This month’s open thread. Northern Hemisphere Spring is on it’s way, along with peak Arctic/minimum Antarctic sea ice, undoubtedly more discussion about the polar vortex, and the sharpening up of the (currently very uncertain) ENSO forecast for the rest of this year.
Unforced Variations: Mar 2021
9 Responses to “Unforced Variations: Mar 2021”
Leave a Reply
Comment policy. Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
Hey Gavin:
I just wanted to say a big Thank You to all the scientists who post here at Real Climate. I know that being Science Advisor to President Bidel leaves you with a lot of time on your hands to moderate the forum here :-). Whatever I see here in the OP’s I know is well sourced and informative. Keep up the good work!!!
I would like to read some comments from Rahmstorf and/or other experts to the hypotheses in the text below, given this https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349610177_Current_Atlantic_Meridional_Overturning_Circulation_weakest_in_last_millennium
recent publication.
“There is much to be done reconciling the role of the AMOC in surface temperature variation on different regions and on different timescales. Chen and Tung themselves highlight the potential role of the Southern Ocean in heat uptake in the period since 2005, which is potentially part of a see-saw pattern between hemispheres. There is also a distinct difference between the role of decadal AMOC variability and the impact of an AMOC collapse on global temperatures. While considered unlikely, the prospect of the AMOC passing a tipping point and collapsing, is not impossible and an event this dramatic could lead to global surface cooling7. The threshold between a weak AMOC that reduces ocean heat uptake, allowing global surface temperatures to rise unabated, and a very weak or collapsed AMOC that causes dramatic cooling in the North Atlantic and global surface temperature rise to slow or stop will be an important point of debate.
The AMOC is deemed “very likely” to decline in the coming decades1. Indeed, the Atlantic has seen muted surface temperature rises relative to the global ocean over recent decades. This relative lack of warming has been interpreted as a fingerprint of AMOC decline, potentially linked to anthropogenic climate change8. Whether the AMOC observatories will document the predicted forced decline in the AMOC due to climate change, remains to be seen. They have already observed that the AMOC is now in a state of reduced overturning9. Chen and Tung predict that this will mean a period of rapid global-mean surface warming that may last over two decades.”
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/326435465_Sluggish_Atlantic_circulation_could_cause_global_temperatures_to_surge
125 mike says:
1 Mar 2021 at 2:29 PM
at K at 123: Basic education, Killian. I am not an adherent of the noble savage idea.
What noble savage? I have never talked about the noble savage idea. What is fact is that the brute and savage view is completely incorrect. What you are saying is you trust science with regard to heat but not with regard to human societies. That seems a bit inconsistent. I have posted resources to support the “not savage” idea many times. I suggest you read them. Why?
You cannot solve a problem you don’t understand nor that you don’t understand the solutions to. If you hold to the ignoble savage view, you will never understand what sustainable societies look like because they are the *only* sustainable societies on the planet.
I think lots of humans all over the planet have good ideas and models for simplicity.
There are exactly zero sustainable non-aboriginal societies. Zero. There are people trying, none that are succeeding. Why? See above.
You cannot achieve a state of society you refuse to accept exists.
The context for this discussion is population and fertility rates.
Incorrect. The topic is population. Interesting, isn’t it, that I know of no population issue among *any* tribal society? But, hey, you think we should not listen to those people because, well, they don’t really exist in sustainable ways, right…?
And the shift of affluence in the developed world that drives consumption and destruction that could be accomplished by wealth/income redistribution from developed to less-developed populations.
No. Wrong. You are misunderstanding the problem. If you shift consumption to one group from another, you are merely moving deck chairs. It *is* true we can increase consumption somewhat for those now consuming next to nothing if we decrease consumption by those of us in “developed” countries, and most particularly the top 1% of us, but the key in the end still must be an overall decrease of 80% or more.
But none of those address the issue of consumption of WHAT? That is the true key to it all.
If we are thinking about shifting wealth in this way
If you’re thinking of wealth at all in the common parlance, you are not understanding the issues. If you mean “resources”, then perhaps use that term or something similar. Wealth is too ambiguous to be of use and is easily misunderstood.
I think education and health care are a good target for where the affluence-reduction funds might do some good.
Pretty much anyone discussing population agrees: Empower women, et al.
Again, back at the IPAT formula, even if the affluence reduction did nothing on the receiving end, it would reduce the impact simply through affluence reduction.
Yes. Did I say any differently? Not sure why you are saying this? Same with the above? Are you under the impression this is not agreed?
Some info on the receiving end to amplify the gains for the ecosystem:
LOL… the world bank… Jesus, mike. Do you call an alligator to a vegan convention?
I am not interested in half-assing it, mike, and that’s what anything short of the degrowth/simplicity paradigm is. The WB has nothing to teach me… nor anyone else. They were instrumental in creating it. Einstein suggested, long ago, asking them to fix it would be rather stupid.
What is key to understand about population right now is that it cannot save us. The inertia in the system is too big to have an impact on climate before mid-century. Yes, we should concurrently be trying to reduce population, but it is already expected to peak in that same time frame. This makes it a moot point in terms of the next 30 to 50 years in terms of mitigation, but, as I have clearly said over and over, long term we want to greatly reduce population and how to do that is likely to be the most important aspect of ecosystem stability after achieving climate stability.
The prospect of the Arctic Sea Ice Extent annual maximum having arrived early this year (mentioned in last month’s UV thread) has been confounded by the again-increasing SIE which JAXA’s VISHOP page is showing has now exceeded the peak of 16th Feb.
Got to say, I wholeheartedly agree with Killian (#3) on this one:
It doesn’t mean–just to underline the point–that we declare victory and stop working to reduce population growth via all the methods we seem to agree on. But even medium-term mitigation-wise, population ain’t where it’s at.
And, since we are talking of mitigation, I guess further discussion on this, if needed, should be on the FR thread.
4
MA Rodger says:
2 Mar 2021 at 4:53 AM
The prospect of the Arctic Sea Ice Extent annual maximum having arrived early this year (mentioned in last month’s UV thread) has been confounded by the again-increasing SIE which JAXA’s VISHOP page is showing has now exceeded the peak of 16th Feb.
I had suggested starting the melting season thread maybe was premature as the AO was quite positive and was overall expected to remain so till mid-March-ish. Mind you, we’d seen a 310,000 km2 drop, so to wonder if the melting thread was due was in no way odd. But…
Unsurprisingly…
;-)
At Killian: I am curious about your ideas and views on sustainable societies look like. You may have listed examples before, and if so, I apologize for making you repeat yourself, but… What are the examples of sustainable societies that you believe exist on the planet today? Places, ethnicities/tribe level please, not generic models, but actual examples.
If you can just answer in a civil, non-aggressive manner, that would be appreciated, but if not, I guess I understand that is generally outside your range of communication. I see you do that occasionally, so I think you can, but I gather that it is hard for you because of the level of rage you carry on these matters.
Cheers
Mike
Looks like it’s business as usual again. CO2 levels continue to climb unabated…
https://phys.org/news/2021-03-co2-pollution-climate-goals-iea.amp
An idea. Make a post about this article published in Nature Geoscience : Current Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation weakest in last millennium. Hum???