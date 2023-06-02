This month’s open thread on climate topics.
Reader Interactions
Comment Policy:Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
94 Responses to "Unforced Variations: Jun 2023"
chris says
EarthClimate.tv is a climate video platform, with the goal to offer all the climate videos in a single place. Sign-up is free, there are also tiers for disabling advertisements, to support the project. All users can submit videos and or posts, comment or create playlists. This is probably the first video platform dedicated to climate videos.
Visit https://earthclimate.tv
A simple and convenient way to grow audience. For existing YT channels EarthClimate offers the chance to reach more people, simply by creating an account and adding their existing YT content.
Chuck Hughes says
Thank you!
MA Rodger says
UAH has reported for May with a global TLT anomaly of +0.37ºC, a big jump up on April’s +0.18ºC and the chilly January of -0.04ºC. May 2023’s is the highest anomaly since 2020. It is the 4th warmest May in the UAH TLT record, behind 1998 (+0.52ºC), 2020 and 2016 (both +0.42ºC) and above 2017, 2010, 2019, 2020 & 2015 (+0.15ºC).
The start-of-year in UAH has leap up from a lowly 12th for Jan-Apr to sit 7th Jan-May.
…….. Jan-May Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.56ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … … 1st
1998 .. +0.46ºC … … … +0.35ºC … … … 3rd
2020 .. +0.41ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … … 2nd
2010 .. +0.31ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … … 6th
2017 .. +0.25ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 5th
2019 .. +0.24ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 4th
2023 .. +0.16ºC
2022 .. +0.12ºC … … … +0.17ºC … … … 7th
2002 .. +0.12ºC … … … +0.08ºC … … … 11th
2018 .. +0.10ºC … … … +0.09ºC … … … 10th
2007 .. +0.10ºC … … … +0.02ºC … … … 15th
The SAT CFRS reanalysis shows no big leap suggesting the warmed-up May is perhaps a TLT thing.
Tomáš Kalisz says
Replying to Piotr
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/05/unforced-variations-may-2023/comment-page-2/#comment-811956
zebra
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/05/unforced-variations-may-2023/comment-page-2/#comment-811950
carbomontanus
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/05/unforced-variations-may-2023/comment-page-2/#comment-811960
and a correction to myself
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/05/unforced-variations-may-2023/comment-page-2/#comment-811974
Dear Sirs,
A. First of all, a correction of an unpleasant mistake:
The sentence “controlled by the greenhouse effect of the upper atmosphere layers beneath the troposphere.” shall read “controlled by the greenhouse effect of the upper atmosphere layers ABOVE the troposphere.”
I apologize for my confusing error.
B. Regarding the dispute whether or not it may be possible to increase water cycle intensity without increasing absolute humidity (which would have enhanced the infrared radiation absorption and thus worsened the greenhouse effect that we originally intended to mitigate)
Piotr says: ..each time you evaporate water – you increase the water vapour concentration in atm and therefore its greenhouse warming effect, almost certainly LARGER than your latent heat –
I am not sure it is true in case that we manage to intensify the water cycle dynamically, so that we just intensify the water vapor FLOW from the surface upwards. Then I can imagine that both the overall evaportion rate as well as the overll condensation rate increase commensurately, and the average temperature may stay constant even thoufgh the energy input (irrespective whether from increased infrared absorption, decreased cloud cover, decreased aerosol content, or increased surface albedo) rises.
zebra asks ..“why, consistent with the laws of physics, the water vapor from your project will condense and fall as rain at some rate or “intensity” that is different from what is happening now”..
I imagine latent heat flux in Earth atmosphere working the same way as latent heat flux in so called peat pipes designed for intensive cooling of mechanical or electrical elements evolving high heat output in a small volume, like computer processors. As long as you are able to cool the othe end of teh pipe efficiently enough, you can increase the heat input on the “hot” end significamntly without substantially changing the temperature.
I do not know yet whether or not there is a substantial difference preventing water in the Earth atmosphere from working the same way – I am just trying to find out.
A fundamental problem could be, of course, lack of the necessary cooling on the “cool” side. Should Ray Ladbury
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/05/unforced-variations-may-2023/comment-page-2/#comment-811924
be right with his objection that Earth atmosphere ABOVE Earth tropopause is still completely opaque for infrared radiation, the “heat pipe” mechanism could certainly not work. Let us therefore wait for Ray’s reply to my doubts regarding plausibility of his assertion.
C. Regarding practical issues in the “active evaporation management”
Piotr says ..”find inexpensive source of freshwater large enough INCREASE annual evaporation by 1250 mm from 10 mln km2″
I think (and wrote it in my post) that the sole way how the deserts like Sahara could be supplied with 13 000 km3 water that would have been necessary for securing the intended exemplary global EEI mitigation about
2 W.m-2 would have been pumping the sea water thereto. I am aware that it sounds as an academic exercise, but I repeat that if Nature can publish seriously meant articler about DAC, this alternative should be perhaps considered equally seriously.
D. Water cycle management and decarbonization
The above described exercise with looking on possible effects of artificial intensification of the water cycle by securing the supply of water available for evaporation was not meant as a proposal that we have to forget decarbonization. Nevertheless, should the people who planted into my head the concern that the water cycle deteriorated by human activities during holocene (partly already well before the start of the industrial era) may be in fact a comparably important component of the Earth climate as the greenhouse effect be right, it could happen that decarbonization without fixing the water cycle may fail.
That is why I am asking questions about global precipitation, its partition between land and sea, and possible role of terrestrial plant cover in this partition.
I do not think that asking questions about the role of water cycle in Earth climate is an activity supporting dictator regimes and/or undermining decarbonization efforts. Oppositely, I hope that the final outcome of such debates will show that this role deserves equally serious research as the greenhouse effect.
Should the water cycle indeed play that important role as some people think, present technology offers the humanity an additional option how to intervene actively withthe AGW. As this option may be COMPLEMENTARY to decarbonization and perhaps could even act synergistically therewith, I think it may deserve a really serious attention and a really thorough scrutiny, rather than an arbitrary rejection as a complete nonsense.
Greetings
Tom
P.S:
Track of the previous discussion (which is now splitted into several threads here on the RealClimate website and thus relatively difficult to follow) as well as a schematical explanation of technical ideas behind my original posts are accessible through the link
https://orgpad.com/s/6jf-rtG8wUP
that allows you to add your own comments directly in this public orgpage as well.
Carbomontanus says
@ T. Kalisz
I have maybe a primary point there to your discussion of the water cycle.
Look at the difference between dry lapserate and moist lapserate, that is . roughly 10 deg / km and 6 deg/ km.
If we assume the tropopause temperature to be constant, wherefore it is also termed the iso- term layer,…. then a moist lapserate will obviously cool the ground. But it cannot be that way namely grey
and rainy weather until it has evaporated enough.
In the tempered zone that I am able to judge, grey weather in summer means cooler temperatures, and grey in the winter means warmer temperatures.
We must not forget day and night either; do not hide the decline, namely all the sunsets and the winters.
. Cloudy weather warms the nights and cools the days where there is sunshine enough.
Alltogether, I believe that this is Richard Lindzens Iris- argument in one of its versions, against the CO2-AGW- theory. By which he was not very successful.
If we see it in the light of Le Chateliers principle, that termostating- negative feedback and cooling effect of water will not be able to bring the ground and sea temperatures back to the land and sea temperatures that caused the higher evaporation.
It will only damp the effect and probably up to a certain catastrophic dis- co0ntinous level where something else will begin to happen. And this is the fameous tipping- points of such stable, le Chatelier eqvilibria with negative feedbacks. There will be limits to the material causes of such smooth continuous linear negative feedbacks where the very complex eqvilibrium will cease to be stable.
This rules for very many, quite common physical and technical and biological systems.
James Hansen has used this as an alarming argument. Venus, he told, has gone through such a major tippingpoint and climate cathastrophy and lost all its damping and thermostaing water.
Thus do not be landcrabs anymore. Most evapotranspiration takes place at sea of course. Dusty deserts are just an exeptional, inland, continental, geographically provincial phaenomenon.
Because, this is not the planet earth, it is the planet sea of course, , first discovered by Thor Heyerdahl and then by NASA , and labeled “the blue marble” in recent time.
Can`t you all see that?
There you have the evapotranspiration and what causes it.
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear carbomontanus,
It is well possible that you are right when you say:
“If we see it in the light of Le Chateliers principle, that termostating- negative feedback and cooling effect of water will not be able to bring the ground and sea temperatures back to the land and sea temperatures that caused the higher evaporation. ”
It is also well possible that JCM may be correct when he suggests that the surface cooling effect of higher evaporation may be – possibly under specific circumstances only – augmented by higher cloud formation and cooling effect of increased albedo corresponding to stronger cloud cover.
I do not know. I would appreciate if climate modellers told us that they studied these relationships and clarified them. It is my feeling that so far, they rather keep parametrizing their models so that they more less fit with the current water cycle intensity that might be (there are hardly any data about water cycle intensity in the past) extensively weakened during millenia of land deforestation, drainage and soil errosion caused by human activities. Setting water supply from the land as a parameter that could be actively controlled by human activity is still not considered as worth of the effort, I am afraid.
I repeat:
I would like to learn whether somebody can say with certainty what is the global precipitation partition between the land and sea, how it developed during holocene and particularly during the indstrial era, what is its current trend (drying or wetting the land?), and in which extent we could influence it by the active evaporation management by providing sufficient water supply for an additional evaporation, especially in hot dry areas. I think it may be important.
Greetings
Tom
Barton Paul Levenson says
TK,
78% of precipitation occurs over the oceans, compared to 22% over land. Since oceans cover 70.8% of the planet and land 29.2%, ocean precipitation is 46% more intense than over land.
https://science.nasa.gov/earth-science/oceanography/ocean-earth-system/ocean-water-cycle#:~:text=The%20ocean%20holds%2097%25%20of,of%2086%25%20of%20global%20evaporation.
chris says
The Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
For every extra degree Celsius of warming, air can hold 7% more water.
This relationship only works fully over the oceans, where there’s an unlimited supply of water. Over land, if there isn’t 7% extra moisture available in the soil, the air above won’t take up and hold that amount of water.
For many of the really heavy rain phenomena, there needs to be an air mass coming from over the ocean – long and narrow columns of water vapor called atmospheric rivers.
Rainfall from thunderstorms and tropical cyclones can often exceed the Clausius–Clapeyron relationship
When a storm becomes stronger, it means that its circulation is also becoming stronger, which means it can evaporate more water vapor into the center of the storm and release more latent heat, which means it can produce more rainfall.
A paper published in 2022 – study on how rainfall from the strongest North Atlantic hurricanes in 2020 was made more intense by global warming – found that extreme rates of rainfall, measured in 3-hour increments, increased by 11%.
The convective effect. Storms, with more rainfall than anticipated, are known as super-Clausius–Clapeyron events.
The apparent simplicity of the Clausius–Clapeyron equation could lead to some misleading predictions that underestimate the likely increases in rainfall as the temperature increases further. https://climatestate.com/2023/06/04/how-a-changing-climate-can-enhance-rainstorms-according-to-a-190-year-old-equation/
The global rise in temperature is more like 1.2 degrees, so there’s probably something like 8% more moisture in atmospheric rivers now than there would have been without climate change
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear Barton Paul,
Thanks a lot for this reference value!
Do you perhaps know also a source that brings a historical reconstruction how the global precipitation and its partition between land and ocean developed during the industrial era, or at least during the last few decades?
Greetings
Tom
macias shurly says
@ chris says: –
” The apparent simplicity of the Clausius–Clapeyron equation could lead to some misleading predictions…”
ms: — The CC equation is only valid in closed energy systems. However, the atmosphere is an open system into which a great deal of energy and matter flows in and out. Therefore, on an earth that is 1°C warmer, one cannot conclude that there is exactly 7% more water vapor in the atmosphere. It could also be that too little water vapor in the atmosphere caused the temperature increase of 1°C (clear sky effect). One can generally only infer faster evaporation as long as there is water at the surface – without water, the soil and air temperature rise sharply and the RH falls dramatically.
For many decades we have been observing a global decline in relative humidity of currently ~ 0.22% per decade – including over the oceans:
https://climateprotectionhardware.files.wordpress.com/2022/09/a2.png
A difference of 1% RH corresponds to ~ 6000km³ of missing evaporation(cooling the surface) and condensation(heating the troposphere).
Long-term relative decline in evapotranspiration with increasing runoff on fractional land surfaces:
https://hess.copernicus.org/articles/25/3805/2021/#&gid=1&pid=1
Barton Paul Levenson says
ms: It could also be that too little water vapor in the atmosphere caused the temperature increase of 1°C
BPL: Will you PLEASE crack a book on atmosphere physics? You’re making a fool of yourself in public.
macias shurly says
@bpl says: – ” fool of yourself in public. ”
ms: — As always, I think that you are a particularly clever sheep who dreams and imagines that you are standing in a green meadow – just because you are wearing a yellow blindfold with 3 black dots.
In reality, however, you are standing in the spreading desert, where, as always, there is far too little water vapor in the atmosphere and far too few clouds passing by and heating up the sheep powerfully.
I’m a public fool because I want to lead stubborn sheep out of the desert to a green pasture, without a sheepdog. But I don’t mind if I have to bite your stubborn calves myself every now and then.
Carbomontanus says
@ tomas Kalisz
Your next argument is more difficult.
