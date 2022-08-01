Unforced variations: Aug 2022 1 Aug 2022 by group 5 Comments This month’s open thread on climate-related topics. Please be substantive, one comment per person per day, no bickering.
5 Responses to "Unforced variations: Aug 2022"
jgnfld says
Cliff Mass wrote a blog entry “proving” no heating of practical significance is occurring in the PNW “because” annual record high values in July/August only at SEATAC (i.e. aggregating the data from Jul/Aug at a single site by single extreme values annually) are not significantly increasing since 1970 (https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2022/07/the-great-heat-wave-dilemma-explained.html). Tamino took him to task as well as a number of commenters (https://tamino.wordpress.com/2022/07/31/not-even-wrong-2/). Interestingly a large proportion (nearly 30%) of annual extremes at that site occurred outside Jul/Aug but he “explains” excluding those values by shouting: “BECAUSE THAT IS THE WARMEST PERIOD”.
I would label his analysis worthy of any Tobacco Institute “scientist”. That said, I’ve been seeing this “let’s throw away all the data except for only annual single extreme values and see if we can find an HIATUS ( :-o ) again” sort of analysis very commonly in the last half year or so, so I guess it’s circulating broadly on denial/lukewarmer sites.
Isn’t it amazing how throwing away all but 50 datapoints from a collection of over 3000 of them leads to statistical nonsignificance?!
Essentially this is yet another bit of propaganda along the lines of “well Gramps smoked cigarettes all his life and lived to 92, “therefore” tobacco use is not a significant problem in the population. so beloved years ago by the Tobacco Institute and its followers..
MA Rodger says
UAH TLT has been posted for July with an anomaly of +0.36ºC, the highest anomaly of the year-to-date which previously spanned +0.00ºC to +0.26ºC.
July 2022 sits as the 2nd warmest July on the UAH TLT record, behind 1998 (+0.38ºC) and ahead of 2020 (+0.30ºC), 2016, 2019, 2021, 2010, 2018, 2017 & in tenth spot 2002 (+0.10ºC).
July 2022 sits =25th in the all-month UAH TLT rankings.
The high July anomaly pulls 2022 back up to 7th in the year-so-far average anomaly rankings.
…….. Jan-Jul Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.47ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … … 1st
1998 .. +0.45ºC … … … +0.35ºC … … … 3rd
2020 .. +0.38ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … … 2nd
2010 .. +0.27ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … … 6th
2019 .. +0.25ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 4th
2017 .. +0.21ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 5th
2022 .. +0.15ºC
2002 .. +0.12ºC … … … +0.08ºC … … … 10th
2018 .. +0.11ºC … … … +0.09ºC … … … 9th
2015 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.14ºC … … … 7th
2005 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.06ºC … … … 11th
Lynn Vincentnathan says
Here’s something: “Scientists Warn of Devastating Mass Extinction Event Caused by Climate Change.” It basically says that because we are causing the warming much faster, it could be really bad, worse than in the Phanerozoic, not giving species enough time to adapt.
Article here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/scientists-warn-of-devastating-mass-extinction-event-caused-by-climate-change/ar-AA10crXZ?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=81ea533afe8b4ec8a499f827748b6886
Journal article open & downloadable here: https://bg.copernicus.org/articles/19/3369/2022/
Tom Doehne says
I’ve been reading the IPCC technical summary, and have some questions.
1. Why are 1.5 and 2.0 degrees C picked for target temperatures? What thinking and research tells us those are the significant boundaries or transition temperatures?
2. Low-likelihood, high impact outcomes – the ‘tipping points; – are either highly unlikely or poorly understood (“not well known “). They are not included in any simulations except the severe warming (SSP5-8.5) scenarios (correct?). I understand why the poorly understood ones are not included; you shouldn’t include systems that are poorly understood if you want a valid simulation. Which of the LLHI tipping points are poorly understood, and which are understood but just extremely unlikely? (given the understanding that likelihood increases with temperature)
3. Three of the LLHI tipping points have significant positive feedback warming dynamics; Amazonian rainforest turning to savannah, frozen organics ->methane conversion from melting permafrost, and methane release from melting undersea clathrates. Did I miss others? How much of the carbon sequestered since the Eocene is locked up in permafrost or clathrates? Do we have fairly accurate measurements, or just ballpark estimates?
Right now, we control the amount and speed of global warming by emitting greenhouse gases. It’s hard to get a sense of how much warmer it can get before any of the positive feedback tipping points gets triggered, and we lose that control. Some laypeople think that we’ve already locked in a temperature rise that will set off one or more of the tipping points, but that doesn’t seem correct. Do we understand the systems well enough to say where that point is? Or if some point is still fairly safe (like +2 degrees?)
Kevin McKinney says
A reminder of the human cost:
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/heat-brings-concerns-eastern-kentucky-172934217.html