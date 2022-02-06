Future rainfall over Sahel and Sahara

Ethiopia is praying for rain according to a recent report from the Guardian, and ReliefWeb suggests that a lack of rain may be linked to malnutrition in Tchad, as well as reduced crops in Niger.
The African rainfall deficit appears to be widespread: the Cairo Review reports severe droughts that have been experienced across the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, and Southern Africa in 2011 and 2020. But the picture is also more complicated, as heavy rains have unleashed massive flooding across South Sudan according to the Red Cross.
A similar ambiguity can also be seen in the future prospects for this region. The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report (Assessment Report 6, often referred to as ‘AR6’) presents maps showing projected changes in the precipitation, e.g. in Figure SPM.5 and the IPCC Atlas.
The most recent precipitation projections reveal a remarkable dark green blob covering parts of Sahel and Sahara in addition to the Arabian peninsula, suggesting that this dry region may be blessed with more rainfall in the future (e.g. Figure 1).
Figure 1. A map from Figure SPM.5 from IPCC AR6 slides, showing percentage change in annual mean precipitation from a historical baseline (1850-1900). These results represent the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project phase 6 (also known as ‘CMIP6’) Global Climate Models (GCMs).
However, increasing rainfall amounts may indicate a break with previous analysis for the region comprising Sahel and southern Sahara, as historical observations suggests diminishing rather than increasing rainfall in the same region (e.g. NOAA NCEI and CICS-NC Fig 1.7). It also differs from similar projections based on the previous CMIP5 generation of GCMs and the CORDEX-Africa results (both of which are available through the IPCC AR6 Atlas).
One problem with Sahel, Sahara and the Arabian Peninsula is a lack of observations, a fact that is acknowledged in Figure SPM.3 showing how agricultural and ecological drought tendencies have changed since 1950. Lacking ground data makes it harder to evaluate model simulations and calibrate the projections.
So how to interpret this information? We don’t have much local data to examine, but there is global data, such as the ERA5 reanalyses, that nevertheless may provide some useful analysis, even if it doesn’t reflect the African rainfall with as high an accuracy as we would like.
ERA5 and rainfall trends 1950-2020.
The wet African blob in the projections presented in Figure 1 indicates proportional changes in annual rainfall amount over a region where it hardly rains at all. We are talking about one day of rainfall per year or even less, according to the ERA5 reanalysis (see figure below).
Figure 2. The annual average number of rainy days is of the order of 1 rainy day or less per year over parts of Sahara according to the ERA5 reanalysis (threshold 1 mm/day).
A 50-year baseline for such a dry region may contain about 50 rainy days or less. Each rainy day is subject to weather’s randomness, and if the number of cases is small enough then they also are insufficient for providing reliable statistics.
In other words, a 50-year baseline may be unstable if the rain is so rare that a few downpour events can alter the statistics. This is not a problem for regions where it rains frequently, however.
It’s also tricky to combine different trend estimates from models with different biases and tendencies (models are not perfect). If we compare the proportional trend in rainfall amount from ERA5 and the trend in terms of mm/year, as in Figure 3, then it is clear that regions with very low baselines easily can have high proportional trends.
Figure 3. Trend estimates of the rainfall amount over Africa in terms of percentage change per decade (upper) and mm/year per decade (lower).
We can estimate the proportional change for each simulation, and then take the mean to estimate the ensemble mean. In this case, models with a lower baseline in regions with really rare rainfall events may carry more weight than those which happened to simulate more random rainfall events in the same period.
It’s also possible to take the average of the trends from each model in terms of mm/year per decade, and then estimate the proportional change based on ensemble mean. Models that overestimate rainfall will then carry more weight.
Replication of the projected precipitation trends
We can try to replicate the results presented in the IPCC AR6 projections to affirm its conclusion. Below is an ensemble mean trend map for simulated trends over the period 1950-2020 that has a similar wet blob over Sahel, Sahara and the Arabian Peninsula. This analysis was based on 37 different CMIP6 models and a larger ensemble than the IPCC Atlas, which used 33 different models.
Figure 4. A 37 CMIP6 model ensemble mean of the proportional trend for annual rainfall amount simulated over 1950-2020.
The ensemble mean of the proportional trend estimates of the selected CMIP6 simulations in the replicated analysis shows a similar pattern as reported in the IPCC AR6. Hence, my replication also shows that the simulated historical trends for the Sahel and southern Sahara region indicate increasingly wetter conditions with a similar spatial pattern as Figure 1, but with opposite trends to those found in the ERA5 reanalysis shown in Figure 3.
