence of a multidecadal AMO in the climate system. My own work supported that interpretation, and indeed it was I who gave this beast a name. The scientific community ran with the concept, and numerous scientists—even some at our leading research laboratories like the aforementioned GFDL—continued to misapply it in a way that downplays some critical climate change impacts like the warming of the North Atlantic and the increase in Atlantic hurricane activity associated with it.
Now we have come full circle. My collaborators and I, over the past decade, have continued to investigate the origins of the putative AMO signal and have been led inescapably to the conclusion that the AMO (unlike, say, R.O.U.S.) doesn’t actually exist. It’s an artifact, during the historical era, of competing anthropogenic (greenhouse warming and sulphate aerosol cooling) drivers and, during the earlier period, an artifact of the fact that volcanic forcing happens to have displayed a roughly multidecadal pacing in past centuries.
A scientist has to admit when they are wrong. Unfortunately for all of us, my colleagues and I weren’t wrong about the unprecedented warming revealed by the now iconic “Hockey Stick” curve, despite the unrelenting attacks on it by climate change deniers over the past two decades.
But I was wrong about the existence an internal AMO oscillation when I coined the term twenty years ago.
Nonetheless, some very good science has been done by a number of researchers and groups around the world in pursuing this matter. And we have learned quite a bit, for example, about the true origins of multidecadal climate variability, and prospects for long-term climate prediction.
That, in fact, is science (and Science) working the way it’s supposed to.
References
First, it wasn’t YOU that was wrong — it was a thesis. Second, that thesis was correct twenty years ago. That is, it represented a logical conclusion based on all the available evidence. Third, that thesis has now been shown to be false. The delightful writer (and rather cranky) Stephen J. Gould wrote a number of essays about past scientists who are now ridiculed for their incorrect beliefs, but whose conclusions were justifiable given the state of knowledge at their time. Charles Babbage invented the computer in 1840. It was a mechanical monstrosity requiring thousands of precisely cut gears, and was never built. It would have been a waste of time and money to build it back then, because people weren’t sharing kitten photos and playing games over a gear-driven Internet. An idea can be wrong at one time and right at another. It all depends upon the context.
Thank you for always be open to revising past thinking and being willing to challenge your own, earlier ideas. It’s a model for us all, not just climate scientists.
“Thank you for always be open to revising past thinking and being willing to challenge your own, earlier ideas. It’s a model for us all, not just climate scientists.”
Indeed it is, but Mike undermines the effect of :
“scientists must always be open to revising past thinking. That is part of the critical scientific process…’
by invoking the wrong exemplar.
A lot of good people , from his Cornell mentors Harold Urey and Phil Morrison, to Johnny Carson , Ted Koppel , and most of all Steve Schneider, tried to get ” The great Carl Sagan” to apply the “self-correcting machinery” of science. ” to his own ” nuclear winrter ” campaign, but he would not listen and refused debate.
Having written, in Foreign Affairs in 1983 that :
“Apocalyptic predictions require, to be taken seriously, higher standards of evidence than do assertions on other matters where the stakes are not as great.”
Carl ignored the erosion of his predictions by generations of better climate models, and went on stonewalling until the the end of his days. It is good to see that Mike has learned from that excellent astronomer’s worst mistake.
You can read a summary of this scientific meltdown in Nature :
https://www.nature.com/articles/475037b
I’m dumbfounded. The AMO index accounts for a few percent of temperature anomalies for the past 170 years, and does so at a high level of significance. What was I analyzing?
Russell, thank you for that utterly irrelevant tale of a great scientist being wrong in the past. However, I think that the lesson to be drawn here is more one of the hazards of drawing conclusions based on limited data–particularly when those conclusions bear on the presence or not of a “cycle” in that data. This is because in any system where there is an equilibrium, excursions away from said equilibrium will likely be followed by a return toward–and possibly an overshoot–of the equilibrium. This will be an oscillation or a quasi-oscillation in only a small proportion of systems. And then there is the fact that humans love–just LOVE–oscillations. They give us predictability without our having to do anything to the system.
Russell, here’s a news flash. Carl Sagan is still dead. He is a stiff, bereft of life and so on. His legacy for good or ill is a fait acompli–and it was overwhelmingly mostly a legacy for good. The Nuclear Winter debate is also dead, although I do think that there is consensus that mass detonation of nuclear warheads would not be a good thing. Maybe it’s time to feel your pain and let it go.
One of the points we lukewarmers have been trying to get across for most of the last decade is that many of the points, findings and extrapolations found in the climate conversation should have been written in pencil rather than pens using indelible ink. Thank you for highlighting another example.
This is going to be a very, very big deal on the Gulf coast. Since the 1990’s we’ve been told that we were going to go through a tough 30 year period and sure enough it came true. And we’ve been told to just hold on, that slower tropical cyclone seasons were just around the corner. That the AMO has been responsible for the extreme damage and hardship of hurricanes since 2005 has been a given. We hear it from TV meteorologists and in weather blogs constantly. Google Houston-AMO-Hurricanes to see just how often local media has linked the recent devastating storm seasons to the AMO.
And what about the model projections that AGW induced atmospheric changes will increase wind shear and depress the number of tropical cyclones? Will tropical cyclones continue to increase in both strength and number?
We’ve been told to go ahead and take on that new 30 year mortgage, re-nourish that beach, rebuild the beachside highways (most of which has been federally funded); it’s all going to get better soon. That last 20 years have been tough on the Gulf coast. If folks knew there was no relief in sight I think many would be making different choices. People don’t like it when promises are broken and many will see this as just that.
Be prepared for a rash of interview requests from the Houston area media.
