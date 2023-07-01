Unforced variations: July 2023

This month’s open thread for climate topics. Let the (northern hemisphere) heat wave and wildfire smoke season begin!
Ron R. says
“With the roof on, irrigation wouldn’t let the heat out, only displace it.”
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812735
To be clear, this is known as the First Law of Thermodynamics – the Conservation Of Energy. You can move the heat around, but with the roof on the whole will get slowly hotter.
IOW, No plan to mitigate the heat that doesn’t ALSO address the carbon we have added the the atmosphere and continue to add to it (the “roof” I refer to) will work well. It’s addressing the symptoms while avoiding the main cause, though deforestation is also involved.
“From 1750–2011, CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion have released an estimated 375 [345–405] GtC to the atmosphere, while deforestation and other land use change have released an estimated 180 [100–260] GtC” https://www.ipcc.ch/srccl/ and https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-59088498
See again also:
https://news.mit.edu/2015/ocean-acidification-phytoplankton-0720
https://theconversation.com/acid-oceans-are-shrinking-plankton-fuelling-faster-climate-change-121443
Mitigation schemes are merely bandages on a gaping wound, cynically designed so as to keep us addicted to FF by the fat, greedy, FF companies. Maybe (like filters on cigarettes) we should require them to build huge air filtering machines around the world to clean up the globe’s FF additions that we’ve added because their anti-alternative energy, anti-progress shenanigans all this time have kept us addicted to it (as a whole)..
I did something akin to this when I was a kid. Made a cake on my own. Too salty, so I “fixed” it by adding a bit more sugar. Then it was too sweet! Hmm. So I added a bit more salt. Rats! Then again it was too salty!! So I tried adding a bit more sugar. and so on. It eventually became a thick, greenish, rubbery, inedible mass that had to be thrown out. D:
MA Rodger says
Geoff Miell (UV thread June),
I would suggest that, unlike you, Kevin Anderson understands entirely what is being said in Box et al (2022) ‘Greenland ice sheet climate disequilibrium and committed sea-level rise’. I do not see how his statement that SLR will sit in the range 1m to 2m under +3ºC to +4ºC of AGW says otherwise.Note that he talks of “only” 1m to 2m SLR by 2100 in such circumstances, contrasting this with the multi-metre SLR commitment such a level of AGW will bring.
And while it is true that “Past performance is no guarantee of future performance,” it is no reason to ignore such “Past performance” in some demented appeal to ‘common sense’ Such ignorance is entirely non-scientific.
Perhaps I should draw your attention to the excellent NSIDC ‘Greenland Ice Sheet Today’ page. While the 2023 Greenland Surface Melt Extent did manage a daily record on 27th June (that described by Jason Box as “punching off the charts” which is perhaps overly dramatic description given the record set in 2002 for 28th June), this was not such a spectacular daily record as to yet detract from the headline message of the NSIDC post of 26th June <i<'Greenland melt season off to a modest start.'
Geoff Miell says
MA Rodger: – “Note that he talks of “only” 1m to 2m SLR by 2100 in such circumstances, contrasting this with the multi-metre SLR commitment such a level of AGW will bring.”
It seems to me you are having difficulty with the comprehension of the meaning of what Kevin Anderson actually said: “So we may only across this century see one or two metres, which will be devastating for many of our coastal cities.”
The words “may only” link with “across this century”, NOT with the SLR height range.
It seems to me you only want to see what aligns with your dismissive “SLR blather” narrative.
I’d suggest “multi-metre” SLR – “multi” by definition being more than one – begins at two metres, which as Kevin Anderson said, “would be devastating for many of our coastal cities.”
I’d suggest Kevin Anderson’s statement about likely 1-2 m SLR within this century doesn’t align with your earlier dismissive comment: “I would characterise SLR blather in this comment thread with talk of doubling times as being multi-metre blather and rather pointless.”
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
MA Rodger: – “And while it is true that “Past performance is no guarantee of future performance,” it is no reason to ignore such “Past performance” in some demented appeal to ‘common sense’ Such ignorance is entirely non-scientific.”
IMO, your use of the phrase “demented appeal” is ad hominem – entirely non-scientific.