” I would appreciate if climate modellers told us that they studied theese relationships and clarified them,…”
Much is said among the denialists and surrealists of how the “climate modellers ” work and about their interests and leading motives,…. and that it ought to be different for scientific and moral reasons in order better so serve the interests of the “sceptics” the climate deniers and the surrealists, ( = the flat earthers desert walkers blind believers, and party- members..)
Personally, I cannot follow that kind of arguments for many reasons.
I have been doing a lot of scientific research myself, and I do not recognize in myself those insinuations about the climate researchers motivs. They hardly go after money and salaries, it is not in their main focus of interest. Their main focus is to proove their own ingeniousity, according to the fameous Thomas Kuhn also.
Another rather strong and conscious motive of mine is also to be able to see and hear and to check up for myself what is really on, what is it and how is it really? so that I can orientate and say yes and no for myself without having to rely on the websites and the experts, that can cheat me and stupidify me.
That motive is not quite uncommon either.
And next, they have some learnings methods and traditions in common, and judge quite a lot what is do- able in order to get thinjgs done at all,…. and what is “fruitful” and meaninngful and efficient. Speculating in the fogs and the foggy dews is very traditional and very human,… but experience shows that it is often less fruitful.
Nephelai in greek, is a commedy by Aristophanes.
Today we were at sea and I saw some very fine sccirrus very high up and we speculated a bit on how that can possibly form, how can we read and explain those typical scirrus forms?
. Then, if you deliver an essay on that, other researchers should be able to repeat it so that they also can proove their ingenousity. But not to the Party with P, that is rather to be badgered from the side of research, to better proove by our ingeniousity..
The lapserate and the isoterm layer is a fruitful conscept by whilch you can speculate more efficiently to proove your ingeniousity.
Or your stupidity like Hans Jelbring & al has done it and got fameous for it, ,and had many worshipful followers. in swedish “Atmosfäriska effekten!”
Especially if you hide the decline systematically all the time, such as hide all the sunsets and the autumns, then your thoughts will be stupidifying also to 0thers.
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear carbomontanus,
In your reply to JCM
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812046
as well as in your reply to me, you object us for “hiding the decline” and “hiding the sunsets and autumns”:
“Why allways hide the decline and how often must I repeat that? Why hide the sunsets and the autumjns?”
It appears that doing so, you refer to an older post (or to a multiplicity of older postst) made by you. I am, however, not present on the Real Climate website for long.
Could you specify for me in more detail what I do not address properly, so that I could rethink and reply?
Thank you in advance and greetings
T
Carbomontanus says
@ Thomas Kalisz
It is a joke from my side, which alludes to the very fameous denialist slogan “Hide the decine” that followed the E-mail hacking scandal at CRU East Anglian University as an insinuation against Michael Mann.
I thought everyone could remember that. .
Especially, I find the discussion of water and of clouds here ignoring or unaware of both cooling and heating functions of water and clouds depending on day or night, summer or winter, High or low, Poles or Eqvator.
Where o0bvious and fameous “declines” are all the sunsets and all the autumns. Functions of water and clouds may simply be opposite depending on day or night, summer or winter High or low, and Poles or Eqvator.
Arguing for only half of it is ignoring or hiding the whole truth of it.
It seems to follow because more universal and fundamental scientifric model conscepts are not absolved and practically trained.
I have the impression from my point 0f wiew that climate science on its official and best is rather backing up the understandeing that I could make of it on the basis of complex physical chemistery, musical instrument engineering, (on complex pnevmatic oscillators for artistic purposes = Organology) elementary and basic meteorology, and physical geography.
And that denialism & surrealism is rather badgering and fighting such civilized diciplines.
They are fighting what we have to fall back on, of civilized learnings and methods in order to tackle the future and our earthly environment. And that is a quite ugly situation, a worst and most accute pollution problem.
They are lacking knowledge and respect of Nature and of our most vital traditions of learning.
Barton Paul Levenson says
TK,
I don’t know of such a reference offhand, but you could try here:
https://scholar.google.com/
Carbomontanus says
@ all and everyone
I must add here that I may have been told Le Chateliersprinciple wrong.
I checked up Wikipedia, , and hardly learnt it especially as “Le chateliers law” on phase equilibria before, That seems to be the original version.
But it is given quite in general in my pensa many times as::
“If, in a system of complex , stable eqvilibrium determined by many parameters, one of the parameters is mooved to bring it out of eqvilibrium, the other determining variable will react and moove in a direction such as to re- store the stable eqvilibrium!”
This fameous principle seems quite universal and appliciable to any stable and dynamic systems, at stable equilibrium, wherefore it is so practical and useful, and wherefrore I have found it mentioned and used in the litterature arguments and in the laboratory on so many different places.
For instance on complex wave mechanical -morphological systems in musical wind instruments (organology) where stability soundcolour and intonnation- pitch must be kept and tuned together for fine artistic musical purposes. One finds le Chateliers principle all the way in the complex and consonant, integrated orchestra
I could write on behalf of science that : “Roses of timeless wisdom does not ask the faculty of fine arts where to grow!” which was appreciated.
Then further in complex machinery with viscous, mechanical, and thermodynamic systems and eqvilibria, and in the chemical glasses. .
In meteorology and climatology of course, you will find yourself better equipped having Le Chateliers principle in mind, that will protect your thoughts and your soul, and helps you from thinking and performing mono- causal surrealistic like a blind flat earther and believer and desert walker all the time, who is chasing Fata Morgana in the horizons. . Maybe even against drunken sailors who are advocating bushfires in our days for better pissing and to save the earth..
One could surely derive Newtons and Kepplers laws from it also.
Le Chateliers principle seems to have been known worldwide by wise men and women, at any time everywhere.
..Thus it is timeless wisdom that you should secure for your engineering and philosophical toolbox. It disqualifies the alternative and false beliefs and speculations.. .
Also in politics, provided that complex stable and dynamic eqvilibria should be acheived or can be found even there.
zebra says
Tomas, you didn’t answer the question.
I asked you to explain what would be different from what is happening now.
Water is evaporating now.
Water vapor is increasing.
How then would increasing evaporation cause water vapor to decrease??? That should sound ridiculous even to you.
And please, give a real answer, not “gosh, I don’t know, but maybe it’s possible”.
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear zebra,
Many thanks for this question.
The main difference against current situation would have consisted in conversion of current arid areas (with a negligible latent heat flux) into areas significantly contributing to surface cooling.
Another important difference, against the past, is that the mankind currently HAS technical means to arrange the necessary water supply for this artificially enhanced evaporative surface cooling, at affordable costs – at least in comparison with other means proposed against the AGW, like DAC.
Greetings
Tom
zebra says
Tomas,
You are still not answering my question:
How does increasing evaporation reduce water vapor in the atmosphere?
You just keep repeating things unrelated to the question. As I pointed out earlier, endlessly avoiding the question is the sign of someone not interested in actual understanding, but just spreading propaganda.
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear zebra,
I am sorry that you are not satisfied with my effort to answer your question “what would be different from what is happening now” written in bold letters, I really tried to do my best.
I must, however, admit that I have not addressed your further question.
OK, How does increasing evaporation reduce water vapor in the atmosphere?
To be frank, I have not focused on this question so much yet, for the following reasons:
First of all, I assumed that if we will once have the surface temperature controlled by latent heat flux instead of the radiation flux, we will not need to care about radiation so much.
Second, as I recently wrote in my answer to questions asked by Piotr
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812035 ,
I am still not sure that increased water cycle intensity must be accompanied by increased average absolute humidity and thus by enhanced greenhouse effect caused by water vapour.
Third, even if my idea (that latent heat flow intensity can be perhaps increased just by increasing the intensity of the vapour flow from the surface, without increasing the mean humidity) proves as unrealistic, I do not think that the strengthening of the greenhouse effect in lower layers of the atmosphere under cloud base, as supposed by you, must necessarily disqualify the artificially enhanced evaporation as a potentially useful tool for Earth surface temperature regulation.
One of the reasons can be the circumstance that if a significant part of the energy flux from the surface will be in form of the latent heat flux, the enhanced water vapour concentration below cloud base could in fact act as a shield protecting the surface AGAINST the back radiation evolved in the upper atmosphere layers by condensation of the supplied water vapour.
I am afraid that you will be dissatisfied by finding out that I do not have a perfect theory supported by a waterproof modelling experiment, but you can admit that if we once start considering the artificially enhanced water cycle as a technically viable option, there might arise new, not yet studied scenarios deserving a serious analysis.
Greetings
Tom
nigelj says
Zebra,
Kalisz has not claimed that increasing evaporation reduces water vapour in the atmosphere.
Kalisz is essentially claiming that the cooling effects of increased evaporation might be larger than the warming effects of the evaporation. I doubt that they are, but the only way to settle the issue is some calculations – and nobody has provided a link tor done the calculations.
zebra says
Tomas,
You want to speculate and engage in, as I said earlier, Argument From Ignorance and Argument From Incredulity. This is not science.
What is science is what we can observe. The experiment you suggest… irrigating a desert… has already been performed. It is called California (and other US Western States.)
Water has been transported from reservoirs and aquifers, and applied to crops in very inefficient ways like spraying and flooding, which promotes evaporation. The crops, like nut trees, engage in transpiration.
In addition, all over the world, irrigation reliant on previously sequestered sources has increased dramatically in the last couple of centuries.
So when I ask “what would be different?”, your answer is a non-answer. You are just suggesting an incremental “more of the same”.
And as this…
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2022JD036728?campaign=woletoc
…clearly shows, consistent with the predictions of existing Climate Theory, water vapor is indeed increasing, and we observe that the Greenhouse Effect continues to increase the energy in the climate system.
This is settled science. And your speculations are inconsistent with basic physics and basic reasoning.
If water vapor is increasing with evaporation from existing irrigation, why would your new irrigation have a different effect?
And why would the water vapor from your new irrigation project have a different Greenhouse Effect from that already existing water vapor?
If you can’t answer those questions based on actual physics, not speculation, then you are wasting your time and the bandwidth here.
Barton Paul Levenson says
TK: the enhanced water vapour concentration below cloud base could in fact act as a shield protecting the surface AGAINST the back radiation evolved in the upper atmosphere layers by condensation of the supplied water vapour.
BPL: I don’t think that makes sense. The water vapor would simply absorb the back-radiation, heat up, and radiate its own radiation. More water vapor in the air makes the ground warmer, not cooler.
macias shurly says
zebra says: – ” How does increasing evaporation reduce water vapor in the atmosphere? ”
ms: — The more and faster water vapor evaporates into the atmosphere, the faster it is removed again by precipitation. The difference in temperature rise between oceans (+0.88 °C) and land areas (+1.59 °C) can be explained, among other things, by the fact that the evaporation rates over the sea are significantly higher and the sea surfaces can therefore cool much better.
Water has a dissipative character and transports large amounts of energy across the oceans and atmosphere, both vertically towards space and horizontally towards the poles. As a low cumulus cloud over tropical oceans but also in higher and summer latitudes, it achieves the highest cooling potential for the earth’s climate.
nigelj says: – ” Kalisz is essentially claiming that the cooling effects of increased evaporation might be larger than the warming effects of the evaporation. ”
ms: — Our GranMaster Dr. Gavin Schmidt says: The warming potential of water vapor is ~50%, for clouds ~25%, // for CO2 19% and for all other greenhouse gases ~6% of the total GHE (~160W/m²) * 75% = ~120W/m².
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2010JD014287
In contrast, the cooling effect at the surface of evapotranspiration is ~ -86W/m² and that of clouds ~ -47W/m². The water cycle thus has a net cooling effect of ~ -13W/m².
By this net balance, the earth is a water-cooled planet – whether you like it or not.
If you could then also note that in the years since 2000 @ TOA there has been an albedo loss of ~1.4W/m² mainly due to decreasing clouds, snow & ice albedo and aerosols and that OLR @ TOA at the same time has increased by~0.57W/m². The main driver of climate change since 2000 is higher SW absorbed by surface (~2/3) and GHE only 1/3.
https://ceres.larc.nasa.gov/documents/STM/2022-10/Loeb_State_of_CERES-Fall_2022.pdf
https://climateprotectionhardware.files.wordpress.com/2023/03/geb_2000-2020finish.png?w=1024
The GHE has tended to weaken since 2000 due to fewer clouds and their long wave effect. The loss of snow, ice and aerosols also has a similar effect: the underlying ocean and land surfaces dissipate their radiant heat much better without the insulating/reflective layers.
Barton Paul Levenson says
ms: The more and faster water vapor evaporates into the atmosphere, the faster it is removed again by precipitation.
BPL: Can you cite a source for that statement, or at least explain the principle behind it? BTW, if true, that removes all support for your climate-control plan.
Piotr says
P: each time you evaporate water – you increase the water vapour concentration in atm and therefore its greenhouse warming effect
TK: “I am not sure it is true in case that we manage to intensify the water cycle dynamically, so that we just intensify the water vapor FLOW from the surface upwards ”
Where did you think the increase in the water vapour concentration in atm. would take place ? from the Earth’s surface downwards???
Over Sahara, where typical rel. humidity is 25% – you can increase water vap. conc. 4-fold,
(and increase the greenhouse effect of water vapour dramatically), BEFORE you even reach RH 100%, a condition to start forming any clouds.
TK: “ the deserts like Sahara 9 mln km2, could be supplied with 13 000 km3 seawater”
Are you proposing to cancel the GLOBAL (i.e. over 510 mln km2) warming of ~ 1C, by evaporative cooling over merely 9 mln km2 of Sahara? If yes, wouldn’t that require cooling of the Sahara’s surface by …. 1C x (510/9) = 57C? Actually, much more given that the majority of the latent heat would be reradiated back toward Earth.
