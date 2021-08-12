Deciphering the ‘SPM AR6 WG1’ code

I followed with great interest the launch of the sixth assessment report Working Group 1 (The Physical Science Basis) from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on August 9th.
The main report is quite impressive (see earlier posts here, here, here, and here) but the press conference didn’t come across as being focused and well-prepared. In my opinion the press conference on 9 August 2021 didn’t do justice to the vast effort that went into it.
I was nevertheless pleased to see a great improvement from last time, which is that the full report (‘AR6’) was made available by the time of the launch of the summary for policy-makers (SPM), but I still have some issues with the way the SPM has been laid out.
The problems with the SPM are similar those from the previous fifth assessment report which prompted me to write a post in 2013. Neither the present nor the previous SPM have much resemblance to either being a summary or being written for policy-makers.
The new SPM covers 41 pages, and one could debate whether that can be called a ‘summary’. I think it would improve with cutting down on the amount of information, only keeping the most important points.
Also, the summaries of the IPCC reports can seem a bit confusing. In addition to SPM, there is also a Technical Summary (150 pages long). Why? And who is supposed to read it?
I think in hindsight that my concerns from 2013 to some extent were supported by the fact that the IPCC organised an Expert Meeting on Communication, Oslo, Norway, 9–10 February 2016. Some of recommendations from its Meeting Report were:
Author teams should include or be supported by science writers (scientists, or journalists with a science background, who write professionally about science for non-specialist audiences), at least in the SPM team.
Authors should be trained in writing and communicating, including the use of clear language, as budgetary resources allow. A guidance paper on writing (e.g. short sentences, no jargon) should be established with the help of professionals.
Avoid the temptation to squeeze too much information into graphics that are difficult to understand, in an effort to comply with page limits.
Another clue indicating a shortcoming is if you look at the atmospheric CO2-concentrations over time to see how much impact the IPCC reports have had on the real policy-makers in the world (Figure below). You should keep in mind that the CO2 concentrations increase because some of us have worked hard to extract fossil resources from the ground.
The data indicates that the emissions have kept increasing regardless of the scientific knowledge and our understanding. One question is whether that has been a result of a communication gap.
One argument that has been made on Twitter is that the SPM is meant for decision-makers within climate-related bureaucracy. But I suspect that there is not much new information in the SPM for this group of professionals. Most of those that I have met tend to read the full assessment report.
There is nevertheless a need to reach policy-makers who are unfamiliar with climate science. I wonder how many of this type of decision-makers actually read and understand the SPM. It’s a struggle to read, even for me.
There are some easy tricks to improve a text. You can change the order of the sentences and words to improve the flow and make less complicated sentences. Fewer numbers and ranges cited in the text also help, if some are not as important than others.
I have also learned from journalists that it’s a good idea to start with the most important information – that doesn’t change its contents.
There is no need to keep all the cryptic citations and elaboration of the uncertainties since this information is already in the main report. After all, it’s supposed to be a summary for policy-makers and the main report contains all the details.
One suggestion is to get policy-makers who are not so familiar with global warming and man-made climate change to read the SPM and then ask them if they understand its main messages. Maybe give them a quiz to see how much they remember.
Another question is how policy-makers should act on the information provided in the SPM.
Since the SPM isn’t a brief summary written in layman terms, I’ve taken the liberty to try to write one based on the SPM below. I hope it conveys the most important messages of the SPM.
A shorter summary for policy-makers in layman terms
There is no doubt that we have changed Earth’s climate through our activities on a broad range of aspects that includes consequences for the atmosphere, the oceans, snow, ice, Earth’s fauna and ecosystems.
The cause of our changing climate is the increase in atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations that we have released into the air. Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the most important greenhouse gas that we have added to the atmosphere, however, some of it has been absorbed by land and oceans.
The CO2-concentrations have now reached an annual average of 410 ppm, but it used to be around 278 ppm in 1750. Our analysis indicates that the CO2-concentrations are now at their highest in at least 800,000 years. There is a similar story for methane (CH4), now measured to 1866 ppb and nitrous oxide (N2O) 332 ppb.
The changing climate means that you cannot base your decisions on what you have experienced in the past, but must take into account the scientific calculations for the future because these gases will stay in the atmosphere for a long time and their concentrations are quite likely to continue to increase.
The global mean surface temperature has increased in jumps and spurts since 1850, and is now somewhere between 0.8°C to 1.3°C higher than pre-industrial times. The observed global warming is to the best of our knowledge happening at the fastest rate than any time in the last 2000 years.
Our scientific calculations indicate that the greenhouse gases we have emitted so far are responsible for a global warming of somewhere between 1.0°C and 2.0°C since the industrial revolution, however, other types of pollution have had a moderating effect on that warming. In addition, ozone depletion higher up in the stratosphere has caused a cooling high up in the atmosphere.
