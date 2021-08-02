This month is IPCC month – the Sixth Assessment Report from Working Group 1 is out on Monday August 9. We’ll have some detailed comments once it’s out, but in the meantime, feel free to speculate widely (always considering that IPCC is restricted to assessing existing literature…).
Open thread – please stick to climate science topics.
69 Responses to "Unforced Variations: Aug 2021"
MA Rodger says
UAH TLT has been posted for July with a global anomaly of +0.20ºC, this up on the June’s chilly anomaly of -0.01ºC, with July =highest monthly anomaly of the year-to-date. 2021 UAH TLT monthly anomalies for 2021-so-far sit in the range -0.05ºC to +0.20ºC.
July 2021 was the =5th warmest July on the UAH record, behind July 1998 (+0.38ºC), 2020 (+0.31ºC), 2016 (+0.26ºC) & 2019 (+0.25ºC) and equalling July 2010 (+0.20ºC).
July 2021 sits =65th on the highest all-month monthly anomaly list.
The first seven months of 2021 comes in unchanged as the 12th warmest Jan-Jul on the UAH record and the coolest Jan-Jul since 2014.
…….. Jan-Jul Ave …… Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.47ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … … 1st
1998 .. +0.45ºC … … … +0.35ºC … … … 3rd
2020 .. +0.38ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … … 2nd
2010 .. +0.27ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … … 6th
2019 .. +0.25ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 4th
2017 .. +0.21ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 5th
2002 .. +0.12ºC … … … +0.08ºC … … … 9th
2018 .. +0.11ºC … … … +0.09ºC … … … 8th
2015 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.14ºC … … … 7th
2005 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.06ºC … … … 10th
2007 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.02ºC … … … 13th
2021 .. +0.08ºC
2014 .. +0.04ºC … … … +0.04ºC … … … 12th
Russell says
There can be no palaeoclimate justice until Neanderthals stop privilege walking fire.
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2021/07/what-about-neanderthal-privilege-and.html
Carbomontanus says
Dr.R.Climate
I feel that I can follow your rules
“pleace stick to climate science topics”
and contribute allready here,
by what ought be well known and rather obvious things.
The typical small boys different from small girls (look the difference..), and further typical masculine way of studying and learning, is to crack open, to see what`s inside of it, and further tear it apart and into pieces.
The typical small boys want to get into it and to do it their own way. Consequently, it may be hard for them to put it all together again.
That rather masculine way follows them more or less for all their lives. And then it takes a girl and a woman to worship it, to admire it, to assemble and to heal it, to pray for it and to cure it and to try and put it all together again.
Thus if men and women can understand each other and learn to cooperate on it, they make a very strong team.
Theese aspects of it make much of the “style” of life and of research and science, perhaps even more decisive than what follows from facultary division.
Women can learn to analyze and to dissicate, and men can learn to assemble and to cure and to heal and to care. Fully developed personalities and characters ought to share both masculinum and femininum in a harmonical and well trained way, or permit the housemaid (or the stearmans private secretary at least) to assist and to do it whenever men feel not quite qualified for it.
I personally believe the women rather than men invented pottery and bronse- age, because I am a master of litting fire but when that is done, the women are attracked and steal “my” fire and begin to give orders. They order proper flat stones and white cloths on the tables, and firewood orderly chopped and cracked and delivered in stove- size.
Then they show frappingly qualified in the red orange and yellow hot charcoals with irons and can fuse bronse as easy as that without ever having learnt it. They score further very high as goldsmiths and in then pottery. I have seen it also in peasant rural brewery, bakery and bathing.
Women who did not behave and react that way were not taken serious, were not “chosen and set on” and thus could hardly survive stone age, I believe. So they seem quite selected in recent time, because stone age was especially long.
You might not believe it but I have studied this. Urban and catolic girls both from thickest London and Praha who grew up upstairs in the industrial Casernae did show that kind of high nose manners at my carefully assembled and lit fire in the wilderness,
as has been obviously demonstrated also by my further “evangelical” Harem in Basel and in Niedersachsen
This is about climate science topics, and I suggested “style” of thinking and of research, different from facultary division and definition. “Style” and behaviours and deep instincs that may show up and try and take over in any faculty for their own “gender” interests and purposes..
Science history reports of ideas, according to which, women have no soul. Only men and horses have soul they say.
But That never occured to me. My spontaneous recognition told me that as far as soul is concerned and real, the cat also has soul. Other fur animals and birds also have soul. The real problem with women is that they have all to much soul for a poor man.
So that very scolarly scientific opinion must have been stated in a monastry early on, with dutyful lack of experience, and not valid universally.
Thus about climate research, who is entitled to define its limitations and the “style” of it?
Because the surrealists quite often say that they are the people and they are the church, the true and orthodox science, and the climate scientists live only in their own and corrupt and paid world; they are of some insane “gender”.
But there must be limits. Law, and order, also to climate research, and not for homo- sexual and anti- sexual, perverse monastries “Thinktanks” to interfere and to define on that..
I personally derive my climate understanding to a large extent from those microchosmic (Down to earth, below the moon) horizons, whereas others do try and prosecute by a sandstorm of dry digitalism with spiral springs between the grains, punctualoism atomism…the dust- bowl.
When will they take the glue-forces , the moistures, the van der Waals forces, and the Gouda- girls serious?
Susan Anderson says
1. This is not about climate science
2 What scientific backing is asserted looks more like arguing from a prejudiced conclusion
3 It is biased tending towards offensive
4 English appears not to be the writer’s primary language, but the word salad is a little hard to digest, especially given the inherent nastiness in the claims presented
Misogyny and homophobia (etc.) are imbedded in ancient prejudices, but using them to build up one’s ego is contemptible. Science is a methodology built up over time to provide evidence-based objectivity.