And how many additional GHG emissions are you planning for pumping … 13 000 km3 of seawater
over many 100s?/1000s of km ?
And as with any non-carbon sequestration geoengineering scheme – it would not slow, but accelerate the ocean acidification, since by taking warming off the table, the political urgency to reduce CO2 would have be gone. And your scheme would need to be maintained forever, with any interruption rapidly increasing global temp. to its high-CO2 equilibrium value, too rapid for species and ecosystems to adapt.
And as zebra said – the onus of proving that your scheme has any merit is on you. Rather difficult, if you keep rejecting/ignoring information that questions the validity of your scheme.
macias shurly says
Piotr says: –
” Where did you think the increase in the water vapour concentration in atm. would take place ? ”
ms: — Millions of farmers would be happy if they had sufficient water and irrigation technology available in spring and summer to prevent crop failures. Many politicians and amateur climatologists like you still don’t realize that deserts and regions with water shortages are spreading rapidly. In my home region of Europe this means – every year we are getting 27km closer to the Sahara and the number of cloudless hours of sunshine is increasing by a trend of 2.7 hours/y.
Thousands of mayors have already converted their cities into sponge cities to retain rain and also use this water for irrigation & evaporation during dry periods and prevent summer UHI.
These are all people you can ask about when and where evaporation & water vapor should be increased.
Or just water wherever the soil temperature rises above 30°C to prevent it from catapulting to a bone-dry 60°C.
Apparently you didn’t understand the difference in the energy balance on the land surface between e.g. 30°C & 60°C.
Just as little as you have understood that the large and small water cycles bind an amount of energy that does not increase in temperature, which corresponds to 25% of the total incoming solar energy. The more intensive the water cycles, the cooler the climate.
Carbomontanus says
No, professor Schürle, it aint necessarily so!
“The more intensive the water cycles, the cooler the climate..”
A wet towel in the sunshine is cooler that its dry environment. Spraying people with water when it is too hot, is quite popular. but further deadly if the wet bulb temperature comes above 35 celsius. So it has its limits. .
I spoke with Ali from Mali. “What about 4 deg hotter than now, in Mali?
“Oh no, heat is something that we are aquainted to. The problem is that people are so stingy.. If people are so stingy, the whole world will become a desert!”
I tend to believe that they withdraw to cooler places at midday, and rather work in the early mornings and late evenings. They make a long Siesta during day. Like also washproof moslems. It is Desert and oasis- culture. With Shadowy rock caves and trees. Night chill can be arranged and stored in thick, stony walls. They further adore astronomy. Desert animals do the same.
Only the Schürlers are having problems with theese elementary things.
The water- cycles will definitely become stronger at higher temperatures due to Aristoteles and Claussius Clapperon. but again, where does it rain? in Spain? In the plain?…
But in Hartfrord Herefrord and Hampshire hurricanes hardely happen.
Along with James Lovelock, and Al Gores inconvenient truth, that will not be so true anymore. .
Max holocenen in Sahara shows human petroglyphs of a rather savanna- like situation, and
rock & earth erosion marks shows rare,… but strong! rainshowers.
Central Asia with the Gobi and Taklamakhan deserts show evidence of higher percipitation with human settlements from the same period, that gave up living there, entered the horseback and migrated westwards to the greener Europe about 2000 years ago. As large hordes of organized maraunding nomades. The large system of chineese walls is a defence system in the east against the same as the global climate did cool down. And central Asia with a high population from Max Holocene, dried up. under a more cool climate.
See Aristoteles and Cløausius Clappeyron.
But, along with the promised global warming now, Deng Xiaoping is looking forward to returning to where they really came from.
The Sahara- population did probably migrate to the Nile walley hoping for a new and better life there. as the Mongol Khans invaded China.
So you seem to confuse cause and consequense, chicken and eg like so many dia- lectic materialists and inaugurated national socialists before you. , they are trained to become pioneering contrarians, Junge Pioniere, in all further situations and taverns,
They hardly learnt anything better.. .
Carbomontanus says
Quite in general, Genosse Schürle,…..
If global warming causes a more intense water cycle that cools the situation by counter- acting that global warming,…..
….then the intensified water cycle, that is caused by global warming, will not cool the mean global temperature down to under what it was before that global warming caused the intensified water cycle..
Schürlers hardly learnt about theese things that are elementary in the discussion of multidimensional and multicausal, stable eqvilibria and balances in the environmental and other systems.
But the argument is a major and fameous one in order to deny the role of CO2 in earth climate. .
Piotr says
Macias Shurly Millions of farmers would be happy if they had sufficient water and irrigation technology
Would you care to explain how spending $ trillions(?) to pump and spread over the land “13 000 km3” of SEAWATER a year (Mr. Kalisz’s proposal you are valiantly defending) – would make millions of farmers … happy? “Clueless ignorant jerks” on RC would like to know!
macias shurly says
@Plotr says: – ” Mr. Kalisz’s proposal you are valiantly defending ”
ms: — My own suggestions (see my website) have something in common with Mr. Kalisz in that we both assume that the surface of the earth and our sweaty feet are water-cooled. Through globally higher evaporation rates and intensified water cycles, we expect global cooling through improved energy transport (thermal conductivity) from the surface to the troposphere and to the poles & a higher cloud albedo. It’s just a matter of dimension of irrigation volume.
My own suggestions have nothing to do with spraying 13,000 km³ of salt water on electrical systems and PV modules.
My only suggestion is rain and water retention (reducing freshwater runoff) to increase evaporation rates from vegetation and photosynthesis.
10% of the volume per year suggested by Mr. Kalisz is quite enough to halt the trend for warming over land.
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear Piotr,
Many thanks for your questions.
Here are my answers:
1) Where did you think the increase in the water vapour concentration in atm. would take place ? from the Earth’s surface downwards???
I still do not see a reason why the intensified evaporation could not result in an intensified condensation, thus keeping the water vapour content in the atmosphere basically constant.
It appears that you assume that vapour condensation to form clouds requires vapour saturation to 100 % relative humidity already at the surface, but I doubt that this assumption is necessary.
I think that with 100 % saturation at the surface, we basically do not need any cooling of the rising wet air – a fog can form already at the surface. Less saturated air needs a stronger cooling, very dry air over Sahara perhaps does not manage at all to cooll enough to allow that the comprised water vapour condenses to clouds. Should this picture be in any aspect distorted, I will appreciate your correction.
2) Are you proposing to cancel the GLOBAL (i.e. over 510 mln km2) warming of ~ 1C, by evaporative cooling over merely 9 mln km2 of Sahara?
Yes, I am – of course, as a thinking experiment, with the aim to test if something like that could be indeed, at least theoretically, possible.
I simply assumed that a certain part of the overall energy input on the surface can be converted into latent heat, irrespective whether it is shortwave sunlight or the downwelling infrared radiation from the sky. And another assumption was that under unlimited water supply, this part (and the temperature co-defining the steady state that will establish) depend basically on the maximum achievable rate by which the forming water vapour is transported away from the surface.
3) If yes, wouldn’t that require cooling of the Sahara’s surface by …. 1C x (510/9) = 57C?
Very good point, I think. I proposed to check if an articifial evaporative cooling on 10 mil km2 of present hot deserts could “neutralize” 2 W/m2 of additional energy flow to the entire Earth surface – which seems to roughly correspond to the sum of various “forcings” driving the warming observed in the last two decades.
You are right that if we focus this energy flow on the area 10 mil square kilometers, it rises to 102 W/m2.
Let us assume that the average annual temperature in Aswan, Egypt (26.6 °C according to https://en.climate-data.org/africa/egypt/aswan-governorate/aswan-6344/) corresponds to average emission temperature 300 K. Then the average upwelling radiation flow corresponding to this temperature calculated according to Stefan-Boltzmann law is 459.3 W/m2. Subtracting 102 W/m2 that we artificially converted into latent heat flow, we get the annual average radiation flow 357.3 W/m2, which corresponds to the new annual average radiation temperature 281.7 K (8.6 °C).
18 K cooling is less than your estimate but still looks very impressive, and we can and should of course ask where this cooling effort would have stopped if applied in practice. My guess is that this artificial “temperature inversion” could act as a “continental oasis effect” and might have caused significant changes in global air flows and, possibly, even in sea streams.
4) And how many additional GHG emissions are you planning for pumping … 13 000 km3 of seawater
over many 100s?/1000s of km ?
Actually, an article issued in a renowned journal
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-20437-0
seriously proposed, as a high emergency, starting direct air capture of CO2, using energy produced by additional fossil fuel burning.
I would rather desist from such emergency measures. My original idea was testing the plausibility of currently available climate models by a practical experiment in urban heat islands mimicking the deserts.
There are predictions
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2020GL090789
that massive solar energy exploitation in deserts should bring more precipitation thereto, by strengthening the sea breeze due to more intense sensible heat produced from the dark solar cells decreasing the average albedo of the desert.
I therefore proposed that some urban centers deploy massively “classical” solar panels, whereas other cities will install solar panels designed for dissipation of their waste heat in form of latent heat due to evaporative cooling. Comparison of the observed outcomes with model predictions could perhaps bring a useful insight into reliability of the models, and provide a hint towards the outcome of corresponding geoengineering experiments on a larger scale.
Turning back to your question, should the proposed urban experiment give a clear hint that artificial evaporative cooling may be indeed beneficial, pumping salt water necessary for the evaportive cooling of large arid areas should be powered by solar energy produced by the evaporatively cooled solar cells, and / or by wind energy produced by resulting air streams.
5) To your concern about potential harm caused by my questions.
Each human activity includes certain risks, any unexplored activity an unknown risk.
I think that if the water cycle may be indeed a such powerful climate regulating factor as the above brought example suggests, we should not take the risk potentially included in neglecting it.
Greetings
Tom
P.S.
More in the orgpage
https://orgpad.com/s/6jf-rtG8wUP
Piotr says
TK: I think that with 100 % saturation at the surface, we basically do not need any cooling of the rising wet air
Here is
the global map of Earth’s humidity kindly point to the locations with 100 % saturation at the surface.
Especially on 9 mln km^2 of Sahara – the location of your modest proposal.
Ah right – you did – you are argue that we … cool down the … 9 mln km^2 of Sahara by so many degrees that it produces 100% saturation at the surface! Great – first you suggest pumping 1300 km3 of seawater over many 100s or over 1000s km (to spread it over 9mln km2 of Sahara, now you also want to cool the said 9mln km2 of SAHARA by many degrees. One cannot accuse you of thinking small,
But wait a minute – wouldn’t your cooling of Sahara scheme cause condensation at its surface – thus having the OPPOSITE effect to that of … your plan – which was ALL above taking the latent heat away from the Earth’s surface and releasing it (via condensation) many km above the Earth surface???
Piotr: 4) And how many additional GHG emissions are you planning for pumping … 13 000 km3 of seawater over many 100s?/1000s of km ?
T. Kalisz: Actually, an article issued in a renowned journal
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-20437-0
seriously proposed, as a high emergency, starting direct air capture of CO2, using energy produced by additional fossil fuel burning.
That’s like an arms dealer trying to sell a farmer a self-propelled howitzer, because the farmer expressed a frustration at a pesky coyote killing his hens.
P.S. And still you have to multiply ALL your numbers … many-fold – to account for the fact that most of the heat in the troposphere is not radiated toward space, but back to Earth.
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear Piotr,
Sorry for the delay with my answer, it takes some time to transfer the contributions made by various participants in various threads to my tracking orgpage
https://orgpad.com/s/7zfynb_y5o7
so that I do not lose an overview.
You ask:
“But wait a minute – wouldn’t your cooling of Sahara scheme cause condensation at its surface – thus having the OPPOSITE effect to that of … your plan – which was ALL above taking the latent heat away from the Earth’s surface and releasing it (via condensation) many km above the Earth surface???”
Although it may appear that decreasing the average annual temperature in Aswan as low as to ca 8 °C must necessary cause that the evaporated water condenses just on the surface (or, in other words, it does not evaporate anymore, because the air becomes saturated), please try to look on the provided example from another perspective.
Imagine a standard sunny summer day in Aswan, when the surface temperature rapidly grows after the sunrise and, depending on the properties of the surface, reaches the values as high as 50-60 °C; maybe even higher. Nevertheless, with a sufficiently intensive surface cooling by water vapour transpiration, you can keep the surface temperature during the entire daytime significantly lower, depending on how intensively the created water vapour rises. Air saturation with water vapour may not occur at all.
You can stop pumping water after the sunset, because the energy input drops, and the intensity of evaporation will decrease automatically as well.
I suppose that this way, you can keep basically constant surface temperature, with a small difference between the day and night – because at night, the combination of the greenhouse effect of the water vapour with back-radiation from the continuing condensation of the vapour transported in the height previously may keep the surface warm all the night.
I cannot say how intensive cooling may be practically achievable this way. The value I computed is of course a theoretical limit. Nevertheless, even if the real cooling was only a third of the calculated 18 K as you assume, decreasing the anual average temperature from 26 to 20 °C over 10 milion km2 land would have been still very significant and likely still had very significant influence on the global climate.
That is why I think JCM and macias shurly are right when they point to the importance of the water cycle in the global climate and to the continuing demand for studying its role as thoroughly as the role of the greenhouse effect caused by carbon dioxide and other non-condensing greenhouse gases.