More rain is falling on Earth than before with a faster increase in the amount since the 1980s. This is likely an effect of man-made climate change. Mid-latitude storms have moved nearer the poles, and our scientific analyses have exposed a connection between man-made greenhouse gases and a poleward shift in the southern hemisphere jetstream in austral summer time. This displacement of the jetstream has consequences for high and low-pressure systems and subsequently rain and drought. Such changes may also have consequences for both agriculture, water management and wildfires, and it is likely to continue into the future.
The world’s glaciers are melting because of man-made global warming, and the sea-ice area in the Arctic is shrinking fast: a 40% reduction during the September month since 1979 when the first satellite observations became available. Our scientific analysis also suggests that the annual average Arctic sea ice area has now reached its lowest level since at least 1850. Similarly, the snow cover is dwindling and our emissions of greenhouse gases can be linked to the melting of the surface of the Greenland ice sheet over the past two decades. Perhaps the Antarctic Ice Sheet also loses ice due to man-made global warming.
Climate scientists are convinced that the world oceans have warmed down to a depth of 700 m since the 1970s because of our past emissions of greenhouse gases. CO2 also has an additional effect: it makes the oceans more acidic when dissolved in seawater. Furthermore, the oceans are being depleted of oxygen (known as ‘hypoxia’), which also is thought to be related to man-made global warming. These changes in the oceans is bad news for marine ecosystems.
The global mean sea level has increased by 20 cm from 1901 to 2018, and the rate of increase has accelerated and is now about 3.7 mm increase every year. This increase can be explained by man-made global warming, where increased temperature makes seawater increase its volume and melting from land-based ice provides an additional contribution. A thermal expansion explained 50% of sea level rise during 1971–2018, while ice loss from glaciers contributed 22%, ice sheets 20% and changes in land water storage 8%. This means more coastal erosion, increases the risk of coastal inundation and makes storm surges a bigger threat for coastal settlements.
In addition to physical changes, scientists have also observed other changes in nature that provide further evidence of global warming. One example is a lengthening of the growing season by two days every decade in the northern hemisphere.
The changes in Earth’s climate have happened everywhere on the globe and are unprecedented in human history.
Man-made climate change disrupts our weather and changes the statistics of extreme weather events across the globe. This includes heatwaves, heavy precipitation, droughts, and tropical cyclones. The sixth assessment report from the IPCC provides stronger evidence that changes in such extremes can be attributed to our activities. Heatwaves and extremely hot days have become more frequent and intense, whereas cold extremes have become more rare. There are also marine heatwaves, regions of hot sea temperatures, and they have become twice as frequent since the 1980s, thanks to human influence.
The monsoon rainfall amounts decreased between the 1950s and 1980s, partly due to aerosol pollution, but they increased after the 1980s because of the increased greenhouse effect. The monsoon rainfall amounts are affected by a tug of war between aerosols and greenhouse gases.
The number of the strongest tropical cyclones has increased and they have moved further away from the equator. Perhaps there are long-term trends in all-category tropical cyclones, however, we are more certain that the heavy rainfall brought by them has increased due to a stronger greenhouse effect for which we are responsible.
We have recorded more extreme events that consist of a more complicated nature. For instance, an increased frequency of concurrent heatwaves and droughts, fire weather, and flooding.
The sixth assessment report presents more accurate estimates than ever for the amount of global warming that we can expect if the concentrations of atmospheric CO2 were to double, the so-called climate sensitivity. The current estimate is 3°C, with a likely range of 2.5°C to 4°C. We have also managed to shift Earth’s energy balance with approximately 2.72 Wm2 over the period 1750-2019 because we have added extra greenhouse gases into Earth’s atmosphere. This shift has resulted in excessive heat stored in the oceans (91%), ice melt (3%), atmospheric warming (1%), and Earth’s surface warming (5%).
Scientific calculations provide future outlooks indicating that the Earth’s global warming since pre-industrial times will exceed the thresholds of 1.5°C and 2°C unless we stop emitting more CO2 and other greenhouse gases. Similar calculations estimate global warming between the periods 1850-1900 and 2081–2100 in the range of 1.0°C to 5.7°C, depending on our future greenhouse gas emissions. More emissions result in more warming. The last time global surface temperature was sustained at or above 2.5°C higher than 1850–1900 was over 3 million years ago.
The Arctic will continue to warm faster than the rest of the globe, but the hottest days in mid-latitude and semi-arid regions are also likely to be subject to the highest increase. There will of course be a series of brief and random natural fluctuations on top of the predictable long-term trends that may result in even higher temperatures in some years. Our calculations also indicate more frequent and intense hot extremes, marine heatwaves, and heavy precipitation, agricultural and ecological droughts if global warming proceeds.
We have to expect a wide range of consequences from global warming and our computations reveal an increased proportion of intense tropical cyclones as well as reductions in Arctic sea ice, snow cover and permafrost. In addition, our climate models simulate more intense heavy rainfall that comes at greater frequency with additional global warming.
