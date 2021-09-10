Forced responses: Sep 2021

A bimonthly open thread for discussions related to climate solutions. Note that open discussions of climate science are here. Possible topics of interest are the trial carbon-capture effort in Iceland and the discussions in the lead up to COP26. Please be constructive and substantive.
Engineer-Poet says
The economic and climate value of existing nuclear is being recognized in Illinois:
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/illinois-legislature-edges-toward-saving-two-nuclear-power-plants-2021-09-09/
Carbomontanus says
The Islandic “Carbon capture effort” is suggested.
We have a much larger effort and FIASCO here in Norway, namely , the fameous “Jerns Stoltenbergs Moon- landing” at Mongstad.
1 Mong is a monetary unit, after the exeedances at Mongstad, that is the major national and commercial and gas refinery.
The icelandic project is the parallel icelandic national project of geo- thermal energy, how to defend it, how to sell it, and how to waste it and to get rid of it.
We shall return to the problem,…
One Mong “Mon” or “Mgn”, (Mong for Mongstad), .. is a large monetary unit defined as 6.5 billion NKr on 2000 level, or at about one billion US Dalers in those days.
To be adjusted for inflation. and devaluations.
You can develop that Mong- unit further into Kilo- and Mega- Mong, for easier discussion of the US Gov. national depts for instance.
Reality Check says
Peter Kalmus, NASA climate scientist releases The Kraken.
There are two fatal flaws with “net zero by 2050.”
One is “net zero.” The other is “by 2050”.
Fixating on ‘net zero’ means betting the future of life on Earth that someone will invent some kind of whiz-bang tech to draw down CO2. Forget plans to lower emissions by 2050 – this is deadly procrastination
As a climate scientist, I am terrified by what I see coming. I want world leaders to stop hiding behind magical thinking and feel the same terror. Then they would finally end fossil fuels.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/10/net-zero-2050-deadly-procrastination-fossil-fuels
The main point of the piece: the only way out of this crisis is for society to shift into climate emergency mode. “Net zero by 2050” makes this impossible.
When people say “there’s no way we can go that fast” it is because they have NOT made the shift into emergency mode yet. They are still prioritizing this business-as-usual status quo over a habitable Earth.
That is the path to civilization collapse.
We need to directly attack the fossil fuel industry, which means an earlier goal, and – critically – binding annual targets for reductions and policy plans for achieving those annual targets.
There is so much more to write. I chose to focus on a rebuttal to “net zero by 2050.” Need more space to write on my theory of change (“we need a billion climate activists”), specific policies (e.g. nationalize the fossil fuel industry), and degrowth.
@ClimateHuman nails it in exposing the dangers of “net zero by 2050.”
“Just presuppose enough hypothetical carbon capture and you can pencil out a plan for meeting any climate goal, even while allowing the fossil fuel industry to keep growing…”
Five years ago, as a very junior climate scientist, I was indeed scared to speak out. Not any longer. It gets easier with practice, and as the culture continues to shift.
https://twitter.com/climatehuman?lang=en
Reality Check says
Dr. Aaron Thierry Graduate student at @CUSocSci – researching the role of emotional processing in climate communications of social movements. PhD Ecology. Activism. https://twitter.com/ThierryAaron/
See this Long Thread with multiple refs including M Mann, SR15 and more
Is climate change going to be worse than expected?
Have scientists been systematically underestimating the impacts?
And if so how should we as science communicators convey this to the public & policy makers?
In particular the IPCC isn’t a reliable means of conducting a risk assessment of the full range of threats the #climatecrisis poses (it was never intended to!). It’s therefore vital that policy makers must also pay close attention to long tailed risks & worse case scenarios 31/n
As for the public & policy makers going to #COP26, be precautious and assume the worst. Remember: “it is more than plausible that the impacts of climate will be at the high end of these uncertainties rather than the low end” 39/39
https://twitter.com/ThierryAaron/status/1436278805283450881
Mr. Know It All says
The race is on to get fusion up and running:
https://apnews.com/article/technology-sports-france-climate-environment-and-nature-029d14f22aaabe1a33030f612d8fc52a
As I reported recently, NIF at LLNL is also in the race:
https://physicstoday.scitation.org/do/10.1063/PT.6.2.20210817a/full/
More from NIF:
https://lasers.llnl.gov/
John Pollack says
The race is already won. I see that the NIF has achieved a net energy yield of 1.05 megajoules in the latest effort in that $3.5 billion facility.
