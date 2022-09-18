A CERES of fortunate events…

The CERES estimates of the top-of-atmosphere radiative fluxes are available from 2001 to the present. That is long enough to see that there has been a noticeable trend in the Earth’s Energy Imbalance (EEI), mostly driven by a reduction in the solar radiation reflected by the planet, while the outgoing long wave radiation does not appear to contribute much. But what can be causing this?
A paper last year (Goode et al., 2021) also reported on a two decade estimate of Earthshine measurements which appear to confirm a small decrease in albedo (and decrease in reflected short wave (SW) radiation). While the two measurements are subtly different due to the distinct geometries, they do show sufficient coherence to give us some confidence that they are real.
Similarly, Loeb et al. (2021) show that the trends in the EEI derived from CERES match what you get from the changes in ocean heat content.
A few people have started to interpret the dominance of the SW trends to imply that the overall trends in climate are not (despite copious evidence) being driven by the rise in greenhouse gases (for instance, the rather poorly argued and seemingly un-copyedited Dübal and Vahrenholt (2021)) but these simplistic interpretations are seriously confused.
We can explore the issues and pitfalls of this using the ‘simple model’ of the greenhouse effect we explored back in 2007. At that time, we said:
You should think of these kinds of exercises as simple flim-flam detectors – if someone tries to convince you that they can do a simple calculation and prove everyone else wrong, think about what the same calculation would be in this more straightforward system and see whether the idea holds up. If it does, it might work in the real world (no guarantee though) – but if it doesn’t, then it’s most probably garbage.
A simple model with feedbacks
It’s unlikely(?) that you remember that post, but the simple model has an albedo and an atmospheric absorption that together control the surface temperature. We discussed radiative forcings and the possibility of feedbacks that change the albedo (a SW feedback) or the absorption (a LW feedback). The point was that since this is the simplest possible model of the greenhouse effect, you can use it to test some basic things – like the notion of radiative forcing, or the difference between climatological fluxes and climate sensitivity. We can also use it to explore the possible explanations for the CERES trends (assuming for the sake of argument that they are robust, though there may still be some residual uncertainty in the retrievals and there is also an impact from the specific history of El Niño/La Niña).
Over the two decades of these changes, there is no apparent correlation to solar activity or galactic cosmic rays, so the source of the trends are most likely internal, so let’s see if the results are possibly consistent with feedbacks to the main sources of climate trends in recent decades – the rise in greenhouse gases and the recent decline (regionally) in atmospheric aerosols.
The observed downward trend in albedo (an increase in absorbed shortwave radiation by around 0.5 W/m2) is dominated by clouds – less or thinner clouds than previously, possibly aided and abetted by decreases in reflective aerosols. You will however recall clouds have impacts on the LW absorption too, so changes in clouds (depending on where they are) will likely have both SW and LW effects.
So let’s set up a case where, in the simple model, the albedo responds to temperature, but so do the LW absorbers (water vapour and clouds). To make things easier for the math, let’s actually make them linear in (just to avoid all the quartic roots etc.). The basic equations are:
Surface:
Atmosphere:
Planet:
which just reflect the energy conservation at each level, with is the solar input, is the albedo and is the LW absorption. The solution for the surface flux is just . For quasi-realistic values of surface temp (15ºC), albedo (29%) and solar irradiance (1360 W/m2), we get that .
To build in the GHG and aerosol forcings ,and feedbacks on temperature we can define:
SW forcing + SW feedback:
LW forcing + feedback:
where is the LW radiative forcing imposed by the increase in GHGs, is the change in albedo from aerosols, and is the (small) change in the upward LW radiation (consistent with the increase in surface temperature) from the basic state (denoted by the subscript). The total radiative forcing is .
With these definitions, we can simply write down the change in the reflected SW and outward LW in this model.
Change in reflected SW:
Change in outwards LW:
You should be able to see the effect of the LW forcing acting on the total temperature, the SW forcing acting on the reflected SW, and then the change in upward fluxes acted on by the existing greenhouse effect and then the feedbacks in both SW and LW. We can therefore use the observed changes to try to identify the net SW and LW feedbacks.