Higher temperatures will amplify permafrost thawing, loss of seasonal snow cover, of land ice and of Arctic sea ice. The Arctic is likely to be practically sea ice free in the month of September at least once before 2050.
The sixth assessment report presents stronger evidence than ever that a continued global warming will intensify the global water cycle and the severity of the associated wet and dry conditions and more variable surface water flows.
The annual precipitation amount may increase from the 1995-2014 levels with up to 13% by 2081-2100 averaged over global land areas. The mathematics of climate change gives more precipitation at high latitudes, over the equatorial Pacific and parts of the monsoon regions, and less precipitation over parts of the subtropics. Very wet regions become wetter and very dry regions drier, implying more floods and droughts. Rainfall associated with the El Niño–Southern Oscillation will also become more intense by the latter part of the century.
The monsoon season is projected to have a delayed onset over North and South America and West Africa and likely a delayed retreat over West Africa.
The calculations presented in the assessment report indicate that mid-latitude storm tracks in the southern hemisphere will continue to shift southward, although the stratospheric ozone recovery counteracts may inhibit this shift for a while. The storm tracks over the North Pacific and associated precipitation may get displaced northward. Maybe this also will happen with the North Atlantic storm track.
The ability of the oceans and land to take up some of the carbon that we emit to the atmosphere is estimated to diminish with global warming, which means that the increasing atmospheric concentrations may accelerate. The atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases are strongly influenced by how we deal with the emissions. The effect of changes to the ecosystems on the level of greenhouse gases is not fully accounted for.
Many changes in our climate are irreversible for centuries to millennia. Earth’s climate has not quite caught up with all our emissions yet, and even if we stop emitting today, we will see further global warming at rates depending on the future emissions. Other long-lasting consequences include melting of glaciers and ice sheets, continued rise in the global sea-level (0.28-1.01 m by 2100), deep ocean acidification and maybe deoxygenation.
It’s important to keep in mind that natural variations will continue in the future, and some locations may even experience a brief cooling period from time to time. These fluctuations can mask the long-term trends due to an increased greenhouse effect, especially on regional scales.
We should not be surprised if at least one large explosive volcanic eruption takes place during the 21st century, based on paleoclimate and historical evidence. If this happens, it will briefly (lasting one to three years) lower the global mean temperature and alter the wind patterns.
Really big and catastrophic consequences of global warming are unlikely but cannot be ruled out, such as ice sheet collapse, abrupt ocean circulation changes, some compound extreme events and a future warming substantially larger than the assessed very likely range of future warming. They should be part of risk assessment.
The sixth assessment report from the IPCC presents new and improved carbon budgets. We humans have emitted a total of about 2390 gigatons of CO2 over the period 1850-2019. The remaining amount that we can emit depends on our ambitions to keep the global mean temperature below 1.5°C or 2.0°C.
Perhaps we will manage to remove some of the atmospheric CO2 in the future, which would make it easier to limit climate change. We can get a stable climate if the greenhouse gas concentrations are no longer changing, for instance by removing an equal amount to what we add, i.e. net zero emissions.
Needless to say, our scientific understanding has been reinforced further on all aspects of the climate system since the fifth IPCC assessment report that was published in 2013. Our knowledge is based on new evidence found in paleoclimate archives, new climate model simulations, new analyses, and of course new observations. In other words, multiple lines of evidence. There is a more robust understanding that we humans are having an effect on a wider range of climate variables, including weather and climate extremes. All the evidence points in the same direction. Hence, these scientific conclusions are very credible.
More details about climate change are provided in the main report. So why is this relevant for you? It’s important for you to be prepared for what may come and investigate how different types of weather and climatic changes may affect your livelihood. Since you are making decisions, you can influence your own future. You may need to adapt to a new climate and to do so, you need relevant and robust climate information specific for your needs. You need to use this information in a knowledgeable way. It’s equally important to make sure that you reduce your greenhouse gas emissions and your demand for energy.
27 Responses to "Deciphering the ‘SPM AR6 WG1’ code"
JERRY CAMPBELL says
Separated by a common language and little spin on how to persuade.
Long does not sell. Monotony does not sell. Data with 3 or more axes does not sell. But, it is the current mother document on Changing Climate to which all thinkers will refer and ponder.. Yes, Elizabeth, the sky IS falling.
Spencer says
Nice comprehensive summary. The problem with the SPM, as I understand it, is that every word must be approved by consensus, there is nothing in it that anyone in the group finds wrong. It is hard to believe that such writing-by-committee could produce anything remotely readable, and everyone involved deserves prolonged applause for producing statements that are comprehensible and, where appropriate, strong and definite. None of the world’s governments, having signed off on these statements, can pretend they’re incorrect. That’s the purpose, and it has worked from the start.