Does the discrepancy between CMIP6 simulations and the ERA5 reanalysis really mean that the models have shortcomings? Not necessarily for really dry regions, such as the Sahara and Sahel, because it only rains very rarely and the rainfall statistics may not be robust over the driest regions.
The ensemble mean is of course estimated from a number of different GCM simulations, all of which are presented in the animated GIF below:
Figure 5. Animated maps of the individual ensemble members that form the basis of the ensemble mean shown in Figure 4.
When we check the trend map of each GCM, it is apparent that they show a wide range of different trend patterns. We see that few of the individual simulations resemble the ensemble mean. One of them even resembles the ERA5 results.
So I would argue that the solid wet blob in Figure 1 potentially gives a misleading impression. But it is possible that the future may bring a few more heavy downpour events with even greater amounts of rainfall, increasing the risk of flooding, and that such a tendency wasn’t captured in the CMIP5 and CORDEX-Africa simulations.
A small increase in the number of rainy days and their duration can give an exaggerated impression of a change in exceptionally dry regions such as Sahara and Sahel. It would perhaps be useful to look at other statistics such as the average number of rainy days per year (or the wet-day frequency) and the mean rainfall intensity, because they may provide more robust results.
The IPCC Atlas does, however, provide information about the annual maximum one-day and five-day rainfall (the rains in this dry region don’t last many days) as well as consecutive number of dry days, which all are projected to increase in this dry region. But even if they or the annual rainfall were to double throughout this century, Sahara and Sahel will still be very dry.
Another question is whether the ERA5 reanalysis provides a representative picture of past trends.
In other words, I wouldn’t bank on Sahel and southern Sahara being blessed with more steady rain in the future. We also need to dig deeper into the question whether the simulated change in rainfall over Africa is real and has a physical explanation.
12 Responses to "Future rainfall over Sahel and Sahara"
Martin Maděra says
Hi Rasmus, nicely done. Thanks.
In my understanding the future is unclear. Even if annual rainfall doubles, Dahara and Sahel remains dry, means dessert or almost dessert. Even like this, Sahara is beautiful. I was around Timboucot, Mali. The route down South, first crossing the River and then by dirty no asphalt road to Douentza. Around the mountains, called Hombori or so. And that was the most beautiful landscape I had never ever seem in my life (i am 58).
I know the life over there is hard. But,,,,even knowing that. Do we humans have the right to destroy something so beautiful as dessert? Because dessert ARE beautiful, I have seen some, not so much. I know it is very hard or even impossible to live there (for humans and animals, too), but thyt beauty is striking. It is Divine. It is Nature itself. Beauty. Eternity. And so on…thanks for your article. MM
Richard the Weaver says
Yeah. The number of dry days in a row is an important metric. Two flash floods per year with sun sun sun in between does not make for paradise (though I’ve read that the aquifer under the Sahara is the biggest in the world).
Observer says
Some works show that due to anthropogenic aerosols, the amount of precipitation decreases. This masks the increase in precipitation from climate change. Central Africa and the Arabian Peninsula are the main sources of anthropogenic aerosols near Sahara
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.1501572
Carbomontanus says
Benestad
I came to think of the fameous petroglyphs in Sahara, and looked after.
It is from Tchad showing cows, dromedars and humans. The landscape is heavily weathered sandstone with caves, and formations not unsimilar to Kvitskriuprestine in Otta, that is high remaining pillars with flat stones on their heads.
That documents an arid landscape with rain coming quite rarely but in strong showers.
Dated from 10 000 to 2000 years ago.
It is obvious and surely cro magnon and fancy artistic sapiens- paintings apparently from “Max holocene” as we call it, after which Sahara has dried up. So there we have a climatic history document..
Then I see on Fig 1 that Pakistan the indus valley is marked very green, different from its neighbourhood. : That looks more like wishful thinking in Urdu.
But look at central Asia. That landscape seems to have been more wet also during max holocene and dried up in the last 2000 years. . So that a lot of people gave up earlier rich pasture lands and fruit gardens, entered the horseback with bow and arrows, and migrated as warrior nomades in masses to the more wet and green western Europe and ruined the Roman Empire.
The same may have happened in the east, but there, the Emperor of China built a great wall against such barbarians.
I have looked over it by google maps and google earth to study the worlds large rivers.. The Meanderings tell us about the age of the landscapes. And in that grey stony and sandy landscape raging all through the worlde from China to Morocco via central Asia and the middle east, we find relicts and fossils of old rivers and dried out river deltas all the way, And human marks, evidence of agriculture from which people did withdraw back into the remaining wet sites that show very intense and tight oasis- culture.
