A bi-monthly open thread related to climate solutions. This month will start off with COP-26 and many targets and plans and mechanisms will be proposed and discussed. Look out for the updated impacts of the evolving NDCs such as this one from Climate Resource, suggesting that the world could be on track for just a little less than 2ºC warming (relative to the pre-industrial) (if everyone does what they pledge and we are lucky with respect to climate sensitivity). Please be respectful and constructive.
Reader Interactions
Comment Policy:Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
35 Responses to "Forced responses: Nov 2021"
Engineer-Poet says
@RtW:
TBH, I can’t convert your verbal description into a mental image of the device.
Based on the pure physics, though, it’s not going to work. The expansion of a charge in a cylinder with the connecting rod at an angle applies a torque to the engine block that is the exact opposite of the torque applied to the crankshaft. It’s that torque that you need to offset to smooth out the vibration imparted to the rest of the vehicle. You can use e.g. spring dampers to smooth out the torque fed to the driveline, but that doesn’t affect the time-varying torque imparted to the engine itself and transmitted via the motor mounts.
What does work is energy-storage devices. An ultracapacitor and motor can store a bunch of energy over the expansion stroke(s) and return it during the remainder of the cycle. In the process, it will offset the torque variations over the cycle.
Omega Centauri says
A potential new non Lithium storage battery concept.
https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/11/03/zinc-bromide-battery-for-stationary-energy-storage-from-australia/
Mr. Know It All says
LATEST CLIMATE NEWS:
Snoozefest in Glascow:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBUgHkbtm9I
At 33 seconds, “For the entire Antarctic continent, the winter of 2021 was the second coldest on record….”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d590_0LUs28
Republicans to attend COP26 and show ’em how it’s done:
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/31/john-curtis-climate-summit-glasgow-518013?utm_content=185648430&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&hss_channel=tw-871786657564966912
American Conservative Coalition leading the way on climate change:
https://twitter.com/ACC_National
They are even into that regenerative agriculture technology that Killian likes:
https://twitter.com/ACC_National/status/1455934844504993793
Blueprint: How Dems can piss off parents of kids in schools and lose elections to Republicans:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGnMA92oygQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPpSclhkJHk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6EEPdfc5D5s
https://thehill.com/opinion/opinion/576465-pavlich-dojs-outrageous-assault-on-parents
Internet trolls to get prison time:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/internet-trolls-could-face-prison-25353022
:)
Killian says
You are implying the ACC = GOP, but that is inaccurate based on their environmental concerns; they’re real conservatives, not the GOP crapsters that have dragged this country into shithole status from the first term of Clinton till now.
The kids are alright, but mommy and daddy are more than a little bit weird.
Richard the Weaver says
Reality Check: we risk the collapse of civilization. Is this really a possibility? Unfortunately, yes,
Richard: Yes, your civilization will collapse. I’m not convinced that is a bad thing.
Tell me, folks, why should YOUR civilization be preserved? Many have come and gone. Of these, where do you think YOURS rates?
Killian has been clear. ‘Toss the rubbish in the recycling bin’. Anyone, why not strip power from those who are destroying both humanity’s sanity and the current biosphere? What the fuck is worth saving of the current system?
When a civilization becomes fully dysfunctional, incredibly toxic, and pure-t-destructive, what would you think of the wisdom of those who fervently seek to save it?
Killian says
clap clap clap clap clap clap clap clap clap clap clap clap clap clap clap clap clap clap clap clap clap
Big thumbs up.
Deep Greens have the end goal right, they just don’t seem to understand their destructive approach is not appropriate to the context. I have had conversations with @thegreatdismal about the time line. I argue we do not have time to tear down *and* rebuild; we only have time for one transition – a transition to regenerative.
Reality Check says
The apathy and self-dealing in Glasgow are obvious. What’s less obvious are signs of real progress.
Here are ten reasons for optimism:
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/political-commentary/climate-change-optimism-glasgow-cop26-1252377/
Geoff Beacon says
Earlier I spoke to the York Councils Planning Committee about a proposed development, with figures about remaining carbon budgets and likely emissions from future residents – which easily trash York’s “declaration of a climate emergency”. I concluded …
Of course, I felt awkward saying this to people (nice people largely) that could not absorb anything so far outside their Overton window. (like new housing where private cars are banned).
Creating low carbon lifestyles on a community level should be a design problem that climate experts should campaigner for. Move the Overton window of spatial planners
At COP26 are Town and Country planners being told their plans are screwing the climate?
