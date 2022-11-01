Unforced variations: Nov 2022 1 Nov 2022 by group 13 Comments This month’s open thread. Anyone read Greta Thunberg’s book? or have an opinion about soup? Be substantive, be polite, be talking about climate.
13 Responses to "Unforced variations: Nov 2022"
Michael says
This paper discusses the role of the ocean surface microlayer (SML) and the way in which marine biodiversity regulates the climate, and the factors that control marine biodiversity. The authors raise questions about the way in which the SML is taken into account in climate models. To what extent is the SML taken account of climate change models?
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4210551
MA Rodger says
JCM in Oct’s UV thread,
You asked why in this energy budget diagram the IR from the surface absorbed by the atmosphere (358.2Wm^-2) did not equal the back radiation from atmosphere to surface (340.3Wm^-2). I don’t see a useful answer in the Oct UV thread, although the answers are spread out a bit. (So another one here will be adding to that spread.)
It’s presumably due to the transparency of the atmosphere to IR. If IR has a zero path length before being absorbed by the atmosphere we would expect the surface and the immediate atmosphere to be pretty-much the same temperature and so emitting pretty-much the same levels of IR at each other. Thus back radiation from the atmosphere would equal the total surface emission (398.2Wm^-2). But path lengths are not zero.
Firstly, there is 40.1Wm^-2 from the surface that shoots straight off into space. This is because there are gaps, parts of the spectrum that are entirely transparent in the atmosphere, neither absorbing nor emitting. These gaps will reduce the ability of the atmosphere to radiate back to the surface. Helpfully, this reduces the up-down difference from 57.9Wm^-2 to 17.8Wm^-2, thus effectively the value you were querying in the Oct UV thread.
So secondly, while we know where it is that the surface is radiating from (obviously the surface), the atmosphere will be radiating back to the surface from different distances above the surface, this dependent on the IR’s path length in the atmosphere for the particular wavelength. As these high-up bits of atmosphere radiating IR with long path lengths down to the surface will be cooler than the surface, they will be radiating less IR. On average this reduction in radiation presumably amounts to that 17.8Wm^-2.
zebra says
@JCM re:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2022/10/unforced-variations-oct-2022/#comment-806800
JCM, if you are going to dismiss what people are trying to explain by saying you “have a hunch” that they are wrong, what’s the point of them trying to explain? You can keep doing that forever, so it is just a waste of everyone’s time.
You have to provide some input. If you can’t explain why you think the two rates of radiation we are talking about should be the same, then you are obviously not interested in understanding what’s happening.
And if you don’t accept the measurements that tell us what the two rates are, then you are just engaging in conspiracy theories, which is even more of a waste of time.
MA Rodger says
UAH TLT has been posted for October with an anomaly of +0.32ºC, the second highest monthly anomaly of the year-so-far and up on September’s +0.24ºC. The Jan to Oct anomalies spanning +0.00ºC to +0.36ºC.
October 2022 sits as the 4th warmest October on the UAH TLT record, behind Oct 2017 (+0.47ºC), 2020 (+0.38ºC) & 2021 (+0.37ºC) and ahead of 2019 (+0.29ºC), 2015 & 2016 (both +0.28ºC), 1998 (+0.24ºC) and a bit of a drop to 2003 (+0.12ºC) and 10th spot 2005 (+0.11ºC).
August 2022 sits =33rd in the all-month UAH TLT rankings.
2022 to-date still sits in 7th place in the year-so-far average anomaly rankings with 6th spot now looking the likely outcome for the full calendar year. To drop to 8th would now require the Nov-Dec anomaly to average below a seriously chilly -0.12ºC. To rise to 6th would require the Nov-Dec average to top just +0.22ºC. A further rise into 5th spot would require a worryingly scorchy average above +0.65ºC for the next two months.