Mal Adapted says
Thank you, Susan. I haven’t been paying much attention to Carbomontanus, but now I see his prejudices on display. I agree they’re no more welcome on RC than racism is. I appeal to our moderators to deal as decisively with them!
Andrew Alcorn says
I’ve been looking for a moment to ask this question… I’ve followed this site and climate science sources generally for about 20 years – to stay as up to date as possible, without being a climate scientist myself. But there is one potential spanner in the works recently that I don’t have any info to refute. Dmitry Orlov, author of many books on collapse related topics, reports evidence that the oceans are warming, but from the *bottom* up (and releasing CO2 as they warm). Source of bottom-layer heating is said to be increased thermal emissions from earth’s core. Can anyone shed light on this? Possible, true, slightly true, or rubbish?
Regards, Andrew A.
[Response: This is nonsense. The warming up f the ocean is much higher near the surface – see this figure for instance. – gavin]
Jim Galasyn says
The Seattle Times covers the latest Cliff Mass pronouncements: Seattle meteorologist Cliff Mass sparks controversy by diving into heat wave climate science
Not holding my breath.
zebra says
Jim, it only took one visit to his site to see that he is playing the “I’m-even-crazier-right-wing” card as a career enhancement. Almost certain to get a job on the Fox weather channel, don’t you think?
Lots of illogical claims in a variety of areas beyond the climate question, but his fans obviously aren’t going to care. It’s a feature not a bug.
Mike says
upside down day!
Daily CO2
Aug. 2, 2021 = 413.59 ppm
Aug. 2, 2020 = 413.6 ppm
Noisy, but we can enjoy the moment if we want.
Mike
Susan Anderson says
I would appreciate some expert evaluation of the latest on land-based greenhouse gas emissions which is now going the rounds:
https://phys.org/news/2021-08-permafrost-greenhouse-gas-depth.html
Also mentioned in WaPo, if you are a subscriber:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2021/08/02/climate-change-heat-wave-unleashes-methane-from-prehistoric-siberian-rock/
I believe it’s a matter of proportion – for starters I looked up the usual chart (“Atmospheric lifetime and GWP relative to CO2 at different time horizon for various greenhouse gases” – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenhouse_gas ) on Wikipedia (also, if you know, is that chart up to date?). It is all too common for moderately informed worriers to go overboard about these kinds of emissions, but I’d like to know “what’s wrong” and “what’s right” with it, beyond what I can read for myself.
John Pollack says
Those who focus exclusively on extreme dry bulb temperatures are missing a large part of the picture. That includes the deadly Chicago heat wave of 1995.
Really extreme dew points continue to be reported near the shores of the Persian Gulf, with the water temperature near its seasonal maximum. At least half a dozen sites have reported dew points of 32C (90F) since the end of July. Persian Gulf Airport – OIBP – recorded 42/33 on July 28. Both Gheshm Island Airport – OIKQ, and Jask Airport – OIZJ have recorded 38/34 since then. All produce wet bulb temperatures around 34.7C, where 35C is the approximate lethal temperature for healthy people. OIZJ recorded 8 continuous hourly readings of 34C dew points on Aug. 1.
nigelj says
Latest research: “New ‘methane bomb’ found in Siberia’s permafrost”
https://www.stuff.co.nz/environment/climate-news/300373771/climate-change-new-methane-bomb-found-in-siberias-permafrost
Thawing limestone releasing hydrocarbons and gas hydrates.
Mike says
It’s not that big a deal. from the article:
“We would have expected elevated methane in areas with wetlands,” Froitzheim said. “But these were not over wetlands but on limestone outcrops. There is very little soil in these. It was really a surprising signal from hard rock, not wetlands.”
The carbonates in the outcroppings date back 541 million years to the Paleozoic era, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
“It’s intriguing. It’s not good news if it’s right,” said Robert Max Holmes, a senior scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center. “Nobody wants to see more potentially nasty feedbacks and this is potentially one.”
“What we do know with quite a lot of confidence is how much carbon is locked up in the permafrost. It’s a big number and as the Earth warms and permafrost thaws, that ancient organic matter is available to microbes for microbial processes and that releases CO2 and methane,” Holmes said. “If something in the Arctic is going to keep me up at night that’s still what it is.” But he said the paper warranted further study.
MA Rodger says
Mike @6,
There have been four solitary days over the last six months with ESRL reporting MLO CO2 levels lower than the-day-a-year-before, what you term “upside down days”. They are inconsequential and as you appear to suggest, no more than noise.
What can be said of the MLO CO2 record of recent months is that it has not yet responded very robustly to the continuing La Niña. As in recent La Niña events, with anthropogenic CO2 emissions continuing at ≈10Gt(C)/year we would perhaps expect to see at MLO periods with the monthly-averaged annual rise in CO2 dropping well below +2ppm/year
So far through 2021 the wobbles have seen weekly-averaged CO2 increases dipping down below +1.0ppm/year with the Scripps data (a little above +1.0ppm/year with the ESRL data) from late March through to the start of June. This gave the odd week and fortnight of rolling 30-day averages below +2.0ppm/year. Since that time the wobbles have been less ‘deep’ and the rolling 30-day averages have been running along a little below +2.5ppm/year.
These dips-so-far below +2.0ppm/year are a lot less than we have seen through previous La Niñas, the dips through 2008, 2010/11, 2013 and 2016/17, despite the recent ENSO numbers (eg the MEI index) suggesting a stronger La Niña today than those since the 2010/11 event.