Over the last 20 years the LW radiative forcing change from well-mixed greenhouse gases is around 0.7 W/m2, while the warming from 2000 to 2020 is just a bit less than 0.5ºC, equivalent to a change in of about 2.7 W/m2. The change in reflected SW is negative, but we don’t have a great estimate of how much of that is due to aerosols and how much to clouds (or surface changes), so the observations instead define a relationship between the coefficient and as (totaling to a net change of albedo of -0.15%). If we assume there is no change in outward LW we can calculate . This leads to a change in absorption of [tex]\lambda’ \Delta G/G_0 = 0.005[\tex], e.g. from 0.767 to 0.772. Thus despite the increased GHG forcing (which decreases the outgoing LW), the increase in the surface upward flux modified by the LW feedbacks, can be enough to effectively cancel out the net change in LW.
Given the simplicity of this model – notably a single atmospheric layer, no regional effects, no internal variability – and the uncertainty in the aerosol effect, we can’t really translate these numbers into precise feedbacks (for instance, if there is no aerosol effect, we’d get a 1 W/m2/ºC positive shortwave feedback and 1.3 W/m2/ºC net longwave effect, both of which are pretty large, while if the aerosols were 50% of the SW effect, it would be a more reasonable ~0.5 W/m2/ºC positive SW feedback). But qualitatively, it demonstrates how impacts to the long-wave radiation combined with cloud feedbacks can lead to big shifts in SW and almost no shift in LW at the top of the atmosphere. That conclusion stands in stark contrast to what you’d conclude if you don’t consider feedbacks at all in the analyses.
Where do we go from here?
The ability to analyse trends from the Earth’s radiation data is new, and opens up many avenues for further research. Some analyses are already appearing (for instance, Raghuraman et al (2021) and Quaas et al (2022)), and in the next few months, a group of climate modelers will be putting together a proposal for more targeted simulations (varying aerosols, models, and other forcings) that will allow for a more detailed comparison of models to the observations and help in the attribution of what’s causing them (there is an abstract at Fall AGU for instance).
Shiv Priyam Ragahuraman gave a recent webinar on the results from his paper which is worth watching:
Unfortunately, there are also some changes happening to the observation side. The satellites that CERES instruments are on, the NASA Aqua and Terra platforms, are now starting to drift in their orbits, and it’s not clear how (or if) they will contribute to the long-term records going forward. Fortunately, there are additional CERES instruments on Suomi-NPP (launched in 2011) and NOAA-20 (launched in 2017) that can be used.
It’s nonetheless clear to me that maintaining the continuity of this data product will be of major importance in constraining the feedbacks to climate change, and the longer the time-series available, the better.
References
- P.R. Goode, E. Pallé, A. Shoumko, S. Shoumko, P. Montañes‐Rodriguez, and S.E. Koonin, "Earth's Albedo 1998–2017 as Measured From Earthshine", Geophysical Research Letters, vol. 48, 2021. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2021GL094888
- N.G. Loeb, G.C. Johnson, T.J. Thorsen, J.M. Lyman, F.G. Rose, and S. Kato, "Satellite and Ocean Data Reveal Marked Increase in Earth’s Heating Rate", Geophysical Research Letters, vol. 48, 2021. http://dx.doi.org/10.1029/2021GL093047
- H. Dübal, and F. Vahrenholt, "Radiative Energy Flux Variation from 2001–2020", Atmosphere, vol. 12, pp. 1297, 2021. http://dx.doi.org/10.3390/atmos12101297
- S.P. Raghuraman, D. Paynter, and V. Ramaswamy, "Anthropogenic forcing and response yield observed positive trend in Earth’s energy imbalance", Nature Communications, vol. 12, 2021. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24544-4
- J. Quaas, H. Jia, C. Smith, A.L. Albright, W. Aas, N. Bellouin, O. Boucher, M. Doutriaux-Boucher, P.M. Forster, D. Grosvenor, S. Jenkins, Z. Klimont, N.G. Loeb, X. Ma, V. Naik, F. Paulot, P. Stier, M. Wild, G. Myhre, and M. Schulz, "Robust evidence for reversal in the aerosol effective climate forcing trend", 2022. http://dx.doi.org/10.5194/acp-2022-295
20 Responses to "A CERES of fortunate events…"
Andre says
My naive and admittedly ignorant mental model of the greenhouse effect is that the top of the atmosphere is the primary contributor to the long wave radiation from the planet. And when additional greenhouse gases are added, the portion which radiates to space moves higher in the atmosphere which is lower in temperature and so decreases the long wave radiation until the planet heats up. In equilibrium, the long wave radiation to space would be the same after the additional greenhouse gases as before as required for energy balance assuming all else remains the same. This would suggest that the adiabatic lapse rate would be important in any energy balance equation. Is this incorrect?