…….. Jan-Oct Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.42ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … … 1st
1998 .. +0.41ºC … … … +0.35ºC … … … 3rd
2020 .. +0.37ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … … 2nd
2019 .. +0.28ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 4th
2017 .. +0.26ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 5th
2010 .. +0.23ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … … 6th
2022 .. +0.19ºC
2021 .. +0.13ºC … … … +0.13ºC … … … 8th
2015 .. +0.11ºC … … … +0.14ºC … … … 7th
2002 .. +0.09ºC … … … +0.08ºC … … … 10th
2018 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.09ºC … … … 9th
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Every time I see the title of this thread I think to myself that there is no such thing as an “unforced variation” in climate behavior. In reality, every single movement in climate is forced by some other external “forcing”. One can assert that it is a chaotic attractor or an eigenfunction defined by the internal dynamics, but it is actually difficult to verify this is the case — remember that no controlled experiments are possible with the climate, so one can’t generate an impulse and monitor the natural response, So I’m of the opinion that nothing at the scale of the climate will move spontaneously of it’s own accord,
For a mathematical take, recommend this YT series on solving DiffEq’s => https://youtu.be/8EyDFVs2qsw
A homogeneous solution is the natural or general response, and a non-homogeneous solution is the characteristic or forced response.
John Pollack says
From JCM last month:
>The same balance is visible from the surface following the arrows as advised by BPL
>Net Solar + Back Radiation – Atmosphere Absorbed – Window – Turbulent flux of H & LE = 0
>163.3 + (340.3 – 358.2) – 40.1 – (36.8 + 86.4) = surface balance
No. Incoming flux – Outgoing flux = surface balance = 0.6 absorbed.
Incoming flux = Net solar + back radiation = 163.3 + 340.3 = 503.6
Outgoing flux = LW emitted by surface + conduction/convection + latent heat = 398.2 + 18.4 + 86.4 = 503.0
Full equation (163.3 + 340.3) – (398.2 + 18.4 + 86.4) = 0.6 net absorbed at surface
Due to increasing greenhouse gases, more heat is being absorbed at the surface than radiated back out, and the planet is heating up. This number is strongly constrained because most of the heat is going into the ocean, and has been observed for about 20 years. Most of the rest goes into melting glaciers, and a small amount absorbed by the land surface and conducted into deeper layers where it is shielded from seasonal cycles.
Another look at your numbers:
>Net Solar + Back Radiation – Atmosphere Absorbed – Window – Turbulent flux of H & LE = 0
(Net Solar + Back Radiation) is the influx at the surface. But it is not equal to (Atmosphere Absorbed + Window + Turbulent flux of H and LE) because the first two of those concern what happens to the flux AFTER it has already left the surface. To get the balance, you need to look at how much is leaving the surface, not what happens to it once it has already departed. The turbulent flux term is correct. Because the system is out of balance, it won’t all add up to zero, either.
>163.3 + (340.3 – 358.2) – 40.1 – (36.8 + 86.4) = surface balance
Your equation is not using the correct terms. The (340.3 – 358.2) = (-17.9) that you’re calling the “discontinuity” is not meaningful. It is the difference between some of the heat that’s being transferred to the atmosphere and all of the heat from the atmosphere that is re-radiated to the surface, in the net amounts. A portion of that radiation might be making several trips back and forth
>163.3 + (-17.9) – 40.1 – (104.8) = +0.5
Was this supposed to be a reduction from your last equation? (36.8+86.4) = 123.2. I don’t follow where
your (104.8) came from.
>The brackets are introduced to highlight my areas of interest.
>Assuming the values are well constrained:
> What is the meaning of the (-17.9)? How is it differentiated from the window (-40.1) by an observer at the surface?
See above. You can’t differentiate the -17.9 from the -40.1 window by observing at the surface because they concern what happens to the LW flux once it has already left the surface.
>Is there a rationale why the +0.5 can’t originate from a perturbation to turbulent flux. It seems rather small compared to the uncertainties in quantifying LE.
Yes, it seems to originate from your math error, rather than anything that’s been measured.