Kevin Anderson said: “We have no historical precedent in human history for these sorts of temperature changes,” Thus I think the phrase I invoked; “Past performance is no guarantee of future performance,” is entirely appropriate. But it seems to me you would rather invoke insults.
MA Rodger: – “Perhaps I should draw your attention to the excellent NSIDC ‘Greenland Ice Sheet Today’ page. While the 2023 Greenland Surface Melt Extent did manage a daily record on 27th June (that described by Jason Box as “punching off the charts” which is perhaps overly dramatic description given the record set in 2002 for 28th June), this was not such a spectacular daily record as to yet detract from the headline message of the NSIDC post of 26th June <i<'Greenland melt season off to a modest start.'”
Thanks for the link to the ‘Greenland Ice Sheet Today’ page – it seems an excellent resource.
The Greenland melt season may well be off to a modest start, but I’d suggest it’s still early days. With North Atlantic SSTs at record seasonal high temperatures since early March 2023, and daily NH 2-meter air temperature also high, I’d suggest it would not be at all surprising to see modest melting rapidly change to record ice loss in the coming few months. Perhaps the Canadian wildfire smoke may moderate temperatures over Greenland? We’ll see soon. Then there’s next year, which is looking likely to be hotter still.
https://climatereanalyzer.org/clim/sst_daily/
https://climatereanalyzer.org/clim/t2_daily/
Ron R. says
Again, temperatures, both in history and prehistory, have been very well correlated:
https://midmiocene.files.wordpress.com/2023/05/fullsizeoutput_1c16.jpeg
Piotr says
patrick Jun.30: I do disagree that clouds are the only contributor to surface cooling response”
I didn’t say that – I responded to your “[The RC water cycle geoengineering proponents ] – are not completely wrong: [because] of cooling effect ( w/ significant contribution from cloud cover) from irrigation.”
by pointing that calculations by both Kalisz and Shurly implicitly excluded the effect of irrigation on cloud cover).
patrick: “One study (cited in Puma and Cook) used ~100 times the irrigation amount to achieve a global land average cooling of 1.310 K
Which again supports my point. Based on Tomas and Shurly’s assumption that 1oo% of latent heat escapes into space, Tomas calculated that to counter GW we need latent heat from 13x the current irrigation. I pointed that only a fraction of latent heat escapes to space. Since only ~1/3 of all energy put into atmosphere is radiated into space – if we were to use this number to the latent heat – then instead of 13x irrigation, we would need 40x irrigation. To reduce the temp. over land by 1.31 K, i.e. not that far to the current warming over land –
your source (Puma and Cook) used ~100x the irrigation, thus proving my point that Tomas with his 13x – severely underestimated the amount of water that would have to be evaporated to “neutralize”.
And the higher the volume of water that needs to be evaporated – the bigger the difficulty and the more massive the cost. Which puts a dent in yours:
“it doesn’t entirely make sense to say we shouldn’t do B because then we won’t do A, because we could commit to A regardless”
since if we devote such massive resources to B (increasing the irrigation by 100 TIMES!), then it would divert a lot of resources from doing A (=GHG mitigation), meaning we won’t be able to commit to A regardless“
patrick o twentyseven says
Yes, my comment was a bit sloppy on a few points. I had thought Kalisz had mentioned clouds. You allowed that the LH flux itself can have an effect on sfc T. I noted my position on geoengineering in a few other Jun comments, with more clarity (I’m open to marginal usage of various ideas, but not the large-scale massive irrigation increase, especially not in the Sahara; of course wetland restoration (unfortunately limited by our land usage needs) and reducing UHI, etc. make sense for additional reasons; we will need to irrigate our crops to some extent anyway – but efficiently; etc. – For big impacts, my preference is for CO2 sequestration itself (which should continue even after getting completely off fossil fuels, etc., and on that point, ocean fertilization – if it works – would still involve messing with ecosystems, so adverse side effects are still a possibility; OTOH, it could become a sort of quasi-sustainable(?) aquaculture for feeding people (at least until population levels fall back to ?)… I had suggesting a solar geoengineering scheme just to limit SLR, not to cool the whole globe – to be employed later – if it could be done; not counting on it:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812722 ). …
patrick o twentyseven says
On that last idea – I was thinking of horizontal area when I noted the tendency for OLR effects > SW effects at higher latitudes; of course an area facing the sun would be better in terms of this and materials/etc.