Ted Moffett says
I’ve followed RealClimate.org for years, but never commented.
The degree of complexity of mathematics involving numerous climate influencing variables in this analysis is easily manipulated by a clever “skeptic” to support the “Merchants of Doubt,” as phrased by Naomi Oreskes in the title to this book. What can be done to counter these tactics? “A simple model with feedbacks?” Is this not insulting condescension? Many in the public resent elitist academians “talking down to them.” Confirmation and motivated reasoning bias filters, powerful psycho/social likely neurologically based forces we all manifest, induce many in the public to mock peer reviewed climate science, and the “scientific method” designed to compensate for subjective bias. I don’t know the solution to these problems.
But I was amused by the mention of galactic cosmic rays.: “…there is no apparent correlation to solar activity or galactic cosmic rays, so the source of the trends are most likely internal…” The “skeptic” (all competent scientists are skeptics, including Gavin Schmidt, it appears) talking point that galactic cosmic rays are a significant natural contributor to global warming that climate scientists are overlooking, is my favorite! At least I maintain a sense of dark humor regarding the alarming human-made climate trends. Ok, it’s not funny…
Carbomontanus says
Dr. T.Moffett
Then “galactic” chosmic ray hype seems coined by a certain Henrik Svensmark.
Who fail even to have mentioned the basic Wilson Cloud Chamber of early science and science history, that was designed for elementary atmospheric and radioactivity- research, laterv taken over byb the bubble- chamber that was invented in a glass of beer in München…
It is about cloud and bubble- nuclei and ionizing radiation, radio and photochemistery.
With no overwhelming “Galactic” needed exept for political commercial sales promotion. .
It is as common as can be. .
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
In most sciences, the way to put skepticism to rest is by performing lab-based controlled experiments. I’m familiar with this approach because that’s how my own models passed a dissertation test ;) However, in the earth sciences, controlled experiments are not possible and so other approaches are necessary to validate proposed models against the data. One of the approaches to consider is cross-validation, which is best described as validation by prediction using past values of data. This indeed works fine in concept, but it suffers from selection bias (i.e. a person can always look at the data and tune) and for something like AGW a limited complexity time-series to validate against. To put it another way, cross-validating a trend does not instill confidence in the significance of the result, since it’s essentially equivalent to dead-reckoning. Thus, one sees many alternative models such as the ones you mentioned ( solar activity and cosmic rays) or even stupid ones such as pirates. Indeed, many things will correlate to a trend and so you have lots of skeptics with alternative theories, none of which can be rejected by a controlled experiment.
The way to combat this is to cross-validate to climate behaviors that have some complexity to them, such as the climate indices ( ENSO, AMO, etc). These are not just a trend but include erratic cycles and show interesting spectral properties. Do this modeling and most of the amateur hour “skeptics” will go away, as they will put away their pirate graphs for good, unable to build a trivial counter-argument. More discussion on my blog: https://geoenergymath.com/2022/09/12/cross-validation/
jgnfld says
I might quibble with “most” sciences are pure experimental areas a bit. From most all of astronomy/astrophysics to much of zoology many sciences are largely nonexperimental,
I also quibble that deniers will put away their lying graphs if just shown good science. The whole point of denial is to lie. Just ask our resident deniers here.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Quibbling is fine. Yet, if some other science had a hole in their foundation as big as “we can’t predict natural climate variation” then they would consider that discipline operating at square one. This is how Wikipedia describes “Climate variability and change”
So even here someone left the door open to allow for sunspot variation. Unless they are referring to annual solar output, which would be one of the most obvious causes of climate variation. Yet, no one ever explained the concept of seasonal variation under that Wikipedia page.. Oops. Guess that’s Wikipedia for you.
jgnfld says
You mean “we can’t predict natural climate variation” (given that models result in probabilities) and therefore we are operating at square one is just like that since we cannot predict quantum events, only probabilities we are operating at square one there too???
