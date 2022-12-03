This month’s open thread for climate discussions. Please be constructive and polite.
Reader Interactions
Comment Policy:Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
7 Responses to "Unforced variations: Dec 2022"
nigelj says
Killian on egalitarianism on last months UV thread. I have no doubt you would have posted some links related to egalitarianism some years ago, but I cant recall them and I don’t read every link that everyone posts. I was basically wanting you to post the links again!!!!!! That should have been really obvious. So if you have a record of them please post them again.
.
Killian says
No. and not years ago. Had you any interest in honestly researching any of this, you already would have. You’ve been told these things since you arrived here. Why waste my time?
nigelj says
Killian at last months UV thread @ 3 Nov. Thanks for the video on hunter gatherer society:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4SDBVaUboc&t=323s
I asked you to provide links to back up your assertion that humans, particularly modern humans, are ‘innately’ egalitarian. The link talks about hunter gatherer culture and how its egalitarian, something that nobody seriously disputes, but at no stage can I recall James Suzman arguing that humans were ‘innately” egalitarian or providing proof they are. Therefore the links I quoted arguing very specifically that humans are innately hierarchical and can learn to be egalitarian in some circumstances are more convincing to me. As is Richard Creagers book.
Don Williams says
A report from The Intercept pointing out that fixing climate change will not save the large number of animal species being destroyed by 8 billion humans — that the transition to renewable energy (solar farms, mineral mining,etc) will increase the destruction of wildlife habitat.
https://theintercept.com/2022/12/03/climate-biodiversity-green-energy/
I found it interesting that when I searched the IPCC AT6 paper for “overpopulation” I received no hits.
Africa’s birthrate is around 7 to 8 children per woman.
Barry E Finch says
JCM 27 NOV 2022 has “Greatly suppressed … 17.9 Wm-2?”. No because the temperature unit is Kelvin, not W/m**2. Cease this hiding of your light under a bushel all the time. Simply work out the conductive & radiative transfers from whatever millimetres or microns within the solids at land surface you find are appropriate and the same for whatever skin thickness of the ocean, both up to whatever millimetres or metres above surface you find appropriate and determine within a few millimetres what elevation range your asserted change from 416.1 W/m**2 to 398.2 W/m**2 (so your asserted 17.9 W/m**2 difference) occurs over at the relatively-very-sharp gradient as alluded to by the reference you cited from a book and that then is your result. Present that for review.
———–
“I would argue this diffusion is a pretty powerful process”. I would argue that I’m Brad Pittlike but I don’t because the reception when I tried it a few times before wasn’t positive. Exact same thing when I told the volleyball team I was “pretty powerful” and it turned out that my definition didn’t much match theirs, so now I do what I do and not what I would do. So simply do the analysis and present for review in your next comment. You could use your cited 15K difference between stratified rubber-air at the surface and (presumably) 98 molecules or whatever you find correct inside the surface of your citation or do that analysis yourself to produce a different annually-integrally-averaged, regionally-integrally-averaged temperature difference between air at the surface and solid or liquid matter at your reasoned molecule count below the surface. With an Earth-realistic pair of 289K air at the surface and 304K at your appropriate molecules inside the surface and blackbody approximation it’s simply 88.8 W/m**2 “discontinuity” with 395.5 W/m**2 from the IR-active gas molecules at the surface parcel and 484.3 W/m**2 from the surface. Then simply do the analysis that adjusts your rubber-air calculation you made for air that has the thermal conductivity of air and the 2nd, convection, adjustment for air that’s as fluid as air instead of as fluid as rubber and thus results, with a bit of luck, in your asserted 17.9 W/m**2 difference in radiant energy, or perhaps some different quantity, instead of the example 88.8 W/m**2. Simples. I suspect that your book citation is only for the (~25% of Earth) non-ice solids surfaces and not for water surfaces >10 m deep nor for ice surfaces so you’ll need to do those separately because I’m suspecting that the average absorption of solar radiation below the surface molecule goes a tad deeper for the water surfaces >10 m deep and for ice surfaces than for the non-ice solids’ surfaces so perhaps the cited 15 degrees is a tad less for the former, but that’s details you’ll need to check. When your analysis is done I for one would be fascinated to see your correct analysis of correct annually-integrally-averaged, regionally-integrally-averaged data that proves 17.9 W/m**2 difference in radiant energy between a surface parcel of air and a few microns within the surface because that coincidence would even trump the other weird little coincidence that happened in our exchange in the last couple weeks that I detail below. Your asserted coincidence that the radiative energy transfer between a couple of metres or so of IR-active gases at the surface and within the surface film matches over 3-4 decimal digits the radiative energy transfer between a gas parcel of a couple of metres or so at the surface and a gas parcel above where temperature averages 8.6 degrees colder than the at-surface parcel would be a stunning coincidence to ponder. Go for it. Present that for review.
