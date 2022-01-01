Unforced Variations: Jan 2022

This month’s open thread on climate science topics. Note that summaries of annual climate data from 2021 will start to appear in a couple of weeks, and updates to the model/observations comparisons will appear a week or so after that.
PS. New year, new moderation policy. Please be substantive – sniping, insults, and tedious repetition will just be culled. We want to maintain a civil and productive discourse here, but the comment threads may need to be re-evaluated if that doesn't happen.
macias shurly says
In the future, many regions around the world will be affected by increasing water scarcity caused by AGW.
But almost 50,000 km³ of fresh water still flows into the oceans via the rivers.
I have not the slightest doubt that mankind in a global effort is able to take an “additional” amount
of water (~ 1335km³ = 3.7mm annual sea level rise) out from the rivers of this world or to hold back corresponding amounts of global precipitation over urban land areas. The global soil moisture (5500km³), the renewable groundwater (625,000km³) and deeper aquifers (2,200,000km³) are decreasing reservoirs that are suitable for decades for an annual influx of 3.7mm SLR due to their size.
The first large-scale human interventions in the natural water balance of the regions took place long before industrialization (1750) ~ 8000 years ago. With settling down, the first wells, clearing of fire and the constant increase in surface sealing, canalization of rivers, drainage of moors, expansion of agricultural and forestry land, … etc., mankind is responsible for this water scarcity itself. Water pollution, waste, overexploitation of natural water reservoirs and the resulting desertification exacerbate this emergency.
Over the global land areas, the mainly CO²-induced average temperature increase since 1750 is already ~ 1.5 ° C, which should actually increase evapotranspiration there by ~ 10%.
Where water is becoming increasingly scarce also due to increased evaporation, less and less water can be evaporated and thus severely disrupt and worsen the transport of energy from the surface to the atmosphere.
Our crazy diamond heat engine uses approx. 28% (38W / m²) of the solar power arriving at the land surface for the latent, non-temperature-increasing energy transport into the atmosphere.
Above the oceans, this proportion is approx. 58% (100W / m²), as the amount of evaporated water per m² is roughly three times higher than on land.
This difference in energy transport from surface to atmosphere (also) explains the different rates of warming of ocean (+ 0.77 ° C) and land surfaces (+ 1.44 ° C). Oceans cool themselves due to the high rate of evaporation, similar to the ancient clay jugs of the Romans.
Since some insisting commentators (MAR, BL, BPL, RL, NIGELJ, …) still have ridiculous doubts about my climate-protection-strategy and the surface cooling effect of “aditional, artificial irrigation & evaporation” and also have doubts that evaporation is an essential prerequisite for cloud formation and a higher cloud albedo,
I wish a fact-based discussion for you and me in the future…
Mr. Know It All says
Barton Paul Levenson says
ms: some insisting commentators (MAR, BL, BPL, RL, NIGELJ, …) still have ridiculous doubts about my climate-protection-strategy
BPL: That’s largely because it wouldn’t work.
macias shurly says
Thank god I found new supporters for my theory in the new year.
https://carnegiescience.edu/news/water-evaporated-trees-cools-global-climate
The old technique of 2021 of throwing dark matter at you in your borehole apparently didn’t work. This year I’m going to try it out with lighting and enlightenment, although I’m not very optimistic in your case:
As you may know, the problem of global warming is that the incoming light energy “delights” mankind with increasing energy absorption and warmth.
To find out how best to cool light, I built a lamp as a model a few years ago and cooled it with water.
https://lumen-laden-de3.webnode.com/_files/200006559-4f8604f864/coolmac300a.jpg
As a plant growth light, I use it at home as a heating system with negative emissions (CO²).
On an industrial scale (let’s say a cube with 100m) and vertical growing on many floors,
as a world champion in energy efficiency, the grow light can help assimilate up to ~ 20,000 times more CO² in such an agricultural factory than on one hectare of open land.
Here, CO² finally becomes a profit-increasing plant fertilizer and frees up ~ 200km² of arable land, which as forest area will store a further 10t CO² / hectare and year in the future. The farmer of such a factory needs 80-90% less water than his outdoor colleagues and can possibly feed a lot of heat into a district heating network in the middle of the city.
If you now ask what this has to do with evaporation and cooling of the earth’s temperature,
I can first of all only certify that my water cooling, at least in my analog model, is at least 3 times as efficient as air cooling. My greenhouse is the surface of the earth and my boiler with heat exchanger is the atmosphere – and then it rains in my bathroom when the heat comes back.
https://climate-protecion-hardware.webnode.com/english/
M.A.: ? CAN U CONVINCE THE HUMAN SPECIES THE MERITS OF YOUR SUGGESTIONS?
M.S.: I AM AN ARTIST, ALSO NOT AN SCIENTIST, BUT MY BASIC OBSERVATIONS SUGGEST,
THAT THERE ARE 1001 DIFFERENT SOLUTIONS TO COOL THE PLANET.
ONE IS SURELY TO PROMOTE CLOUDS.
Piotr says
shurly: The problem of global warming is that the incoming light energy “delights” mankind with increasing energy absorption and warmth. To find out how best to cool light, I built a lamp as a model a few years ago and cooled it with water.
As a plant growth light, I use it at home as a heating system with negative emissions (CO²)”
Could you ask somebody to help you translate this into English?
1. what’s that “plant growth light” you speak of? Light from burning plant biomass?
Or are you using interchangeably “light” and “energy” (they are NOT the same).
2. how giant is your lamp that it provides an entire home with a” heating system”?
3. how burning biomass is “negative emissions (CO²)” unless your giant lamp has a working carbon sequestration system?
4. why did you “cool the lamp with water “? Obviously, it has nothing to do with the 2011 paper you invoked, as a proof of your “new supporters” – unless you formed … low-level clouds above your head (that’s the mechanism of the planet cooling by trees in the paper you claim supports you)
5. And wouldn’t this massive evaporation of water by trees in the paper – counter your earlier scheme? You wanted to stop water from land ending in the ocean, right? But the trees do the opposite – they pump huge amount of water from the ground into the air – forming clouds which then:
– either rain out over the ocean – adding directly to SL, or rain out over land – swelling the rivers which deliver this extra water to the ocean.
