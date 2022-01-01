Forced responses: Jan 2022

A bi-monthly open thread related to climate solutions.
nigelj says
Richard The Weaver (@ last months FR page)
“If a battery lasts twenty years and half of our lithium reserves will be used in the initial build, and we maintain an 80% lithium recovery during recycling, we get… 40 years via mining, 32 years via first recycling, 25 years, 20, 16, 12, …About 144 years. I think there’s enough fossil fuel laying around to match lithium’ s unsustainability. (Hat tip to Killian)”
“And since biofuels and synfuels can do the longer-term storage thing, wouldn’t it be prudent to stretch out the lithium thing?”
Very logical points. But I would question your numbers / guesstimates. There appear to be vast reserves of lithium on land and dissolved in the oceans that can be economically extracted enough for a massive initial build of electric transport and other applications and several further generations, without recycling. However recycling has a lot of potential as well. Up to 100% of lithium can be recovered from batteries (Li-cycle, a Canadina company) although its currently fairly expensive to do this. However the potential lithium supply plus its ability to be recycled looks like it would easily outlast reserves of fossil fuels and the economics look feasible (translate more expensive but not eye wateringly so).
However there are going to be huge demands for lithium for transport, battery farms and electronics. My gut reaction is synfuels and biofuels would still be a saner choice for longer term storage like battery farms. This would conserve lithium for transport applications, electronics, etc. However there is no central agency that makes these sorts of resource application calls or analyses costs. Governments dont plan the use of resources. Its determined largely by market forces as you would know. Corporates will tend to do whats most profitable short term. This looks like it means using lithium batteries for quite a few applications. If synfuels were cheaper they would presumably use those but they dont.
However its pretty obvious bottlenecks will develop in the supply of lithium. Although the reserves are there setting up mines is quite a lengthy operation apparently. This might force the development of synfuels and biofuels and alternative battery technologies. Nobody knows because theres no master plan. Its all market forces.
Governments should ideally identify critical materials and make sure they are not used up too fast for frivollous applications, but its easy to say this and much, much harder to actually do this. And technology is such that it seems to have this amazing ability to find ALTERNATIVES. So a masterplan and list of critical resources might be quickly made redundant, once you get beyond obviously critical things like medical technology and a handful of very rare and special metals. And ideally individuals should not waste materials on frivilous things, but what is frivilous to one person is important to another. It’s a minefield of an issue. I think the IMPORTANT thing is to eliminate or reduce waste in all its forms. and make sure we dispose of products in ways where future generations can easily locate and recycle them if they need to.
Carbomontanus says
Nigelj
I have long phantacized in terms of alternatives to the lead acid battery and my suggestion was Aluminium. The basic problemm however was that of the reduction potencial of hydrogen that sets limits to the use of strongly electropositive metals in aquatic cells. Quite to my surprize, Litium solved it by the use of an exotic organic electrolyte containing less free protons in solution..
Aluminium seems to be put aside. It would be the very best. But I happened to see that the Japanese are speculating further on Magnesium, and sodium seems to be in discussion aside with Litium.
There are all reasons to believe that radical problems will be solved by chemical research here, when we look back into the dramatic recent history of exotic battery development.
Cobold is an unlucky solution for the litium cell anode, a quite scarce metal with environmental problems and there seems to be a cobold- rather than a litium problem connected to those litium cells. Rumors go about iron and nickel oxides for possible replacement.
You are mentioning synfuel and biofuel. I think the same.
The great advantage of the combustion engine is that it uses air as the oxidizer. I am very proud of my 2 cyl 4 stroke 2/3 liter high compression diesel boat engine that hardly smokes and drinks at all. It could only need better fruel, and I could gladly pay 2-3 times more for syntetic diesel.
Diesel is science`s answer to the problem ever since Rudolf Diesel, and it only got better and better since then. , As of today, the Diesel engine has got all the worlds records of economy and endurance.
Kevin McKinney says
Alternatives to cobalt for Li batteries are much more than “rumor”; many of the Chinese EV makers have been using iron-phosphate all along, and Tesla converted to LFP last year for its standard range EVs and utility scale energy storage products. Enphase is another notable US firm using LFP chemistry.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lithium_iron_phosphate_battery
Richard the Weaver says
Nigel,
Yep. Quite a number of ways to expand lithium reserves. Then again, the number of ways consumption might expand are legion.