But those more-robust dips in CO2 may yet appear through coming days & months.
Mike says
at mar 10: That sounds right to me as best I understand what you are trying to convey. We use different lexicons. I think the background rate of CO2 increase is about 2.4 ppm per year if we could knock out all the noise, wobbles, etc. It sounds like you are seeing a similar number on the rolling 30 day averages.
I think we are going to have a lot of chatter when the next hot EN cycle comes around. Some of that chatter will be about yoy CO2 numbers, but I think the bulk of the chatter will be about extreme weather events. Those grab headlines.
Cheers
Mike
Mike says
Methane releases from limestone? Is that a methane bomb? I read that article, too.
from the WAPO article: ““It’s intriguing. It’s not good news if it’s right,” said Robert Max Holmes, a senior scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center. “Nobody wants to see more potentially nasty feedbacks and this is potentially one.”
“What we do know with quite a lot of confidence is how much carbon is locked up in the permafrost. It’s a big number and as the Earth warms and permafrost thaws, that ancient organic matter is available to microbes for microbial processes and that releases CO2 and methane,” Holmes said. “If something in the Arctic is going to keep me up at night that’s still what it is.” But he said the paper warranted further study.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2021/08/02/climate-change-heat-wave-unleashes-methane-from-prehistoric-siberian-rock/
The methane bomb will probably go off rather slowly, but would be wise to assume that it could happen quickly and stop the warming that will drive methane releases. It’s too bad we don’t act wisely.
Cheers
[Response: It’s not totally clear that this is real. See this thread for instance:
https://twitter.com/carBenPoulter/status/1422373962844082178
-gavin]
Mike says
the authors of the underlying study could be wrong, of course, but this is from that study:
“The almost perfect coincidence between the stripes where carbonate rocks crop out and the elongated concentration maxima strongly suggests that the maxima result from geologically controlled methane emissions from the ground. These cannot represent microbial methane from the decay of soil organic matter because soils are thin to nonexistent, nor can they come from wetlands because there are relatively few wetlands on the carbonate rocks, nor from vegetation because there is hardly any. Consequently, the source must be thermogenic methane from the subsurface. The Paleozoic carbonates are potential hydrocarbon reservoir rocks (10). This opens the possibility that methane was emitted from gas stored in the carbonates, probably in the form of gas hydrate.”
https://www.pnas.org/content/118/32/e2107632118
We wait for additional studies to support or refute the suggestion of emissions from rock reported by Froitzheim et al.
Killian says
10 MA Rodger kirjoitti:
Warmer nights, warmer winters, warmer LN’s. Consistent. Given LAs are now warmer than EN’s used to be, these results are unsurprising.
Killian says
LN’s.
Typo.
Oops.
Victor says
“This month is IPCC month – the Sixth Assessment Report from Working Group 1 is out on Monday August 9.”
Here’s my prediction. Surprisingly, we’ll see the IPCC backtrack on several key issues, based on a thorough and unbiased review of the most significant evidence.
Case in point: They will finally concede the total lack of any consistent correlation between CO2 levels and global temperatures. Taking into account that the temp. rise from 1910 through 1940 was largely due to natural forcings, since the rise in CO2 levels was relatively minor; taking into account the following period of 40 years during which global temps either fell or remained level while CO2 levels rose precipitously; taking into account the unlikelihood that industrial aerosols could have masked an underlying temp. rise, since we see essentially the same picture in so many regions where industrial activity was low or nonexistent; taking into account that the period of roughly 1979-1998 was the ONLY period where CO2 levels and global temps rose in tandem; taking into account that during the following period from 1998 through 2015 (known to all climate scientists as “the pause”) global temps rose only slightly while CO2 levels continued to soar.
Case in point: They will finally concede the total lack of correlation between sea level rise and global temps since the late 1800’s through the present. During this period of well over 100 years, average sea levels have risen steadily at roughly the same rate (sometimes a bit higher, sometimes a bit lower) despite dramatic temp. rises between 1910 and 1940, equally dramatic temp. drops during the period 1940 through 1979, and a similar rise from 1979 to 1998.
Case in point: they will finally concede the lack of any consistent trend in the direction of greater or more prolonged droughts, as reflected in the following graph (https://media.springernature.com/lw685/springer-static/image/art%3A10.1038%2Fsdata.2014.1/MediaObjects/41597_2014_Article_BFsdata20141_Fig5_HTML.jpg?as=webp), as published in Nature, 2014.
Case in point: they will finally concede the lack of any upward trend in N. Atlantic hurricanes over the last 140 years: https://www.ucsusa.org/sites/default/files/styles/original/public/images/cyclones-download1-2016.png?itok=b4bsXTPx
Case in point: they will finally concede that the recent heatwaves in the Pacific Northwest were by no means unprecedented (https://climaterealism.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/heat-waves_download3_2021.png )
I predict that their willingness to backtrack on so many crucial points will create a political firestorm that could bring the entire “climate change” movement to its knees. Can you imagine?
Well, frankly I for one cannot. Very sadly, these “scientists” will have no incentive to upset the applecart to which they have been dutifully harnessed all these many years. Assuming they are willing to check out all the points I’ve made above (they won’t be) and subject them to their most rigorous tests (they can’t be bothered) they will have no incentive to concede even the smallest points.
And so — life goes on. Enjoy your awkward dance toward oblivion.
Kevin McKinney says
Idiocy, pure and simple.
CCHolley says
I’ve said this before, but it’s worth repeating.
The level of ego-inflated arrogant ignorance of Victor is mind boggling.