If you want something policy-makers will actually read and understand, well, that’s a different purpose. For that, long experience shows that you need an “executive summary” of not more than two pages, with strong unqualified statements. Alas, such a thing could never get IPCC consensus endorsement. That purpose is fulfilled instead by journalists, mostly science writers. From what I’ve seen in the last few days, many of them have done a reasonably good job.
What could be done better for the next report? Guidance for the science writers who will deliver the messages to people. Perhaps it would be possible to get some kind of IPCC approval for an official “press release.” I’m thinking of two pages of bullet points for “what’s new since the last report,” which journalists need, and “things that haven’t changed but are super important so we’re repeating them.” With references to the relevant statements in the SPM.
Also, yes, the Technical Summary is a waste of time, for those who wrote it and those who try to read it.
Ray Ladbury says
Many moons ago, our particular community was trying to come to a consensus for a test method. The debate had raged for years, and the meeting lasted hours until there was a single holdout refusing to join the consensus. He wasn’t wrong. There were exceptions where the test method would not yield bounding results, but the differences were unlikely to be catastrophic.
As it turns out, the holdout was the chair for the conference at which the meeting was taking place. The finance chair came in with a critical issue, and while the conference chair was outside the room the committee took a vote and passed the method unanimously. The test method has stood the test of time for nearly two decades.
The race in the end goes not to the greatest mind, but to the largest bladder.
Susan Anderson says
Thanks for keeping to the point. Just so!
Ray Ladbury says
How about a one-sentence summary: “We are SOOOOO fucked!”
Hans Kiesewetter says
As always, a typing error will be picked up by contrarians to “proof” that …..(whatever they want to proof)
I’m afraid you made a typo too in your summary.
“The observed global warming is to the best of our knowledge happening at the fastest rate than any time in the last 200 years. “
I think this texts referring to ‘the hockey stick graph’ but here the text states 2000 years.
Slioch says
Also 2.72 Wm2 should be 2.72 Wm-2 or 2.72 W/m2 .
Barton Paul Levenson says
2,000 years is correct.
Reality Check says
“a Technical Summary (150 pages long). Why? And who is supposed to read it?”
I read it. I always do. Why? Because it is the best part of every IPCC report. I have already quoted from it onto one of these IPCC related articles. It offers the best info, and the best explanations of what all the different things mean. And how they are calculated analysed etc.
The TS is what every policy maker aka Politician and related Govt public servant should be forced to read and understand.
The IPCC should provide all Politicians, national, state and local, a professionally manned Telephone Help line 24/7 365 days per year to answer their questions – especially the matters which arise as new recommended Laws and Regulations, Building and Environmental Approval applications, and Financial Budgets come across their desks.
Sorry, but I think the Technical Summary is brilliant. The most useful resource of all.
PS Rasmus that was fair effort rewriting the SPM but it is far from being clear and effective enough. My humble suggestion is to skip the SPM altogether and go to the TS instead – then try doing an Executive Summary of that material. Focusing on the headings and stripping out the jargon, numbers etc while speaking in common english instead would be a good approach.
I’m not really saying do it, simply go have a look and think about what you might use and say.
macias shurly says
Less CO² emissions, urgently less CO² emissions, less CO² emissions – or you will die ……
Is this the last word of wisdom to get a grip on the root causes of global warming? – I hope not.
After decades of research and analysis, it is high time to define new approaches to solving increasing global warming.
Anyone who has even the slightest idea of weather, climate and radiation balances must at some point ask themselves the question:
What is the best, strongest, most reliable and possibly even the most natural climate protection against excessively absorbed radiation energy from the sun ??? I hope not to be the only one who says:
— It’s the CLOUDS
with a net CRE = -19W / m² the difference of ALL_SKY to CLEAR_SKY in a mean energy balance.
– far more than snow, glaciers & polar ice caps and 5 times as much as the radiative forcing of ~ 3.7 W / m² that has been around 1750-2050 has accumulated.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00382-018-4413-y
Sea level rise, drought, flooding, heat records, and even biodiversity are all issues that are clearly related to the presence or absence of water.
Could humanity and IPCC please be so clever to add this to the SPM and put an end to the rapidly advancing desertification, the draining of the continents and the wrong water management?
Everyone understands the idea of artificial irrigation – but cooling with artificial clouds seem to be an alien concept and idea.
!!! Artificial irrigation = artificial clouds !!!
@rasmus – Everyone of the authors and readers present here knows that water vapor is the strongest climate gas, with the all-important difference that, thanks to the cloud albedo, it has a cooling, negative radiative forcing. I do not doubt the need to reduce CO² emissions as quickly as possible, but rather its implementation, which is largely not only carried out by politics, but above all by the population at large. In contrast, water management is mostly the responsibility of the state and can be implemented into legislation much more easily by responsible politicians with an overview. — let me know if I have missed anything in the IPCC report.