I recently found this RC post: https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2022/09/a-ceres-of-fortunate-events/ (**macias shurly might like to see this)
– where your comment:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2022/09/a-ceres-of-fortunate-events/#comment-806119 – last paragraph, shows a willingness to allow a limited application of geoengineering as a “stop-gap” measure, which is somewhat like what I was thinking regarding doing B with a commitment to A.
—
Puma and Cook ( https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2010JD014122 ):
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812414
Clarification: The 100x figure was they’re citing Lobell et al 2006:
Biogeophysical impacts of cropland management changes on climate
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2005GL025492
But on my point regarding the role of LH, I think your analysis using the 1/3 escape to Space ratio doesn’t quite apply here, because:
When an additional LH flux from the surface is initially ‘turned on’, setting aside changes in atmospheric and surface composition (or texture, etc.), there is no radiant effect because temperatures have not changed. So the surface cools and the troposphere warms. There is no effect on OLR initially. As the temperature changes, emission of radiation changes; this increases the upward emission to
Space from some of the troposphere, and the backradiation AND reduces the upward emission from the surface; it would (I expect) also reduce the SH flux from the surface. A new convective lapse rate is being established wherein the surface and some part of the lower troposphere are cooler and upper troposphere is warmer. The OLR may change; assuming a greater heat capacity at the surface (and the equilibrium warming of the upper troposphere is not too large relative to the cooling below), OLR may tend to increase during the transition to a new equilibrium (this is when the ‘escape to Space’ may be considered to occur). When equilibrium is achieved, the OLR is back to what it was before, with the net radiant cooling vertically redistributed (column total = OLR flux); the change in LH flux (at every vertical level) must be completely balanced by opposing changes in net LW flux and SH flux, because solar heating is the same (until we consider the radiative effects of H2O vapor, clouds, etc.). The ratio of atmospheric emission to Space to combined [direct atmospheric solar heating + emission of LW radiation absorbed in the atmosphere + LH and SH (net) fluxes from the surface] could be different in this new equilibrium, and I’m not sure if the 1/3 ratio would come up during the transition.
Carbomontanus says
@ Thomas Kalisz
Your last remarks of June 23 are interesting, but then the month was over.
I share your concerns and worries on many points, but I phantacize in terms of different solutions.
As for climate research communication, I have been concerned that the IPCC guidelines for decisionmakers have been too simple and rigid and without uncertainty concerns from the beginning, but I see also the semantic question and for whoom it is meant to be understood, namely the enlighted highscool student with legal Baccalaureus 1 Diploma from worldwide, and by that wiew it seems OK.
The mobsters on their side and who shirked their education and diploma and rather had that from the Party with P will feel heavily frustrated and feel in charge to throw themselves on the cateter and start teaching against it..
Al Gore was quite ingenious. Just because of a microscopic election loss in Florida, he drove up the very hollywood and took strangle grip on
1, the american way of life
2, the Chineese way of life and
3, the oil pipeline between Saudi Arabia and Pentagon.
Strangle grip, beat that!
Ad did set Guinness world recotrd of conspiration.
And that may feel ugly for millions and other millions of incureable Partisans with P in the west as in the east.
I am also in high doubt about the love and popularity of batteries mega windmills and solar cell parks, its full material and environmental costs and footprints, and actually believe more in the combustion engine, especially the Diesel, that is updated and refined to its limits in our days by rather easy means. It only needs better fuel now, and that is a task for chemistery. I believe solar and nuclear can solve it. .
Together witt resigning on unnecessary and sinful, luxurious misuse of materials and energy, and especially its performance against the premise conditions of wind and weathers day and night summer and winter.
Necessary heating processes should be located where waste heat is needed especially in winter and there is also icewater enough for cooling.
Todays luxurious lifestyles were developed and consceived to the premisses of James Watts doubble action steam engine with a huge expensive boiler and mechanical delivery of energy to a “factory” where all the “workers” must assemble at 0700 and home again at 1900 with 1/2 hour eating pause in between . And one week vacation each year at Costa, at Krim. ( or Yugoslavia).
when will we have time for blueberry strawberry raspberry and mushrom – picking?