Victor, in his completely deluded self-importance believes that he alone, a science illiterate, is capable of pointing out the flaws of the science behind AGW. Likewise, Victor, untrained in statistics, believes he can lecture experts on the proper use of statistics. Those that have attempted to point out the absurdity of his arguments over and over again based on the science, the evidence, and often their substantial expertise are apparently just losers incapable of recognizing the genius of Victor. Victor just knows better.
Victor couldn’t possibly be wrong, he is so brilliant. The facts be damned. Rinse lather, repeat. It is tiresome and oh so boorish.
His attempt once again for the umpteenth time to rehash points like a supposed lack of correlation among other things that have been thoroughly debunked in the past belong in the Borehole, or better yet, the Crankshaft.
Bless BPL, a trained physicist, who has demonstrated skills in statistical analyses for trying futilely to set Victor straight once again. Sigh. Unfortunately, necessary, but wasted on poor Victor.
Victor, a musicologist, makes up his own definition of correlation–in his clueless mind, it must be clearly visible and in lockstep, which is completely wrong. Of course the whole purpose of a statistical correlation analysis of a time series is to help determine the strength of one variable in a multivariate relationship. It should be obvious that this is necessary because the relationship of one variable can be lost in the noise of all the other variables. But not to dear Victor. To Victor *correlation* must be something that is visually obvious. That is absurd.
There most certainly is correlation where the ignorant Victor says there is none. Doing the statistical analysis clearly shows it.
Yes, idiocy, pure and simple.
Victor is just a clueless idiot, pure and simple.
William B Jackson says
#15 Where is that borehole again?
Susan Anderson says
Sorry to be a pest, but this from Gavin is not enough:
[Response: It’s not totally clear that this is real. See this thread for instance:
https://twitter.com/carBenPoulter/status/1422373962844082178
-gavin]
The item is spreading like a game of “gossip”, fast and furious, and people who should know better are promoting it. I hope you will provide proper scientific analysis quickly.
Susan Anderson says
hmmm … I see from the Guardian – https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/02/climate-crisis-siberian-heatwave-led-to-new-methane-emissions-study-says – that Gavin Schmidt contributed to the work in question. The Guardian article provides clarity and perspective, but I continue to be alarmed by the responses I’m seeing hither and yon. Of course scientists are not in a position to correct gossip and innuendo from parties whose tendency to oversimplify and exaggerate shows a deficit in education in critical thinking (whether on the side of help or harm), but I wish it were possible to do so ;)
Mike says
not a big deal. Methane from thawing permafrost is sufficient if you choose to worry about methane. That’s my take. Cheers
nigelj says
Covid infection data and covid mortality data don’t correlate ‘perfectly’, so I guess that means covid doesn’t cause death in Victors crazy world.
Reality Check says
#12 Gavin’s note:
I have read through the substance of the twitter commentary and to me it does not address the issue clearly — especially Fig 1 panels region-wide concentration increase in March to April 2021. or the high CH4 levels shown in the winter panels thru late 2020 into 2021, which are quite different than May 2020 (Green).
So when Benjamin Poulter says this: ” a marked increase since June 2020″ – is relative to a two month record that began in April 2020. Of course the CH4 enhancement will increase in summer months.” it does not sound like it fits the real world observations presented in the paper. Nor it’s commentary.
eg The almost perfect coincidence between the stripes where carbonate rocks crop out and the elongated concentration maxima strongly suggests that the maxima result from geologically controlled methane emissions from the ground.
The regional emission observations continued long after the strips disappeared. Right through winter to May 2021. Are the first two panels May/June 2020 an anomaly for that time frame; Or is it the May/June 2021 panels?
He mentions albedo problems in detection because the limestone features where the authors detected CH4 enhancements, have high albedo!
– but may/june 2020 (green), is the same location in may/june 2021 (strong yellow with red) … so? What’s his point?
His ref example of High Albedo problem areas in Red here https://twitter.com/carBenPoulter/status/1422373969206956033/photo/1 does not show red in high Siberia region, which the paper is about.
eg he says Of course the CH4 enhancement will increase in summer months> – Well, generlaly speaking sure, especialy post a heat wave, right? But it sounds very unlikely (illogical) CH4 enhancement would be sustained or increase in the subsequent Winter months, as shown in Figure 1 panels – yet, Benjamin ignores this, Why?
Could you please explain why Poulter’s twitter opinion is better, more astute, than the content of the published paper? Thx.
Reality Check says
PS Quote: Methane release from carbonate rock formations in the Siberian permafrost area
The spring 2021 concentration increase is unusual because the area was still snow-covered and temperatures were low (curve in Fig. 1). Methane emissions during spring thaw are known from Arctic permafrost but these occur generally later, around end of May (13). The area of maximum spring 2021 concentration increase coincides with the maximum of 2020 temperature anomaly, i.e., the Taymyr Peninsula and surroundings, making a link between summer 2020 heat wave and spring 2021 methane emission plausible.
and their primary finding is about this:
To conclude, our observations hint at the possibility that permafrost thaw does not only release microbial methane from formerly frozen soils but also, and potentially in much higher amounts, thermogenic methane from reservoirs below and within the permafrost. As a result, the permafrost–methane feedback may be much more dangerous than suggested by studies accounting for microbial methane alone.
https://www.pnas.org/content/118/32/e2107632118
Some ground station CH4 monitoring units would be handy. Very easy to parse uncertainties about sat data in a second. No doubting, maybes, or questioning required.