Methinks you need to reconsider that “logic”.
BTW, you are free to share your knowledge to the world on wiki. Just go there and edit it to include your real science.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
jgnfldxyz said:
A natural climate behavior such as ENSO is a collective standing-wave mode, as deterministic as tides. Just have to solve the nonlinear GFD along the equator and apply the correct forcing to get it in motion and match the temporal pattern. Realize that something with an inertia as large as the sloshing of the Pacific ocean is not random.
It’s frowned upon for someone to add their own work to a Wikipedia page. So if you want to do it, the citation is here: Mathematical Geoenergy, P. Pukite, D.Coyne, D.Challou (Wiley/AGU, 2018) chapter 12.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Talking about controlled experiments, the results from the CERN lab to evaluate Henrik Svensmark’s cosmic ray cloud ionizing theory was inconclusive, but that would have been expected — no way can they emulate the upper atmosphere in a lab. https://www.science.org/doi/pdf/10.1126/science.aaf2649
Carbomontanus says
P P (@whut)
here I must stromgly disagree andv correct you on basicf principal level.
“…-no way can they emulate the upper atmosphere in a lab.”
Never deny and ridicule and teach people against the validity and importance of cheap miniaturized cunningly arranged, designed, and controlled, cruxial laboratory techniques and experiments.
Never join the vulgar unions who carry on the principal case against Gallilei to have him silenced,…..
……..and the further racial tribal warfare against Newton and Boyle of The Royal Mint, ( Gold Yes or No? for proof in court) against the ridiculously obsolete remedies in John Tyndalls lab,… against Rutherford… and against The Geiger Counter and the npioneering electrometer,… ridiculosly dirty small and simple, not professional and commercial, not from Thinktank, and against the carefully rinsed and arranged and understood http://www.Wilson/cloud /chamber.
As far as I have understood, Henrik Svensmark had allready carried out cloud chamber experiments with a smaller accellerator in the University cellar, so why travel all the way to CERN ands pay for all the voltages and hours there when there will be no bulk and current enough, as compared to common daylight with E= h.ny in the higher and lower atmosphere??
As it seems they pumped down the air in an isolated tank to the assumed, relevant pressure, and it must be very carefully filtered and rinsed and freed of natural aerosols. And shielded against shortwave light..
Then it was given plausible impurity contents of SO2, NH3 and maybe CH4 also. Then after irradiation with very fast and expensive protons, (where they might as well have used natural uranium pitchblende for fast alpha…..) they could show nano- particles of “(NH4)2 SO4.
Write the structural formula and count over the aproximate atomic radii. That sums up to about a Nanometer, =An obvious Nano- particle.
” Yes Mr. Svensmark, but now it is your turn to explain for us the mechanism of how that can possibly coalesque and grow up to 50 nanometers at least and make condensation nuclei for clouds, smile smile….”
For me it is no problem at all to make chemical white smoke of most ugly corrosive acid kind in the lab and elsewhere.
But what I see is that they have extra served him with a fameous common non- hygroscopic sulphate salt molecule ……. smile smile..
Their further suggestion meant to save Svensmark thus it also went viral, was low molecular natural turpenes. That is the fresh, healthy smell of conniferous woods in the high alps over white snow under especially blue sky and bright sunshine, especially ozony airs. Telling for serious that it would coalesque and fill the gap between Svensmarks Nanoparticles and desired white clouds more or less.
How often did I have to evacuate the lab in a hurry because of sudden, very agressive white fumes? How many recepies can In give for that.????
And why is thick photochemical urban and regional smogs with causes so secret?
Carbomontanus says
PS
(@whut)
“….-no way can they emulgate,… blablabla…in the lab!”!
are you aware of what you are teaching?
Last week, I did “emulgate” a possibly planned large winery and huge barrel of grape juice experimentally in the lab, in a cheapest, re- cycled and washed limonade plastic bottle in the Kitchen….. by only 1/ 2 liter juice further quite untreated according to Noah and holy the bible.