Erik Lindeberg says
Dissemination of scientific evidences is an important duty for all scientists. Maybe the most important “decision makers” are not the politicians, but the general public they depend on, and who elect them. For this kind of dissemination Rasmus’ summary or similar essays would be important.
Rasmus wrote: “Earth’s climate has not quite caught up with all our emissions yet, and even if we stop emitting today, we will see further global warming at rates depending on the future emissions.”
Is there a mix-up here? If we stop emitting today, future emissions will be zero and no further warming will occur because there is no committed warming in the climate system. The temperature will actually soon start fall because CO2 will start to decline due to natural sinks and methane and N2O will decompose. Did you mean: “…if we do not increase climate gas concentration further, we will see…”?
Mike says
The discussion about how fast warming might stop if we stopped emitting today is like a parlor game. Some folks playing this parlor are convinced warming would stop almost immediately. Almost immediately is usually defined as within a decade.
Other folks playing this parlor game argue that warming would continue for much longer because the global climate system is very large and has momentum that might produce new warming for a much longer period of time. I think if you consider changes in albedo from loss of ice cover and increased changes in albedo from ice cover loss that could continue for decades because glacial change and ice cover change happens primarily on a time frame that is “glacially” slow.
The main reason that I think this is a game is that it assumes an event that is impossible: we cannot stop emitting today. We cannot stop emitting tomorrow… or next year… We know we should stop emitting. We have known that for a long time and yet, we continue to emit greenhouse gases into the biosphere at a rate that is driving the sixth great extinction event.
It would make sense to me to suspend these kind of arguments and simply focus on reducing and stopping emissions as fast as we can. We should probably stop the emissions faster than that. I think it makes sense to talk about how we stop emissions and put off the questions about what happens once we stop.
Some folks firmly believe that a supernatural being, a father-like figure, our creator, watches over us and will intervene as needed. That’s slightly different from the thought/supposition “what if emissions stopped today?” Both of those implausible scenarios offer space for conjecture about how things would play out afterward.
I am stuck on the question about how and how fast we might reduce emissions. Everything else seems a little silly to me. But silly can be fun.
Cheers
Mike
Charles Yorkson says
“Really big and catastrophic consequences of global warming are unlikely but cannot be ruled out, such as ice sheet collapse, abrupt ocean circulation changes, some compound extreme events and a future warming substantially larger than the assessed very likely range of future warming.”
At the first clause I got a tad optimistic–at least we may be spared the big “pulses” as Kim Stanley Robinson calls them of sea level rise–but then I read the rest of the sentence.
Thank you for this summary. It’s excellent to be able to share something like this with less scientifically inclined colleagues, etc.
Jon Kirwan says
I’m glad to see this written in just this particular way, because I also don’t expect the concentrations to decline over the period of time, that which remains to my life on this planet anyway.
More than this, I’m uncertain and ignorant enough that I’m neither hopeful nor yet despairing either, that the acceleration will reach zero and move into negative territory. I could just as easily convince myself that (A) we simply will continue to maintain a positive or zero acceleration into the foreseeable future and/or until natural disasters and other human behaviors precipitate a rapid and global change of state of affairs as I could convince myself of (B) we may transition into a consistently negative acceleration.
But what I do not yet see in the σCO2 data is any firm indication that other than BAU is taking place and will likely continue. But, of course, I’m merely looking at the curves by eye. Nothing more.
Is there some analysis of globally renormalized σCO2 where I may find some hope that recent changes provide strong evidence of a meaningful, global shift away from BAU?
I mean, something one can sincerely hang their hat on?
Reality Check says
Is there some analysis of globally renormalized σCO2 where I may find some hope that recent changes provide strong evidence of a meaningful, global shift away from BAU?
No. None. Not that I have seen.
For example: 15 July 2021
New IEA report sees 5% rise in electricity demand in 2021 with almost half the increase met by fossil fuels, notably coal, threatening to push CO2 emissions from the power sector to record levels in 2022
https://www.iea.org/news/global-electricity-demand-is-growing-faster-than-renewables-driving-strong-increase-in-generation-from-fossil-fuels
Maybe dream of the IPCC having a Financial Budget as big as Coca Cola’s marketing budget.
Kevin McKinney says
Then again, the IEA’s projections have historically been, as people say, “crap.”. They are very good at telling us what just happened, but when it comes to what is about to happen, not so much.
Reality Check says
True enough. Could you recommend anyone with a better track record than “crap”? You know, prediction is difficult- particularly when it involves the future. :)
More importantly regarding Jon’s query, is there someone somewhere saying recent changes provide strong evidence of a meaningful, global shift away from BAU?
Let’s ignore the IEA then. We can ignore everyone else as well.
Though some may be desperate enough to believe in the prophesies being made at COP26.
Ray Ladbury says
Kevin, I am of the opinion that nobody really understands global energy consumption–there are simply too many moving parts. If we did understand it, might we be able to capitalize on the exponential trend seen in Rosenfeld’ s law (that GDP per unit of energy consumption increases at a rate of about 1% per annum)? If we could increase that rate of growth even slightly, it could significantly offset the costs of climate adaptation.
