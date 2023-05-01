This month’s open thread on climate topics. Please be succinct, courteous and on point.
chris says
James Lovelock – The man who named the world (1989) https://climatestate.com/2023/05/01/james-lovelock-the-man-who-named-the-world-1989/
Ron R. says
:) But I prefer David Attenborough. A very humble, gentle person.
chris says
np https://climatestate.com/?s=david+attenborough
Bottom line, the 1989 film presents early climate change warnings including the solutions. Today, we still face too much GHGs, plus tipping points are closer.
JCM says
Lovelock defies his own philosophical viewpoint with bizarre dissonant inconsistencies in that piece. It seemed to be going so well, then BAM! totally off the rails.
Axel Kleidon provides an alternative entry point.
Kleidon uses his “Desert World” vs “Green Planet” in an attempt to pry open eyes.
https://nature.berkeley.edu/biometlab/espm298/Kleidon%202004%20BeyondGaia.pdf
On freedom vs constraint… a different way to think about it.
Russell says
Though it may be interesting to see if Tucker Carlson’s departure has any cautionary effect on cable TV climate coverage., I wouldn’t wait up:
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2023/04/tuckerbot-saves-newsmax-millions-in.html
Piotr says
Russell: “Though it may be interesting to see if Tucker Carlson’s departure has any cautionary effect on cable TV climate coverage”
Only to the extent: DON’T YOUR EVER leave a paper/email trail that you KNOW that the lies you feed your audience are lies. This could cost your employer a heavy change as it blows its plausible deniability defense that they only reported things they believed may possibly be true. That’s in case, if the original line of defense that no reasonable person should assume that your program on a “News” network is about … news, and not entertainment fiction..
Carbomontanus says
Ladies and Gentlemen
We have a new month in the climate and the instruction goes that we should be succinct (?), courteous and on point.
I checked up “succinct” and suggest Ochams razor. Entia non sunt multiplicandem præter necessitatem for being “succinct”.
Courteous, there we have http://www.Håvamål and Konungs skuggsjå, SPECVLM REGALE
And on the point, ….. well…… I have Evklids Elements in english translation from “Everymans library”.
We discuss hitting the nail on its head, , and if you fail there, a sledgehammer will hardly hit better.
Neither will just hammering around it and set on the statistics.
Watch your thumbs also.
Barton Paul Levenson says
The Gaia Hypothesis hasn’t stood up well to time. Someone even published a book about a countervailing “Medea Hypothesis,” in which Earth repeatedly tries to kill all life. Both are, as popularly misused, personifying abstracts.
There are stabilizing feedbacks in the climate system that usually keep Earth habitable. That’s all that can be said for the Gaia Hypothesis. The idea that life stabilizes things doesn’t have much evidence for it these days.
jgnfld says
I subscribe to a “proteins are always trying to make more proteins like themselves and die out when they cannot for whatever reason” hypothesis, personally. It kinda’ melds Gaia and Medea.
Piotr says
jgnfld: “I subscribe to a “proteins are always trying to make more proteins like themselves and die out when they cannot for whatever reason” hypothesis”
Unless you mean prions, shouldn’t this read: DNA?
jgnfld says
Which came first, the proteins or the nucleic acids? I don’t know nor does anyone else for sure. I lean more to the protein first side for reasons of parsimony which is why I said what I said…(but mainly I’m agnostic in any absolute sense).
Carbomontanus says
Hr levenson
“That`s all that can be said for the Gaia hypothesis”
Avoid teaching 0f things that you know less about MJr.Levenson, and watch your grammar
James Lovelock would have been just another new age freak if it had not been his delivery of a series of analytic instrumental designs and inventions apparently above Levenson in the grades.
A next critical point and hot potatoe is that the Gaia-hypothesis re- cycles and re- vitalizes the old and falsified theory and philosophy of VITALISM . that played a philosophical role up to about 1860.. That was substituted by the less spiritualistic and pan- theistic conscept of “bio….” in order to save the ruins of a chosmology that is different from dry desert dust mechanical random walk “newtonian” or “classical” physics, milled and served by bolzmann statistics and confidence.