I really found quite unexpected things that will be very valuable for eventual frurter large wineries yes or no, , in miniature cheapest experiments in the lab….. I found both Penicillium and Saccaromyces in sequence., and that Saccaromyces takes over the substrate and isolates the penicillium after 3-4 days.
and this is just one example from my lab.
I can exsell in frurther examples from my lab.
It protects me from disaster and errors and the experts from Thinktank.
I hate vulgar teaching against all kinds of cunningly designed , cheap miniature experiments ,… in the workshop, in the kitschen,… in the boat or in the car at home or at work in your job,….. that should be carefully done Before you invest your very fortune and unique, un- payable material in the large, professional adult “project” that will eventually fail and ruin your very factory and fortune and peoples environment. .
I do especdially hate and warn against vulgar tribal professional adult and inaugurated
religious supersticious propaganda against experimental science and free access to knowledge..
I just looked back. The cloud chamber has been further refrined and improoved into many versions for many purposes up and even through the Manhattan Project, after which the bubble chamber took over.
Because it is an experimental archetype of chosmological importance, , just as the blown peak spiritus flame with the tiny platinum wire, , the experimental test tube, the electric spark , the borax or microchosmic molten salt bed, the hair hygrometer the spiderspin in the ocular focal plane, the geiger counter and the gold leaf electroscope..
Teaching that such basic methods in the lab can in no way tell what actually goes on anywhere else because that is professional and reserved for the anonymeous experts from Thinktank that rather rely on virtual reality……..
……..is ongoing tribal racial bloody class warfare against Gallilei, Tyndall, Rutherford, Louis Pasteur and Heinrich Herz in order to disqualify, ridicule, and to silence them and all their pupils from Highschool. DS
.
Tom Fiddaman says
I don’t disagree that cross-validation is a useful tool, but I think it’s of limited relevance to nonstatistical physical models like GCMs where tuning is difficult and leaving out a subset of data isn’t necessarily meaningful.
Additionally, I think there are already many examples of cross-validation and -even better- actual out-of-sample predictions about the future in the climate lit already, and this has not had a discernible effect on the skeptics.
I think it’s fairly clear that many skeptics are not seeking predictive power at all. They’re interested in obfuscatory power to derail climate policies that might otherwise affect their share value. I think it’ll take something else to get rid of the pirates.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Tom said:
On the contrary, it’s great for non-statistical models, It’s used for experimental calibration all the time across many disciplines. And consider it’s use for something like tidal analysis, where all predictions are first compared to cross-validation evaluations against past data.
Where are the examples for something like ENSO? Any better examples of cross-validation of ENSO than that I linked to above ? https://geoenergymath.com/2022/09/12/cross-validation/
JCM says
If I eat too much and get fat is the only way to regain a healthy weight to cut out food? I would argue increasing exerise might be a good way, with a modest reduction of food.
Cutting out excess food entirely is likely to be net damaging to my bodily systems and the sustainability of my new lifestyle. My body and happiness are adapted to lots of food now. Even though excess food appears to be the cause of my problems, there are more effective and creative ways to regain health in the long term. In some ways I can have my cake and eat it too. I accomplish this through exercise.
Exercise and food intake are two totally different things, but in the end changing one or the other has the same effect on my weight.
For climates, while it might appear too much co2 has us in this mess, perhaps there are practical things modelers could explore to assist practical policy recommendation. Are there other ways to reduce greenhouse effects? Perhaps turning down reradiation from the surface a couple watts.
At T^4 only a modest change to surface properties might go a long way. The simple model in the article seems to suggest some beneficial feedbacks might kick in too. If the feedbacks have something to do with cloud, it might be worth looking at water cycles.
I’m not here to pretend Greenhouse effects are not a problem. I only wish to contribute in a very small way to creative thinking.
Thanks
jgnfld says
As someone who has been quite active most of my life and who lost 80 pounds or so some years ago and has kept it off I can assert that exercise–even like 30K bike rides thrice weekly in hilly terrain–while necessary for health does not really lead to much weight loss by itself. To lose weight, you have to eat fewer calories than you burn over the long haul. This requires, in victor’s inimitable words, individual “broad and irreversible economic, technological, societal, and behavioral changes,” And, apparently, the imposition of an authoritarian government.