Reality Check says
Rasmus ideas, and those recommendations quoted from the Meeting Report are very good. They should have been adopted long ago. Many academics in the comms psych marketing fields have been reaching out to the climate field for a very long time suggesting such approaches. and offering support and assistance to no effect.
On the flip side, it is worth remembering the IPCC org is poorly funded. The secretariat have 13 members on staff. It relies on hundreds of scientist volunteers to produce it’s most critical reports of all.
As the saying goes, you get what you pay for. The whole system has been short changed. I’d suggest that is no accident.
nigelj says
The IPCC reports and summary for policy makers do seem impressively well written to me overall. Although not a scientist, I used to write technical reports. I would suggest that 20 pages is the magic number for the summary for policy makers, based on what we did. Its a very digestable length both to write, and to read for non experts.
The first page of the summary for policy makers might include a series of bullet points of the main climate issues, particularly the key future projections of warming and sea level rise, including the extreme scenario of 2 metres approx. this century. These projections should be in bold text so it stands out. This all gets the key issues grabbing peoples attention, and in a way that cannot be missed.
The 150 page technical summary is possibly useful for policy makers wanting more detail, without having to wade through thousands of pages.
Nick Palmer says
Excuse re-post, but I posted my previous comment before I’d finished editing it… Could you ignore that one? Better version below.
I think that Rasmus’s summary is pretty clear but, as a long term denialist debunker, I think it leaves itself open to those who would choose to misinterpret it politically. Specifically, it’s the references to ‘extreme weather’ events and the intensity and frequency thereof that rang my bells. Anyone who engages with denialists will soon be reminded that floods, heat waves, hurricanes, monsoons, ice melt etc have happened before naturally. I think it fair to say that most attribution studies, establishing that such and such an event is increasing in frequency or intensity or both, need quite powerful statistical analyses to come up with their conclusions. As a way of motivating the public, however, this doesn’t seem to work very well, if at all. People are often resistant to statistics derived arguments unless they are very obvious – if crime in an area had been statistically worked out to have increased by 5%, I don’t think most would vote for draconian, probably expensive, action. If crime had increased by 300% the public would be beating down the doors of the forces of law and order demanding draconian action at any cost. Even non-denialist members of the public are not going to be that impressed by media scare stories, or IPCC reports, which say that such and such an event is a record, if the amount they exceed the previously (naturally set) records by are, in reality, actually quite small percentage-wise.
Many stories in the media these days, which can be aided and abetted by some climate science communicators, look quite like they are spinning a narrative that every current wildfire or heat wave or storm caused flood is entirely down to global warning and the (usually unspoken) underlying insinuation is that none of these events would have happened if it wasn’t for our emissions.
Much as I despise what denialists such as Tony Heller (aka Steve Goddard) do, his modus operandi of showing the general public with short memories, or who are ignorant of the past, that severe events have always been happening, is very effective. He does this mainly by searching out newspaper clips of the time reporting these things and showing people that there is ‘nothing new under the Sun’ and that similar language in the media has been used before.
Whether we approve of it or not, Heller’s (and his imitators) techniques are highly effective at defusing public concerns about modern ‘shock horror’ stories from climate communicators who, to be frank, do a rather poor job at communicating how and why climate change influenced extreme events are going to be a quantum jump to a new level of ‘worse’ than things which humanity has got through OK long before we became as good at dealing with and mitigating the effects of disasters that modern civilisation has enabled us to be.
zebra says
Nick, I feel like I’ve answered this before…not sure if it was to you.
First, it is absolutely true that none of these specific events would have happened absent the anthropogenic increase in energy of the climate system.
We know that weather is sensitive to small differences in initial conditions, and we have created a system state which is very different from what it would have been without our inputs. Much more than the breeze from the butterfly’s wings. Can we agree on that?
Now, I am somewhat unpopular here because I agree with you about the hopelessness of communicating to the public about even the simplest statistical reasoning. That’s why the trolls set up their strawmen; they know they will trigger responses that create the illusion that there is a real “debate”, and their nonsense is equivalent in stature to the ‘splanation from the expert. (Which experts are not necessarily adept at explanation, however well they can perform the work.)
But I hesitate to answer the question you pose in the last paragraph, because you are not clear whether you agree that these events are going to be that much worse. If you can clarify that, I could offer some suggestions.
Jeremy Grimm says
Without commenting on your concerns about whether climate events are growing worse, I cannot help but wonder how you concluded humanity has become so adept “…at dealing with and mitigating the effects of disasters…”. Perhaps you live outside the US? After the major hurricanes of the last several years, the fires in the West, and utility failure in Houston in response to a freeze, I am reluctant to agree with that opinion.