With such “new supporters” who needs “old enemies” ?
macias shurly says
Piotr:
1. what’s that “plant growth light” you speak of? Light from burning plant biomass?
Or are you using interchangeably “light” and “energy” (they are NOT the same).
2. how giant is your lamp that it provides an entire home with a” heating system”?
3. how burning biomass is “negative emissions (CO²)” unless your giant lamp has a working carbon sequestration system?
4. why did you “cool the lamp with water “? Obviously, it has nothing to do with the 2011 paper you invoked, as a proof of your “new supporters” – unless you formed … low-level clouds above your head (that’s the mechanism of the planet cooling by trees in the paper you claim supports you)
— I thought the photo of the lamp (see link above) would be self-explanatory. You see a water-cooled LED light, the spectrum of which is suitable for plant growth. The heat from the LED chips is dissipated by a water circuit and stored in a boiler by means of a heat exchanger. This increases the energy efficiency of the LED lamp from 25% to ~ 80% because I can use the waste heat as hot water. I can operate them with mains power (300W) or directly with PV panels, which of course I prefer. I also water-cooled these PV modules with an inexpensive absorber and they deliver ~ 300W electrical and ~ 750W thermal. My 600W heating system consists of 2 PV modules, the lamp shown and a water boiler. This smallest version delivers around 2200KWh per year in my latitudes – twice as much in the subtropics. With material costs of $ 1000, every skilled craftsman can install the heating system himself. Larger dimensions, it should be equipped with an additional water storage tank in the basement and the right heat pump.
I make heat and electricity out of sunlight. I turn the electricity into light & warmth & strawberries and absorb CO² in the process.
The global radiation budget is also called the energy budget. They say: “light” and “energy” (they are NOT the same). Whether radiative forcing, light output, wind power or evaporation energy – the form of energy described is usually billed in the balance in watts or joules. Therefore I could just as well claim: light = energy
5. And wouldn’t this massive evaporation of water by trees in the paper – counter your earlier scheme? You wanted to stop water from land ending in the ocean, right? But the trees do the opposite – they pump huge amount of water from the ground into the air – forming clouds which then:
– either rain out over the ocean – adding directly to SL, or rain out over land – swelling the rivers which deliver this extra water to the ocean.
— If you understand the Earth’s radiation balance, you will know that evaporation is responsible for much of the energy carried from the surface to the atmosphere. The amount of energy transported is increased by an intensified water cycle. This in summer naturally also increases the amount of precipitation, the cloud cover and / or the optical density of the clouds.
Precipitation always turns proportionally into evaporation, soil moisture, groundwater and runoff.
The higher the precipitation, the more will get stored into the groundwater.
Apparently, you’ve never heard of global issues like water scarcity and spreading deserts.
If you want to look at our future, go to Egypt or Israel and look at their water management on the Nile. Without draining the water of the Nile in the rainy season, there would be no agriculture and the people would simply starve to death.
nigelj says
MS. How many led bulbs is in your array and what wattage are they? There must be quite a few to generate enough heat to be useful.
Piotr says
macias shurly Jan 4: “ I thought the photo of the lamp (see link above) would be self-explanatory.
No, your photo could not self-explain how you thought the LED lamp was related to your
opening statement (claiming that a 2011 paper on transpiration by trees supported your claims on capturing the rain water).
As for your lamp – you have re-invented the wheel – LED lamps with light spectrum optimal to growing plant have been used in commercial greenhouses for years, and their by-product heat wasn’t wasted, but used to keep the greenhouse warm.
And you still didn’t answer my question: what was the logical connection of your lamp to the 2011 paper about trees transpiration you invoked, as a proof of you having “supporters”, which was not about lamps, but about trees producing clouds.
ms: If you understand the Earth’s radiation balance, you will know that evaporation is responsible for much of the energy carried from the surface to the atmosphere.
and “2+2=4”. Neither of which explains how the 2011 paper on trees transpiration “supports” your idea of stopping SLR first by capturing rain in barrels, then somehow stopping ” 50,000 km³ of fresh water” from flowing into the ocean, and now with …. LED lamps?
The higher the precipitation, the more will get stored into the groundwater.”
Not if it rains over ocean, not if the water flows out to sea in swollen rivers, not if the rain water evaporates before it hits the ground or evaporates before sinking down to the ground water level, and not if the plants remove the water from the ground into the atmosphere, which was the subject of the 2011 paper whose authors you waved above your head as your “new supporters“.
Apparently, you’ve never heard of global issues like water scarcity and spreading deserts .
Arrogance proportional to own ignorance (see above)?
Carbomontanus says
Hr. Shurly
I really cannot understand more of your “holistic climate protection strategy” than that it is commercialized or commerciallizing , para- science. Para und Quasiwissenschaft
And of less value to possible learnings and ori9entation about climate and thus hardly belongs on this or similar websites.
It is hardly abour real physics and geophysics that anyone would have any practical advantage of being able to learn it better, orientate better, follow it better, and judge it better.
macias shurly says
Hr. Kohlenstoffberg
Science is needed to address critical questions, among them:
– How effective would various climate engineering proposals be at achieving their climate goals?
– What unintended outcomes might result?
– How might these unintended outcomes affect both human and natural systems?
Engineering is needed both to build deployable systems and to keep the science focused on what’s technically feasible.”
I advocate a university-based research effort involving scientists and engineers representing a range of disciplines. “A climate engineering research plan should be built around important questions rather than preconceived answers.
It should anticipate and embrace innovation and recognize that a portfolio of divergent but defensible paths is most likely to reveal a successful path forward; we should be wary of assuming that we’ve already thought of the most promising approaches or the most important unintended consequences.
C. says: I really cannot understand more of your “holistic climate protection strategy…
– so why not just formulate a fact based question to me ?
C. says: …thus hardly belongs on this or similar websites.
Fortunately, I choose what to say.
Anyone who has read more than 3 of your posts will be amazed what your spiritual excursions into your seemingly Scandinavian troll universe should actually mean … and what contribution to climate science should be associated with it.
nigelj says
MS.
“I advocate a university-based research effort involving scientists and engineers representing a range of disciplines. “A climate engineering research plan should be built around important questions rather than preconceived answers.”