Reality Check says
PPS Benjamin says: “The alarmism over Siberian methane-climate feedbacks is most likely WRONG – to put it mildly – headlines like “Satellite images reveal a climate crisis nightmare in Siberia” overlook some fundamentally questionable issues with the article” https://twitter.com/carBenPoulter/status/1422373962844082178
Would someone on Twitter please be kind enough to point out to Benjamin Poulter the authors of the Paper did not write the articles nor create the Headlines about the paper?
Benjamin also says: “Third, in winter months, high-latitudes are dark 24 hours a day & so the sun doesn’t provide energy for satellites to measure surface reflectance & thus atmospheric CH4… ” https://twitter.com/carBenPoulter/status/1422373979495469058
However, weekly changes can be viewed on https://pulse.ghgsat.com/ from april 2020 thru july 2021 which suggests something different. You’ll need to blow up the global map and locate the region just west of the Laptev sea.
I do wonder if Benjamin bothered to check with the authors first before posting his comments to Twitter.
Newspaper Articles by Jounos and Bloggers are too easy to critcise, and not worth the effort. Methane Bomb is in the public domain now. So what if the lightweight journos, the ignorant or stirrers use it?
It’s the actual content of the published paper that should count, and it;s that which should be discussed, highlighted, or corrected objectively and maturely.
Besides, there isn’t enough alarmism going on about everything climate related as it is – so overreacting by immediately minimizing, or DISMISSING Out of Hand or UNDERMINING NEW REPORTS of potentially unexpected additional permafrost–methane feedbacks is not a sane or helpful response.
Even if they end up being Wrong … but the Bold Caps WRONG in the first Twitter post is self-indulgent, unnecessary, unfounded, unscientific, unsupported, and way over the top.
It’s as big a stuff up, an even bigger beat up than the over the top headlines are.
Obviously I expect way too much. My Bad.
MA Rodger says
The Copernicus ERA5 re-analysis has been posted for July with a global SAT anomaly of +0.33ºC, the highest monthly anomaly of the year-to-date and up on the May anomaly of +0.21ºC. The Jan-Jun 2021 monthly anomalies sat in the range +0.06ºC to +0.26ºC.
July 2021 is the 3rd warmest July on the ERA5 record behind 2019 (+0.40ºC) & 2016 (+0.36ºC) and July 2021 is the 43rd highest anomaly in the all-month EAR5 record.
The first seven months of 2021 averages +0.21ºC and is the 6th warmest start-to-the-year on the ERA5 record. For the full calendar year to climb to 5th spot above 2018 wound require the 2021 Aug-Dec monthly anomalies to average above +0.34ºC while to maintain 6th position (thus ahead of 2015), the average 2021 monthly anomaly Aug-Dec would have to exceed +0.32ºC. To drop below 2010 into 8th position the average Aug-Dec anomaly would have to drop below a chilly +0.02ºC.
…….. Jan-Jul Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.49ºC … … … +0.44ºC … … … 2nd
2020 .. +0.48ºC … … … +0.47ºC … … … 1st
2019 .. +0.38ºC … … … +0.40ºC … … … 3rd
2017 .. +0.37ºC … … … +0.34ºC … … … 4th
2018 .. +0.26ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 5th
2021 .. +0.21ºC
2010 .. +0.18ºC … … … +0.13ºC … … … 7th
2015 .. +0.17ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 6th
2007 .. +0.10ºC … … … +0.04ºC … … … 13th
1998 .. +0.10ºC … … … +0.02ºC … … … 15th
2014 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.11ºC … … … 8th
2005 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.09ºC … … … 9th
2002 .. +0.05ºC … … … +0.00ºC … … … 16th
Barton Paul Levenson says
V: They will finally concede the total lack of any consistent correlation between CO2 levels and global temperatures.
BPL: You seem unable to learn. There is a dramatic, very high, extremely significant correlation between CO2 and global temperatures. No matter how many times you say there isn’t, you’ll still be long. This is not something opinions can honestly differ on; the correlation is a number which can be computed from the data, and always gives the same answer. You are simply wrong, as wrong as if you said 2 + 2 = 7.
Keith Woollard says
For once we agree BPL, there is a very high correlation, it’s just that CO2 lags temp by 6 months
https://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/esrl-co2/isolate:60/mean:12/scale:0.2/plot/hadcrut4gl/isolate:60/mean:12/from:1961.15
MA Rodger says
Keith Woollard,
You presented a rather silly comment on last month’s UV thread about the question of primacy between chicken and egg (which obviously is the egg’s as there were eggs well before the first ever chicken evolved to peck its way out into the world, out of the egg laid by its non-chicken mother) to which you then offered the answer “temperature” acompanied by a link to this WoodForTrees graphic.
Now you troll in with this similarly ambiguous comment that “CO2 lags temp by 6 months.”
If I were to give you the benefit of the doubt that you were not trolling and were genuinely ignorant on this matter, I would suggest you be aware that the proper question (and a far better one than the chicken & egg version) is:-
If WoodForTrees provided use of the MEI Index or some other ENSO variable, (the PDO is provided and sort-of approximates ENSO) you would see that ENSO wobbles precede both temperature wobbles and CO2 wobbles and indeed drives both global temperature wobbles and CO2 wobbles,
But then, you’ve been trolling around long enough to know that.
Barton Paul Levenson says
Now demonstrate that with the fit listed, Keith, including a p-value. And show that your time lag isn’t cherry-picked.
Barton Paul Levenson says
V: They will finally concede the total lack of correlation between sea level rise and global temps since the late 1800’s through the present.
BPL: Wrong again. See above. You need to learn what “correlation” means.
Barton Paul Levenson says
V: the lack of any consistent trend in the direction of greater or more prolonged droughts
BPL: Wrong again.
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1002/jgrd.50355
Victor says
BPL: Wrong again.