During the Covid 19 campaign people were told to have “home office..” and not come together in their “factories”. The “Tramvajs” of Praha must have suddenly stood still in the rush hours
As if there is any such thing as the common worker anymore? and ever were? and as if every common worker of today is an intellectual clerk officer at a table in an office with a laptop computer and papers ? who can make “home office” ?
There is obvious and …… manifest…… silli- ness round about most elementary things and that is a worst and most accute environmental problem that must be settled first.
That is my humble opinion.
It follows from the industrialization of thought in pre- electrical time to keep up with the steampressure of James Watts enormeous one and only iron horse in the one and only “factory” at the one and only assembly line inside there. that should ease all the peoples work and earnings. . .
One must learn again tom CARPE DIEM and wait for the opportunity, stay ready and wait for the wind for when to sail and for water for when to mill and know how to rather do something useful in between.
Russell Seitz says
The coordinated focus of climate communication on forest fire and heat induced respiratory distress may risk collateral damage from two new syndromes; styled FOGO and FOLGO
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2023/06/unbearable-fogo-of-folgo.html
nigelj says
Thomas Kalisz, (your comment on last months UV page @ July 1 on biomass etc, etc.)
Thanks for the clarifications. Your comments in that post most were much more convincing overall with the exception I just see the irrigation and evapotranspiration thing as having very limited application as a mitigation tool. .It will help obviously, but there are huge problems in using at at huge scale.
I agree that burning biomass ( timber, wood pellets etc, etc) does not make much sense as a climate mitigation tool for the reasons you stated. Biofuels made form things like corn also seem to have limited usefulness due to resource limits. Because of the limits in producing biofuels, I believe they should be used for things that are very hard to decarbonise like air travel. Adding them to automobile petrol makes no sense to me at all. It sounds like a feel good political decision and just perpetuates ICE vehicles.
Regarding the challenge of wind and solar power intermittency issues, and and mass energy storage for things like long periods of low wind or sunlight and seasonal issues. Another solution is electrofuels. They are carbon neutral and could be stored long term and used in gas fired plant.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electrofuel
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear nigelj,
Many thanks for your comment.
I would like to add a remark regarding so called “electrofuels”. I added the quotation marks because no one can directly convert electricity into a hydrocarbon, or oppositely. It has its consequences in poor efficiency and economy of such energy storage.
It is important to keep in mind that if we convert precious “clean” electricity from renewable energy sources into hydrogen by water electrolysis, any further purely chemical conversion thereof irreversibly dissipates a significant part of the saved energy into heat. One-step conversions like HaberBosch ammonia synthesis or Sabatier carbon dioxide conversion into methane thus consume about 25-30 % electricity saved originally in H2.
The only “true” commercially available electrofuel is thus hydrogen which can be produced directly by water electrolysis and directly converted back into water and electricity in electrochemical fuel cells. These devices theoretically do allow efficiencies close to 100 %, in practice, however, suffer from electrochemical inactivity of hydrogen that can be still overcome in a limited extent only, using expensive precious metal catalysts like platinum and with a trade-off between power and size of the device on one hand and its efficiency on the other hand.
Alkali metals like sodium do not suffer from this disadvantage and making the sodium fuel cell commercially available thus can provide a significantly cheaper seasonal electricity storage than hydrogen.
Hydrocarbon “electrofuels” are nothing else than brutal lobbying of the established automotive industry – an enormous wasting with valuable electricity with a practically zero perspective of a competitiveness with fossil fuels, I am afraid.
Greetings
Tomáš
Tomáš Kalisz says
In Re to
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/comment-page-2/#comment-812854
Dear Piotr,
Thank you for clarifying your objection.
I do understand now that the root cause of continuing misunderstanding between us was my imprecise explanation of the equivalence between global annual precipitation and the average latent heat flow.
If the average air humidity stays constant, 990 mm of the average annual precipitation corresponds evaporation 990 L water from each square meter of Earth surface. It corresponds ca 2.7 L from each square meter per day. As the enthalpy of water evaporation is ca 0.7 kWh/L, the necessary energy is about 1.9 kWh, ca 6 840 000 J. One day has 86 400 seconds, 6 840 000 J divided by 86 400 s gives the average latent heat flow ca 79 W/m2.