It is a fameous history about animal and eve plant soul and intelligence. Where soul and intelligence are no well formed formulas in classical physics.
A next very tense situation and hot potatoe is that, Lovelocks Gaia- theory re- cycles the fameous world championchip of heavyweight mud wrestling between Thomas Huxley, known as Darwins Bulldog. And his opponent the just as heavy and weighty Bishop Samuel Wilberforce, better known as “Soapy Sam” . professor of theology in Cambridge. About ” blind evolution” vs Intelligent design and Gods allmighty creation and further surveillance and finger into it.
No wonder it can becone tense then.
It erases and deletes the state- religion of the very DDR, the worlds first ateistic state with is faculty ofr absolute systematics on environmental affairs, the Arbeiter und Bauernfakultät in Greifswald.
Puttlers position, I don`t know . He has been seen both wrestling and going to church but I hardly believe that they are allowed to be evangelicals protestants and spiritualists under Patriarch KIirill to Moskva.
But we should notice that Pope Franciscus, who is rather a Jesuit, has taken a Hans Joachim Schellnhuber into his Pontifica Academia Scientiarum.
H.J. Schellnhuber is known to have been inspired by and worked directly along with Lovelocks ideas, to became a pioneer and leading author of the first IPCC conscepts.
So, better brush up your beliefs here, Levenson.
It is not for nothing that the dia- lectic materialists and surrealists labels the CO2-AGW theory by their fameous operational word “religion!” that to them means un- scientific, EX-COMMUNICATED for lifetime.
The Gaia- theory is clearly neo- religious from the second half of the 20ietyh century, and so is also the Tyndall Arrhenius Revelle Hansen Brundtloand Schellnhuber Gore Greta- theory.
As they sleep together and go hand in hand. they should go to confession and get orderly married then.
Piotr says
In a “deliberate” manner – doesn’t, but I don’t think it ever had. But inadvertent way:
– the original insight of Lovelock et al. – about the DMS produced by algae increasing albedo over the oceans , keeping the Earth cooler than it would have been otherwise
– on a geological time-scale – where the increasing solar radiation input (mainly due to the increase in the size of the solar disc) has been countered by biological reduction of atmospheric CH4 and CO2
I believe still hold.
So is the fact that more diverse ecosystems tends to be more stable. And at a higher level of generalization – life depends on negative feedbacks, and those are critical to “stabilizing things”, both inside of organisms AND outside of them.
MA Rodger says
UAH TLT has reported for April with an anomaly of +0.18ºC, a little down on March’s +0.20ºC anomaly but a long way up on chilly January (-0.04ºC) and February (+0.08ºC).
April 2023 is the =8th warmest in the UAH TLT record, behind top-spot El Niño years 1998 (+0.62ºC) & 2016 (+0.61ºC), and 2019 (+0.32ºC), 2020, 2022, 2005, 2010, while equalling 2017.
April 2023 is =83rd in the all-month UAH TLT ranking.
As a start-of-year, 2023 Jan-Apr is =11th warmest, up from the 15th spot of Jan-March and with a href=”https://iri.columbia.edu/our-expertise/climate/forecasts/enso/current/”>the predicted El Niño due to kick in soon, 2023 will likely be seeing further such climbs up the rankings as the year progresses.
…….. Jan-Apr Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.59ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … … 1st
1998 .. +0.45ºC … … … +0.35ºC … … … 3rd
2020 .. +0.41ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … … 2nd
2010 .. +0.31ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … … 6th
2019 .. +0.25ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 4th
2017 .. +0.23ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 5th
2018 .. +0.12ºC … … … +0.09ºC … … … 10th
2007 .. +0.12ºC … … … +0.02ºC … … … 15th
2002 .. +0.11ºC … … … +0.08ºC … … … 11th
2022 .. +0.11ºC … … … +0.17ºC … … … 7th
2005 .. +0.11ºC … … … +0.06ºC … … … 12th
2023 .. +0.11ºC
2004 .. +0.10ºC … … … -0.05ºC … … … 20th
2003 .. +0.09ºC … … … +0.05ºC … … … 13th
2021 .. +0.07ºC … … … +0.13ºC … … … 9th
2015 .. +0.06ºC … … … +0.14ºC … … … 8th
The SAT CFRS reanalysis is showing a drop for the April global anomaly, down from the “scorchio” March anomaly. I’m not sure how that squares with thems record-breaking April SSTs.