Contrary to JCM and MS, Carbomontanus acknowledges the importance of the water cycle but supposes that its intensity depends on oceans only and basically cannot be changed by human activity,
I am afraid that he can be wrong in this regard, because ocean-land exchange may strongly depend on the water regime on continents. Human activities and their influence on the “small” water cycle on the land thus may in fact play an important role in regulation of the entire “big” water cycle. I think we should know these relationships, to be able to predict the future climate and influences of various forcings thereon reliably.
Greetings
Tom
P.S.
The link for commenting in the above mentioned tracking orgpage is
https://orgpad.com/s/6jf-rtG8wUP
macias shurly says
Tomáš Kalisz says: – ” …rather than an arbitrary rejection as a complete nonsense.,…”
hello tom – the best and most valid argument against the clueless ignorance of your discussion opponents like Zebra, Piotr, Ray Ladbury & Crap-O-mountain is still the graph of the IPCC from 2021:
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/a/a0/Physical_Drivers_of_climate_change.svg/450px-Physical_Drivers_of_climate_change.svg.png
The IPCC supports our claim that irrigation, and hence evaporation, is a cooling forcing on the climate.
Now all the above jerks need to explain to you why the IPCC graph is still inconsistent – by answering the following simple questions:
– What should be the difference in the cooling effect between artificial irrigation and natural precipitation?
– If irrigation has a cooling effect – can we then conclude that drainage, soil sealing, etc. have a warming effect?
Why does the IPCC deny the climate-warming loss of evaporative landscapes – and are thus as implausible as others who deny warming caused by greenhouse gases?
—
There are still a few unanswered questions about my analysis of the global energy balance, which unfortunately I was only able to answer very late:
https://climateprotectionhardware.files.wordpress.com/2023/03/geb_2000-2020finish.png?w=1024
Whether you can trust the 2000-2020 CERES data it contains depends on how much trust you have in NASA, Norman Loeb and satellite-based measurements.
From my point of view, what is particularly convincing is the consistency of the balance sheet and the observed extent of deserts, water shortages and drought events in the observed, real past since 2000.
We had already discussed the topic of CERES-data here in Sept. 2022:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2022/09/a-ceres-of-fortunate-events/#ITEM-24133-1
The CERES data I used in my analysis is based on:
https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4433/12/10/1297
You can also find similar CERES values 2000-2022 on the NASA website in a presentation by Norman G. Loeb:
https://ceres.larc.nasa.gov/documents/STM/2022-10/Loeb_State_of_CERES-Fall_2022.pdf
The trigger and main cause for the 20-year warming by ~ 0.4-0.5°C is the loss of 0.86W/m² = 5650km³ = (~1%) in evaporation as a 20-year trend, which of course not only increases LW up surface by 0.69W/m², but is also responsible for a lower cloud albedo ~ (- 0.6W/m²).
As a temperature-increasing cause on the surface, it also has an amplifying effect on ice and snow albedo, permafrost and the CO2 cycle. (Photosynthesis absorbs ~3.7 – 7.4Kg CO2/m³ water.)
—
BTW – I think your idea of saltwater-cooled PV modules is a bit crazy – every electrician gets nightmares standing knee-deep in damp salt while servicing the modules.
In deserts, dry air usually flows in from above (Ferrel zone), which makes convective air currents and cloud formation more difficult.
Carbomontanus says
On Matthias Schürle:
“It takes one to know one smile smile…” Putin spoke.
The coolest / coldest landscapes on earth are the least watered and evapotranspirated ones, . Hum Hum…
The really manifesto climate deniers and surrealists hide the decline all the time, as one can see more and more on this website also.
. It is due to their characterisic, progressive state religion, that they trained together with Putin in old Dresden as they grew up.
JCM says
“The coolest / coldest landscapes on earth are the least watered and evapotranspirated ones”
This is a common gotcha proudly proclaimed because it is counter-intuitive. But it is misconceived.
Globally averaged, deserts are indeed hotter places.
Where annual net radiation is positive, say from say +45 to -45 latitude, or 70% of the Earth’s surface, dry landscapes are associated with less average chill, not more.
Something like that anyway. The cold desert regions are a smaller fraction.
Of additional consequence is to compare the “natural” sandy deserts to those unnaturally desertified regions of clays, silts, and loams which, without human perturbation, would not otherwise have been so dry. The natural sandy landscapes have relatively low heat capacity compared to unnaturally exposed silts and clays. It has all been discussed with you here before.
One may also tend to find desert at high altitude, which may influence perception of temperature relative to other places.
The ongoing desertification is often not literally looking like desert to novice stewards. It could be simply a slightly shorter duration of green growth. A few days here or there extra of wilting, instead of transpiration. A small percentage change in evaporative capacity. Desertification = erosion & drainage. You can feel it with a handful of soil. Not literally having made a new desert of Thar in recent decades. Practically invisible from one generation to the next. Lower evaporative fraction where the IR windows are not yet wide open – an extra powerful influence.
Of primary consequence for climate classification is the wider range of temperature and hydrological extremes associated with desertification, in addition to the proposed slight increase in averaged near-surface temperature, cloud impacts, and to the continental oceanic contrasts and circulation.
Overall, less water availability in time and space is associated with less chill. It is the mechanism acting in addition to unnatural trace gas emission.
The surface cooling is by transmitted radiative flux + latent atmospheric heat transport delivered aloft. it need not be controversial. The sensible flux is ineffective in creating a chill.
It is discussed in theory “Enhanced evapotranspiration over land reduces the near-surface temperatures”:
“https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/clim/12/10/1520-0442_1999_012_3156_agpvad_2.0.co_2.xml”
It also appears to be known to the EU, but the effect is minimized for unknown reason
“It is essential to recognize that desertification is essentially a man-made phenomenon which is
exacerbated by climate change…..The relationship between the two processes does not, however, move in only one direction…….It is also possible that desertification may in turn affect climate change, due to the effects of land degradation reducing surface moisture. Because less water is available for the sun’s energy to evaporate, more energy is left over for warming the ground and, consequently, the
lower atmosphere.”
https://cor.europa.eu/en/engage/studies/Documents/relationship-desertification-climate-change.pdf
They say “it is possible”. But it is widely known except by those with a bizarre refusal to understand it. My sense is that the refusalists must somehow be net damaging to popular comprehension and Earth system conservation initiatives. Such matters appear less and less in print publication, and yet there was never any rebuttal.
This awareness of the landscape and change has nothing to do with Putin or communism or anything like that. The mid-20th century boom of watershed awareness was fostered by democratic conservative leadership in western nations. Today it is displaced by refusalists and reductionist teaching. https://www.farmers.gov/sites/default/files/2021-04/Body-text_HHB1.jpg
Carbomontanus says
JCM
Try not to teach when you are not entitled and qualified.
It is ape manners, those who hurry on the cateter and start to teach when they get scared or feel touched and inferiour.
They hardly learn anything more in class due to their ape- blood and heritage, and betray that race, heritage, and blood, allways further in life..
Water is not a chilling material, not a heat sink by nature and essence.
Ever heard of central ande hot water and steam & vapour heating?…..
………and we do not live in your tribal provincial hotel-camp, and factory where that may be your special, secteric, provincial, tribal, political and mental moral commercial problem.
JCM says
It is the transport mechanism, the diminishment of which shows in the observation as an unnatural accumulation of the warmth closer to the surface, and chilling aloft relative to what it otherwise might have been.
Your overt and other-times thinly veiled enthocentric superiorist perspective is disturbing. Cognitive remediation and socialization is recommended.
Carbomontanus says
@ JCM
Socialistification and union membership is recommended,…
NO!,
I would not go for that.
You are loosing your pants and betraying your pure racial membership.
It is not of due civilized and facultary order.
Piotr says
Macias Shurle: “ Now all the above jerks need to explain to you why the IPCC graph is still inconsistent
The “ inconsistency ” is only in your brain, Mr. Shurle. The IPCC does NOT support “ best and most valid ” idea of your friend, because on their graph irrigation is a MINOR contributor to the change in radiative balance, merely – 0.15 W/m2 WHEN TOGETHER with the changes in albedo.
Even IF the -0.15 W/m2 were ENTIRELY due to irrigation (it’s not, because if it were, there would be no point adding “and albedo”) – you friend scheme would have required 20fold INCREASE in irrigation to match ~ +3W/m2 of GHGs.
Furthermore, what our 3 Water Geniuses, JCM, Shurly and Kalisz, refuse to accept is that the majority of the latent heat released in the atmosphere DOES NOT escape into space, but is reradiated BACK to the Earth’s surfacei> . So the amount of water evaporated to balance GHG emissions would have to increase proportionally (at least severalfold).
If this was not enough – increased evaporation would have increased average concentration of water in the atmosphere – both in the form of water vapour and in the form of cloud droplets, which would have increased greenhouse warming, thus necessitating FURTHER increases in evaporation to try to compensate for that.
So Mr Kalisz’s “modest proposal” would have required an increase of global irrigation by at least TWO ORDERS OF MAGNITUDE. Tells you something about the length the defenders/beneficiaries of the fossil fuel industrial complex are willing to go just to avoid dealing with the root problem of climate change – emissions of GHGs.
macias shurly says
@Piotr says: – ” irrigation is a MINOR contributor ”
ms: — Hello Piotr – whether you are viewing an IPCC graph or replying to my post – please always do it with due attention.
The graph shows the associated temperature change in °C – and NOT radiative forcing in W/m².
According to the IPCC, irrigation and albedo therefore cause a cooling of 0.15°C, since the additional irrigation naturally also produces additional cloud albedo.
A paper by Sacks et al (2009) quantifies global irrigation to a total of 2560km³, of which only ~38% (~1000km³) evaporates (the rest is runoff). He found a global increase in LE over land areas of 0.656W/m² that seems conclusive in this respect.
https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/docs/2009/2009_Sacks_sa02200i.pdf
Unfortunately, you forgot to answer the questions above that relate to the IPCC graph.
1. – What should be the difference in the cooling effect between artificial irrigation and natural precipitation?
2. – If irrigation has a cooling effect – can we then conclude that drainage, soil sealing, etc. have a warming effect?
3. – Why does the IPCC deny the climate-warming loss of evaporative landscapes – and are thus as implausible as others who deny warming caused by greenhouse gases?
I could ask other uncomfortable questions for you and the IPCC, e.g.:
4. – Irrigation has been practiced by humans for ~4000-8000 years. Why does the IPCC only recognize the cooling effect of irrigation and the resulting cloud albedo in 2021 – 35 years after its establishment.
Maybe at some point you will notice that the climate department responsible for the above IPCC graphic are just as clueless and ignorant jerks as you are – when it comes to water cycles or the role of water in the climate.
Piotr says
Piotr: ”irrigation is a MINOR contributor ”
Macias Shurly: “ The graph shows the associated temperature change in °C – and NOT radiative forcing in W/m²
So what? You are right on the technicality, but still lose the argument:
irrigation is “a MINOR contributor” REGARDLESS whether we express it in deg. C, or W/m2!
(after correcting the units the argument reads:
“with the influence of both irrigation and albedo -0.15C – you friend’s scheme would have required 20-fold INCREASE in irrigation to match ~ +3C of GHGs”). Happy now?
So your presumed “inconsistency” between the “jerks” and the IPCC:
“ Now all the above jerks need to explain to you why the IPCC graph is still inconsistent M.Shurly
– is still only in your brain, Mr Shurly: 0.15C is still “MINOR” compared to 3.0C.
M. Shurly: Unfortunately, you forgot to answer the questions above that relate to the IPCC graph.
I forgot nothing – I used your own IPCC graph to PROVE how MINOR is the irrigation and albedo effect – it cancels only 5% of the warming by the greenhouse gases.
This renders your list of “questions” IRRELEVANT to the discussion at hand: namely, your support for T. Kalisz’s proposal to COUNTER the warming by greenhouse gases with increased irrigation.
Thanks to you – we know that this would require at least 20-FOLD increase in the current level of irrigation. With defenders like you, Mr. Shurly, who needs enemies?
That’s why Mr. Kalisz himself proposed pumping seawater – but this renders your waxing poetic on how:
Millions of farmers would be happy if they had sufficient water and irrigation technology”
ABSURD – since on land on which Mr. Kalisz evaporated his SEAWATER – you can’t grow ANYTHING. So much for your “happiness of the millions of farmers“.
Ray Ladbury says
Tomas,
Given that TOA is at 80 km and that is where most of the IR radiation that escapes comes from, I do not see where there is reason to doubt that an increase in the hydrological cycle would matter more than a fart in a windstorm..
Or, there is another way to look at it: Even at 20 km–well above the level of all but the highest cloud tops, a 15 micron IR photon would have to make it past on the order of 10^12 CO2 molecules all within a wavelength of the photon. Sorry, but this isn’t even close enough to be plausible.
Tomáš Kalisz says
referring also to my questions asked in
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/05/unforced-variations-may-2023/comment-page-2/#comment-811920
Dear Ray,
Thanks a lot for your reply.
I do not think that your figures alone explain the discrepance between, on one hand, your assertion that the atmosphere is completely opaque for infrared radiation up to altitudes as high as 24 km, and, on the other hand, the circumstance that an infrared telescope can be successfully operated even at a significantly lower altitude about 4 km:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NASA_Infrared_Telescope_Facility
For me, it is still a conundrum.
Could you clarify?
Moreover, I am not sure that the Earth is emitting its infrared radiation from the TOA in the height of 80 km.