I still assume that if the mean annual precipitation is ca 36 times higher than the entire water content in the atmosphere, it can be taken as a hint that water circulates between the surface and the atmosphere quickly – the entire atmospheric water is exchanged in average every ten days. I cannot provide a perfect explanation, I take the decoupling of the water cycle intensity from the average air humidity as an empirical observation.
I therefore assume that whereas the average absolute humidity depends on global average temperature, water cycle intensity depends rather on the rate of water and energy supply.
Greetings
Tomáš
Carbomontanus says
@ Thomas Kalisz
To your reply 1 july 2023 at 0953
” Have I clarified this still open subpoint to the climate dispute about the role of laten heat transport…. in earth surface temperature regulation sufficiently? ”
Well, as you state it now, I have a a feeling that it is trivial and no more important than the differende of max day temperature in summer in a rainy and a sunny day.. And I just cannot immagine that it should have been ignored or forgotten or even hidden by conventional climate research and meteorology.
The idea of irrigating and watering the landscape artificially to counteract global surface warming seems ridiculous to me. .
After a very hot and dry June here, summer rain and showers have come the natural way and all water restrictions and bushfire warnings are gone. There is suddenly an enormeous lot of white and gray clouds in the air, and dripping everywhere. The groundwater level in my cellar pump has come up, and the cisternes have been running over. It is simply ridiculous that all this moisture and water and ….. about 5 deg cooling of daytime max temperatures may have come from forest and trees and bushes “evapotranspiration”. sucked up and “evaportranspirated” from that dry ground.
There is no Vltava river big enough in my “Vlast” to have delivered all that moisture so soon. And it is just normal summer rain here swinging around 22 celsius temperature in the fjord.
It has come in frome the now very fameous extreeme temperatures in the north Atlantic and the north sea of course, in freshly distilled form. What was rather lacking for a while was cooling on the condenser. It was absolutely blue sky with no scirrus. When scirrus came, rain also came in 3 days.
Not water on the ground, that is the wrong end, but ice on the top! is what does it.
H2O Latent highly energic water is there all the time and comes from the sea.
A relative of mine crossed the atlantic in sailboat from Spania to west india. He said afterwards that if the jetliner condense stripes dissolve, that means steady clear wether. But if they remain,… that means rain is coming.
I have no hygrometer and should have had it but it was quite dry in june.
Maybe still another good advice from my side (if Ceskoslovensko can tolerate any more now : )
My good advice:
Do not approach the climate and try and roll it up from the wrong end because the climate is like a crochet work , to be untangled from the right end namely from its cool side.
What makes it so infameous for many is that they try and understand globaL warming instead of global cooling.
And it is not the poles, it is BIG BANG all the way around us that is the global heat sink. The cooling element, , not on the ground, but on the top is out of order for sinful human reasons.
Sinful denialists and surrealists who are to be blamed, are then trying to have us looking in the wrong direction.
Ron R. says
Good comment, Tomas.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/comment-page-2/#comment-812861
Part of the transport issue is due to this natural idea of ours of centralizing solar. It makes sense to put panels in tropical deserts as that is where the sun is the hottest because it strikes directly at the planet. Yet the economical transport of energy issue would be very large.
Some few, myself included, have recommended rather having the panels spaced out, not having nearly the same transport issue. “Decentralizing” them. Put a panel on every roof globally that can use one. The rest, those in farthest northern and southern hemispheres can use the solar from the deserts. That’s my idea at least. Decentralizing it would also have the benefit of not having to pay some agency for energy, which agency likely will construe it somehow so that you’ll end up paying the same thing or more than now. It would require some resources, but solar is ever getting smaller., as witness my solar powered watering timer with it’s about 1″ solar panel that can store an amazing amount of power it gets from that tiny panel.
Some of those resources can be harvested by slowing, then reversing the human population growth (which would help with so many other things as well) then eventually recycling the stuff they’ve used. I don’t know about rare earths though. Anyway, it’s would be a “deconstruction economy” I call it in my story. This is more long term though. Will take attrition.
Ron R. says
By the way, putting the panels on every roof could be partially (maybe fully?) offset by diverting money away from our massive militaries (how many bombs and bombers do we need anyway).