Ray Ladbury says
Let’s look at the denialist playbook. Nearly every denialist who comes on here follows it:
1) Start with a statistic that is inherently noisy and/or uncertain–surface temperature is a good one, as it varies considerably over time on many different timescales and there are many factors that affect the reading.
2) Find a time period where it is particularly noisy. Make the period as long as possible by ignoring segments where it agrees with predictions
3) Pull a straw-man theory out our our posterior and tell people this is what “theory” predicts.
4) Claim evidence contradicts theory
5) Profit.
Of course the entire approach is horse puckey. For every statistic where there is a seeming discrepancy, there are 10 or more that show the trend. Atmospheric temperature varies with a variety of inputs, but ocean temperature (over it’s entire depth) increases monotonically. And given that the oceans contain ~300x as much mass as the atmosphere, the conclusion any reasonable person would come to is “Oh, atmospheric temperature is noisy.”
The fact is that there is a lot of energy going into the climate system–enough energy to warm an entire planet. Where is all that energy coming from? Climate science has an answer–anthropogenic greenhouse gasses. The denialists got nothin’.
jgnfld says
Wrong…they’ve got solid propaganda techniques behind them. Your steps 1-5 are right out of Chapter 1 of any serious textbook analysis of propaganda methodology. Factoids out of context and “truthy” non-facts are not data, but propagandists try to make them seem so by presenting them with a serious and somewhat breathless way. Then they play sad, hurt little puppies when they get “personally attacked”…poo’ widdle little innocent things they are.
We see this here all the time with our resident propagandists and all the time in political media on line and on cable as well. Oh…and also sci-fi awards where the _actual_ majority now appears to be ruling now that they’ve actively fought the extremists rather than tying to ignore them like they tried at first
THAT is why “don’t feed the trolls” is not always the best advice. Committed propagandists aren’t trolling (only) for adolescent kicks. They’re plying their trade for money and/or power. And that is why propagandists need either to be moderated (which is presently not happening here) or strongly challenged. They won’t go away. And the trouble with authoritarians is they only need to win once. Then they own the tools.
Anyone who cannot see the harm that is created when propagandists are given free, unchallenged rein is not very observant of the world around them these days.
zebra says
Wrong. You guys just can’t admit that they have won by creating the “framing” in which you participate.
Back when Creationism was being pushed as a way to motivate the R base, they would say “teach the controversy”. But the correct answer to that was: There is no controversy!
So here we are again, and all the people responding to Victor and the Vapor Folk are contributing to the illusion that there is a scientific discussion going on. “See how the brave Galileo is holding his own against all those establishment elitists!”
You just can’t admit that you are as addicted to responding as they are to getting you to respond.
Your use of the Chat thing was interesting, if imperfect, but it illustrates the point. There is a simple answer, which is to have one statement that describes the settled science. You don’t need the moderators; you just have to exercise self control.
jgnfld says
Disagree.
A troll would give up if ignored. A committed propagandist does not.
Consider Fox News and other propaganda outlets in this regard. They are in it for the long term and actually prosper when ignored. A small setback is just that.
They only have to win once and all the losses get erased. Literally.. Societally, we are not all that far from that point.
zebra says
Well, we are talking about RC, not the NYT, so I doubt we are being visited from Russian troll farms.
But I’m not sure what you “disagree” with. When I respond to people on major venues (who might really be Russian trolls) I follow that basic principle, which is to explain what the actual science is, and not get drawn into the phony framing they are trying to promote.
People here are supposed to be the teachers, and as I’ve said before, that means setting the standards for how discussions are carried out… teaching people how science actually works.
That means requiring someone like Victor to stipulate what they agree with before discussing what they are questioning. It’s like a pre-requisite; you don’t allow someone in your advanced physics class who doesn’t accept conservation of energy.
Victor says
Must be a conspiracy afoot. Time for some tinfoil hats.