Fair enough comment, but its already been happening for decades now. Multi disciplinary teams of people all around the world have looked at climate science and climate solutions and published studies on the issues. Jacobson has lead a team that has done many studies involving wind and solar power. Others have looked at geoengineering. They have all asked how can we best solve the problems.
I even previously suggested you approach a university and get them to assess your own ideas on cooling the planet and storing water on land to combat sea level rise. Have you done this?
I remain very sceptical about storing water on land on the grounds that it would obviously be very expensive way of achieving small reductions in sea level rise, and would cause havoc with river ecosystems, but I cannot be sure. Its just an intuitive reaction. It needs to be assessed by a multi disciplinary team. They might immediately reject it is impractical or they may not. The ball is in your court.
Carbomontanus says
Hr Schurly
I am relating to my own facultary experience ddefinitions and systematic functional learnings further when it comes to geophysics land sea- ice- atmosphere functional metabolisms and radiation convection and conductance with energetics, ……
……. and cannot see that you are keeping material and strøchiometric holistic budget of any kind in your system. You are hardly discussingb any geophysical wholeness and physical integrity by adequate critical defrinitions and parameters- observeables.
Until such things are faintly taken serious understood, trained and built on from your side, , I cannot compare your project and system to possible weather and climate reality.
Ray Ladbury says
I take it you haven’t visited what used to be the Colorado River delta. Building dams or otherwise reducing flow into rivers has consequences as well. Put another way, not all rivers can afford to give a dam.
macias shurly says
R.L. says: “Building dams or otherwise reducing flow into rivers has consequences …”
Nowhere never ever in my concept I talked about dams – that`s your invention and btw misinformation. (If you add a teaspoon of sewage to a gallon of wine, you get sewage.)
Now you stand wailing like a Mexican farmer in Baja California and wonder where all that water has gone. It seems that your lack of creative physical thinking inhibits other solutions.
To help you get started, I’ll take you on a trip up the colorado river, which is certainly several 100,000 km long. Not only the Colorado river is meant but also all tributaries:
Gunnison River (left – Colorado)
Dolores River (left – Colorado, Utah)
Green River (right – Wyoming, Colorado, Utah)
Dirty Devil River (right – Utah)
Escalante River (right – Utah)
San Juan River (left – New Mexico, Utah)
Paria River (right – Utah, Arizona)
Little Colorado River (left – Arizona)
Kanab Creek (right – Utah, Arizona)
Virgin River (right – Utah, Arizona, Nevada)
Gila River (left – Arizona)
These rivers in turn have tributaries, etc.
We set off with a map of the entire river system, an elevation map and a map of the geological subsurface.
We start on the right bank of the Colorado in the delta and arrive (centuries) later at the same delta on the left bank. Since we NEVER cross the rivers, but always walk along the bank towards the source, we have seen all rivers in the catchment area twice on each side and searched for possibilities where a diversion of the flowing water into the area is desired or justifiable.
If we manage to wring out ~ 2.7% of the mean runoff (0.27L / sec = like a garden hose) from all millions of the smallest source rivers (e.g. ~ 10L / sec), which are usually located at the very top in rainy, clean mountain regions 2.7% less of the mean discharge also arrive in the Colorado Delta.
The water that was held back does not stay in the mountains but was only sent on a much longer detour. Part of it evaporates and cools the mountain region – the rest is stored in soil moisture and groundwater / aquifers before it reappears months later from deeper sources.
Learn from the ancient Incas how to sow water to harvest later. – Without electricity or water pumps, just cleaning it up once a year or after a floody rain.
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20210510-perus-urgent-search-for-slow-water.
Technically, the local diversion is designed in such a way that water is diverted all year round as soon as the river reaches a specified minimum level. Should heavy rain now occur in the region, much larger amounts of water are diverted and thus also protect against flooding in the valleys. The centralized and monitored water management does not only apply in the uppermost spring areas, but in principle river down as long as the water quality does not pollute the groundwater.
In the global cities, even simple rain barrels can do a huge part to reduce runoff into rivers.
On 1-1.5 million km² of urban area with an average rainfall of ~ 750mm / y and an estimated roof area share of 25%, an annual volume of up to 1125km³ (= 3.1mm SLR) arises.
In order to make ends meet even in very stubborn drought months, you install floating photovoltaics over the numerous reservoirs on the Colorado.
1 m² of lake area evaporates about 1-1.5 m³ of water per year.
Every km² of PV provides an additional amount of ~ 1 million m³ of water for the power plant + PV electricity and also keeps the water cooler.
For a functioning, successful water management it is of course also important to put well poisoners, water polluters, water thieves, water mafias and corrupt politicians in jail.
Greetings from Jack Nicholson / Chinatown …
Mr. Know It All says
MA Rodger says
The commentor XRRC has shown clearly within Dec UV thread that he is too stupid to bother engaging with any who object to his nonsense being plastered down these UV threads. While the rule-of-thumb “Don’t feed the troll!” would apply, when the troll badly misrepresents research some level of debunking is required.
Thus von Schuckmann et al (2020) ‘Heat stored in the Earth system: where does the energy go?’ does not show (even “roughly”) that the Earth Energy Imbalance “was tracking ~0.4 W/m² before 2010 and now had increased during the past decade to about 0.9 W/m². This year it could reach above ~1.0 W/m²” as XRRC tells us in the Dec UV thread. This statement from XRRC appears to be less from a reading of von Schuckmann et al (2020) and more a repeating of an assessment of reducing aerosol cooling by Hansen & Sato last July which cited von Schuckmann et al (2020) as well as Loeb et al (2021) to support the assertion that EEI “has approximately doubled to about 1 W/m2 since 2015” and attributes this doubling to reducing aerosols and thus reducing albedo. Certainly Loeb et al shows the absorbed solar ramped-up 2010-20 by about +1.0Wm^-2 while the OLR also ramped-up by with a net effect on EEI of about +0.5Wm^-2 (this seen among wobbly data). Yet it would be a brave researcher to insist that in the context of preceding decades of AGW, EEI has now doubled 2010-20.
von Schuckmann et al (2020) are using pre-CERES data (mainly OHC) to produce their EEI findings 1960-2018 and a quick bit of scaling of the data presented in their Fig 6 produces the following EEI numbers (this ignoring rather large confidence intervals in the OHC data):-
1970-75 … … … +0.44 Wm^-2
1975-80 … … … +0.42 Wm^-2
1980-85 … … … -0.18 Wm^-2
1985-90 … … … +0.08 Wm^-2
1990-95 … … … +0.32 Wm^-2
1995-00 … … … +0.69 Wm^-2
2000-05 … … … +0.85 Wm^-2
2005-10 … … … +0.58 Wm^-2
2010-15 … … … +0.87 Wm^-2
2015-18 … … … +1.04 Wm^-2
While this data does suggest EEI is on the rise, any crude assessment of variation in the EEI over recent decades really should take into account the wobbles shown in this and other data.