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1002/jgrd.50355
V: Hi Bart. You should read the papers you link to:
“In conclusion, the evidence for unusually strong or
widespread annually averaged drying, as suggested in the
2007 IPCC AR4 report [Trenberth et al., 2007] is not supported by the evidence of the current work, . . The analysis reported here suggests that part of the drying trend in the last few decades is related to increases
in temperature and Potential Evapotranspiration. However,
the areas most affected are still isolated (Figure 16) and no
strong indication of a widespread drying trend is evident.”
mike says
Good piece in the G about rewilding:
“The fertile land of Norfolk is home to a host of stately homes, rare wildlife and more ponds than any other county. Now, estates in the area are trying to hunt down ancient “ghost ponds” in the hopes of reviving centuries-old seeds and discovering long-lost plants.
Botanists believe that this will lead to new plant discoveries; seeds can survive for centuries under layers of leaves and mud so once they are given water and exposed to sunlight the plants will grow. Already, six plants of the endangered wetland flower grass-poly have been found at the edge of an old cattle-watering pond on the Heydon estate in north Norfolk. The species had not been seen in the county since the early 1900s.”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/01/norfolks-rediscovered-ghost-ponds-offer-up-trove-of-long-lost-plants?utm_term=429eecc8711b096386f10fec1a88a690&utm_campaign=GreenLight&utm_source=esp&utm_medium=Email&CMP=greenlight_email
the planet is resilient, species come and go.
I like the new design look. It’s too bad it doesn’t have the “hush” and “hide” commenter function. Can that be added?
Cheers
Mike
Susan Anderson says
Indeed. A minus button would be a plus. However, it may not be practical/practicable.
Jim Galasyn says
Cliff sure does enjoy playing the victim. Scroll down to:
The Seattle Times Hit Piece
Patrick Mazza says
The scientists’ rebuttal linked in the article contained a powerful statement I wish had been quoted, at least in part, in the article.
“The late June Pacific Northwest heat wave was an unanticipated event not foreseen by climate models or statistical analyses of the observed records. Clearly there is much yet to be learned about heat waves and our models and analyses must be improved. But it is also clear that climate change led to a large and dangerous increase in the severity of the heat wave. Professor Mass’ blog post is a fundamental misrepresentation of the causality of complex events and irresponsibly under-represents the role of global warming in June of 2021.”
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21012982-wwaresponse
Mike says
Climate crisis: Scientists spot warning signs of Gulf Stream collapse
A shutdown would have devastating global impacts and must not be allowed to happen, researchers say
“The signs of destabilisation being visible already is something that I wouldn’t have expected and that I find scary,” said Niklas Boers, from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, who did the research. “It’s something you just can’t allow to happen.”
It is not known what level of CO2 would trigger an AMOC collapse, he said. “So the only thing to do is keep emissions as low as possible. The likelihood of this extremely high-impact event happening increases with every gram of CO2 that we put into the atmosphere”.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/05/climate-crisis-scientists-spot-warning-signs-of-gulf-stream-collapse
Sounds bad. We can’t allow it to happen. Not sure how we prevent it from happening. We would have to stop our emissions and we aren’t making progress on that goal. Lots of talk, not much action. We are still increasing atmospheric level of CO2 by around 2.4 ppm per year.
Retelska says
Could the current rain and storms summer in Europe (England-France -Belgium-Germany-North-Italy-Poland-Ukraine) be due to a slowdown happening already? I guess it’s not the predicted area, and strong storms happen in US East coast too
Victor says
BPL: Wrong again.
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1002/jgrd.50355
V: Hi Bart. You should read the papers you link to:
“In conclusion, the evidence for unusually strong or
widespread annually averaged drying, as suggested in the
2007 IPCC AR4 report [Trenberth et al., 2007] is not supported by the evidence of the current work, . . The analysis reported here suggests that part of the drying trend in the last few decades is related to increases
in temperature and Potential Evapotranspiration. However,
the areas most affected are still isolated (Figure 16) and no
strong indication of a widespread drying trend is evident.”
Jim Galasyn says
Filling in the ellipsis: “with the possible exception of the land areas between 30°S and 30°N which have seen unprecedented dry conditions in the 1980s and 1990s.”
Victor Grauer says
BPL: You seem unable to learn. There is a dramatic, very high, extremely significant correlation between CO2 and global temperatures. No matter how many times you say there isn’t, you’ll still be long. This is not something opinions can honestly differ on; the correlation is a number which can be computed from the data, and always gives the same answer. You are simply wrong, as wrong as if you said 2 + 2 = 7.
V: Your blind devotion to the power of a single number in determining a meaningful correlation is touching, Bart. The problem is spelled out for you very simply and very thoroughly in the following blog post, which you’ve preferred to ignore: http://amoleintheground.blogspot.com/2018/10/thoughts-on-climate-change-part-8-tale.html
viz: “How to Lie with Statistics”
V: They will finally concede the total lack of correlation between sea level rise and global temps since the late 1800’s through the present.
BPL: Wrong again. See above. You need to learn what “correlation” means.
V: No Bart, you are wrong. You are the one who needs to learn. The following is a graph of average sea levels since the late 18th century: https://static.skepticalscience.com/images/Sea-Level-1.gif
Here’s a graph of global temperature anomalies over a similar period:
http://berkeleyearth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/2019_Time_Series.png
The glaring discrepancies between the two during the periods 1870-1910 and 1940-1979 (not to mention the notorious 1998 – 2015 “pause”) are impossible to ignore. By insisting on a “correlation” between the two, based on some ingenious number-juggling, you look like a fool.
nigelj says
Hilarious Victor. That devotion to a single number is called ‘maths’. . Established,, proven and universally accepted maths. Do you want us to give up on maths? Or just the bits that get in the way of your ridiculous views on climate change?