I read that in a first approximation, the mean altitude from that the Earth IR output is radiated into space can be taken as the layer of the troposphere, wherein the average temperature corresponds the average Earth emission temperature – 18 °C.
This is the layer in altitudes roughly between 5-6 km, what seems to fit with viability of the infrared astronomy on Many Kea much better than your figures.
Greetings
Tom
JCM says
@ Tom
Maximum atmospheric radiative emission occurs in the most saturated / cloudiest latitudes.
From Figure 3 https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/clim/10/9/1520-0442_1997_010_2358_emetbt_2.0.co_2.xml
The same chart is annotated here (this is easier to use):
https://ftp.comet.ucar.edu/memory-stick/tropical/textbook_2nd_edition/media/graphics/merid_atmos_energy_budget.jpg
Minimum atmospheric radiative emission occurs in the driest latitudes.
In the chart is the atmospheric net radiation associated with the surface turbulent fluxes. This atmospheric longwave radiative export is the dashed line in the negative. Note the atmospheric transport of the latent flux to distribute more evenly the atmospheric radiative emission poleward.
Peak atmospheric net LW atmospheric radiative emission occurs around the 60 degree latitudes. A relatively large magnitude of atmospheric emission occurs in tropics, too.
At -60 latitude and of the southern hemisphere more generally, a greater magnitude of atmospheric emission is occuring compared to the North. The dashed line is slightly more negative generally in the South.
Over land surfaces and of the Northern hemisphere more generally, a greater proportion of surface transmitted radiative emission is occurring. This behavior is related to the higher surface temperatures associated with dryer places. The surface transmitted flux is not depicted; the chart is depicting only the atmospheric radiative emission associated with the surface energy budget.
In general principle, dry places have higher surface temperature, higher surface radiative transmission, higher surface albedo, lower atmospheric albedo, lower atmospheric emission temperature, and lower atmospheric radiative emission.
In general principle, wet places have have lower surface temperature, lower surface radiative transmission, lower surface albedo, higher atmospheric albedo, higher atmospheric emission temperature, and higher atmospheric radiative emission.
When observing the bulk emission spectra from spaceborne sensor, in addition to the terrestrial radiating surface, the atmospheric radiating surface riding on H20 flux and phase change is superimposed. This H20 signature is at temperatures at about 270K.
In this example the terrestrial surface radiates at 320K and the atmospherical H20 emission riding at 270K, or so.
https://www.acs.org/content/acs/en/climatescience/atmosphericwarming/_jcr_content/articleContent/columnbootstrap_1/column0/image.img.jpg/1374178157948.jpg
Only the C02 band effective radiation is occurring at 220K, or around the tropopause.
When observing the bulk OLR emission spectra, the terrestrial radiating surface and atmospheric radiating surfaces are superimposed. The atmosphere is composed of gas, solid, and liquid phase of matter. The solids and liquids surface emitting full spectra, and the gas in specific bands.
For the purpose of this more generally, consider that while total radiative emission (surface + atmosphere) is rather consistent whether wet or dry, the wet place is relatively cooler at surface and warmer aloft. This is due to water availability, phase transformation and transport.
patrick o twentyseven says
The effective emitting level (roughly speaking, a centroid of the emission weighting function (EWF) – because what you see is coming from a range of heights), looking down from Space, varies greatly over the spectrum; In the atmospheric window ~ 8-12 microns (or 8-13?) (interupted by the ozone band around … I think it’s 9.6 microns), it can get close to the surface in the absence of clouds (some of the EWF is on the surface); it goes up into the stratosphere within the CO2 band centered around 15 microns (~667 cm-1). Most OLR (LW, ie. ~terrestrial, flux to Space) is emitted from within the troposphere.
See links here as a guide:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/05/cmip6-not-so-sudden-stratospheric-cooling/#comment-811964
(PS for a flux, effective emitting level is at an optical depth of 2/3 units (it’s 1 unit for radiance in a single direction), based on my Calculus work – hopefully I didn’t mess it up; – this won’t necessarily align the flux with the temp. at that specific height, though.)
patrick o twentyseven says
What may happen when you irrigate (or flood) some land: Mostly off the top of my head:
1. Change in LW emissivity of the surface, a cooling effect (but limited by the greenhouse effect)
2. decreased SW albedo, warming effect (although if the cropland replaced a darker forest…)
3. increased evapotranspiration – at least a local cooling effect at the surface
4. increased humidity – a warming effect (but low-level humidity doesn’t have a big impact on tropopause-level forcing; it would however keep the nights warmer…), also absorbs solar radiation (would some of that have been reflected if it had reached the surface?); changes convective fluxes
5. reduced evapotranspiration downwind (because now it’s more humid, and maybe cooler)
6. increased low-level clouds (cooling effect, assuming SW albedo exceeds LW effect; will also affect convection) (increasing humidity tends to lower the cloud base)
7. reduced evaporation of precipitation before reaching sfc.
5 and 6 depend on irrigation occuring some distance along trajectories before ascent into deeper convection
7. lowered cloud base means moist adiabat starts lower. But if it starts cooler…? well there could be enhanced warming higher (as with the negative lapse rate feedback to global warming)… which would help cool the surface by … well it’s the lapse rate; warming aloft increases net radiant flux upward at tropopause, etc.
8. But warming aloft – would there be more humidity aloft? less direct impact on surface but bigger warming effect overall… OTOH, if low level clouds cause enough cooling, this could be avoided.
9. Changes in atmospheric circulation and where and when rain happens, etc. Because you’ve changed lapse rates and clouds and humidity, changed net radiant cooling and heating and when/where they occur, and irrigation tends to be uneven so… (you could enhance evaporative cooling over the ocean by whipping up waves and sea spray, but…)
… I wouldn’t be surprised if wetting the Sahara caused droughts in parts of Eurasia; then again, maybe it would provide more rain to Nigeria … or maybe neither of these things would happen?
patrick o twentyseven says
Studies have been done:
Effects of irrigation on global climate during the 20th century https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2010JD014122
Warming of hot extremes alleviated by expanding irrigation https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-14075-4
https://www.downtoearth.org.in/news/climate-change/irrigation-does-more-than-deplete-groundwater-it-changes-climate-too-68858#:~:text=The%20study%20found%20that%20irrigation%20decreases%20regional%20temperatures,and%20alters%20rainfall%20amount%20differently%20in%20different%20regions.
I haven’t gone through all this yet (I only just found the middle one), but it looks like irrigation could/can cause (average) surface cooling, but it’s complicated. Circulation changes caused by irrigation can cause warming in places and times. One study found average (land?) surface warming. And irrigation water can precipitate again after evaporating (well, obviously – I mean in the same general area – that’s the impression I got) – but it can also reduce precipitation (eg. cooling ‘repelling’ the monsoon rain). I was a bit surprised when I first found cooling results when I searched for it but …
Carbomontanus says
Hello everyone, here we are again.
Tomáš Kalisz says
Apologies for lot of typing errors:
“peat pipes” shall read HEAT pipes, of course.
JCM says
Conjecture, coincidence, and paradox:
The coincidence:
Observation 1: that the power of latent flux from the surface is approximately equal to the atmospheric reflection of the solar beam. OK
Observation 2: that the power of heat flux from the surface is approximately equal to the so-called LW cloud radiative effect. OK?
On Observation 2: it is not immediately obvious why it may be so. One possibility is a double accounting of the heating flux and LWCRE in energy budgeting schemes.
Or, just coincidence.
The paradox:
It is intuitive to understand that, overall, the relative humidity is positively correlated with the presence of cloud, and that the temperature is negatively correlated with the presence of cloud. OK.
So, with an absence of cloud, the surface partitioning is favoring the moistening flux:
Why? The simultaneously lower relative humidity and higher temperature under clear sky must be favoring a relatively high rate of surface evapotranspiration.
Conversely, in the presence of cloud, the surface partitioning is favoring the heating flux: The simultaneously higher relative humidity and lower temperature in cloudy sky favors the sensible heat.
A curious paradox.
The conjecture:
From a radiative perspective, on longer waves, it is conceivable there is practically no net longwave radiative effect from clouds. The clouds are thus better characterized (radiatively) by the shorter wave effects.
That “heat” observed by radiometer may simply be the excess turbulent H in the boundary layer corresponding (paradoxically) with cloud.
The conceived net-blockage of upward radiative transmittance corresponding with cloud may simply be an artifact imposed by the greater proportion of heating (turbulent) flux H under cloud.
In accounting of longer waves, the overall net upward transmittance through the column is unaffected by cloud. Why not? The condensed matter surfaces of cloud are acting just like any other radiating surfaces of solid and liquid matter.
These emitting surfaces are simultaneously slightly colder, while transmitting through slightly less optical depth. A near perfect swap, with no net impact to LW budgets.
It is a strange paradox, indeed. But fear not, it is only an unqualified conjecture on the nature of things. It poses no threat to the exclusive net-zero-or-bust strategists (radiative reductionists).
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear JCM,
I am able to comment on the first part of your text only – the second one, comprising your thoughts about clouds, is so dense for me that I was not able to grasp the conjecture.
To the paradox you describe:
I think that an important parameter that may be decisive for the partition between the latent and the sensible heat flux may be the available water supply. In dry deserts, sensible heat flux may prevail even at clear sky, oppositely, a clear day in a wetland with prevailing latent heat flux may change in a storm with a heavy rain soon, due to intense cloud formation. Honestly, I have no idea how the heat flux partition looks like under such circumstances.
Greetings
T
JCM says
@ Tom
in terms of wetland habitat, recent inventories indicate 3.4 million square km drained since year 1700.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05572-6
Their showpiece figure is visible here https://assets.bwbx.io/images/users/iqjWHBFdfxIU/iwrpw9nrR7HE/v1/1200x-1.png
This represents about 10% of the sum total lost surface available evaporation during the period, of which the remainder is in-part desertification of the grassland plain. For the uninitiated, a transition from moist biologically active lands to semi-arid dormant lands on billions of hectares.
When you lose large regions of evapotranspiration, the surface must warm. There is no other option. Everywhere is always working at the maximum rate of evapotranspiration. There is nowhere sitting idle waiting and ready to pick up the slack.
For simplicity, ecological complexity can be reduced to a moisture indicator. Dryer-lands v Wetter-lands.
In response to your “a clear day in a wetland with prevailing latent heat flux”, a useful tool could be to study the “Oasis” effect.
This is an interesting case of unlimited water source surrounded by desert. In such a context, the turbulent flux is known to exceed the corresponding surface net radiation. This is riding on massive intensification of LE locally upon emergence of the Oasis, and a modest reduction of sensible H distributed broadly. The Oasis is dissipating heat from well beyond its perimeter, as dry air is drawn in.
This has relevance to your technological interventions. In the process, the surface is cooled in the Oasis and surrounds. The air is moistened simultaneously with a reduction of surface upward IR proportional to T^4. A bit of surface temperature change has a proportionally large impact on surface upward radiative power.
With respect to surface net radiation, latent flux and moistening greenhouse effects are over-compensated by the cooler surface T^4 until a steady state turbulent flux partitioning. All mass and heat flux regimes working at maximum. In this way, the climates and ecologies (moisture machine efficiency) are co-dependent.
Some will resist your inquiries not because it poses a threat to the Earth system, but because it challenges reductionist teachings. The hand-waving protests so far have been unimpressive.
Carbomontanus says
@ JCM
“Conversely, in the presence of clouds, the surface partitioning is favouring the heating flux . The simultaneously higher relative humidity and lower temperature in cloudy sky favours the sensible heat.”
Why allways hide the decline and how often must I repeat that? Why hide the sunsets and the autumjns?
What about nights and winters, that are half of the time and situation, where all this may “seem” rather opposite?.
Then bring your conscepts of heat and temperature in order.
Heat is something that we measure in watts, and temperature is sometyhing that we measure in deg celsius or kelvin. Sensible heat is obscure to me and must be better defined Is it delta T in deg to common skin temperature?
Then I see “quantity of heat” measured in Joule that is watt seconds., earlier in calories. labeled “Q”. Latent heat is Q / Kg or Mol.
On Paradoxes, I may look up W. van Orman Quine for you, who published on it in the Scientific Ameri9can. . Paradoxes are hardly well formed formulas of science. Thus to be avoided or to be resolved.
JCM says
“Sensible heat is obscure”
My interpretation has been the turbulent fluxes are the transfers of heat energy, if you will, turbulent Q in watts per unit area.
Not to be confused with total heat content or enthalpy of air.
It is as it relates to the entropy delta S = Q/T.
The sensible flux is ineffective, as Denning illustrates, the daytime upward flux is returned in similar magnitude overnight. https://denning.atmos.colostate.edu/ats761/Lectures/04.SurfaceEnergyBudget.pdf
The surface latent flux does not have this problem as it operates under totally different mechanism.
Carbomontanus says
JCM
You should set on the 3 traditional ways by which heat is transported namely by
1, conductio
2, convection and
3, radiation.
Then your “turbulence” reduces to convdection and you avoid the problem that convection is not necessarily turbulent. Convection may also be laminar.
And you avoid introducing local tribal slang. Be especially aware of that when here is open doors to wordwide and we are no niggers or aspirands to your local tribal, more or less provincial and closed society where one must be inaugurated.
The same with “sensible heat…”
“Sensible flux” that ought to be wind or something, a material flux or current that can be sensed.
Avoid that tribally, professionally, geogtraphically, provincial conscept also.
As heat is not material, it has no matter or weight that can be sensed or measured. Heat is rather a form, a way of being or behaving, … of weighty massive and particular matter. As assumed and suggested by Aristoteles, and shown experimentally by Lavoisier & al and termed “Le chaleur…!”