Victor says
MAR: “The commentor XRRC has shown clearly within Dec UV thread that he is too stupid to bother engaging with any who object to his nonsense being plastered down these UV threads. While the rule-of-thumb “Don’t feed the troll!” would apply, when the troll badly misrepresents research some level of debunking is required.”
From the moderators: New year, new moderation policy. Please be substantive – sniping, insults, and tedious repetition will just be culled.
Oh really . . .
XRRC says
In response to the false and distorted inaccurate assertions raised by MA Rodger
1) I am not a troll
2) I misrepresented nothing.
3) I presented science papers extracts with refs
4) I pointed to related science papers findings
quoting accurately what was written in full —
Synonyms & Near Synonyms for relates (to)
appertains (to), applies (to), bears (on), pertains (to), refers (to)
affects, concerns, involves, touches, embroils, ensnares, entangles, implicates
Hansen also says in Dec “Global warming has accelerated in the past several years, Earth’s energy
imbalance has increased dramatically,….” http://www.columbia.edu/~jeh1/mailings/2021/NovemberTUpdate+BigClimateShort.23December2021.pdf and see his Refs there.
In early Dec Hansen says: “The total energy imbalance during the past half century averaged about half a watt per square meter a decade ago, but in the past decade it has increased to almost 1 W/m2.” http://www.columbia.edu/~jeh1/mailings/2021/BrightFuture.03December2021.pdf and see his Refs there.
Plus another ref shows quoting the Global Climate Observing System, co-sponsored by the World Meteorological Organization, Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission-UNESCO, International Science Council and United Nations Environment Programme. :
Which of course is reporting on Karina von Schuckmann et al. https://essd.copernicus.org/articles/12/2013/2020/ w’ quotes previously provided.
The range of reports on climate science are extensive and people here and elsewhere will rightly draw their own conclusions what value / weight each published paper might mean to them, and what papers findings relate to other’s findings and data. Recently RC through Gavin indicated caution over the rainfall increase suggested in a paper using new CMIP6 models. But Gavin did not label readers here as trolls or misrepresent them because they had posted REFs to that very paper in the week before.
However, M A Rodger’s series of ‘complaints’ and false accusations began with this very simple reference posting of a new article by James Hansen
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2021/12/unforced-variations-dec-2021/#comment-799527
Which was a verbatim quote sub-heading from Hansen’s article
Hansen goes on to say: “Karina von Schuckmann was a post-doc when she first published the ocean data more than a decade ago. She’s now the leading expert in the world in analyzing Argo float data at Mercator Ocean International in France. I describe her as the sentinel for the home planet, because Earth’s energy imbalance is the crucial number telling us how much additional global warming is already in the pipeline.”
Last year Karina and other experts1 concluded that Earth’s energy imbalance had increased during the past decade to about 0.9 W/m2. That energy imbalance, by itself, will drive global temperature above 1.5°C, even if greenhouse gases (GHGs) suddenly stop increasing.
Hansen goes on to ref another “Leon Simons has shown that the temporal and spatial distributions of the perturbation to Earth’s energy balance coincide with the timing of tightened controls on the sulfur content of maritime fuels and with a satellite-measured decrease of solar radiation reflected from the heavily-trafficked regions of the North Pacific and North Atlantic Oceans. The chief mechanism is the effect of aerosols on cloud cover and cloud albedo.”
See also posts on Dessler and Zelinka https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2021/12/unforced-variations-dec-2021/#comment-799662
These are things and more have been said and reported on. Why shoot the messenger who is making no scientific claims or false assertions whatsoever about this information but simply providing short quotes and refs from such papers and reports?
Readers and/or moderators can decide for themselves who has been the ad hominem ‘troll’ and who has been ‘misrepresenting who and what’ was published in science journals & reports subsequently posted here on UV. I humbly submit it was not myself.
MA Rodger says
XRRC,
It is good that we make progress here, with you no longer telling me “I am not interested in anything you have to say.” That progress makes you much less troll-like. And luckily for you my “limited reading comprehension” is still capable of grasping these tangled and rambling arguments you present.
I have yet to see from you any support for your original bold assertion that “Global warming of at least 2°C is now baked into Earth’s future other than that you were quoting James Hansen. This is especially ironic as you have also quoted from the Zeke Hausfather saying “Under more stringent mitigation scenarios, such as SSP1-1.9 and SSP2-2.6, global warming may never exceed 1.5C or 2C in some CMIP6 model runs” which seems a pretty strong contradiction of Hansen’s ‘baked in’ assertion.
Instead of here defending your bold assertion properly, you simply question why I “shoot the messenger” who is thus but an innocent reporter. But steady on!! An Innocent Reporter? What are you saying down-thread here? Are you not there saying that an Innocent Reporter is ever a mythical invention?
Concerning your rejoiners in this UV thread, you are now making plain that your “roughly speaking summarizing” of the Dec UV thread was not intended as a summary solely of von Schuckmann et al. 2020 which indeed does not come close to saying “The Earth’s Energy Imbalance was tracking ~0.4 W/m² before 2010 and now had increased during the past decade to about 0.9 W/m².” The reference actually states “Over the period 1971–2018 average EEI amounts to 0.47 ± 0.1 W m−2, but it amounts to 0.87 ± 0.12 W m−2 during 2010–2018” and I kindly tabulated up-thread a more detailed reading of the data presented by the paper showing an EEI of “~0.4 W/m² “ has not been “tracking” through any half-decade period since 1990-95.