Victor says
nigelj: “Hilarious Victor. That devotion to a single number is called ‘maths’. . Established,, proven and universally accepted maths. Do you want us to give up on maths? Or just the bits that get in the way of your ridiculous views on climate change?”
V: Well, first of all, math is NOT the same as science. It’s a tool used by scientists, who are expected to apply critical thinking to any such result. Secondly, blind devotion to some formula, designed to solve a problem by producing a single number isn’t very good math either. That approach was hilariously parodied in “The Hitchiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, ” as you will recall, when the infallible “Deep Thought” comes up with the number “42” as the answer to “the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.”
If you study the data representing sea level rise and compare it with the data representing global temperatures over the same period, the lack of any meaningful correlation becomes obvious. You don’t need to “do the math” in order to see it. Moreover, as is evident from examination of the data ( https://royalsociety.org/-/media/Royal_Society_Content/policy/projects/climate-evidence-causes/fig6-large.jpg?la=en-GB&hash=51FE8AC414D4FB8EDF0AB9656AE916B7 ), the steady rise that’s persisted all these many years, during both warming and cooling periods, began in the 1880’s, long before CO2 emissions could have been a significant factor.
Kevin McKinney says
“….you look like a fool.”
No, it’s not Barton giving that impression.
Barton Paul Levenson says
V: “Your blind devotion to the power of a single number in determining a meaningful correlation is touching, Bart.”
BPL: The correlation IS a single number, Victor. That’s what I’ve been trying to tell you. For temperature anomalies and CO2 from 1850 to 2019, that number is r = 0.9213.
That’s the correlation. 0.9213.
Correlation can only be between -1 and 1. This correlation is very close to 1. Since it’s a large sample, the correlation is highly significant. It has a p value of 6.7 x 10^-170.
You can’t redefine what “correlation” means to suit yourself. Words have meanings, and you have to use those meanings as generally understood.
AIC says
On the same topic as Mike says: https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2021/08/05/change-ocean-collapse-atlantic-meridional/ A critical ocean system may be heading for collapse due to climate change, study finds
referencing https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-021-01097-4 Observation-based early-warning signals for a collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation
and https://rapid.ac.uk/
Patrick Mazza says
Okay, real climate scientists, this new study out of Potsdam on loss of AMOC stability hit this climate lay person like a bomb this morning.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210805115420.htm?fbclid=IwAR0WHkjCfHRZkkjBwfW4D1FgX6jHZqETkF0sfTVG1DYjtHFRLWBj6wYTNfI
“The findings support the assessment that the AMOC decline is not just a fluctuation or a linear response to increasing temperatures but likely means the approaching of a critical threshold beyond which the circulation system could collapse.” Likely!
https://scienceblog.com/524586/major-ocean-current-system-may-be-approaching-critical-threshold/?fbclid=IwAR1RG4WFzQxG-1YUoDKXBC6J0Kb7NdgoIRvsZQfyrTqAkhZiGcR99zNF9vo
“I wouldn’t have expected that the excessive amounts of freshwater added in the course of the last century would already produce such a response in the overturning circulation. We urgently need to reconcile our models with the presented observational evidence to assess how far or how close the AMOC really is to its critical threshold”.
Strikes me as one of the most significant climate science findings in recent memory. Major mucking of Earth Systems the all-caps-second-coming-typeface banner headline across the top of the page.
michael Sweet says
The Guardian had a frightening article about a new paper on the Gulf Stream. The title of the paper is: “Observation-based early-warning signals for a collapse of the AMOC””. They suggest that the Gulf Stream is showing signs of collapsing. Is this new data since your last post on this topic?
I hope that The Guardian is overreacting to this new paper.
MA Rodger says
michael Sweet,
That Guardian article is not the only report of the findings of Boers (2021) ‘Observation-based early-warning signals for a collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation’ [ABSTRACT]
The two-state situation with the AMOC has been apparent for some time in the models (eg Boulton et al 2014) prompting work to establish the mechanisms which result in the flip from strong to weak AMOC.
Thus we now have Boers (2021) introducing “a robust and general early-warning indicator for forthcoming critical transitions” which utalises “eight independent AMOC indices” to show significant AMOC weakening over the last century “to a point close to a critical transition.” This finding challenges the IPCC AR5 conclusions
So if the IPCC’s ‘very unlikely before 2100’ is now so strongly questioned, the next step is to establish how close is “a point close”. Are we near enough to it to now challenge the +1.5ºC guidance?
Patrick Mazza says
The quotes from the more scientifically oriented outlets I quote in the message right above yours tend to say The Guardian is not overreacting. I wonder if the “likely” in one of the quoted is the IPCC definition. >66%
Susan Anderson says
Jeff Masters, Stefan Rahmstorf, and Mike Mann have gone on high alert about this material.* The Guardian is not “trashy” – full stop, though like most outlets it does sometimes fall into sensationalistic headlines; it is also useful because it does not have a paywall. Of course the original is useful, but in this case it is a PDF.
As far as I can tell, the alert is that it will take much less than 300 years for the current to disappear, and the results of that are dire indeed. How much less is still open to question, so people who are assuming it will happen in their lifetimes may be going too far.
I’m not a fan of the “new ice age” elements (at least afaik in the northern hemisphere) since global warming has already affected mid/northern Canada and Siberia. I do believe we will have death-dealing anoxia (already on the way in some places).