Russell says
Will COP 27 delegates be able to outrun their carbon footprints in the race to Sharm El Sheikh?
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2022/10/cop-27-carbon-negative-race-is-on.html
Carbomontanus says
Ladies and Gentlemen
October month has been the warmest in European history.
One is discussing climate.
October has also been the warmest that I can remember here in the Oslofjord by many signals, for instance, no frost at all till now and morning frost comes normally about one month earlier. Potatoes for instance must be picked BASTA! at oct 10th.
Our very exotic wine- tree at 150 moh 60 deg north had sweet grapes 1. sept and kept until oct 20ieth. That is Goldener october, you see. But vino is no good climate indicator because there are so many cultivars and brought out of their natural habitats. A better indicator for us noted along with Köppens climate system is wild oak and apples.
There has been plenty of autumn rain and more is coming. Hydroelectricity comes in order again, electricity prices are falling as we are connected by cables to the EU- network.
Also The sun seems to be in order again, a lot of Aurora Borealis is reported.
But the russians are not in order. We must pray for them. And Uncle Sam is hardly in order either. King Donald Grozny seems to be coming back.
Greta Thunberg seems to be in order, she will not go to Kairo.
JCH says
“I see 358.2 LW absorbed in the turbulent mixed layer, and 340.3 downward LW.
This is a discontinuity of 17.9 Wm-2.
Can anyone provide physical observation of this discontinuity? A tower site or something which demonstrates it to exist?
Where there is a net 17.9 Wm-2 flux of radiation into the atmosphere from the surface? Seem strange to me. The boundary layer is dominated by turbulent diffusion of mass, heat, and momentum. It’s pretty well mixed.
That is quite a large discontinuity….”
Absorbed solar radiation at the surface = 163.3
latent heat = (86..4)
Thermals = (18.4)
————————————————-
Absorbed SW emitted as LW= 58,5
———————————————–
LW absorbed at surface = 340.3
Surface energy imbalance = (0.6)
———————————–
Total emitted LW = (398.2)
———————————–
grand total = 0.00 (balanced)
==================================
Cameron Pidgeon says
Returning to discussion on the Inflation Reduction Act, what are peoples predictions regarding it’s likely reversal after the US mid term elect elections?
There is a real disconnect between the political elite in Washington and the lived experience of the rest of the population. Economic inequality and political disenfranchisement has been on the rise for decades. Some blame this on the wealthy elite, who have subverted democratic processes to serve their own ends and resist climate action as maintaining the status quo is in their self interest, although this is starting to change. .Others blame a much broader and nebulous elite which includes the political class, intellectuals and some of the wealthy elite while excluding ‘rebels’ in the political and wealth elites.. This group generally sees climate change as anything from overstated to a false narrative created to undermine the rights and freedoms of US citizens.
My hope is that there is enough momentum to resist too much push back from a republican congress but it doesn’t look hopeful.
Killian says
nigel nigeled: ” it’s really obvious humans are inherently hierarchical leaning”
Not if one reads. Try talking to an actual anthropologist and reading a book less than 100 years old. Completely incorrect. Egalitarianism dominates human history by a very large margin. The closest one can get to what you regurgitate from outdated sources is that even ancient societies fluctuated between small-group egalitarianism and large-scale egalitarianism seasonally.
I’ve posted sources before that make your statement absurd. Read them, What’s obvious is you have not, yet still post as if you know things.
Donald Neidig says
World annual energy consumption is currently about 600 exajoules, amounting to
an instantaneous energy dissipation into the climate system of 1.9 E13 Watts, or
about 0.04 Wm-2 over Earth’s surface, most of which must eventually cascade into
heat. This seems significant, but I’ve never seen it mentioned in climate energy
balance calculations. Can anyone please comment? -Don
Steven Emmerson says
A new, peer-reviewed study concludes that global sea-level rise could be up to 0.9 m by 2100 and 2.5 m by 2300 if global warming is +2 C by 2100 (RCP2.6/SSP1-2.6).