If you whish to become unpopular in this world, then take in by an Arab and begin stealing his water. But if you whish opposite then bring enough water with you and give out a glass of water first. Then all doors open.
And if this is true, then we can expect more rain in Sahara and in central Asia due to AGW.
Max holocene seems clearly to have been more wet in the worlds largest desert and arid area.
Martin Maděra says
Carbomontanus.
I like what you say about desserts and rivers.
I have something about rivers.
The lenght of any given river is not coincidence. It follows a pattern. The pattern is known as Law of Benford. Try it for any given region, for example any state on the planet.
Of course, there are conditions. You need enough rivers (I would say at least 100, but that is not sure just my guess), different lenghts (at least two or three orders, lets say from 1 km to 500 kms), maybe it is enough, not sure.
Then apply Benford. Works. I do not know why, but it works.
There must be some Natural law behind Benford.
Do you agree? Does anybody agree on this? Thanks for any insight. Martin
zebra says
Martin,
You should read the Wikipedia article on Benford.
macias shurly says
C. – ” Then all doors open.
And if this is true, then we can expect more rain in Sahara and in central Asia due to AGW. ”
— what you can always expect with AGW is more evapotranspiration – (that`s for sure).
If you would please note that 10% higher evapotranspiration(mm) in a 1,5°C warmer world will need 10% more rain(mm) – to compense.
Increasing precipitation (somewhere in the desert) will not mean, that there is automatically more global vegetation. Plants need more water in a warmer atmosphere, desertification still remains an observed trend and drained continents contribute ~ 8% to SLR.
But welcome among the people that welcome more water over land – more evaporation
– and more EARTH – COOLING !!! clouds !
In the max holocene “8 billion homo sapiens” fucking down the global water cycles didn`t exist.
J Doug Swallow says
We know from pictographs that were produced thousands of years ago depicting life in the Sahara region that there was an abundance of animal life and with that, human life. The climate models are unable to explain how this was the case while the story that comes from the Greenland ice cores presents the reason why the Sahara region was green and full of life—It was perhaps 2.5 C warmer 4000 years ago.
Jørgen Peder Steffensen is an Associate Professor at the University of Copenhagen and one of the world’s leading experts on ice cores. Using ice cores from sites in Greenland, he has been able to reconstruct temperatures there for the last 10000 years. So what are his conclusions?
• Temperatures in Greenland were about 1.5 C warmer 1000 years ago than now.
• It was perhaps 2.5 C warmer 4000 years ago.
• The period around 1875, at the lowest point of the Little Ice Age, marked the coldest point in the last 10,000 years.
• Other evidence from elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere confirms this picture.
His final comment is particularly telling :-
I agree totally we have had a global temperature increase in the 20thC – but an increase from what? ..Probably an increase from the lowest point in the last 10,000 years.
We started to observe meteorology at the coldest point in the last 10,000 years.
We Live in Cold Times
6,221 views
Apr 26, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WE0zHZPQJzA
Barton Paul Levenson says
JDS: We know from pictographs that were produced thousands of years ago depicting life in the Sahara region that there was an abundance of animal life and with that, human life. The climate models are unable to explain how this was the case
BPL: Are they? Who says? You? Which models, and which study or studies are you referring to? [CITATION NEEDED]
JDS: while the story that comes from the Greenland ice cores presents the reason why the Sahara region was green and full of life—It was perhaps 2.5 C warmer 4000 years ago.
Jørgen Peder Steffensen is an Associate Professor at the University of Copenhagen and one of the world’s leading experts on ice cores. Using ice cores from sites in Greenland, he has been able to reconstruct temperatures there for the last 10000 years. So what are his conclusions?
• Temperatures in Greenland were about 1.5 C warmer 1000 years ago than now.
• It was perhaps 2.5 C warmer 4000 years ago.
BPL: You have temperatures in Greenland confused with global average temperatures.
nigelj says
Interesting commentary. What about other regions with predicted large increases in rainfall? Are the historical records showing an increase? Surely some regions have decent historical records? This would obviously help validate the models.
Carbomontanus says
When I look even closer to Fig 1, I see that the fameous Taklamakhan- desert in China is marked especially green..
That is an even more exotic problem.
Early invaders and settlers like Kaukasian type Europeans, Hellenism, Buddhism is found there, died out and blown over by sand. It is an old, very large inland lake, dried out and blown over.
Today it seems inhabited mostly by turks.
Looking further , it seems that the original Taklamahan- sea is well over one million years old, that is, has existed during the many ice ages. But maybe been wet rainy landscape mostly in the many inter- gacial periods since then.