Piotr says
JCM: Are there other ways to reduce greenhouse effects? Perhaps turning down reradiation from the surface a couple watts.
What you suggest has a name – “geoengineering”, and its negative aspects have been discussed quite a bit over time. The fossil fuel defenders who promote geoengineering argue: why bother with mitigation (reducing our CO2 emissions) when it would cheaper to use a technological “fix”, say, spray SO2 aerosols in the lower stratosphere, and cause cooling – for a fraction of the price of the cooling achieved by “negative” CO2 emissions. But reality is not as simple as you and the defenders of fossil fuels imagine:
1. You are addressing one of the symptoms, without doing anything about the cause – it’s like reducing patient’s fever without doing anything about the underlying disease. Therefore, the reduction of global warming without reductions of CO2 emissions – won’t do a thing to stop the further acidification of the ocean.
2.In fact, it can make the ocean acidification much worse – with the temperature “taken care of” – there won’t be any urgency in bringing our emissions of CO2 to zero, which is the only way to stop
further ocean acidification.
3. We don’t have much experience in deliberate modifying of the environment at planetary scale. For instance, the cooling effect might not be spatially uniform and if yes – some places would cool more than the others – possibly messing up with atmospheric circulation. One of the possible results may be disrupting of the monsoons, on which several billion people depend for their food.
4. Planterary geoenginnering would require unanimous planetary agreement – you would have to get for instance Ukraine and Russia on the same page … Now imagine that disrupting of moonsons will negatively affect food production in India and China – do you think they will gladly suffer for the benefit of … people in the US and Europe ?
5. You will have to maintain this unanimous global support FOREVER – because the moment you stop – the global warming signal from the accumulated CO2 will hit immediately with the full force.
6. This leads to ANOTHER problem -currently, the temperature is growing GRADUALLY – so at least some species may have enough time to adapt to this gradual changes. However, once you started geoengineering and kept the temperature artificially stable, then, after any disruption
in geoengineering, due to political (see p.4) or technological problems – all the pent-up heating (from the massively increased in the meantime CO2 conc.) would strike with full force almost instantaneously. Which means that hardly any species/ecosystem would have enough time to adapt to such a massive and rapid climate change.
So, given all that – I don’t think your technological fix to get out of the mitigation are “practical”,
nor do I think “climate scientists” should waste their time on, and lend their credibility for, such schemes.
The only limited application of geoengineering I could see would be as a short-term, partial stop-gap measure, to give us slightly more time to bring down the CO2 emission to zero or below. But even then it would have to be done with understanding that it is stop-gap measure, NOT a solution, and that it comes at the price of making “the other effect” of our CO2 emissions, ocean acidification, progressively WORSE.
JCM says
@Piotr
“What you suggest has a name – geoengineering”
I find it quite difficult to engage on these threads with so much judgement.
I am currently on sparse wifi on mobile so my response will be short and to the point.
What might the term G look like in preindustrial times, prior to industrial machinery and 50% of the landscape cleared, drained, and soils turned upside down.
I rarely if ever see such things discussed.
For entertainment, run the schematic simple model with cooler soils by small fraction of a degree K and show the results. You seem passionate enough to engage in this exercise. Reduce reradiation from the surface. This was my input.
You will require a different set of formulations than presented by Schmidt.
“The fossil fuel defenders who promote geoengineering argue: why bother with mitigation (reducing our CO2 emissions) when it would cheaper to use a technological fix”
The irony is it is the consensus who preaches technological fixes for mitigation, when it is people like me who promote quite the opposite.
Thanks
Piotr says
JCM: What might the term G look like in preindustrial times, prior to industrial machinery and 50% of the landscape cleared, drained, and soils turned upside down. I rarely if ever see such things discussed
Because discussing that would be as productive as discussing how many angels could dance on the top a needle – with 8 billion people on Earth there is NO returning to your old good preindustrial times when we needed to feed and support 10-20 times FEWER people than today, CERTAINLY not in the next few decades, which is the timescale over which we have to stop further increase in temperature.