Kevin McKinney says
And that’s the *good* news..!
[smh, and organizing]
Richard the Weaver says
Nigel: gives me a headache
Richard: I’ve decided to ignore the nested answer reply buttons, so I won’t be contributing to your (everyone’s) “comment hunting” headache. Perhaps others will choose the same.
Killian says
Doesn’t solve the problem. Then you have to remember all the other comments that relate to your response. I have realized not all the new posts are in the list, so I go directly to those that are, then can see any others that are related, then I either quickly scroll through the last page for any new ones missed by that process. Sometimes I keyword search using Ctrl F.
Geoff Beacon says
Greta says …
#COP26 has been named the must excluding COP ever.
This is no longer a climate conference.
This is a Global North greenwash festival.
A two week celebration of business as usual and blah blah blah.
Gin says
I think we can ‘hope’ the governments around the world will take ‘action’ on their part and contribute to preventing further wild weather patterns. We got to do our best to ‘return’ our lands to their ‘former and original’ state before damage had been done. A major problem with governments has been – give and do nothing except deliver ‘lip service’ and ‘promises’ followed by ‘inaction’ and maintaining the ‘status quo’. All the money in the world does not save lives.
Jordon Wallace says
It seems to me after some careful thought that google’s response to climate misinformation is vanguard as policy, what it could do for decision authority conflation as press lines would be incredible, we have seen the intentional confusion and divergent timelines on reporting of climate sensitivity and it seems that feedback cycles are ahead of time as impacts increase. Basic modeling sometimes fails at capturing feedbacks as certainty and time series. Observation leads us to conclude that what is being projected is happening now.
TheWarOnEntropy says
Thanks Reality Check for your detailed reply to my carbon accounting question in the older thread.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2021/09/forced-responses-sep-2021/comment-page-4/#comment-797463
I had feared that was the case. I am surprised there is so little discussion of the issue in the media. In theory, Australia could meet its net zero goal while continuing to export large amounts of coal. (In practice, I don’t expect Australia to reach net zero by 2050; I expect governments to say: oh dear, turns out negative emissions are harder than we thought; no one could have known; so sorry.)
Kevin McKinney says
Another new record for EV sales share in Germany–over 30% of the market for the first time. That’s up from about 4% 2 years ago.
https://cleantechnica.com/2021/11/04/germanys-plugin-ev-share-jumps-above-30-an-unstoppable-force/
Killian says
Good and bad. That rate of exchange clearly implies a lot of perfectly functional ICE;s are being traded in, which means the overall benefit, cradle to grave, is lost. A lot of that maximum 25% improvement is lost if the switch is made before the ICE is no longer reliably functional.
Killian says
From previous:
nigelj says
I find all these excuses frustrating but trying to counter them is like trying to kill an army of zombies. There are so many and they keep multiplying.
Do you not see your own hypocrisy in posting this? Your response *every time* to posts on simplicity, regenerative systems, rapid, massive degrowth is exactly the description above. “People won’t, so we need to do unsustainable stuff.” “Simplicity will take decades more than we have. So will everything else, but, don’t ask me why, it’s bad that simplicity will. Even though there are many examples of full transitions to regenerative systems that have taken anywhere from 1 to 10 years.”
Have a little self-awareness. If you really believe what you posted, stop doing so yourself.
Kevin McKinney says
And meantime in Oz, solar power is ascendant, with capacity additions north of 4 GW each of the last three years.
https://cleantechnica.com/2021/11/04/solar-on-the-roof-goes-through-the-roof-in-australia/
And in Queensland, wind and solar powered 72% of demand for the month of October, hitting 100% at some point during 29 of the 31 days. October is a favorable month, to be sure, but apparently it’s averaged 62% over the last year.
https://reneweconomy.com.au/remarkable-south-australia-reached-100-pct-renewables-nearly-every-day-in-october/
To be sure, Oz has probably the best solar resource in the world, but still, impressive.
Mr. Know It All says
Although growing very rapidly, renewables are still a small part of total electrical generation in Australia. Scroll down to second list here – the second list shows many countries with a far greater percentage of electrical generation from renewables than Australia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_electricity_production
Confirmed here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electricity_sector_in_Australia
They’re making progress though and that’s good.
Killian says
Only 200+ more countries to go, and maybe 180-200 of them (pulled that out of my ass, but probably close to accurate) can’t afford it. Hmmm….