Carbomontanus says
Yes, it is obvious that they have a catechism and a thinktank on it, some kind of a “party” or a troll- factory. And this is a rather clear and consequent picture of it..
But it also takes volouteer soldiers, people who are deeply trained to organize and to go against any accute civil and transparent world order.
Nigelj says
The heartland institute!
Barry E Finch says
I just came across the source of that bloke’s silly +0.5 degrees /decade GMST anomaly December 2022, or a copy of it, via Gavin’s NOAA-STAR post. At https://sites.google.com/site/housman100resultstemperarypost/cited-graphs is GISTEMP LOTI plot with a +0.52 degrees /decade GMST anomaly 2013-2018 trend drawn and annotated on it. That’ll be what that lady was looking at on her computer she wouldn’t let us see in her December 2022 talk when she said she’s seeing +0.5 degrees /decade as the “current” rate. So a ridiculous 5 years trend with a large El Nino a bit past the middle. That’s the old Knappenberger-Michaels-Monckton-Cruz which I remarked then:
18 years 1 month = 217 months 1996-10 – 2014-10 = 0.0 degrees / century from Knappenberger-Michaels (Monckton) and
15 years 9 months = 189 months 1999-02 – 2014-10 = 1.2 degrees / century (the very same graph shown by Ted Cruz)
Which shows clearly that the “global warming” rate has increased in February 1999 by 1.2 degrees / 0.0 degrees = infinity rate of increase. THIS IS ALARMING, AN INFINITE WARMING INCREASE.
I don’t think this “sauce for goose, sauce for gander” method is the proper physical science method (even though I did it back then).
MA Rodger says
Barry E Finch,
The discussion which led to the graphic of 18th April 2022 you refer-to initially concerned likely projections of 2100 global temperatures. But at some point the +0.5ºC/decade was tossed into the mix, the source of such a claim being @4:50 in this video presentation. The assertion made in the video that “you can basically read it of the chart. It’s basically half a degree per decade. That is our current trajectory in terms of our current emissions” is not borne out by the “chart” which is Fig1.2 from IPCC Special Report: Global Warming of 1.5 ºC. This shows the temperature record is running at +0.17ºC/decade but also shows a SAT trace for CMIP5 model average rising at perhaps +0.35ºC/decade. No sign of any +0.5ºC/decade.
Geoff Miell says
Barry E Finch,
Per the James Hansen et. al. pre-print paper titled Global warming in the pipeline, revised 12 Dec 2022, on page 33 includes (bold text my emphasis):
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2212.04474
I note that Figure 19 in the Hansen et. al. pre-print shows the upper and lower edges of the yellow area are +0.36 and +0.27°C per decade warming rates.
James Hansen and colleagues at the Columbia University’s Earth Institute, in their communication August Temperature Update, a “Thank You” & Biden’s Report Card, dated 22 Sep 2022, presented some ‘predictions’ including (bold text my emphasis):
http://www.columbia.edu/~jeh1/mailings/2022/AugustTemperatureUpdate.22September2022.pdf
The latest Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) model (NINO34, run on 22 Apr 2023) was recently published, predicting a super El Niño by August 2023:
http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/model-summary/#tabs=Bureau-model®ion=NINO34
The current Earth energy imbalance (EEI) is at an all-time high in the instrumental record – 928,000 ‘Hiroshimas’ per Day.
https://twitter.com/EliotJacobson/status/1653515518400417792
The global (60°S-60°N latitude) sea surface temperature (SST) for April 26 came in at 20.98°C. The last time the SST was below 21°C was on March 22 (20.99°C). That’s 34 days at or above 21°C.
Before this year, SSTs were never measured at or above 21°C.
https://twitter.com/EliotJacobson/status/1651625217108881409
It seems to me that the ‘predictions’ by Hansen & colleagues in Sep 2022 are looking increasingly likely to become realised.
nigelj says
The following comments are excerpts from commentary from Yale Climate connections on ENSO and seemed interesting, and have some huge implications. Any thoughts?
A mystery in the Pacific is complicating climate projections. The El Niño-Southern Oscillation, which has a huge influence on global weather patterns, isn’t behaving as computer models predicted. That’s puzzling scientists…..