The only VIABLE way to achieve it – is to address the root cause of the climate change – CO2 emissions – and if you thought it was difficult to get the humanity’s consensus on that – then
I’d like to be at that meeting when you come and tell the world leaders that they have to abandon their most (all?) agriculture and eliminate 90-95 % of their populations.
JCM: “ For entertainment, run the schematic simple model with cooler soils by small fraction of a degree K and show the results. You seem passionate enough to engage in this exercise.
Cropland has HIGHER albedo than a FOREST – so For entertainment, run the schematic simple model with [ WARMER ]soils by small fraction of a degree K and show the results. You seem passionate enough to engage in this exercise.
so reforested Earth would absorb MORE solar radiation. So “for entertainment, run the schematic simple model with cooler soils by small fraction of a degree K and show the results.
and you have to run your model with not with colder but warmer soils.
so reverting agricultural fields back to forest would make the Earth absorbing MORE SW radiation,
Carbomontanus says
Hr Schmidt & al
I am looking every day from our kitchen- window over to the remote hills beyond Oslo, and the local air, lower troposphere is very variable. From allmost incredibly clean to really very dirty.
The dirts were traditionally diesel exhaust and even british coalsmoke. Today it seems to be sand from Sahara that may come even here, or maybe arid landscape dust that may blow very far such as desert dust from Kasakhstan.
A next hazy smoggy pollution is smoke from large bushfires. But the really clear airs and skies are new heavens from Jan Mayen, what i call ” comet weather” , where longtime exposure of hazy comet tails and star nebula becomes possible also in the lowlands..
This is all very well seen on weather satelite photos of land and sea from above, . where we can judge weather the taiga forests are really ever-green, and the seas rather blue. Or rather brownish hazy despite of “clear sky”.
It is obvious there, that the comet weathers are not the large and old high pressures. They get dirty quite soon by smoke and earthly dust. But rather the open glimpses of blue sky between the large travelling and rainy cyclone systems. That is what gives the really clear and brilliant starry heavens at night.
It can be studied also by astrophoto longtime exposures of “light pollution”. If really clean air, you get the comets and the large Orion and Andromeda nebulas in suburb and even urban areas by cearfully shielding off only the quite local light.
A next methodc that is actually used for measuring air pollution and aerosols is green laser light right up to the sky and photometry of back radiation from that.
Tyndall scattering is diffuse reflection and back radiation from chaotic particle sizes in the magnitude of visible light wavelength. That you can call “smoke” or “dust” and what may be brownish.
Rayleigh scattering is what causes the blue sky. By particle size one air molecule or 1/2 nanometer. Compared to visible light 400 tom 800 nanometer. Which may seem Incredible but the sky is blue and sunset and sunrise is redish due to Rayleigh scattering.
. Also that the blue sky shows a lot of polatized light from that Rayleigh scattering. .
I have checked up polarized light from the extreemy high http://www.noctilucent clouds, in order to determine their nature, and could see it simply by low angle reflection in a sheet of window glass, You can see that the night shining clouds are tyndall scattering in direct sunshine very high up in the atmosphere, on a background of deep blue rayleigh scattered and polarized skylight.
Further, there are volcanic dusts now and then, very obvious as very high, low stratospheric clouds from the Eyafjallajøkull eruption that even settled on the cars. And yellow clouds of pollen at extreeme needlewood forest blossom and easterly winds.
A practical consequense of this is that you hardly need an air- particle filter for your car exept for driving in Sahara, and such filters are hardly needed at sea . . But Eyafjallajøkull eruptions could stop the very EU air traffic for several days. . It melts in the high temperature combustion chambers and glazes the yellow hot exhaust turbines.
======000
Well this was about dusts and dirts, maybe my next comment will be about more or less white clouds.
But it is the very important aerosols and condensation nuclei.
The air is obviously washed and made clear for comet photos by rain. And becomes dirty quite soon again.
Tom Fiddaman says
Since Lindzen & Choi are still flogging the adaptive iris (latest at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13143-021-00238-1), and rely substantially on CERES and feedback arguments, this might be an appropriate time for a review of that most durable of alt theories.