Here is an example of what we can expect when this story is more well-known.
Note they cite NOAA’s web story that blames the AMO on the 2000-2020 hurricane increase.
https://www.wsgw.com/humans-not-nature-may-be-changing-atlantic-hurricane-cycles/
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do?
— John Maynard Keynes
Dear Russell,
You are wrong about nuclear winter, and Carl Sagan was right. Please see our latest work on it with modern climate models, at http://climate.envsci.rutgers.edu/nuclear/#Publications. In particular, paper 29 shows results from the NASA GISS model in 2007, and paper 9, from 2019, shows that simulations with WACCM agree almost perfectly. And you can see a recent 2020 article in Nature about our work at https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-00794-y, not the assertions in your 10-year old letter.
Thanks for the great explanation. And it’s especially valuable that the originator of this, um, meme? should be the one to take it down.
Another lesson, which is especially important in the context of climate, is that sometimes when press accounts present something as consensus, when you ask the scientists themselves you’ll find them arguing about it. So no, the scientific community wasn’t “wrong”, it was in its usual state of still thinking about things. You note that some people doubted already some years back that AMO was self-generated rather than driven by volcanoes or whatever, even if they didn’t have the computers to prove it. Just for the record I’d like to add two more references: B. Booth, et al. (2012), “Aerosol Haze Implicated as a Prime Driver of Twentieth Century North Atlantic Climate Variability.” Nature 484 228-32 [doi.org/10.1038/nature10946]; A. Clement et al. (2015), “The Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation without a Role for Ocean Circulation.” Science 350 320-24 [doi:10.1126/science.aab3980].
@4 (Barton Paul Levenson):
Could it be a simple overfitting explanation?
I have noted similarities of this with medical analyses of pandemics and debugging intermittent problems with computers.
For the latter, my first computer was an IBM 7074 in the Penn State Computer Center, 1967.
It suffered quasi-periodic crashes, for no obvious reason. Many technical explanations were suggested.
It turned out that when it was cold, one operator (who worked a particular shift) wore a fur coat they through over the CPU cabinet and static electricity caused trouble, sometimes.
Ray & Alan
Numbers talk
As the Naure letter notes, perseverence in denial cannot overcome the two order of magnitude disparity betweem Crutzen’s “Twilight At Noon ” and the Biblical biblical forty days and forty nights of Apocalyptic darkness. Carl conjectured, and hired a PR firm to propagandize. before the fact of peer review.
Science is what it is, not what Planetary Society fans want it to be,. and the blatantly political P-R campaign Sagan’s sponsors funded remains , as Mike’s co-author. Kerry Emanuel said , and Nature’s lawyers have confirmed.
“Notorious for its lack of scientific integrity”
Scheider and I wrote our 1980’s policy journal TTAP critiques because we agreed that Carl’s florid megahype could ,and would, erode the credibility of climate modeling on the eve of the global warming controversy .
So drop the hagiography, and face the facts: you guys are not helping to overcome the climate policy consequences of Carl’s caampign by denying them, or by recycling and reiterating forty year old radiative forcing parameters as though atmosperic science remains stuck deep as TTAPS in the big chill of the cold war.
Many thanks to Alan for reminding us of the perils of self-citation by linking
http://climate.envsci.rutgers.edu/nuclear/#Publications
All 31 of that that authoratative document’s citations include Alan and the TTAPS authors !
Chris McGrath (2) “Thank you for always be open to revising past thinking and being willing to challenge your own, earlier ideas. It’s a model for us all, not just climate scientists.
Particularly that it can and will be used against him by the deniers (“he admitted being wrong in AMO, then he is wrong in everything else he did, or will, claim”). Don’t let anything good to go unpunished … ;-)
Tom Fuller:
Tom, just how are you a “lukewarmer”? A lukewarmer* is somebody who accepts that the globe is warming and it’s our fault, but doesn’t think it will be a problem for him, so doesn’t support collective action to decarbonize the US and global economies. A lukewarmer will bravely go out on a logical limb to defend his freedom to socialize his private marginal climate-change costs, while steadfastly denying the tragedy of those who’ve already paid with their homes, livelihoods and lives. IOW, lukewarmism is a craven refusal to accept responsibility. You, OTOH, are known to support a carbon fee and dividend, which would require you to internalize some fraction of your marginal climate-change costs. AFAICT, that is, you’re not a lukewarmer. Why boast of such a pejorative label when you don’t deserve it?
* I’m aware of Mosher’s and your claim to own the word. The definition I’m using is the widely accepted one. Deal.
@4 “The AMO index accounts for a few percent of temperature anomalies for the past 170 years, and does so at a high level of significance. What was I analyzing?”
The correlation between said index and the remaining variance left after partialing out the main linear trend for the past 170 years?
Of course the REAL task is to show that said index is _actually_ an AMO index measuring an AMO with specific properties as opposed to a measure which only seems to establish an AMO. That is the subject of the article at hand.
This reminds me of the statistical errors made by so many deniers and even some scientists over “the Pause”. There WAS a lack of correlation, it just didn’t necessarily mean there was an actual pause in global warming occurring in the sense deniers were trying to imply. I see far less nefariousness here, but some of the same sorts of thinking. An “index” may _suggest_ something is a “thing” but in no way does an index proves said thing’s existence.
In the statistics of scale development nothing is more common than finding an index which is reliable in that it shows consistent correlations yet entirely invalid as an indicator of the property of actual interest. Look no farther than “intelligence” tests which are in fact quite reliable, yet of quite questionable validity in the general sense desired by many.
An apple falls towards the ground because it is attracted to the inner core of the Earth.
(It’s also possible that Newton’s first prediction was wrong)