Many aspects of human-caused climate change are playing out as long predicted, including overall warming of the global atmosphere and oceans as well as the intensification of rainfall extremes and the drying of many subtropical areas.
Not so for ENSO. Top global climate models have predicted for more than 20 years that the tropical Pacific would gradually shift toward an “El Niño-like” state, with the surface waters warming more rapidly toward the east than toward the west.
Instead, just the opposite is going on. The western tropical Pacific has warmed dramatically, as predicted, but unusually persistent upwelling of cool subsurface water has led to a slight drop in average sea surface temperature over much of the eastern tropical Pacific.
The result is a strengthening west-to-east temperature contrast that increasingly resembles La Niña. Scientists expect that El Niño events will continue to occur – such as the one predicted to arrive later this year – but they will take place on a backdrop of an ocean that looks more like La Niña……
https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2023/04/a-mystery-in-the-pacific-is-complicating-climate-projections/
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
NigelJ, That’s a dense forum (YCC=YaleClimateConnections), full of observational insights, yet not conducive to breaking the puzzle of ENSO. The bit of info in the post that one should mull over is that the Pacific Ocean’s thermocline averages only 50 meters deep in the eastern equatorial region, which means the surface temperature is very sensitive to thermocline disturbances.
The reason that I won’t end up contributing to YCC is because I see no goal stated by the blog owners for themselves and the commenters. They aren’t defining an objective like: “let’s see if we can figure out ENSO by working together”. That was in fact the goal of the Azimuth Project site and accompanying discussion forum. Alas, today the entire Azimuth site was deleted by the owner. Really sad to see it go because it was the only site doing a deep dive with discussion threads that plodded along for years. If you ask ChatGPT where to do climate discussions that was the place — read my obit https://geoenergymath.com/2023/05/03/azimuth-project/
BTW, the way to figure out ENSO is not to do predictions of future events, but to discover the patterns in past data. The remaining artifact of the Azimuth Project forum is an organizational GitHub site, and I started a new discussion area there. Anyone with a GitHub account can contribute and has equal ability to add previewable charts, code, math markup, etc.
@nigelj says:
@nigelj says:
– ” seemed interesting ”
– ” isn’t behaving as computer models predicted ”
– ” Top global climate models have predicted for more than 20 years … shift toward an “El Niño-like” state ”
– ” Instead, just the opposite is going on ”
– ” That’s puzzling scientists…..”
ms: — Why are you always interested in particularly blind low-level flights by climate pilots. (in this case his name is Bob Henson) ?
Does that possibly have something to do with your own cockpit?
It’s always nice to find open ears and eyes – but it just doesn’t work without a working processor between the left and right ear.
Anyone who then opens their mouths to document their computer-modeled blind flight quickly ends up on my black list.
The least and most important thing you should know about ENSO I have already explained to you (and others) here in the past.
This includes that El Nino phases reduce the Earth Energy Imbalance (EEI), which is very beneficial for humans and nature in the long term. In addition, among other things, ENSO correlates strongly with humidity and cloud cover and NOT with CO2 or GHE.
But that goes in with you on the left – and comes out on the right without any of it sticking.
nigelj says
Macias Shurly.
When I asked people for their thoughts on the article, I was hoping for something constructive on the actual article, or proof its claims were wrong.
What I got from you was you putting words in my mouth, a long series of insults, and pushing of unrelated personal agendas about how ENSO allegedly influences XYZ, strawman statements, and yet more of your dubious sounding comments on things.
So try again, and maybe stay on topic. If such a thing is possible from you.
sidd says
Schuckmann and many of the usual suspects: where does the energy go
doi: https://doi.org/10.5194/essd-15-1675-2023
To me Fig 8 sez that OHC climbed out of the noise in the 80’s, and accelerated after 2000. The 700-2000 m section seems to be accelerating too.
Now i seem to recall that Pielke, Sr. wanted to estimate heat flux into deeper ocean layers, back in the day, possibly to get a direct measure of heat diffusivity. Did he or others do something along those lines ?
sidd
JCH says
sidd – P Sr. wanted to prove the GISS model was wrong and toss it out. Not long after Josh Willis had mistakenly detected ocean cooling. As soon as Willis corrected, R Sr. dropped OHC like a rock with mucho heat content. I think everybody agreed it is the better metric (end of Victor et al,) but Global Mean Surface Temperature is the metric they had early on so best to stick with it.
chris says
Perhaps it is related to the deep ocean current slowing down?