Your rejoiners in this UV thread are attempting to say that your “summarizing” included a bunch of other references that you, what? forgot to mention? Strangely, I did reference these up-thread and still concluded “it would be a brave researcher to insist that in the context of preceding decades of AGW, EEI has now doubled 2010-20.”
Perhaps consider this analysis.
Instead of the EEI assessments, take the GISS LOTI annual global temperatures for 2010-18 and run an ordinary least squares through it. Wow!!! You get the eye-watering rate of AGW of +0.04ºC/decade, more than double the long-term average. Now it is correct to say that there are signs of acceleration in AGW as shown by GISS LOTI, but you’d have to be a crazy-man to insist it has doubled for 2010-18!!
XRRC says
I was directing my comments to everyone else. I have no interest in abusive trolls, liars and the unstable.
Mark J. Fiore says
Hi I am Mark J. Fiore, Harvard, 1982, Boston College Law School, 1987, member of Mass Bar since 1987, and sub teacher for public high schools here in San Francisco since 2002..Although I am not a scientist I have read about climate change in the news ,every day, for at least 2 hours, every day, since 1987..RealClimate is nice enough to let me post even tho you are all much smarter than I am on these topicsI have not posted in about 3 years..Let me say that California should have built at least 25 desalinization plants by now along ther coast.If one looks at the past geologic record there have been many megadroughts here in the desert southwest, some as long as 500 years long, many are decades long.This points to the growing conclusion that recent trends in decreasing snowpack may be indicative of the start of a major mega drought, recent snowfall not eliminating the mega drought possibility.Groundwater n the Central Valley is severely depleted, and the Colorado river and the big resevoir it feeds are super low.I do believe that a 2 C rise is already locked in, and my very amateur reading indicates that the 2 C rise will force a 4 C rise to be locked in due to the melting of the methal hydrates and peat moss, which has already begun.Therefore if CA does not build desalinaziation plants (albeit increasing water costs by a factor of 3 times more).we will have no water here in CA. Thanks for letting me post , and if moderators have to delete my post because I am not an expert scientist, then so be it.Have a good day, everyone.
Mr. Know It All says
Desalinization plants would likely be a good idea to build NOW before a YUUUUGE crisis hits due to lack of drinking water. Then again, the loss of millions of blue voters in CAL would be a plus for the USA, IMHO.
Don’t feel bad about not being a scientist and posting about climate change. Few who post here are climate scientists. Also, note that the biggest voice in America on CC is AOC, a former bartender, with no knowledge of science. The biggest voice in the World on CC for several years was a child named Greta. The CC game can be enjoyed by players of all ages and backgrounds, even Hollywood actors with no knowledge of anything – they are also significant players of the CC game.
Barton Paul Levenson says
KIA: the biggest voice in America on CC is AOC, a former bartender, with no knowledge of science. The biggest voice in the World on CC for several years was a child named Greta.
BPL: [CITATION NEEDED]
Mr. Know It All says
That;s easy, here are two. Can you find Gavin in this list? He’s there.
https://apolitical.co/lists/most-influential-climate-100/
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2022/01/unforced-variations-jan-2022/#comment-799729
MA Rodger says
UAH TLT has been posted for December with a global anomaly of +0.21ºC, up on November’s anomaly of +0.08ºC but below both October (+0.37ºC) and September (+0.25ºC) making the Dec 2021 anomaly the third highest-of-the-year. UAH TLT monthly anomalies for 2021 sit in the range -0.05ºC to +0.37ºC.
December 2021 was 6th warmest December on the UAH record, behind Decembers 2019 (+0.44ºC), 2015 (+0.35ºC), 2017 (+0.31ºC), 2003 (+0.26ºC) & 1987 (+0.25ºC) while warmer than Decembers, 2016 (+0.16ºC), 2020 (+0.15ºC) and 1997, 1998 & 2018 (all +0.13ºC),.
December 2021 sits =63rd on the highest all-month monthly UAH TLT anomaly list.
The full 2021 calendar year did drop down below 2015 in the rankings, (by +0.0008ºC so it was close). The warmest 20 years on the 43 year UAH TLT record runs as follows:-
1st … 2016 … … … +0.39ºC
2nd … 2020 … … … +0.36ºC
3rd … 1998 … … … +0.35ºC
4th … 2019 … … … +0.30ºC
5th … 2017 … … … +0.26ºC
6th … 2010 … … … +0.19ºC
7th … 2015 … … … +0.14ºC
8th … 2021 … … … +0.13ºC
9th … 2018 … … … +0.09ºC
10th . 2002 … … … +0.08ºC
11th . 2005 … … … +0.06ºC
12th . 2003 … … … +0.05ºC
13th . 2014 … … … +0.04ºC
14th . 2007 … … … +0.02ºC
15th . 2013 … … … +0.00ºC
16th. 2001 … … … -0.02ºC
17th . 2006 … … … -0.02ºC
18th . 2009 … … … -0.04ºC
19th . 2004 … … … -0.05ºC
20th . 1995 … … … -0.07ºC
Mark BLR says
Note also that, contrary to the “in a couple of weeks” in the ATL blurb, REMSS released their satellite datasets up to December 2021 today.
Top 10 annual average anomalies for the “TLT_Anomalies_Land_and_Ocean_v04_0” file :
2020 … 0.813
2016 … 0.813
2019 … 0.749
2017 … 0.684
2010 … 0.622
2021 … 0.616
2015 … 0.615
1998 … 0.581
2018 … 0.543
2014 … 0.485
MA Rodger says
Mark BLR,
You source of the Dec 2021 RSS TLT anomaly is quicker than my usual source which has been quite tardy through the last year and which has shown signs of that tardiness with the ‘Download Data’ files being often updated a few days before the ‘Browse Tool’ updates.
Taking your annual average, the RSS TLT global December anomaly would be +0.62ºC, up on November’s anomaly of +0.54ºC but only the 6th highest monthly anomaly of the year (3rd highest in UAH), the RSS TLT monthly anomalies for 2021 sitting in the range +0.47ºC to +0.81ºC.
December 2021 was 4th warmest December on the RSS record (6th warmest UAH record) behind Decembers 2019 (+0.81ºC), 2015 (+0.81ºC) & 2017 (+0.63ºC) while above 2020 (+0.57ºC).
December 2021 sits 70th on the highest all-month monthly RSS TLT anomaly list (=63rd in UAH).