Reality Check says
Nick Breeze – inside the COP attending talks and speaking mainly to scientists but also half listening to the pledges and commitments being made. What is striking is the sense of foreboding from people who have followed these negotiations for many years.
K Anderson – Despite a choreographed mainstream media, many within civil society see thro’ the “hot air from the hypocritical tossers” (to quote Mr Chips). Ultimately Planet Politics will bow down to the physics.
J Bamber – I’m not overly optimistic – because I’ve seen the negotiations, the processes, the rhetoric before.
I don’t see anything significantly different.
Inside #COP26Glasgow; Is this the ambition needed to avert disaster?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GcSxVHAxW0 (only 19 mins)
What I see and hear overall is a major Credibility Gap …. two separate Planets, two disconnected Realities
Reality Check says
relating to KA said “So I think there’s a gap between these two. This is not being filled by good journalism by and large and it’s not being filled by the academics holding our leaders and others to account for the statements that they are making. “
eg I’d include this as an example – “Climate Resource https://www.climate-resource.com/tools/ndcs suggesting that the world could be on track for just a little less than 2ºC warming (out to 2100!!!!)”
That kind of PR work is, imho, not holding our political leaders and others to account for their claims and statements nor the NDCs.
It falsely portrays real progress has been made when none is forthcoming that could or would meet the ambitious goals of Paris. The NDCs are a fiction, a hypothetical fiction, not based on genuine science or the real world in which we live.
Climate Resource talks about the NDCs if they are “possible/potentials” when there is nothing scientifically based underpinning these NDCs that supports such an assumption…. for example their headline is totally False – “pledges bring projected warming to below 2°C for the first time in history”
There is nothing substantive or real about the “projected warming” spoken of by Climate Resource – it does not exist. Saying “for the first time in history” is vacuous PR Spin and extremely overinflated emotive Hyperbole (imo) .
By talking about these NDCs in this way in the report it falsely portrays what are ineffective Pollyanna fantasy failure-based NDCs as having a degree of Credibility and Worth which they do not possess.
Sure, much of the data is useful, yes the NDCs need some level of scrutiny. And yes I am probably being too harsh. However, imho, Climate Scientists and analysts would better spend their efforts on what is real not make believe. They should not be producing reports that talk about things happening Mythical domains, in alternate Realities.
Climate scientists and academics should be taking the myths, lies, fantasies, and falsehoods, the Politicians, the (hot air from hypocritical tosses) are pushing and instead tearing them apart 24/7.
Mr. Know It All says
Are you surprised? Not me.
Thomas Sowell:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qypnQkdg89g
Ronald Reagan:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1sGN6J9Tgs
Time to stop waiting on the government. I do think some state governments will make progress however.
Killian says
Ooops, I did it again.
Kevin Anderson: “…the messy _______?_____ of civil society have been much more in line with the science in terms of what we need to do about climate change than the scientists have been.
…climate denial…. but I think more dangerous than that is something I now call Mitigation Denial.. And that is often even carried out by the climate scientists, by the senior academics, by the senior politicians, and so forth. There we’re denying the levels of emissions reductions that are necessary, the levels of mitigation that are necessary…..
He said it, not me.
But you all know you heard it here first.
Care to start listening?
Reality Check says
Inside #COP26Glasgow from 9 mins @ https://youtu.be/5GcSxVHAxW0?t=549
KA: ….. we’ve all bought into a narrative of we mustn’t remove hope.
We mustn’t say it as it is, at least not in public.
We must portray quite a jolly cheery message that we can have win-win.
We can have green growth
We can improve the quality of life for everyone.
We can level up.
We can do all of these things and address this enormous challenge of climate change.
But our commitments around climate change, around 1.5 and 2 degrees centigrade they can be translated into the science, into the rates of change that we require and these are completely different to this green growth rhetoric that dominates and echoes around COP26.
NB: The word echo is extremely pertinent because it is a massive echo chamber here and if you take all the things we’ve just mentioned there’s a kind there’s a huge disparity now with a growing cynicism……”
One thing that I do not like about CC is the myth that pointing out the explicit worse-case realities of inaction on climate change is fearmongering, that it destroys hope, and that using Fear will stop people from acting because they’ll just give up or become “doomists”. These false beliefs are all so provably wrong it’s depressing. Because Fear in advertising is possibly the most effective strategy to influences on the general public. Whether that is about drink driving, smoking, from covid protection to using condoms, to the fear of missing out by not keeping up with the Jones’.