JCM says
the language is in common use. your language, however, is quite dated.
AR6 WGI chapter 7 discusses the issue of the turbulent fluxes in terms of its importance, the large uncertainties which are preventing determination of decadal changes, and the low confidence in trends of surface latent and sensible heat. The document recommends to improve techniques of monitoring evapotranspiration and terrestrial moisture storage in order to constrain latent flux.
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear Carbomontanus,
I have a feeling that the term “turbulent fluxes” is a relatively standard term in the literature dealing with climate, and that it includes both thermal convection and latent heat flux, because both these mechanisms are everytime accompanied by flow and mixing in a fluid.
By the way, heat pipes do work just thank to convection “augmented” with latent heat flux.
It is further my understanding that the term “sensible heat” is basically a synonym for “dry convection” – a heat flux enabled purely by thermal convection, without any contribution by latent heat flow.
The word “sensible” is included likely because the dry convection cannot work isothermally.
Contrary to latent heat flux, it must be initiated by heating the surface to a temperature higher than the temperature of the surrounding gas, and in such case you can indeed detect this increased temperature by your senses – either by direct touch, or by infrared radiation receptors in your skin.
I do not think it is necessary to request that JCM or anyone else is more scientific than standard scientific literature he is used to read and/or more precise than standard textbooks teaching this particular field of science.
Greetings
Tom
Carbomontanus says
Well,
Tangens to the angle alpha is also quite “dated”. It is 3000 years old fom UR in Caldea, found tabulated from there in cuneiform letters.
.
Pi is also very old and good as gold, cannot be further improoved.
Successive halving and doubbling known from todays inch- system, but also from musical notastion, roots back in old Egypt, known as “the binary system” in todays computers. And further superiour to anything else for several technical measuring purposes. The silly arabian decimal system is inferiour, meant rather for irrational and cheating commerce only.
You get much better away with it in a binary and a duodecimal system. .
I am very proud of having such quite archaic and better conscepts in my engineering “toolbox”, namely timeless wisdom that has stood for 3000 years at least, and still works wonders and cannot be improoved or falsified.
Whereas novices and dilettants are trained on modern arbitrary stupidifying industrial LEGO, smile smile,….and teach me of that.
Sinus and cosinus and degrees is irrational, clumsy, and stupidifying. Tangens is it on how to discuss pyramides. on earth and in space.
Together with Pi.
All those %- s. in it are further intensionally stupidifying.
I try and consceive it rather in elementary prime numeral proportions, natural harmonic intervals. And then logaritmic exponentially., which is rather how nature and human thought and senses is formed. Things are then much better better understood and remembered. .
ENTIA NON SUNT MVLTIPLICANDEM PRÆTER NECESSITATEM.
Sann!
Stick to proper timeless wisdom and the very climate clears up.
Take it by the elementary, abstract forms of REALIA. .
JCM says
@Tom
some will firmly reject atmospheric heat transport because of their fascination with the radiative exchange. I think some evidently do not know the purpose of those “extra” arrows in energy cartoons, and so they argue from ignorance. The covariance of air flow with aerodynamic conductance of heat and momentum is described by the turbulent flux. Always working at maximum, i.e. a steady-state non-equilibrium optimal rate of transport. Maximum gradients simultaneously with maximum flow. It is awesome to consider it from this perspective.
patrick o twentyseven says
Do you not realize that you just did the linguistic equivalent of dropping a Tsar bomb on a rock-paper-scissors argument?
Request for moderators: could you redact the problem?
patrick o twentyseven says
That was re https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812085
actually, I looked back a bit farther; starting to think that word was not the only problem…
Geoff Miell says
This is a response to comments by nigelj in the earlier thread, at:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/05/unforced-variations-may-2023/comment-page-2/#comment-811928
nigelj: – “However just eye balling the 100 year sea level rise trend below and extrapolating to the end of this century it looks more like 500mm to me:
https://skepticalscience.com/sea-level-rise.htm ”
I’d suggest you are still thinking SLR is linear, or near linear.
At the April 2019 General Meeting of the American Philosophical Society, as shown in the YouTube video titled On Sheet Ice Melt in a Warming Climate and What We Should Do About It, duration 0:34:59, glaciologist Professor Eric Rignot confirmed that the whole of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) is now committed to melting, and the Greenland Ice Sheet (GrIS) has passed its “tipping point” (in the Q&A) with the current level of warming. Rignot said from time interval 0:26:33:
“Yes, that’s a very good question. Ah, a lot of us look at, ah, tipping points, right? Ah, the unfortunate reality of climate change is that, ah, we are very good at recognising tipping points once we passed them. Ah, so I think in Greenland we passed them. We, we started to disturb the marine-based glaciers in an irreversible fashion. And I think in West Antarctica, in 2014, we made the announcement that we thought this retreat was irreversible. So the tipping point is, is behind us for some of these systems. But there are a lot of tipping points, right? Ah, the biggest tipping point in my opinion, is if we start destabilising the glaciers in East Antarctica, then if we do commit to that multiple-metre sea level rise, that’s a really bad thing.”
Full loss of the WAIS would yield a global average SLR of as much as 5.08 m (mean estimate 3.16 m).
Full loss of the current GrIS would yield a global average SLR of 7.42 ± 0.05 m.
Both the WAIS & GrIS are now beyond their “viability thresholds” – both will inevitably melt at the current atmospheric GHG level. It’s now a question of how quickly they will melt, and that depends on how much more GHGs continue to be added to the atmosphere. To stop this process progressing further requires cooling the planet, meaning sufficient ‘negative’ GHG emissions are required.
From time interval 0:02:51:
“So right now, sea level is raising, rising about thirty centimetres per century, but we know there’s the possibility that it could do this ten times faster because it did that in the past and, what causes that is the, is the ice sheets.”
From time interval 0:13:07:
“And if you accumulate all these accelerations from the land ice, you see that it’s accelerating at 440 gigatonnes per year per decade, and if you extrapolate that to the end of the century we raise sea level by 80 centimetres. So you could argue that we are already on the trajectory of one metre per century sea level rise if this trend continues. This is clearly faster than any models that are being used so far to make sea level rise projections, and there are a multitude of reasons for that.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnOykSCOf0c
nigelj: – “The recent 5mm / year tend is also a rather short period and so we might be jumping to conclusions about it being the new norm.”
I’d suggest SLR is exponential. The interesting question is: What is the doubling time?
A doubling time scenario of a decade could mean SLR of roughly another:
100 mm in the 2020s; plus
200 mm in the 2030s; plus
400 mm in the 2040s; plus
800 mm in the 2050s; etc.
That’s still less than a metre by 2050, but would lead to multi-metre SLR by 2100.
Or is the doubling time longer? 15 years? 20 years?
That’s still potentially multi-metre SLR by 2100, but not as disruptive as the first scenario.
I’d suggest it’s still too early to tell.
But GHG emissions aren’t slowing down…
Per NOAA, the atmosphere in 2022 contained the CO₂-equivalent of 523 ppm, of which 417 is CO₂ alone.
https://gml.noaa.gov/aggi/
The daily mean sea surface temperature (SST) is at a record seasonal high for more than 2 months.
https://climatereanalyzer.org/clim/sst_daily/
nigelj: – “I agree rising temperatures are the bigger problem incoming decades.”
Indeed. As the Earth System exceeds the +1.5 ºC global mean warming threshold, whether that’s as an average occurring as early as within this decade (per Hansen’s estimation) or before 2050 (per the more reticent IPCC’s AR6 WG1 SPM, Table SPM. 1), global food supply chains are likely to become increasingly more disrupted.
nigelj says
Geoff Miell.
“I’d suggest you are still thinking SLR is linear, or near linear.”
No. The graph I posted last month of sea level rise over the last 100 years or so clearly showed a curvilinear, quadratic , accelerating sea level rise trend imposed on the graph. If I thought things were linear, I wouldn’t be posting that, and talking about what happens if you project the curved trend forwards.
https://skepticalscience.com/sea-level-rise.htm
I mentioned that I agreed that 2 metres was possible this century, with warming getting up around 3 degrees. This would clearly require a very non linear sea level rise trend to develop. It would also require multiple glaciers moving faster towards the ocean as described in your links. However I could have been clearer.
“I’d suggest SLR is exponential”
I don’t see that convincingly in the sea level rise graph yet. I think sea level rise could get exponential mid this century, if emissions continue, and warming increases, and spreads right around Antarctica and effects numerous glaciers.
chris says
Sebastian Rosier mentions that deglaciation of the Pine Island Glacier can result in large parts of the West-Antarctic Ice Sheet melting away, by affecting nearby glaciers – based on Feldmann, Levermann et al. 2015 – at minute 29:40 his talk begins, at ~1:01:00 min you can see the animation https://earthclimate.tv/video/tipping-points-abrupt-climate-responses-2021/
Killian says
“A man sees what he wants to see and disregards the rest.” – Simon and Garfunkel
“What a fool believes he sees no wise man has the power to reason away.” – Doobie Bros.
Proving the point:
“I’d suggest SLR is exponential”
I don’t see that convincingly in the sea level rise graph yet…
To be fair, I don’t either, because it’s *faster* than that:
https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-sea-level
You didn’t see climate sensitivity being well above 3C, you didn’t see doublings and triplings throughout the system, you didn’t see SLR of up to 3M by 2100, you didn’t see 2C by 2100 – actually, the expectation is now more like 2.7, and France is preparing for 4C, but you don’t see it. Or anything else.
Shush.
Piotr says
1. Geoff Miell: “I’d suggest SLR is exponential”
2. Nigel : “ don’t see that convincingly [that exponential growth] in the SLR graph yet…”
3. Killian, proving how the quote about a fool and people who see what they want to see – applies to Nigel:
“To be fair, I don’t either, because it’s *faster* than that:
https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-sea-level”
So let’s check if Killian derision toward Nigel is supported by his own source:
– SLR at 2inches in 1930 – doubles to 4in over 20 years,
– the next doubling takes it from 1950 to …2010 – i.e. 60 years.
Even if we use different starting dates – the pattern is the same: the earlier doublings take much less time than the later ones. Ergo – the SLR so far has been SLOWER than exponential, not “*faster*” as Killian assures, both with his patronizing tone and with the boldface, italics and asterisks all added for the emphasis.
Then, after ridiculing Nigel based on his OWN ignorance , our Killian rips into Nigel again, this time for not seeing exponential growth in the data that … have not been collected yet:
K: “ You didn’t see climate sensitivity being well above 3C, you didn’t see doublings and triplings throughout the system, you didn’t see SLR of up to 3M by 2100″
Well, if this was written after SLR had been “up by 3M”, it would have been so much more biting… ;-)
But wait, it gets better! Killian’s lectures Nigel for NOT recognizing the rapid changes that are may happen in the future – after the said Killian … stopped his
quoting precisely at the place where Nigel was saying about … the possibility of that rapid change in the future, i.e.:
– K. did quote Nigel’s: I don’t see that convincingly in the sea level rise graph yet ”
– but he didn’t quote … the very next sentence by Nigel: “I think sea level rise could get exponential mid this century, if emissions continue, and warming increases, and spreads right around Antarctica and effects numerous glaciers.”
In other words, Killian derides Nigel’s for not recognizing the possibility of the rapidly worsening climatic conditions later in the century AFTER the said Killian have just cut out the words of Nigel “I think sea level rise could get exponential mid this century” as a result of … rapidly worsening of climatic conditions.
And that were still not enough – all these attacks on Nigel are Killian’s way of “proving the point” of his favourite sayings:
“ – “A man sees what he wants to see and disregards the rest.” – Simon and Garfunkel
– “What a fool believes he sees no wise man has the power to reason away.” – Doobie Bros.
You certainly proved the point of these quotes, Killian, ;-)
nigelj says
Killian, your comments on the exponential issue are nonsensical and Piotr has responded very well covering everything. I would just add the famous quote “Physician heal thyself”
Your claim that I did not see that climate sensitivity is well above 3 degrees and that sea level rise is up to 3M by 2100 is flawed because we dont have any agreement in the science community on those numbers. You are simply cherry picking a few studies. The IPCC have different projections on climate sensitivity (most likely 3 degrees) and sea level rise (up to about 1M by 2100 with some possibility of 2M) and their job is to determine the state of the science. 2M seems a very real possibility to me.
Your claim that I didn’t see that warming could be 4.5 degrees by 2100 is a pure fabrication, and your claim I don’t see doublings is interesting given I posted articles on doublings of ice loss (The Guardian and Science Daily or some source like that) several times, and you even responded to one of these.
Just astonishing the things you come out with. Its like you live on some other planet or universe or maybe you need new glasses..
MA Rodger says
A comment on this SLR blather.
Back before 2016, and before that, SLR had been treated by the IPCC without consideration for melting ice caps and had been projecting sub-metre SLR by 2100 (and only to 2100) which was not helpful as it allowed the denialists to poo-poo SLR as a major problem. Assessments which did consider melting ice caps came out with projections of potential metre-plus SLR by 2100. Again this was unhelpful as the rate of SLR by 2100 would suggest multi-metre SLR in the following century and this threat was being ignored.
And before 2016 we also had Jim Hansen who admitted he was an outlier in suggesting 5m SLR by 2100. My own thoughts on his 5m was that it was entirely bonker unless the mechanisms which drove it were properly explained. The problem is one of energy. Where does all the energy to melt all that ice come from? An explanation was entirely absent until 2016 when Hansen et al (2016) appeared, this a discussion document rather than a piece of strong science.