As for 2022, the MEI data shows continuing La Niña conditions with last month’s IRI ENSO Forecast showing ENSO-neutral conditions by the summer perhaps suggesting that the gentle warming into 2012 would be a better model for 2022 than the stronger warming into 2010..
XRRC says
What about Loeb et al (2021) then?
Jun 15, 2021 – Joint NASA, NOAA Study Finds Earth’s Energy Imbalance Has Doubled
Researchers have found that Earth’s energy imbalance approximately doubled during the 14-year period from 2005 to 2019.
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/langley/joint-nasa-noaa-study-finds-earths-energy-imbalance-has-doubled
extracts include:
The doubling of the energy imbalance is the topic of a recent study, the results of which were published June 15 in Geophysical Research Letters.
“Scientists at NASA and NOAA compared data from two independent measurements. NASA’s Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES) suite of satellite sensors measure how much energy enters and leaves Earth’s system. In addition, data from a global array of ocean floats, called Argo, enable an accurate estimate of the rate at which the world’s oceans are heating up. Since approximately 90 percent of the excess energy from an energy imbalance ends up in the ocean, the overall trends of incoming and outgoing radiation should broadly agree with changes in ocean heat content.”
AGU REF: Satellite and Ocean Data Reveal Marked Increase in Earth’s Heating Rate
Norman G. Loeb et al (open access)
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021GL093047
Extract:
We show that independent satellite and in situ observations each yield statistically indistinguishable decadal increases in EEI from mid-2005 to mid-2019 of 0.50 ± 0.47 W m−2 decade−1 (5%–95% confidence interval). This trend is primarily due to an increase in absorbed solar radiation associated with decreased reflection by clouds and sea-ice and a decrease in outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) due to increases in trace gases and water vapor. These changes combined exceed a positive trend in OLR due to increasing global mean temperatures.
Considering both Loeb and von Schuckmann in light of what NASA/NOAA and others such as James Hansen are also saying one might reasonably believe reporting the above information for public consumption in words similar to :
Roughly speaking, summarizing, The Earth’s Energy Imbalance was tracking ~0.4 W/m² before 2010 and now had increased during the past decade to about 0.9 W/m²
… or thereabouts – it may be a fair indication to the broad range of readers here on RC whether or not the various papers being Referenced / Quoted are significant enough to bother reading in detail and then considering further what implications or relevance they may or may not represent in the bigger picture. Some might even wish to maturely discuss such matters. Others may not and may even think it’s boring or of no importance to their own climate science interests.
Each to their own.
A couple of related figures from https://essd.copernicus.org/articles/12/2013/2020/essd-12-2013-2020.pdf
Figure 7. Overview on EEI estimates as obtained from previous publications; references are listed in the figure legend.
For IPCC AR5, Rhein et al. (2013) is used. The color bars take into account the uncertainty ranges provided in each publication, respectively. For comparison, the estimates of our Earth heat inventory based on the results of Fig. 6 have been added (yellow lines) for the periods 1971–2018, 1993–2018 and 2010–2018, and the trends have been evaluated using a weighted least square fit (see von Schuckmann and Le Traon, 2011, for details on the method)
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FH2ClbYWQAUy79M?format=png&name=4096×4096
Figure 8. Schematic presentation on the Earth heat inventory for the current anthropogenically driven positive Earth energy imbalance at the top of the atmosphere (TOA).
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FH2FfvIXMAQFv1_?format=png&name=small
and from the AGU Loeb paper
Comparison of overlapping one-year estimates at 6-month intervals of net top-of-the-atmosphere annual energy flux from the Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/cms/asset/71db3845-ea57-4a2a-90ed-d8cad4cc06c7/grl62546-fig-0001-m.jpg
Global mean top-of-atmosphere flux anomalies and trends.
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/cms/asset/5e9f03c0-a2b8-436b-9fa7-3970bfe20a84/grl62546-fig-0002-m.jpg
XRRC says
About — PS. New year, new moderation policy. Please be substantive – sniping, insults, and tedious repetition will just be culled. We want to maintain a civil and productive discourse here, but the comment threads may need to be re-evaluated if that doesn’t happen.
Exhibit 1.
Dr. Tara C. Smith @aetiology
10h thread ….
I see some folks dismayed that Twitter banned MTG today, pushing the idea that the answer to bad speech isn’t removal from the platform, but instead more “good speech” to counter it. I wish that was true and that it worked that way. But it doesn’t.
– At the time, I had an anti-ban policy (& frankly, early on I don’t think we even had that option?) so I and others would counter their claims over and over and over.
– I wish I could say it worked, but it didn’t, and instead ended up exposing others to their arguments. I eventually started to ban, but we see this over & over with science denial. Even a short exposure to this misinformation, if coming from a trusted source, can sway people….and once that bell is rung, it’s really hard to un-ring. Instead, it’s easy for people to find additional misinformation that confirms what that * trusted * person claimed.
– This makes deplatforming one way to reduce/control exposure to misinformation in the first place. It certainly isn’t a perfect solution–…but it’s certainly a key option for sites that want to at least attempt to keep their platforms from being a haven for harmful misinformation. It’s definitely an ongoing game of whack-a-mole ….
– But that’s exactly the problem with mis/disinformation. It’s not a level playing field and never has been. Facts & rational discussion can help (I still do it!) but for many, it’s an emotion-driven reaction that misinformation proponents take advantage of.
– Make your place less hospitable to those spreading it, or risk those who thrive on misinformation making themselves comfy & taking over. /fin
with Exhibit 2.
Gavin Schmidt Replying to Dr. Tara C. Smith @aetiology
Yes. Every blog with comments had to make the same decision.
https://twitter.com/ClimateOfGavin/status/1477739720763445250
Exhibit 3.
Just twelve anti-vaxxers are responsible for almost two-thirds of anti-vaccine content circulating on social media platforms. This new analysis of content posted or shared to social media over 812,000 times between February and March uncovers how a tiny group of determined anti-vaxxers is responsible for a tidal wave of disinformation – and shows how platforms can fix it by enforcing their standards.
https://www.counterhate.com/disinformationdozen
Exhibit 4.