Nick Palmer says
Jeremy: I think what I mean is that if you transported, say, Victorian era civilisation to the current time, then their ability to cope with the same natural or ‘enhanced’ disasters we suffer would be greatly inferior to what we can do
Jeremy Grimm says
“Neither the present nor the previous SPM have much resemblance to either being a summary or being written for policy-makers.”
I strongly agree with that assessment of the SPM, although I am not sure what climate policy-makers there are nor their qualities. The managers I worked under — different business — would read at most a short, extremely clearly written paragraph, and generally ignore and quickly forget it. I am cynical about the supposed climate policy-makers. I suspect they might skim the SPM and note time frames of decades and millennia longer than their expected tenure and learn all they need to know about climate change — it is not their problem. They might hand the SPM off to their public relations flacks to mine it for soundbites and phrases useful for some ‘green’ project they hope to profit from.
I am a member of the lay public who might be considered a secondary target for the SPM and whatever else I might struggle through in the rest of the doorstop AR6 report. I found the SPM confusing and both sleep and trance inducing, especially as I experience the hot, humid, nasty weather in my locale matching that predicted in the report.
One area of confusion for me has to do with CO2 emissions. The report talks about GtCO2 which I find difficult to relate conceptually to ppm CO2 [yes I looked up conversion factors]. I have trouble figuring out how the SPM could be related to some form of policy. Policy commitments in reducing GtCO2 or ppm or some other abstract global measure never seem to result in reducing the burning of fossil fuels or the GtCO2 or ppm of CO2 in the atmosphere. The EPA conversion factors for calculating CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels or generating electricity appear to be gross CO2 additions uncorrected for the long term ‘equilibrium’ that the SPM appears to assume for calculations of global CO2 in the atmosphere related to predicted global temperatures.
Another issue I have with the SPM is how it makes much of CO2 budgets.
“The term carbon budget … the maximum amount of cumulative net global anthropogenic CO2 emissions that would result in limiting global warming to a given level with a given probability, taking into account the effect of other anthropogenic climate forcers…. The remaining carbon budget indicates how much CO2 could still be emitted while keeping warming below a specific temperature level.” SPM-36
The way this is stated makes dealing with climate policy sound almost like kitchen table budgeting for a small household. I think the carbon ‘budget’ numbers might more aptly be termed constraints.
I guess I will try reading the Technical Summary next, but I do not look forward to the task after attempting a grind through the SPM. I very much appreciate the summary provided in this post.
Nick Palmer says
Zebra: “Nick, I feel like I’ve answered this before…not sure if it was to you.
First, it is absolutely true that none of these specific events would have happened absent the anthropogenic increase in energy of the climate system.
We know that weather is sensitive to small differences in initial conditions, and we have created a system state which is very different from what it would have been without our inputs. Much more than the breeze from the butterfly’s wings. Can we agree on that?”
It wasn’t me. I am not disputing that ‘these specific events’ would not have happened. Clearly, the physics of climate mean that any relevant factors that are altered will change the outcome. I am suggesting that, without the kick from global heating, that DIFFERENT extreme events would have happened naturally anyway.
What I am suggesting is that, assuming we had never raised greenhouse gas levels at all, that ‘extreme events’ would still be happening – probably somewhat less often and, for some events such as floods and droughts, probably less intense and less long lived. I further went on to suggest that pointing to an old record being broken by a certain percentage does not justify ‘fear porn’ articles or commentaries by climate pundits headlined with hellscapes of wall to wall fires which insinuate that the Earth is burning up uncontrollably and that current wildfires are a quantum leap far beyond what a ‘natural fire’ would be.
Unfortunately, to establish the truth empirically would require a time machine with multiple trips to the past to alter the initial conditions. Or several identical Planet Bs. Even more unfortunately, we’re actually stuck in the test tube (© Greg ‘What’s the Worst That Could Happen’ Craven).
Nick Palmer says
I’ve now trawled through the summary for policy makers. I found quite a few paragraphs (taken from pages 10-23) which back up my contention that Apocalypse Now ‘quantum leaps’ in intensity, duration and frequency (as portrayed in the media and by activists) are not happening, but rather that there has most probably been incremental percentage changes. I’ll put those first with my comments and then show a page which does support that future changes will be objectively measurable on a scale that the public will take a lot of notice of, which would be a far more valuable, and less ‘deniable’ piece of public relations to front things with than all the Armageddon type ‘Earth is burning up’ rhetoric…
1) “It is virtually certain that hot extremes (including heatwaves) have become more frequent and more intense across most land regions since the 1950s, while cold extremes (including cold waves) have become less frequent and less severe, with high confidence that human-induced climate change is the main driver of these changes. Some recent hot extremes observed over the past decade would have been extremely unlikely to occur without human influence on the climate system. Marine heatwaves have approximately doubled in frequency since the 1980s (high confidence), and human influence has very likely contributed to most of them since at least 2006”
This does not quantify how much, how often etc. It’s vague. To influence policymakers and the public, these things must be quantified in ways that the lay public can understand.