I think we’re on the same page, here.
I’m guessing it’s time for Re-Pete to go back to his old life. ::sigh::
Omega Centauri says
Potential progress on Sodium batteries. https://www.pv-magazine.com/2022/01/04/bluetti-launches-sodium-ion-solar-generator/
Kevin McKinney says
Nice to know that the tech is starting to enter commercial service. Thx!
Engineer-Poet says
nigelj wrote:
In general, “expensive” translates to “energy-intensive”. The requirement for running such processes at reasonable expense and lightly upon the environment is that such energy be both cheap and clean. If the only energy you need is heat, nuclear energy is just the ticket.
Lithium is relatively scarce, but I keep seeing news items about sodium-ion battery companies. Sodium is inexhaustible. What seems in order is a general system for recycling batteries of all types. A law to label them for automatic sorting and another to prohibit their disposal as trash would do a great deal to close the materials loop. Perhaps requiring a deposit which is refunded when each cell is recycled, a la “bottle bills” in many jurisdictions, would address the consumer-side incentives.
Perhaps there needs to be a crackdown on companies like Apple, which essentially require that an entire device be scrapped because replacing a failing battery is more or less prohibited by design.
This comes back to energy. You can recycle almost anything to any desired degree if you can throw enough energy at the problem. Abundant, clean energy is key to this.
nigelj says
EP. I agree with that, particularly with those ideas about having some laws related to recycling and the crackdown on Apple. These are practical things that just might gain traction with government. New Zealand is moving in that general direction as follows:
“Government will move on right to repair legislation – David Parker”
10/07/2021
“Businesses may soon be legally bound to ensure Kiwis can repair old devices and appliances instead of replacing them, Environment Minister David Parker has indicated.
“I met with Consumer NZ this week, and it is something that they’re very keen on doing, and I’m interested in [right to repair]. We will be considering that as part of our review of waste management legislation,” he told Newshub Nation.
While there is no detail on proposed legislation yet, the ‘right to repair’ generally refers to legal protections which force companies to maintain supply of parts for older products and allows customers to choose who provides their repairs.
The minister may have received some extra motivation to push for change from a recent struggle with his own appliances.
“I’m personally frustrated. I have a fridge that broke down recently and I couldn’t get a part and when I eventually tracked down I couldn’t get someone to repair it,” he said. (my note: the fridge wasn’t particularly old)……………
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2021/07/government-will-move-on-right-to-repair-legislation-david-parker.html
Kevin McKinney says
That’s a good start, but it will take much more to really make a dent in the culture of disposability. Almost everybody is complicit in its continuation just by virtue of participation, and the inevitable tendency to feel comfortable with the familiar, and fearful to some degree of the strange or unaccustomed. Then there’s the sheer economic power of such as Apple; its nominal valuation took all of 17 months to increase from $2 trillion to $3 trillion. That’s a lot of lobbying power–and even coercive power.
But IMO it will have to be done, difficult or not. We can’t go on maximizing throughput.
Adam Lea says
Renewables vs. Fossil Fuels: The True Cost of Energy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_BGHy4sfMs
A capitalist look at the financial cost of energy comparing coal, gas, onshore wind and solar (so doesn’t take into account externalised costs that don’t appear on the balance sheet). When all costs are taken into account, solar and wind come out top.
As I’ve said before, wind would be more suitable for the UK than solar. We’ve just had one of the dullest December’s on record when we are in darkness for two thirds of the day normally, so difficult to see how solar could meet demand in this situation. Clearly a mix of sources is optimal.
nigelj says
Commentary with great photos: “Are earthships the answer to our climate change and housing problems?”
“Nick Aspinwall, 09:02, Jan 05 2022”
“Earthships – off-grid, self-reliant houses built from tyres, dirt and rubbish – have become a haven for climate doomers.”
https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/homed/sustainable-living/300490382/are-earthships-the-answer-to-our-climate-change-and-housing-problems
I think these are really interesting and appealing structures. But they are labour intensive to build and expensive to buy, and wont work so well for someone closely tied to a job in the city. But they are interesting experiments, and maybe the ideas can be incorporated into structures that are less geographically isolated, and would work for a wider range of people.