Post-2016 the real problem of SLR (of it being multi-century rather than multi-metre in a single century) is being shown within IPCC ARs (see this RC OP) but the main multi-century message remains weak, being described solely that we can expect 2m to 3m SLR in the next 2,000 years if we limit AGW to to 1.5°C and 2m to 6m if limited to 2°C .
I would characterise SLR blather in this comment thread with talk of doubling times as being multi-metre blather and rather pointless.
chris says
Tim Lenton: Climate Tipping Points (2022) https://earthclimate.tv/video/tim-lenton-climate-tipping-points-2022/
Vendicar Decarian says
Students and Faculty at Ohio State Respond to a Bill That Would Restrict College Discussions of Climate Policies“You can say gravity isn’t true, but if you step off the cliff, you’re going down,” says climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe about restrictions on teaching.
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Keely Fisher chose to pursue her Ph.D. at Ohio State University because she wanted to learn about climate change from a world-class faculty.
Now one year into her program, she wonders if she belongs here.
The problem has nothing to do with Ohio State and everything to do with the Ohio General Assembly and a proposal that would regulate higher education. The wide-ranging bill includes a provision that designates climate policy as a “controversial belief or policy” and says faculty must “encourage students to reach their own conclusions about all controversial beliefs or policies and shall not seek to inculcate any social, political, or religious point of view.”
https://insideclimatenews.org/news/31052023/ohio-state-college-climate-bill/?utm_source=InsideClimate+News&utm_campaign=342f691b91-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2023_06_03_01_04&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_29c928ffb5-342f691b91-329698521
The “controversial concepts” specified in the law include “climate policies, electoral politics, foreign policy, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, immigration policy, marriage, or abortion.”
Barton Paul Levenson says
God help us all.
Carbomontanus says
Levenson
I have looked into it.
It looks ugly. I would not take such a university for serious.
But we also say “However bad, it is good for something!” and further “I allways look at the bright side of life”
If it relates to one and only one university in one and only one US- state, and is due to one and only one grand old party in that state, then it is good to know where we have them.
Because, in all autentic temples and Gothic cathedrals, the Devil is also mounted and pictured in a special niche and corner made for him. Else he will spread all over the room and people will look for him and find him everywhere. So by doing it rather the cunning way The obvious official ERROR is allways found somewhere, consciously and cunningly pictured and mounted, in any Masterwork.
This is a very important rule of Mastership. It is also done in order to know where the devil- worshippers will assemble.
Because, ERRARE HVMANVM EST, that is to be remembered.,
Wherefore mankind , not even Masters, should go God into his craft and try and make everything perfect. That will only become Hell.
So we should rather hope and pray that it will remain there, clear enough, so it does not spread out over the very US..
chris says
On the Arctic Sea Ice and AMOC Relation https://climatestate.com/2023/06/05/on-the-arctic-sea-ice-and-amoc-relation/
Killian says
Bye-bye, ASI! Thus spake Zara… er… some climate scientists. Under any and all scenarios, a BOE is gonna happen sometime between now and 2050, with the smart money seeming to sit between 2030 and 2040. Key finding:
Adjusting models to reflect observations, thus correcting underestimating melt, gives the above results. Paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-38511-8
My counter? Run the numbers with sub-300 ppm achieved by 2050. What happens then?
Let me repeat myself: There is only one option that meets the risk assessment: Rapid, pervasive simplification. And it’s completely doable. Remember: The longer you wait to solve a problem, the narrower your options become. We’re down to our last option.
Tomáš Kalisz says
Replying to
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812112
Dear zebra,
Thanks a lot for your objection that should the surface cooling by water evaporation work, we sholuld observe clearly lower average temperatures in heavily irrigated areas like San Joaquín Valley in California, in comparison with nearby deserts located in the same region.
I made a short Google search and it appears that there might be about 120 000 square kilometers of irrigated land in California, and that perhaps about 40 km3 water is annually spent for irrigation,
Should the figures be correct, then an average annual evaporation from the irrigated land in California could be about 333 mm of water column, what roughly corrresponds to latent heat flow 27 W/m2.
The average annual temperature in Palm Springs shall be about 19.9.°C. Provided that it is also the value of the average radiation temperature there, corresponding average longwave radiation flow according to Stefan-Boltzmann law is 417.9 W/m2.
By subtracting 27 W/m2 for the latent heat, we obtain an average annual radiation temperature for “irrigation chilled Palm Springs” 15 °C, 4.9 K lower than the observed annual temperature there.
Annual average temperatures for cities in San Joaquín Valley are not that low,
I found e.g. for Sacramento 16.8 °C. The difference in annual precipitation (217 mm in Palm Springs, 613 mm in Sacramento) is 396 mm, what could roughly correspond the difference in evaporation that may be ascribed to irrigation, whereas we still observe only ca 3 K difference in average annual temperature instead of the expected 5 K. Moreover, Sacramento is located significantly more northern than Palm Springs and supposedly has also commensurately less sunshine.
I hope there might be studies analyzing the influence of irrigation on average temperatures in California in detail. If so, I believe these studies also clarify in which extent the increased irrigation increased the average absolute humidity in irigated areas. Such studies could also clarify in which extent the enhanced greenhouse effect of water vapour actually “cancelled” the surface cooling caused by evaporation.
Perhaps could the moderators help and give us a hint towards such a study?
Greetings
T
macias shurly says
Hello Tom – try here for global & California
https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/docs/2009/2009_Sacks_sa02200i.pdf
https://www.pnas.org/doi/full/10.1073/pnas.0700144104
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812184
referring also to
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812183
Hi Macias,
Many thanks for these references. I believe that both of them provide a piece of valuable evidence that you, JCM as well as those scientists across the world who express their concern that human interventions into the water cycle have contributed to the observed climate change, may be right.
This concern is in accordance with rising evidence that although, on one hand, irrigation carried out in arid hot regions cooled the climate a little bit, the opposite changes in the water management carried out in humid areas prevailed (thank to you and JCM https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812053 for references).
In this regard, I appreciate all contributions made in the present discussion, because I believe that despite of frequent disaccord, the ongoing debate already clarified* at least one point, namely that
(i) contrary to frequently spread misinformation that latent heat flow from the Earth surface cannot play a role in global climate because the condensation heat released in the atmosphere allegedly “stays in the system”, water cycle is in fact one of essential elements of Earth climate regulation, because
(ia) Earth atmosphere is NOT a “closed room” and the release of the condensation heat into the space in form of longwave infrared radiation (my special thanks to JCM https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812161 and Patrick o twentyseven https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812164)
is one of crucial conditions enabling weather phenomena (here, my special thank also to Carbomontanus for his impressive description thereof in https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812151), and
(ib) the average global annual latent heat flow defined by global annual precipitation does represent a significant part of the global Earth energy budget.
There is still an ongoing argument whether or not we indeed contributed to the climate change by prior changes made in the water cycle, and, if so, whether or not we can / should repair the possible damages. I still hope we will learn more also in in this respect. Let us continue step-by-step.
*unfortunately, I just noted that we have not convinced zebra yet
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812169
that despite of the greenhouse properties of water vapour, cooling effects of water evaporation on both the local as well as the global scale are real and significant.
Perhaps the references you provided change his opinion.
patrick o twentyseven says
I think I can provide a bottom-line outline of this:
OLR (LW flux to Space at TOA) is the only significant outflow of energy from the climate system, and it is thermal radiation, thus dependent on temperature. So if we hold H2O, clouds, snow, vegetation, etc., constant, generally, any cooling in any location at or above the surface must be compensated by some warming – could be at a different place, time, or vertical level, in order to maintain energy balance (balanced fluxes at TOA) in the global-time average. Ie./eg. forced enhanced convective cooling (eg., by irrigation) can have a local cooling effect, which reduces net radiant cooling at that location; the extra convective flux heats some other location, so that net radiant cooling at this warmed location balances it.
Caveats and exceptions: The average Temperature change needn’t be 0, because OLR is more sensitive to temperature changes at some heights and conditions (atmospheric H2O, clouds, baseline temperature) than others. Which leads to the exception – changes in Temp that are completely hidden from above in the LW (eg. under a sufficient cloud layer) do not require compensatory changes at other locations – although there is the matter of where the extra convective fluxes add up.
Hence, I would guess, if you are irrigating and it is not overcast skies, whether this achieves net/average surface cooling depends either on whether you can get more cloud cover – in particular, low-level clouds that tend to have a stronger solar albedo effect than a greenhouse effect, such that upper level warming needn’t happen, or whether lower-level humidity, or upper level warming does not wipe out the surface cooling via enhanced greenhouse effect (I would guess the upper level warming would tend to add more H2O at upper levels and increase/raise upper level clouds (higher clouds are more effective at reducing OLR than lower level clouds, typically – because they are colder).
None of which is at odds with extreme heat waves become more extreme due to drying, or wet surfaces having reduced temperature increases over the daytime heating, etc.
patrick o twentyseven says
Correction: – although there is the matter of where the extra convective fluxes end up.
I would not lean towards depending on irrigation/water management as a major climate mitigation strategy (H2O resource, other land use needs, and potential climate side-effects eg. shifting monsoons, storm tracks? severe thunderstorms (are you creating drylines?) etc.), but maybe it could help marginally. And of course irrigation is important to food production, but we need to conserve water – but solar-powered reverse osmosis – but expense… And of course, let’s try to preserve our wetlands and manage H2O resources to prevent floods and get through droughts…
Maybe in the future we could use models to optimize irrigation and wind turbine use, etc., to avoid increasing cloud cover over solar panels when the wind is light or the birds are in flight and electricity demand will be high, or modulate wind turbine usage to … bring the rain into the hydroelectric reservoirs etc., bearing in mind the interaction between energy demand, supply, and weather. – or the benefit might be too small to justify the effort?
I don’t think it makes sense to irrigate the Sahara desert to cool it off, unless we’re planning on having a bunch of people live and farm there – although if you’re creating brine pools to mine Li and Mg and … Okay… It may make more sense to use night-cooling and thermal storage to keep solar cells cool for their efficiency(?), except wherein the can be combined with water preheating for use in buildings/etc.
Also: CO2, in addition to being a greenhouse gas, absorbing some solar radiation, and altering seawater chemistry, also has a direct effect on transpiration, by allowing plants to breathe it in with less H2O loss – which also allows plants to grow in dryer conditions and higher elevations, I think … and has a surface heating effect, unless the soil just stays that much wetter, although leaves may have a surface area and height advantage… of course I think this affects different plant species differently.
MA Rodger says
ERA5 SAT reanalysis has posted for May with an anomaly of +0.395ºC, well up on April’s +0.32ºC but below March’s +0.51ºC. May 2023 is the 3rd warmest May on the ERA5 record, below 2020 (+0.47ºC) & 2016 (+0.41ºC) while a little above 2017 (+0.37ºC) & 2019 (+0.36ºC) with 2021, 2022 & 2018 all lower still (+0.25ºC), these the 8 most recent Mays thus comprising the top 8 warmest Mays.
The 2023 start of the year remains in 5th place.
…….. Jan-May Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.56ºC … … … +0.44ºC … … … 2nd
2020 .. +0.53ºC … … … +0.47ºC … … … 1st
2017 .. +0.42ºC … … … +0.34ºC … … … 4th
2019 .. +0.38ºC … … … +0.40ºC … … … 3rd
2023 .. +0.35ºC
2022 .. +0.29ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 5th
2018 .. +0.27ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 7th
2010 .. +0.23ºC … … … +0.13ºC … … … 9th
2021 .. +0.19ºC … … … +0.27ºC … … … 6th
2015 .. +0.17ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 8th
2007 .. +0.14ºC … … … +0.04ºC … … … 15th
2014 .. +0.08ºC … … … +0.11ºC … … … 10th
Carbomontanus says
@ Thomas Kalisz and JCM
I must answer here because the coloumn above gets too thin.
Your conscepts of “turbulent convection” and “latent flux” with so fine and profressional words, does rather betray unawareness of what it is about, and in the same way hiding elementary and trivial reality for yourself and for everyone.
Kalisz may be excused for being Polish. Seemingly with better anchoring in facultary educative diciplines.
. Being an amateur does not allow one to commit class tribal and racial stuggle and civil war against due higher formation.
Permit me to suggest Cumulonimbus rain and hailstorms with thunder, that is even electric convection with turbo if large enough. but why not simply a thunderstorm? or Burza z piorunami in polish. And specified in Latin LATIN for understanding worldwide. , as “Cumulonimbus” a majestetic word..
Thomas Kalisz at least may get it better if I start discussing “hvite blomkålskyer med tordenvær”, “Oskväder” in Swedish.
But what about “Rassabøyer”? That are quite dangerous under sail. It means dangerously strong and unpredictable gusts of wind at sea, obviously turbulent..
All theese things are “solar”. in combination with BIG BANG, namely the chill of space and the chill of dark night with solar right on…. where the air ecomes thin and the sky more dark blue.,
The chill of space, not of the north pole that would have melted long atgo by all that warmth, and is too far away from it to have any effect, whereas “BIG BANG! is there rather locally everywhere, and begins just 12 Km right above your head..
The chill of space cools the turbo- hot steam-thermo- dynamic engines as their necessary condenser to lower the pressure again and to re- cycle the water, in order for the weathers to run on and on and on—- .