“…the act of communication itself is an act of advocacy – people do it in order to create a change somewhere..” – Gavin Schmidt
Ray Ladbury says
I believe the situation with folks posting bullshit to blogs and social media can be likened to a statement of the 2nd law of thermodynamics I like:
If you add a teaspoon of wine to a gallon of sewage, you get sewage.
If you add a teaspoon of sewage to a gallon of wine, you get sewage.
Bullshit/disinformation/flak is not merely deceptive, it is extremely disruptive. And it is particularly so when it is posted by a Gish-Galloping dumbass whose sole goal is to keep substantive conversation from happening, and who will post the exact same bullshit as soon as the furore dies down.
nigelj says
RL. The problem is the cranks who cannot ever admit to themselves they are wrong and move on, and all because they are too proud, or have narcissistic or conspiratorial personalities. Instead they just go on inflicting their nonsense on everyone. And yes it is damn disruptive.
The internet has given them a huge platform. I wonder what the inventor of the WWW would have thought.
Keith Woollard says
MAR from UV Dec 2021 :-
“A statement of ad hominem is not in all instances a logical fallacy. Thus if an uncorroborated statement is provided by a known liar, it is legitimate to make known that the statement is provided by a liar. There is perhaps a duty to attempt to obtain the missing corroboration but really the onus is on the liar to provide it.
As for your comment above which drew the ad hominem criticism from Piotr, the one assertion you make that would merit an attempt at corroboration is the tornado thing in AR6 WG1, and that is flawed (being a selective reading of the reference). So I would suggest the ad hominem statement is fully justified.”
So by “known liar” do you mean something Piotr disagrees with? It is a large jump to go from something you disagree with, or even a genuine mistake to a “lie” The instance Piotr was referencing was neither and it was the scientist involved who decided to deliberately truncate the historical record for whatever reason that led him to link AGW to the reduction of rainfall in WA’s south west. Similarly I could call Michael Mann a liar because he said that the 19th century NA hurricane record was good quality because without satellites ships would wander around the ocean and run into hurricanes, but I wouldn’t call him a liar, I would just point out that that statement seems ludicrous. He isn’t lying, he is giving his opinion no matter how silly it may sound to us.
But let’s ignore that as it was in the past and our grain farmers are ecstatic now that they have had their best season EVER (not just the last 50 years) ….. we should instead look at my post that you choose to dismiss by name calling.
You say I am being selective by pointing out that the IPCC 6th AR has low confidence in any detectable trend in tornado activity. If I am being selective, can you point at ANY OTHER part of the 3949 page document that confirms there is a detectable trend and if so what is that trend? Read the whole of section 11.7.3 if you think the summary table is not a valid synopsis of the section
If we don’t know what the trend is, then there is no way you can attribute occurrences (or lack of occurrences) to AGW
MA Rodger says
Keith Woollard,
You ask me to “point at ANY OTHER part of the 3949 page document (IPCC AR6 WG1) that confirms there is a detectable trend” in tornado activity and indicate you are relying only on the synopsis table of Chapter 11 as your sole source. Given such a cursory reading of AR6, it is no surprise you fail to grasp what is being presented.
If you would consider reading the section thus referenced in Table 11.1 you will find the situation presented there in section 11.7 is itself a synopsis of other sections of the IPCC where all is explained. I would consider providing page numbers but if you cannot get further than the synopsis table on your own, I’m thinking with so many pages, the page numbering may be too much for your counting skills.
Keith Woollard says
Read properly before sticking your foot in your mouth. I did NOT say my sole source was the summary table. I just said for you to show why you believe it is not a valid summary
My challenge remains open
MA Rodger says
Keith Woollard,
You presumably refer to your nonsense above when you enjoin me to “read properly” (although you may be referring again to your nonsense for December in which you insist that “in the most recent WG1 report there is low confidence that there is any detectable trend in tornado activity – either increasing or decreasing.”)
Your ‘nonsense above’ makes as plain as you appear to be able to manage that you have read (indeed seemingly mis-read) the “summary table” which I took to be the AR6 WG1 Table 11.1 ‘Synthesis table on observed changes in extremes and contribution by human influences’ as the SPM and TS of WG1 make no mention of “tornado” and you do say that I read “the whole of section 11.7.3 if you think the summary table is not a valid synopsis of the section” suggesting you either have not read Sec 11.7.3 or have not read it properly and are thus “relying only on the synopsis table of Chapter 11 (Table 11.1) as your sole source.”
Now you make clear that this is not your intended meaning and that presumably you have also read Sec 11.7.3 yet failed to note any description of trends found in tornadoes. So if I was suggesting you consider reading Section 11.7, perhaps I should have said that you read it properly.
You also talk of a “challenge” and this is why you continue to receive legitimate ad hominem criticism from commenters here at RC.
I doesn’t require an unsupported assertion from a known liar for an ad hominem criticism to be legitimate. Your “challenge” comes only after you have accused folk (including one of our hosts) of making “clearly erroneous claims” and insisting RC “needs to call out (such) misinformation.” So here we are now addressing the grand assertion on which you based these accusations of “clearly erroneous claims” and it seems things are not so clear and I would suggest not “erroneous.”
Piotr says
Keith Woollard (Dec.29) “ A textbook ad hominem response thanks Piotr”
Hmm. If criticizing an opponent by … quoting him and reminding him of his earlier arguments is “a textbook ad hominem”, then you must have some … interesting textbooks. Not to rely on your description here is this ” a textbook ad hominem response”:
====
Piotr Dec. 29: {K. Woolard in the past] ridiculed “assuming tie between global warming and local rainfall” – by pointing to the lack of correlation between … local warming and local rainfall [in two cities in Australia].
–disproved overall continental [Australia] reduction in the available moisture in the soil by pointing that …. “in [some town of] Corrigin there is no clear trend in rain”
[And based on _this_ mastery of climatological statistics] – he told BPL: ”Stick to religion BPL, obviously maths is not your strong suit “. Keith Woollard – everyone!”
“Textbook ad hominem” on my part, eh?
