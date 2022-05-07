Sorry for delay posting this month, but we’ve been considering how (or if) to go forward with open threads and comments. Looking at the multitude of constructive comments on the “End of blog comments” thread, it’s clear that many people appreciate the possibility of comments here, but that too often it disappoints by devolving into tedious bickering. There were many theories for why! Without necessarily subscribing to any particular diagnosis (there are many that capture some elements of what happens), we have decided to continue with comments for the time being, but with a few modifications.
To encourage people to post less often, but more substantively, we will limit commenters to one comment a day (so make it count!). Additionally, we will try to enforce a ‘one comment, one point’ rule to avoid people just cramming ten comments into one. Moderation of insulting, abusive, or just tedious comments will continue. Think more ‘Letters to the Editor’ than graffiti on the bathroom wall. This will hopefully also allow for more engagement from the RC scientists.
Back in the day, one of the goals of setting up the ‘Forced Variations’ threads was to segregate the more contentious arguments around solutions into one place, but that seems to have run it’s course. Thus we are going to revert to a single open thread, with a slightly broader climate theme than previously. Comments on generic political arguments or other issues that are not directly tied to climate will still be excluded.
We will let this play out for a couple of months and then reevaluate. Let us know what you think.
So with no further ado, let this month’s open thread begin…
2 Responses to "Unforced Variations: May 2022"
MA Rodger says
The ERA5 re-analysis has been posted for April showing a global SAT anomaly of +0.28ºC, down on March’s +0.39ºC anomaly and roughly as per Jan (+0.28ºC) & Feb(+0.28ºC).
April 2022 becomes the 6th warmest April on the ERA5 record (below 2016, 2020, 2019, 2018 & 2017 but above 2010, 2021, 2007, 1998, 2015, 2005 & 2015. April 2022 becomes the 56th highest all-month anomaly on record.
In terms of the start of 2022, after 4 months it remains as 5th warmest.
…….. Jan-Apr Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.60ºC … … … +0.44ºC … … … 2nd
2020 .. +0.55ºC … … … +0.47ºC … … … 1st
2017 .. +0.43ºC … … … +0.34ºC … … … 4th
2019 .. +0.38ºC … … … +0.40ºC … … … 3rd
2022 .. +0.30ºC
2018 .. +0.27ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 6th
2010 .. +0.23ºC … … … +0.13ºC … … … 8th
2021 .. +0.17ºC … … … +0.27ºC … … … 5th
2015 .. +0.17ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 7th
2007 .. +0.16ºC … … … +0.04ºC … … … 14th
2005 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.09ºC … … … 10th
2014 .. +0.06ºC … … … +0.11ºC … … … 9th
Dianne says
We have had solar since 2013. Reporting is with the Enphase Energy Enlighten system. I recently printed a report showing an increase in yearly production from 2018-2021. We are on the east side of central Vancouver Island in Bowser, BC. These are the numbers: 2018: 6,345.5kWh; 2019:6419.9kWh; 2020:6,527.8kWh; 2021:6,642.3kWh. I was somewhat surprised by the numbers with an annual increase.
I am wondering if there are any studies correlating the production of solar power as indicative of the state of the environment. Companies like Enphase would probably share data for researching.
While a +0.06C is technically important, the reality is it is hard to relate to. Solar production relates directly to location and a “relatable” value $$$ albeit small for our system. Have you considered analysis by area using information from local solar production?