_____
*I’ll post their responses in a top level comment below.
nigelj says
Something interesting and open access: “Thresholds of temperature change for mass extinctions”
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-25019-2
Lots of use of statistical analysis..
Keith Woollard says
Can I please make a suggestion that if anyone wants to bring attention to a study of any sort they link to the study itself rather than some newspaper article written by someone who has read half of the press release derived loosely from the abstract. Particularly if the newspaper is something trashy like the guardian
Moderators – is this something that could be enforced?
Reality Check says
I will second that.
Karsten V Johansen says
Interesting: “The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a major ocean current system transporting warm surface waters toward the northern Atlantic, has been suggested to exhibit two distinct modes of operation. A collapse from the currently attained strong to the weak mode would have severe impacts on the global climate system and further multi-stable Earth system components. Observations and recently suggested fingerprints of AMOC variability indicate a gradual weakening during the last decades, but estimates of the critical transition point remain uncertain. Here, a robust and general early-warning indicator for forthcoming critical transitions is introduced. Significant early-warning signals are found in eight independent AMOC indices, based on observational sea-surface temperature and salinity data from across the Atlantic Ocean basin. These results reveal spatially consistent empirical evidence that, in the course of the last century, the AMOC may have evolved from relatively stable conditions to a point close to a critical transition.”
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-021-01097-4
While a search for this string: “Nature Climate Change “Observation-based early-warning signals for a collapse of the AMOC”” (based on this article in The Guardian: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/05/climate-crisis-scientists-spot-warning-signs-of-gulf-stream-collapse ) in google brings up only replicas and strange results, the same search in “duckduckgo” brings up the article from Nature on top, after warning me that Google tried to track me (you have to ask yourself on behalf of whom?) Conclusion, based on a lot of earlier experience: Google is trying to block searches for scientific climate research. Often it also brings up on top a lot of contrarian nonsense when I am searching for climate topics. As Facebook, who often blocks climate linked stuff (see also:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/05/facebook-fossil-fuel-industry-environment-climate-change ) , Google is an instrument of the climate denialist/fossil fuel industry.
James McDonald says
I’ve seen the same.
I’ve always assumed it’s because the fossil fuel interests have spent the money to game Google’s search algorithm to position dozens of junk pages at the top of the list.
Reality Check says
Mann thread
New article in @NatureClimate provides additional support for our earlier work (@Rahmstorf
et al 2015: https://nature.com/articles/nclimate2554) suggesting climate change-induced slowdown of ocean “conveyer belt” circulation already underway, decades ahead of schedule
https://twitter.com/MichaelEMann/status/1423322950409785349
eg Patrick says: “How often emerging climate science findings tell us it’s happening faster than expected. And how rarely they don’t.”
eg Lucy Morales @Lucymorales416
We all have the moral obligation to speak up about the real causes of this #ClimateCrisis we have to make government leaders to take actions now!
Now? How?
Retelska says
Some leading scientists including Johan Rockstrom said that we might have crossed a tipping point already. Is there a model predicting how climate will evolve if the tipping point is crossed?
Spencer says
Oh for… posted in wrong thread. Please delete, I’ll post it in the right place
Spencer says
Op-ed just now by Lomborg, who else, in WSJ repeats the old argument that cold causes more deaths than heat. Reference is presumably to Gasparrini, Lancet 2015, doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(14)62114-0
So yeah, there’s higher mortality in winter than in summer, and I guess even in India cold weather is bad for the people dying on the streets of Kolkata, but what do we know about total temperature-related mortality under global warming? The papers I’ve seen on a quick survey find more heat-related deaths, duh, but they don’t seem to consider whether there would be fewer cold-related deaths.
The cold-related deaths are mostly not people freezing in blizzards but a statistical thing of more deaths during below-average-for-season temperature periods, so it’s complicated.
Anybody know of real work done on this?
Jim Galasyn says
I wouldn’t waste a single second on anything Lomborg says.
Susan Anderson says
Ah, Karsten Johansen – https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2021/08/unforced-variations-aug-2021/#comment-793938 – provides much better substance on the new AMOC research than I ever could.
Here are some links and a quote from Masters at YCC yesterday (pinned to top of link): The referenced Carbon Brief is from February 2020 and mentions 300 years, and the new material does not say “when”.
https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2021/08/noaa-and-csu-converge-on-an-active-hurricane-season-ahead/
Rahmstorf & Mann
https://twitter.com/rahmstorf/status/1423377378810765315
https://twitter.com/MichaelEMann/status/1423322950409785349
Victor says
nigelj: “Hilarious Victor. That devotion to a single number is called ‘maths’. . Established,, proven and universally accepted maths. Do you want us to give up on maths? Or just the bits that get in the way of your ridiculous views on climate change?”
V: Well, first of all, math is NOT the same as science. It’s a tool used by scientists, who are expected to apply critical thinking to any such result. Secondly, blind devotion to some formula, designed to solve a problem by producing a single number isn’t very good math either. That approach was hilariously parodied in “The Hitchiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, ” as you will recall, when the infallible “Deep Thought” comes up with the number “42” as the answer to “the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.”
If you study the data representing sea level rise and compare it with the data representing global temperatures over the same period, the lack of any meaningful correlation becomes obvious. You don’t need to “do the math” in order to see it. Moreover, as is evident from examination of the data ( https://royalsociety.org/-/media/Royal_Society_Content/policy/projects/climate-evidence-causes/fig6-large.jpg?la=en-GB&hash=51FE8AC414D4FB8EDF0AB9656AE916B7 ), the steady rise that’s persisted all these many years, during both warming and cooling periods, began in the 1880’s, long before CO2 emissions could have been a significant factor.