A few examples (of the scary truth) that might help to break up the misunderstandings and why offering False Hopes or jolly cheery messages is the way to garner political action to urgently address climate change in every society are:
There are many commercials that use scare tactics like this because fear is one of the most persuasive emotions, and it’s one of the best ways to get viewers to take action (e.g. visit a website, dial a phone number, visit a store, or make a purchase). Fear also stimulates a high level of brand attachment, and according to a recent study, people have better recall for ads that evoke fear than for ads that evoke joy and happiness.
The old saying that sex sells may be true, but fear is actually better at it.
“Fear appeals strike a nerve with people who have doubts about things…They play on our inherent fears of the unknown or that something is going to kill us. That is why scare tactics are stunningly effective.”
https://medium.com/dumbstruck/the-fear-factor-in-advertising-f4e8cc473539
“Fear appeals strike a nerve with people who have doubts about things or do not know about things,” he explains. “They play on our inherent fears of the unknown or that something is going to kill us. This is why scare tactics are stunningly effective.”
https://www.artinstitutes.edu/about/blog/the-four-letter-word-in-advertising-fear
“Discussing risks or instilling anxiety is effective at changing intentions and behavior, particularly when the behavior provides a solution to the threat,” says Dolores Albarracin, PhD, professor of psychology, business, and medicine at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. “Humans are equipped with approach and avoidance emotions and we need both to lead successful lives.” For example, “having a fear of injury from an auto accident can lead more people to wear seatbelts,” she adds.
https://www.apa.org/news/apa/2020/fear-motivator-elections
How about a NIH article meta analysis, would that help to convince anyone who still believes the myth that using strident catastrophic fear generating outcomes of climate change is counter-productive?
Appealing to fear: A Meta-Analysis of Fear Appeal Effectiveness and Theories
Keywords: Fear appeals, risk, health communication, meta-analysis
“Overall, we conclude that (a) fear appeals are effective at positively influencing attitude, intentions, and behaviors, (b) there are very few circumstances under which they are not effective, and (c) there are no identified circumstances under which they backfire and lead to undesirable outcomes.”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5789790/
https://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/releases/bul-a0039729.pdf
How easily people forget the effectiveness of the Iraq WMD political campaign …. the difference with climate change global heating impacts is there actually is mountains of hard evidence and thousands of recent examples of serious harm causing deaths, crop failures, extreme weather events and an ongoing worsening danger for decades ahead.
I do not believe the “updated impacts of the evolving NDCs such as this one from Climate Resource, suggesting that the world could be on track for just a little less than 2ºC warming “ is at all helpful.
All it does is promote the BS the commitments made at COP26 are to be taken seriously.
Climate Resource and all the rest should ONLY be addressing the Scientific Based Reality and not these Fantasies.
Engineer-Poet says
@Geoff Beacon:
She’s one to talk. She parrots a line which excludes the single most successful decarbonization technology ever invented from consideration. Remove the log that is in your own eye, Greta.
Engineer-Poet says
@RtW:
Ah, I have a convert to the cause!
Let’s do our best to convince the ill-advised authors of these trendy changes that trendy does not automatically equal good, and they need to think of these things in terms of the USER experience and listen to the USERS.
Richard the Weaver says
EP,
The stator is attached to the engine block, and yes, a motor and an electric storage device can do what a TTTD does, but at significant cost, complexity, and inefficiency, especially since the torque curve required is not anything like what a motor produces.
https://photos.app.goo.gl/DayuUmPV4SyiKKjU6
Richard the Weaver says
EP,
I am not an EE so I have serious holes in my knowledge, but I seem to have absorbed that the inefficiency in a motor arises from the ramping up and down of fields, electrical resistance, and mechanical friction.
Nary a mention about how magnetic field to magnetic field interactions have losses.
And superconductors work.
So, now that you have time and a drawing, are there any significant losses?
(My next concern will be torque-to-weight ratio)
Reality Check says
a couple more KA outtakes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GcSxVHAxW0
Richard the Weaver says
And folks, you are witnessing how capitalism impedes progress. I ‘have’ to protect my intellectual property and that absolutely delays progress. And not by a little. Some or most of you would be driving 200 mpg full-size supercars right now if instead of Capitalism, Laborism had risen.