And I recalled Mr. Woollard’s past triumphs just to give the context to his latest one – in which after “ Wishing all a great holiday season.“) he, ho-ho-ho, … tears into Joe Biden, Michael Mann and others: Keith Woollard Dec. 23:
“ it is important that the scientists here counter the clearly erroneous claims made by politicians (e.g. J Biden), MSM organisations (NYTimes), evangelists (M Mann)”
Strong claims (“evangelist” about a scientists) demand unequivocal proofs. K. Woolard unequivocal proof is …his understanding of one synopsis table [in AR6.] as a sole source (he didn’t need to read the interpretation and caveats of the results summarized in that table, nor the discussion of the underlying research).
How does your textbook call _that_, and your earlier “advise” for BPL, Mr. Woollard?
“thoughtful”? “meticulously documented”? “based on one’s impressive knowledge of the subject”?
“humble”?, “gracious”?
Victor says
“Recent works have shown that the low-lying islands of the Pacific and the Indian Ocean are expanding rather than shrinking. Here we explain why, by analyzing the long-term tide gauge records, corrected for subsidence by Global Positioning System monitoring. We find the absolute sea levels are rising much slower than in climate model predictions. The relative rate of rise is highly variable but on average is a modest + 0.46 mm/year, subject to an almost trivial acceleration of + 0.0091 mm/year.” https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12517-021-08972-6
CCHolley says
Published in a not very reliable journal. I’ll trust the satellite data that shows otherwise.
https://www.realclearscience.com/2021/11/06/publisher_retracts_44_papers_for_being_utter_nonsense_802408.html
https://news.knowledia.com/US/en/articles/the-mysterious-case-of-the-nonsense-papers-e49b58d66169ab308f68e36be0db1fcd294ed97b
https://www.chronicle.com/article/why-did-a-peer-reviewed-journal-publish-hundreds-of-nonsense-papers
Killian says
Even more telling, it’s by a Saudi from a Saudi university, sole author. I’m smelling climate denial.
Killian says
Oops, not Saudi, just the source behind. Denialist + Saudi publisher = #EcoNuremberg-worthy.
nigelj says
Victor, the author of that sea level rise study, Alberto Boretti is an engineer, and has been caught using two names and simply making things up here:
https://tamino.wordpress.com/2014/02/13/making-up-stuff/
Kevin McKinney says
Also, note the ‘tight focus’ of Boretti’s research interests:
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12011-021-02996-5
“Iodine may be considered as one substance necessary to mitigate the adverse events from COVID-19 vaccines that could help also against COVID-19 infection.”
Well, anti-vax ‘lukewarmism’ has at least as much to do with his actual credentials as does climate research. Or ‘research.’
Kevin McKinney says
Boretti/Parker is a very low-credibility source. Inter alia:
https://www.desmog.com/albert-parker/
https://tamino.wordpress.com/2016/03/20/sea-smoke-and-mirrors/
Kevin McKinney says
OTOH, and speaking of Tamino, see his summary of Frederikse et al (2021):
https://tamino.wordpress.com/2021/12/10/big-change-in-sea-level-rise/
nigelj says
Regarding Macias Shurlys idea to reduce sea level rise by storing water on land by diverting it from rivers. Here is a serious proposal to store water on land using desalinisation. ” Here we propose that sea-level rise could be mitigated through the desalination of very large amounts of seawater in an international network of massive desalination plants. To efficiently mitigate sea-level rise, desalinized water could be stored on land in the form of crop, wetlands or new forests. Based on a US$ 500 million price to build an individual mega desalination plant with current technology, the cost of controlling current sea-level rise through water desalination approaches US$ 23 trillion in investment and US$ 4 trillion per year in operating costs. ”
https://f1000research.com/articles/5-889
Ouch!
Killian says
Uh…. if we grow stuff, it will have water in it. We need no desal plants for that. We know how to grow stuff even in areas with as little as 6 inches of rain per year.
All you techno-loving goombahs need to pull your heads out and spend as much time trying to understand regenerative design as you do slobbering over thought-less tech.
Your collective willful ignorance is dangerous for us all.
nigelj says
Killian. I didn’t promote the desalinisation scheme. The fact that I said it would cost $23 trillion followed by the word “ouch” should tell you I was sceptical of it. I mean its insanely crazy. Some tech is insanely crazy. Even I admit that.
Piotr says
Killian “ Uh…. if we grow stuff, it will have water in it. .
Let’s see how much : All water contained in living things is 1120 km3. Total area of the ocean 361 mln km2 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Water_distribution_on_Earth)
Which means that EVEN IF the regenerative agriculture DOUBLED biomass on Earth, this would have negligible effect on the global ocean’s level (one-time reduction by …3mm).
But even this drop would be MORE than cancelled by the doubled … transpiration (=evaporation by plants). Plants are very effective pumps moving the groundwater into the air – and from there ADDING to the sea level – directly (rain over ocean) or indirectly (rain over land that is transported to the ocean via rivers). And the amount of transpired waters is ORDERS of magnitude larger than the amount of the water locked in the new biomass – hence Killian’s silver bullet of regenerative agriculture would REDUCE the groundwater and if, anything, cause a net increase in sea level.
But don’t let this ignorance of quantitative (here: how little water is in the new biomass when spread over the area of the oceans) or even qualitative here: that transpiration of water by plants dwarfs the sequestration of it in plant biomass) aspects of the very concept you have been promoting for years (?), stop you from lecturing others:
– “All you techno-loving goombahs need to pull your heads out and spend as much time trying to understand regenerative design as you do slobbering over thought-less tech.”
– “Your collective willful ignorance ”
Killian
Teacher, teach thyself first?
Ray Ladbury says
Wow, the Arabian Journal of Geosciences. Now there’s a prestigious venue for publication. Then again, when you have a track record like Boretti, I guess you publish where they’ll have you.
Weaktor, did it ever occur to you that someone who had a convincing argument that mainstream science was wrong wouldn’t have to publish in backwater journals. Nature would give them a fricking cover!
Oh, wait. Sorry. It would never occur to you because of your blinkered ignorance and delusion.
Killian says
Methane breaches 1900. Prof. Eliot Jacobson seems to think it matters. Nothing to see here…?
https://twitter.com/EliotJacobson/status/1478841394730921985?t=JIbsgDOgRYylEFi3bB1LIg&s=19
nigelj says
Seems like an important study: “Unprecedented acceleration of winter discharge of Upper Yenisei River inferred from tree rings”
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/ac3e20/pdf