The deep ocean current influences the climate around the world, and has the potential to radically shift rainfall. https://climatestate.com/2023/04/16/antarctic-ice-melt-slows-deep-ocean-current-with-potential-impact-on-worlds-climate-for-centuries/
Carbomontanus says
Yes, this is things that are less known about.
macias shurly says
@chris says: – ” Scientists also think another major ocean circulation in shallower waters that spans the entire Atlantic Ocean – known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation – is also slowing down. ”
ms: — There is no real evidence for a diminishing trend of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S246801331500008X
– If the AMOC reduces, then less heat is conveyed to Greenland, and then less ice is melted there. This is a stabilizing rather than a non-stabilizing factor because a reduction of the AMOC would translate in a reduction of the ice melting of Greenland that is claimed by Rahmstorf et al. to slow down the AMOC.
We last discussed this topic here with Prof. Rahmstorf in Dec.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2022/12/the-water-south-of-greenland-has-been-cooling-so-what-causes-that/
https://michaelmann.net/sites/default/files/articles/RahmstorfEtAl_NatureCC15.pdf
chris says
Setup a wiki dedicated to the climate, details on editing will be posted in the days and weeks ahead. For questions use the main page talk. Everybody is welcome to contribute. If you are new to wiki page contribution/edits start by looking at existing content. Also a good place to start, Wikipedia – basically the same standards apply at the CSWiki..
https://wiki.climatestate.com/index.php?title=Main_Page
https://wiki.climatestate.com/index.php?title=Special:RecentChanges
nigelj says
Zebra
“People here are supposed to be the teachers, and as I’ve said before, that means setting the standards for how discussions are carried out… teaching people how science actually works.That means requiring someone like Victor to stipulate what they agree with before discussing what they are questioning. It’s like a pre-requisite; you don’t allow someone in your advanced physics class who doesn’t accept conservation of energy.”
Zebra has noble ideals, and his approach to teaching forces people to think. However zebra cant seem to grasp this website is not his classroom where he can control things. There is no way in a forum like this you can force someone like Victor to “agree” to accepting the laws of thermodynamics, and even if he did he would quickly ignore them. And then what do you do? Zebra doesn’t have the power to put him in the naughty corner. And zebras teaching approach requires dozens of interchanges between people which just isn’t practical here.
The only workable option we have here is to shoot down the denialists claims, with traditional rebuttals, ( preferably in a polite and clear fashion). I actually find the related discussions informative.
I agree with jgnfld that its unwise to completely ignore the denialists. In fact the climate science community seems to have generally ignored the denialists, given them the silent treatment, with the exception of a few websites like realclimate.org, and I think that has just let their nonsense gain traction.
I thought Ray Ladbury also summed things up well.
Barry E Finch says
@Various ENSO comments May 3rd-4th I’m sticking with my cut’n’paste of my 2014 comment I’ve been posting on Googles since 2014 & on RealClimate until somebody either shows me the wind stress plot for 1900-2022 to show that it dropped to prior-1995 after the 2015/16 El Nino or they point to the science refuting “Recent intensification of wind-driven circulation in the Pacific and the ongoing warming hiatus Nature Climate Change 4, 222–227 (2014) doi:10.1038/nclimate2106 Received 11 September 2013 Accepted 18 December 2013 Published online 09 February 2014 Corrected online 14 February 2014 Matthew H. England, Shayne McGregor, Paul Spence, Gerald A. Meehl, Axel Timmermann, Wenju Cai, Alex Sen Gupta, Michael J. McPhaden, Ariaan Purich & Agus Santoso Obviously, scientists have refuted that paper or scientists would not now after 9 years suddenly be “puzzled” all the time (notwithstanding that “stunned”, “puzzled” & “alarmed” is the normal brain condition of climate scientists according to most commercial and Mom’n’Pop Social Media I’ve seen & heard for 10 years).
Killian says