So, instead of folks freely collaborating, inventors spend most of their time in ignorance or in protection mode. And since capital can be willed into existence, what good is Capitalism? Anyone? Why is capital, a concept without physical manifestation, more important than labor and Management? For the life of me I can’t think of a valid use for Capitalism except as a way to try to exclude stupidity from the decision process.
How’s that working for you?
Capitalism sucks. But Capitalists have successfully grubbed entire concepts that have nothing to do with Capitalism.. Like “freedom” and “free markets”. WTF do free markets have to do with Capitalism???
Richard Caldwe says
OK…
Capitalism might work if gifts and inheritances were criminalized.
Yeah, it sings.
But you can’t have your cake and eat it too. Either ensure that capital can’t be inherited or gifted, or get rid of capital’s power.
Reality Check says
Little gems keep on coming. at least to me they are gems. here’s a few more about the “vacuous nonsense and hypocritical tossers”
Nick Breeze “Physics is the only party here not negotiating!” :)
Fatih Birol IEA
Higher climate targets are promising, but will the pledges be fully implemented on time?
Proud that the UK @COP26 Presidency asked @IEA to lead the tracking of progress against these pledges, drawing on our years of policy expertise. Our new analysis https://iea.li/3wemqlQ
John Broderick
Good news but… crude sum of pledges’ CO2 emissions to 2050 gives ~800 GtCO2. Higher than carbon budget for whole of 21st Century in paper @KevinClimate @IsakStoddard for similar temp. Implies NETs balance all CO2 from 2050 https://tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/14693062.2020.1728209
Kevin Anderson
Agree. Why-o-why do we (academics & analysts) insist on taking weak & dirty national commitments to cut emissions, polish them till they gleam like gold, add on a layer of iron-pyrite, & then sell them to a press clamoring for a cheery tale. No surprise emissions keep rising.
refs see thread https://twitter.com/jf_broderick/status/1456331141326200832
– Peter Kalmus; NASA climate scientist terrified by what I see coming.
This is a crisis that cannot be solved by ‘positive messaging’. The only thing that will help is action from world leaders. Climate depression is real. And it is spreading fast among our youth
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/nov/04/climate-depression-youth-crisis-world-leaders
Fabian Dablander – PhD Candidate Psychological Methods || Bayesian statistics, Causal inference, Dynamical Systems || Data for the Social Good
“Physics doesn’t care about legal niceties, eloquent speeches, sharp suits; it only cares about the CO₂ molecules. And until this group starts to recognize that climate change will respond to the physics, and not the ephemeral politics, we will continue to fail.”
Dr Jenna C. Ashton
@KevinClimate’s comments here about the division at #COP26 between civil society groups and politicians, and the failure of mainstream media & senior academic leadership to hold politicians to account, is hugely revealing about abuses of power & complicity.
Ernst-Jan Kuiper Climatologist – Glaciologist (PhD) newbie born 354 ppm
This is my first time at #COP, but I agree with everything @KevinClimate says. As a climatologist it is indeed Orwellian to see the complete discrepancy between the speeches here and the sobering scientific facts… By now, hope only comes from activism.
Meg Ruttan Walker – mother/climate justice organizer
Folks, please keep in mind that, despite their expertise in climate change, climate scientists aren’t necessarily experts in global politics or the umpteen different levers we need to pull for emissions mitigation. Asking them for all the answers isn’t useful or fair.
(repeat original post)The ever-excellent @NickGBreeze probes me on COP26, 19 mins
see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GcSxVHAxW0
from https://twitter.com/KevinClimate/status/1456288066923081729
(reminder of James Hansen’s recent post too)
The cruel hoax perpetrated at COP meetings must be apparent to IPCC scientists, but with rare exception (e.g., Kevin Anderson) the alarm is not sounded: it is now impossible to achieve the Paris agreement goal with the COP diplomatic approach.
https://mailchi.mp/caa/president-bidens-silk-purse-young-people-will-sit-in-judgment
note: Of course you cannot tell people who do not already get these things and simply expect them to get it. The only thing they can do in response is to deny it applies to them, and/or rationalize their own position (cognitive dissonance).
“ecocide” means unlawful or wanton acts committed with knowledge that there is a substantial likelihood of severe and either widespread or long-term damage to the environment being caused by those acts.
https://www.stopecocide.earth/legal-definition
Reality Check says
Elizabeth Wathuti @lizwathuti
– Here is my full speech at the #COP26 World Leaders Summit Opening Ceremony (6 mins)
– https://twitter.com/lizwathuti/status/1455518577327542273