I will use updated nomenclature to make our recent effective harvest and use of at least 5 times that amount of energy seem more impressive. My wife and I achieved it at much less expense utilizing our Artisanal Fusion-Powered Linear Clothes Dryer. We affix the clothes to it using clasps composed of specially shaped, microtextured biopolymer. One can choose use either a friction-based clasp or a torsion-based clasp. Both are effective, and they won’t wear out any faster than that $3.5 billion facility.
Russell says
A technological milestone in cutting the carbon footprint of agriculture has been recognized by the European Union.
It has approved enzyme inhibitors in animal feed to reduce methane emission by cattle and other ruminant livestock;
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2021/09/coenzyme-inhibitor-takes-bite-out-of.html
Engineer-Poet says
@Reality Check:
Quoted for truth.
This is why I promote nuclear energy; there are no significant GHG emissions after construction. You don’t have to be concerned with “net zero”, it IS zero. And it gives us the option to power carbon-removal processes of any kind, making biomass-methanol or ammonia for zero-carbon fuels, and a host of other things.
I hate to be Debbie Downer, but the kind of person who becomes a world leader is far more concerned with achieving and maintaining power than the fate of the Earth.
Psychopaths who’ll be dead before that happens, just don’t care.
I think you’ll find that critical systems start to break down unless you have some ready-made replacement for those fossil fuels. Degrowth isn’t going to cut it if you have starving people raiding the countryside looking for food, and farmers blamed for not having the production to supply a diet that dooesn’t leave them hungry all the time. If farmers leave their farms because of raids, that’s it for billions.
Carbomontanus says
Ladies and Gentlemen
The suggested theme “Carbon capture effort in iceland” is important
But I find it higyhly dubious, as I have stated above. And would suggest better thinjgs to use geo- thermal and hydroelectric energy for.
We can look at the Carnot cycle argtument of efficiency. (Th-Tl )/Th
Given geo- thermal steam and icy water, that efficiency becomes 373-273 through 373 is 0.268.. where we can guarantee that it gets practically lower. A much more healthy way in Island is to heat the city of Reykijavik by geothermal hot water instead of elecricity or frossile fruels.
Island has got a waste lot of hydroelectric power aloso. . Why not produce Aluminium metal instead of letting the emirates and the chineese do that by gas and coal? The same is for Norway, a waste lot of aluminium production was closed down and let over to the arabs and the chineese.
Process industries that necessarily heats should be located where heat is needed in any case.
And if CO2 is to be captured and stored, then avoid by all means to dilute it in air first, because that will cost much more. . Where coal really has to be burnt then take it from there first, take the pollution at its source., avoid spilling and expanding and diluting it first.
I speculated and have described a plausible machine that will produce some electricity from pure cokes and Liquid CDO2 .H2O under high pressure, ice- cold, as byproduct. The absorbging medium, that can be re- cycled, is thought to be max saturated Na2CO3 solution at 32 celsius.
Stoltenbergs Moonlanding, a now very fameous FIASCO at Mongstad, should use amines, a development and variety of Solvays soda process. To “capture” that CO2 one needs a rather strong alkaline solution. by as low temperature and high pressures as possible. That takes icewater and electric pumps does n`t it?
Another radical idea is enzymatic carbonic anhydrase. that interferes with the reaction
CO2 + OH- HCO3- both ways. But the cheapest of that using solar power is probably by common photosynthesis.
So I wonder what the icelanders and the swiss or who was it, are thinking really to take it out of empty air far away from any serious polluter…
========000
Then I found another recent industrial effort in Norway, maybe for recycling and re- using elements from that unsuccessful moonlanding of Stoltenbergs at Mongstad.
The CCShip- project.
Maybge in order to save our very fameous merchant fleet of large ships.
Apparently, they plan to capture and store the ship exhaust on board.
But there are also other plans. Hydrogen or Ammonia for ship fuel.