.The largest of all in that turbo- convective and – electric latent heat flux – verticle class with turbo is the tropical hurricanes,
The tropical hurricanes with a hole in the middle of the turbine are having snow- hurricanes on the wide and flat top of it even with the sun right in zenith with hardly with any sunscreening
That Turbgo cooling and sundriven air- conditioning system .cools the earth especially efficiently over very large areas, bringing down bitties and barrels of ice cooled water right from the condenser when the sun has heated long enough. .
I have seen it fror myself. All the water is flying in the air. All smasll pools are blown emply, Crocodiles and rattlesnakes may be flying in the air together with roofs and chimneys. Cars are blown to sea and large ships on land. High voltage networks are blown out like spiderspin, even asphhaslt is blown in flakes off from the roads and into the bushes
But the strongest Turbo convective tubular cooling things is found to be the tornadoes.
Why not mention that instead Hr. Kalisz, so people could judge it critically and cunningly from their own experience especially over there in the states?
Aerophotos of it afterwards that I have seen, show clear evidence of Turbo convection ., longt and lartge stripes of just milled rubbish as if a very large and strongly motorized , turbo-rotating cutting and milling device has made its way through the US sub-urban settlements.
Why not rather tell what turbulent and cooling convection really is?. , The fameous convective and turbulent dust- devils, for instance We calol it ,Skypumpe- sky- pumps.
Even obviously tubular covective turbo in some cases, that are driven by solar heated hot air and steam when the sun has warmed the ground and the sea long enough and there is also chill enough on the other end for condensation, to keep it going.
It may happen more ofrten in Polen that is a bit warmer allthough not so moist. In Norway we only have it in the south and on the coast, in the summer warmth. An imjportant premise known especially from the USA is chill in the heighth for especially steep and dangerous vertical temperature gradient.
That also repeats in the fameous small strong sudden and dangerous arctic hurricanes in the winter.
Where, still summer warm and vapouring seawater is coming in under deep polar night chill in the air. They occur in winter near to the polar sea ice edge and are especially unpredictable.
All theese things , Cumulonimbus, Tornados and Skypumpe, Tropical and polar hurricanes work by sucking up hot water vapour near to the ground and at sea, that goes up vertical by turbo- convective forces, and are getting cooled and condensed by BIG BANG namely the chill of space, at the top. And return icy water and even hails in bitties to cool down the sea and the landscape. Fisherboats in the arctic night may suddenly be blown full of rapidly freezing seawater. and capsize from that sudden heavy weight over deck and in the rig..
As in Antarktis, when all the penguins lay down flat on the ground with all the beaks pointging in one way and tail the other way, , all the people will also know where it will come from.
Old houses on those shores in that extreemly dry climate are strongly sand- blasted eroded after 50-100 years. As Antarktis also have fierceful subpolar hurricanes.
It cools the earth it cools the sea, and recycles the water, solar driven by turbo convection and latent heat flux.
But, you can hardly accellerate and improove this allready natural, latent heat turbo-convectional cooling and airconditioning system by spraying scarce riverwater and groundwater against desertification and global warming.
Better find Gavin Schmidts fameous turning knob on the global airconditioning turboconvectional tubular device, , and try and operate on that, if you whish a better climate and a better understanding of it.
JCM says
“natural, latent heat turbo-convectional cooling”
This is progress. Not necessarily cooling more generally, but of an active constraint member in the non-equilibrium steady-state.
Carbomontanus says
JCM
Latent heat cannot flux you see, then it is not latent anymore.
I find it very hard to believe that the IPCC and the NASA GISS has not understood and integrated /”modeled” that of phase- transition- entropies and of solar- driven and radiator- cooled PdV-energies in the air.
It is public school pensum on the bathing weathers and daily thunderstorms for me. Ask Rasmus benestad, he is from the bible belt next by wher such things must be grasped. And what about the trade- winds. We would have starved wityhout them.
It is quite much easier to believe that you and the turbo diesel adiabatic lapserate compression with vertical even latent turbo- flux pumping and airconditionintg – cooling argument….
……. is a systematic propaganda from qvasi- scientific and sponsored side on Frank Lunz recommendation against any kind of historical responsibility and guilt for Big Coal and Big Oil by that Grand old Party with P. both west and east……
as you also officially find peoples fascination with the CO2- radiative argument “awesome”.
Your troubble is that there would be no vertical dieseling, cooling and even strong turbo pumping without that radiative interferece of natural, oligo atomic gases with dis- continuous spectra.
Class warfare, Racial and political civil war against this is the flaw of Hans Jelbring & al`s “Atmosfäriska effekten” argument.
That engine cannot diesel and and even turbo- pump heat adiabatically in tubes.,….. without any CO2- Katalysator in it, namely the greenhous gases mixet as catalysators into the air in order to make it f moove, cycle and re- cycle,. , turbo, and pump.
It is Tubal Thermo- dynamics turbo- convectional air condition with Katalysator, solar driven, quantum mechanical and cooled with Uranos directly on the Radiator, you see.
That is what you have to deny and ridicule and better improove in your way..
That takes more than just membership background and blind belief in the scriptures where the earth is flat and air is but a particular, dry material classical mechanical and political sandstorm,
PS By the way, how do you draw out your cash? I just wonder. DS.
.
zebra says
zebra’s denialist troll test
They never answer questions.
I don’t usually spend as much time on these people as I have with Tomas, but I thought it would be a good illustration of that observation, which I have brought up many times. What I find interesting is how similar they all are in presentation, despite variations in specifics and accent. Sometimes I think there is a genius/dumb AI producing sock-puppets… it does individual personalities great, but it can’t produce arguments that don’t obviously defy the laws of physics, and uses the same rhetorical/logical fallacies over and over.
Is Tomas going to be the new Victor? It’s up to you to decide.
But I do have a real question. Where did the absurd water-cycle meme come from in the first place?? Did someone decide that it would be fun to drive scientists crazy, proposing to solve the GHG problem… by increasing GHG? Who thinks these things up?
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear zebra,
Macias shurly provided some references suggesting that evaporative cooling, e.g. by irrigation, does indeed work:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812184
Perhaps the cooling effect is not as high as suggest the simplest calculations by subtracting the corresponding latent heat flow from the average radiative heat flow from the same land without irrigation, but it still seems to work decently.
Therefore, if you see irrigation as an attempt to decrease surface temperature by increasing the greenhouse effect, you offer a conundrum that I cannot resolve. I simply do not know why irrigation does work when it should not. The only thing that comes to my mind is that you perhaps too much rely on certain assumptions that may not be fulfilled in the specific case under consideration.
For example (I already mentioned it in connection to my comparison of latent heat transfer in the atmosphere with latent heat transfer in technical cooling elements called “heat pipes”), isn´t it possible that if we have another heat transfer mechanism that is under chosen conditions much more powerful than radiation, we do not need to care about radiation anymore?
Greetings
Tom
Carbomontanus says
Zebra
Maybe I know the Polacs better. We are neighbours. They are experinced, reliable, they come and they are very good at work. They are not snobbish. But there are exeptions also in Polen namely the old comrades. . Hr Kalisz is hardly one of them.
Genosse Schürle is more of that religious heritage from old Dresden, Ljeningrad and Greifswald Arbeiter und Bauernfakultät.
King Donald Grozny also showed to be an inaugurated national socialist ultraleftist young pioneer from the progressive STASI- career- training camp.
I try all the time to take them by ideological and technical archaeology as I am aquained from Early Music, on who learnt what from whom, who had whoom for his / her GURU prophet and professor of systematics. craft and behaviours. And find that denialism here where I live the so called “climate- realists” do have obvious roots back in the LENIN STALIN progressive QVISLING- Mussolini- order and state religion.
Who later assembled (due to political opportunism) through the Grand old National Socialist labour Union Party that took up all those elements. .. They later became the failed pioneers and trained KADRE and teacher- class, who lost their military backing as the wall fell down in Berlin.
(SIC TRANSCIT GLORIA MVNDI!)
They were frired and unemployed and took stray jobs on arbitrary denialism and surrealism but the antivaxine and climateb denial moovement could largerly employ and give themj new hope again.
They have now tended strongly to become populists for a while..
When I am writing “Genosse”, then I am insinuating that state religious background.
The grandchildren of the old genossers systematically became “Populists” and climate- denialists that could be cheaply employed for the republican war on science. They are “The intellectuals of the left” from the GDR- missionary school class in the provinces worldwide.. Today maybe even Puttlers advocates.
But this may even be too provincial and special. So a deeper hypothesis is that they are , the autentic Trolls and “Orcs” by Blood! and pure race, who can take service wherever needed. It is due to Mendels laws of heritage, the fathers sins that is inherited and shows up again in 3rd and 4th generation., namely Old surrealism and irresponsible clueless fucking of that class.
The results of such old sins is bought up very cheaply, and worth gold for the MAFIA due to their political Cadaver- diciplinary training, to the revolution that did not come.
Here in Norway that “class” or Blood was deeply frustrated as Gro Harlem Brundtland took over the grand old Party with P and suddenly demanded higher education without cheating, for possible advancement to the high- grades in that special Party with P (Kalisz will know which Party with P, , the grand old one)
. Gro H.Brundtland came from the faculoty of medicine of The Royal Frederiks. She was orderly educated and examined and founded the IPCC. as a synthesis of UNEP and WMO.
She Understood Roger Revelle and James Hansen from NASA GISS because she felt no need to refuse, deny and to fight the Apollo- landings.
Victor is more a trained populist and Orc of the Puttler/ Trump KGB-STASI class order, whereas Thomas Kalisz is not, he shows rather clear, polish syntax, manners, and grammars.
To check up people wherther they are autentic, I have also asked them for uranological events such as sun and moon and major planets as seen from their global standpoint. And on behalf of of myself “Now it is 11 PM and deep azur blue sky, rosy red all over in northwest and hardly with stars.”
Carbomontanus says
@ all and everyone
I must add here that I may have been told Le Chateliersprinciple wrong.
I checked up Wikipedia, , and hardly learnt it especially as “Le chateliers law” on phase equilibria before, That seems to be the original version.
But it is given quite in general in my pensa many times as::
“If, in a system of complex , stable eqvilibrium determined by many parameters, one of the parameters is mooved to bring it out of eqvilibrium, the other determining variable will react and moove in a direction such as to re- store the stable eqvilibrium!”
This fameous principle seems quite universal and appliciable to any stable and dynamic systems, at stable equilibrium, wherefore it is so practical and useful, and wherefrore I have found it mentioned and used in the litterature arguments and in the laboratory on so many different places.
For instance on complex wave mechanical -morphological systems in musical wind instruments (organology) where stability soundcolour and intonnation- pitch must be kept and tuned together for fine artistic musical purposes. One finds le Chateliers principle all the way in the complex and consonant, integrated orchestra
I could write on behalf of science that : “Roses of timeless wisdom does not ask the faculty of fine arts where to grow!” which was appreciated.
Then further in complex machinery with viscous, mechanical, and thermodynamic systems and eqvilibria, and in the chemical glasses. .
In meteorology and climatology of course, you will find yourself better equipped having Le Chateliers principle in mind, that will protect your thoughts and your soul, and helps you from thinking and performing mono- causal surrealistic like a blind flat earther and believer and desert walker all the time, who is chasing Fata Morgana in the horizons. . Maybe even against drunken sailors who are advocating bushfires in our days for better pissing and to save the earth..
One could surely derive Newtons and Kepplers laws from it also.
Le Chateliers principle seems to have been known worldwide by wise men and women, at any time everywhere.
..Thus it is timeless wisdom that you should secure for your engineering and philosophical toolbox. It disqualifies the alternative and false beliefs and speculations.. .
Also in politics, provided that complex stable and dynamic eqvilibria should be acheived or can be found even there.
nigelj says
Thomas, your scheme to cool the climate by promoting extra irrigation and thus evaporation and the consequent release of energy from condensation when it rains is completely hopeless Ejecting all that extra water vapour into the atmosphere causes a greenhouse warming effect, and latent heat release of condensation ADDS to the warming and most of that happens at the middle and lower atmosphere . . Only a little bit of rain is caused very high up with cirrus (?) clouds such that the heat of condensation might escape to space via exciting CO2 molecules. This is outweighed by the extra heat retained.
And the scheme would require massive levels of irrigation draining rivers and aquifers already over used. Its a hopeless idea. I’m a lay person, but its intuitively obvious and I would bet serious money on being right about this.
I think Zebras right. Some of these water cycle advocates are cranks, and probably have links to the fossil fuels industry.
chris says
Signs of Change: Antarctic Sea Ice hits lowest for this time of the year Remarkable, the Antarctic sea ice is currently way below any other year in the same period. But what does it mean? https://climatestate.com/2023/06/09/signs-of-change-antarctic-sea-ice-hits-lowest-for-this-time-of-the-year/
nigelj says
Macias Shurly (7 June) said
“ms: — Our GranMaster Dr. Gavin Schmidt says: The warming potential of water vapor is ~50%, for clouds ~25%, // for CO2 19% and for all other greenhouse gases ~6% of the total GHE (~160W/m²) * 75% = ~120W/m².”
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2010JD014287
“In contrast, the cooling effect at the surface of evapotranspiration is ~ -86W/m² and that of clouds ~ -47W/m². The water cycle thus has a net cooling effect of ~ -13W/m².”
“By this net balance, the earth is a water-cooled planet – whether you like it or not.”
Its good that MS has done some analysis and some math. But can someone with some applicable expertise please CHECK what MS posted?
nigelj says
Study: “Future of the human climate niche.”
https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1910114117
I thought it took a well known issue, and by quantifying it makes it very interesting.