2) “The frequency and intensity of heavy precipitation events have increased since the 1950s over most land area for which observational data are sufficient for trend analysis (high confidence), and human-induced climate change is likely the main driver. Human-induced climate change has contributed to increases in agricultural and ecological droughts in some regions due to increased land evapotranspiration (medium confidence).”
This leaves out that zooming out using longer time scales to periods when we were not substantially increasing greenhouse gases may (I’m not saying that it does, as I don’t know what records going back to before the industrial age might show) alter the picture. ‘Likely’ and ‘medium confidence’ won’t cut the mustard. We need the ‘unequivocals’ and ‘virtually certains’ that we see elsewhere in the document.
3) “It is likely that the global proportion of major (Category 3–5) tropical cyclone occurrence has
increased over the last four decades, and the latitude where tropical cyclones in the western North Pacific reach their peak intensity has shifted northward; these changes cannot be explained by internal variability alone (medium confidence). There is low confidence in long-term (multi-decadal to centennial) trends in the frequency of all-category tropical cyclones. Event attribution studies and physical understanding indicate that human-induced climate change increases heavy precipitation associated with tropical cyclones (high confidence) but data limitations inhibit clear detection of past trends on the global scale.”
Again, ‘likely’, ‘medium confidence’ even ‘low confidence’ and ‘inhibit clear detection’ are not sufficient justification for pundits and communicators to assert that particular events and trends at any particular time and over particular periods are unprecedented whilst insinuating that nothing like that would have happened at all were we not warming the planet
4) “It is very likely that heavy precipitation events will intensify and become more frequent in most
regions with additional global warming. At the global scale, extreme daily precipitation events are projected to intensify by about 7% for each 1°C of global warming (high confidence). The proportion of intense tropical cyclones (categories 4-5) and peak wind speeds of the most intense tropical cyclones are projected to increase at the global scale with increasing global warming (high confidence).”
This is better, as it partially quantifies things although, assuming we’re stupid and let the world increase the average planetary temperature by 3°C, that equates to 21% globally which doesn’t actually qualify as a quantum leap to me and those reasonably well educated members of the public I’ve just tried this out on – an increased nuisance, not a disaster’ sums up their responses…
5) “Human influence has likely increased the chance of compound extreme events since the 1950s.
This includes increases in the frequency of concurrent heatwaves and droughts on the global scale (high confidence); fire weather in some regions of all inhabited continents (medium confidence); and compound flooding in some locations (medium confidence).”
This looks new to me and should be more prominent in any public facing pronouncements. The ‘chances’ could do with quantification though
6) Finally, in the graphics on SPM page 23, I saw some useful quantification which should have ‘legs’ at changing minds. You’ll have to look for yourself or see part of them here in this Youtube video analysing the SPM – https://youtu.be/1J0lCBjMgvg?t=311
The graphics are headed
“Projected changes in extremes are larger in frequency and intensity with
every additional increment of global warming”
This is the sort of quantification that could change minds and policies and it needs shouting out.
I think Stephen Schneider’s famous quote, often misused by denialists, applies to my main theme to illustrate how careful climate communicators and scientists have to be not to ‘over-egg the pudding’ in public statements even if the caveats, error bars and uncertainties are set out in the literature. Excessive statements are instantly seized on and filed for current or future use by the denialists and political lobbyists as powerful public-relations ammunition to sway the minds of the undecided public.
Dr Schneider was explaining how the media does not give climatologists a lot of time to explain anything thoroughly. As a scientist, he has an obligation to include all error and uncertainty measurements in statements, like any legitimate scientific report would. But as a human being, he needs to convey his message to the public in the couple of sentences journalists allow him.
This was the original quote:
“On the one hand, as scientists we are ethically bound to the scientific method, in effect promising to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but – which means that we must include all doubts, the caveats, the ifs, ands and buts. On the other hand, we are not just scientists but human beings as well. And like most people we’d like to see the world a better place, which in this context translates into our working to reduce the risk of potentially disastrous climate change. To do that we need to get some broad based support, to capture the public’s imagination. That, of course, means getting loads of media coverage. So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention of any doubts we might have. This “double ethical bind” we frequently find ourselves in cannot be solved by any formula. Each of us has to decide what the right balance is between being effective and being honest. I hope that means being both.”
I think my main theme – that the degree of oversimplifying and maximisation of the extreme event situation by climate journalists, science communicators and, hugely, by the environmental organisations is getting perilously close to being deceptive in terms of the impressions that the public take from it. I think there is an awful lot of Schneider’s:
“So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention of any doubts we might have.”
and an insufficient amount of “the right balance is between being effective and being honest.”
Agreeing with Schneider, I hope to see major figures making public facing prounouncements and interviews adopting the “I hope that means being both” approach.