———–
A few years back I heard a talk on video from a bloke (lawyer I think) for an “Institute”, presumably for fee, about the huge energy available from electrical potential difference between Earth’s ionosphere & surface. Concluded with him saying he’d leave the power calculation to those expert in that. So a 1 hour talk consisting of him informing he had nothing to inform about his talk topic. Sweet sweet gig. Your “operating at all scales, from cm eddies … kinetic energy … some ambiguity in energy budgets … air parcel velocity; the winds… Mass flux … imperfect eddy covariance schemes at small scales in surface budgets … great degree … of energy” returns my mind nostalgically to that earlier, more youthful, less decrepit, time.
———–
When I did the calculation adjustment following your comment about the need to scale up the atmospheric window flux by it’s 10.1% portion of surface flux per NASA energy budget ratio for my 1 degree anomaly example and found it matched, it negated, coincidentally 106% of the 0.54 W/m**2 disparity in flux increase between an infrared-active parcel at the surface and one at -11.2 degrees above the surface I instantly recalled Costa & Shine June 2012 which I read January 2020. Costa & Shine assert an atmospheric window flux of 20 +/- 4 w/m**2 and in their paper quote Kevin Trenberth 1997 (KT97) as “KT97 estimate this component to be 40 W / m**2 compared to the total outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) of 235 W / m**2; however, KT97 make clear that their estimate is ‘‘somewhat ad hoc’’ rather than the product of detailed calculations”. The combination of Costa & Shine ‘‘somewhat ad hoc’’ for the KT97 40 W / m**2 calculation and the very odd coincidence that a disparity in your incorrect SE – OL = 1.00000 * (BR – UE) equality due to Kelvin**4 proportionality would be 106% negated (almost perfectly equal) by the change in the atmospheric window 9-13 microns portion makes me wonder whether ‘‘somewhat ad hoc’’ means that’s how the 40 W / m**2 was somehow derived in 1997. Derived by making your equality be assumed close enough for purpose back then. I’ll likely be looking into that over winter if there’s information somewhere I can find. I note that Global Physical Climatology Dennis L. Hartmann 1997 uses 40 W / m**2 but Global Physical Climatology Dennis L. Hartmann 2nd Edition Dennis L Hartmann 2015-12-03 uses 20 W / m**2 so my falsification of your incorrect equality by the Kelvin**4 proportionality spread would have worked with Global Physical Climatology Dennis L. Hartmann 2nd Edition Dennis L Hartmann 2015-12-03 because only 53% of your 0.54 w/m**2 error would have been offset (for just 1 degree anomaly) rather than 106% being offset.
Mr. Know It All says
Movie about Greta – anybody seen it?
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10394738/
https://gab.com/Sargonofakkad100/posts/109284990202166719
MA Rodger says
UAH TLT has been posted for November with an anomaly of +0.17ºC, a bit of a drop from the Jul-Oct anomalies (which averaged +0.30ºC) and more akin to the Mar-Jun anomalies (which averaged +0.16ºC).The year-so-far Jan to Nov anomalies spanning +0.00ºC to +0.36ºC.
November 2022 sits as the 6th warmest November on the UAH TLT record, behind Nov 2019 (+0.42ºC), 2020 (+0.40ºC), 2016 (+0.34ºC), 2027 (+0.22ºC) & 2015 (+0.21ºC) and ahead of Oct 2009 (+0.14ºC), 1990 & 2018 (both +0.12ºC), 2014 (+0.10ºC) and 2021 & 2002 (both +0.08ºC).
Nov 2022 sits =86th in the all-month UAH TLT rankings.
2022 to-date still sits in 7th place in the year-so-far average anomaly rankings with 6th spot still looking a possible outcome for the full calendar year (requiring a Dec anomaly above +0.27ºC).
…….. Jan-Nov Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.41ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … … 1st
2020 .. +0.38ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … … 2nd
1998 .. +0.37ºC … … … +0.35ºC … … … 3rd
2019 .. +0.29ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 4th
2017 .. +0.26ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 5th
2010 .. +0.21ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … … 6th
2022 .. +0.19ºC
2021 .. +0.13ºC … … … +0.13ºC … … … 8th
2015 .. +0.12ºC … … … +0.14ºC … … … 7th
2002 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.08ºC … … … 10th
2018 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.09ºC … … … 9th