Ron R. says
In the meantime, we don’t need to do everything at once. Well we need to, but because of present circumstances, we are yet unable to as yet. It doesn’t have to be an either/or answer though. Either FF or Solar. We can use both but get off of FF and move to solar as much as possible now. We are doing that, but removing the many obstacles the FF industries have put up, we could be doing it a lot faster.
Ron R. says
ms: — Send your full puke bag, preferably peer reviewed, to the IPCC…. Same goes for other fools & stupid desert walkers like nigelj, levenson, zebra, ron r., & crap-O-mountain alias sverre kolberg.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/comment-page-2/#comment-812859
You’re a religious person(s?) correct MS (I assume fundamentalist protestant)? You might take a look at these verses:
Matthew 6:22-23, 12: 33-35.
macias shurly says
@RR says: – ” With the roof on, irrigation wouldn’t let the heat out, only displace it.
ms: — You`re a stupid religious sheep ? — It’s best to put your bible verses where the sun never shines .
If you are looking for more sheep to support you – just ask Levenson, he still has space in the barn.
Small minds like you, who always like to quickly form a mob with other small minds, cannot be convinced with a simple, easy-to-understand graphic from the IPCC.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/a/a0/Physical_Drivers_of_climate_change.svg/450px-Physical_Drivers_of_climate_change.svg.png
The main message is:
– IRRIGATION & ALBEDO IS COOLING –
So you romantic fool you think you are more competent than the IPCC (LOL).
Radge Havers says
Ron R.
Good point.
And speaking of angry, hot air and swampy vapors, I don’t know if it will add anything to the conversation, but I thought this was interesting from The Guardian:
‘It was an accident’: the scientists who have turned humid air into renewable power
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/jul/02/it-was-an-accident-the-scientists-who-have-turned-humid-air-into-renewable-power
Carbomontanus says
@ Ron R
No, Matthias Schürle alias Macias Schurly is definitely not a fundamentalist protestant, but you may have other conscepts of what protests fundamentally over there in the states.
Schürle is rather a runaway child frrom Kindergarten and Freie Deutsche Jugend Jugendweihe, Junge Pioniers behind the iron curtain in the late DDR. German Democratic Republic.
He is teaching like a DDR Deutschlandsender in East Berlin, the pioneering and dia- lectic materialistic way with patent from the Soviet scientific academy in Ljeningrad.
German lutheran he aint not. Western protestand calvinist neither. That is the Levenson type. And Anglican… he denies both King Charles and the Cambridge University and is teaching the alternatives damning and swearing, fighting the flies and the sparrows and the kits and the dogs and the school teachers frrom the west and from the british empire when frustrated.
That is clear Maoism and marxist leninism of progressive Adolf Prussian pedantic blood, and earlly pioneering soviett style, even selling himself as an “artist” for it..
It is 1923- 33 pioneering racial revolutionary Surrealism.
Russian orthodox? No. He is planning a large communal and privat rainbarrel, heated with all the advantages for the people instead of the orthodox christus our saviour cathedral in Moskva, that is to be demolished again because being not sustainable.
If I know him right, he will vote fror Trump also next time and applaud the climbing of the capitol hill again. Damning and swearing he is good at. .
.
Ron R. says
Hmm, I thought perhaps he was also JCM (with his “ja ja ja” Spanish – ha ha ha in English – or maybe just supposed to look like Spanish?) they sound very similar for venom. If I am wrong I apologize to them. I also thought perhaps evangelical fundamentalist because of his previous Bible allusions, but who knows?
John Pollack says
Considering the many comments from last month concerning water, water vapor, and atmospheric energy, I am struck that the threads were proceeding almost as if we weren’t living on a rotating planet with a 3-D atmosphere and a surface consisting of over 70% ocean. Simplifications of complex processes can help one grasp the essentials, but for a more detailed consideration, it is necessary to take a more realistic approach at some point.
If air is rising in one place, it is descending somewhere else. This is reflected in the equation of continuity.
Once latent heat is converted to sensible heat by condensation or freezing, that heat energy may have other fates than being radiated to space or back to earth. It can be converted to mechanical energy, resulting in horizontal winds and forced vertical motions. That includes storms, tropical cyclones, and persistent circulations that move both heat and water vapor from one location to another. You can provide copious water to a surface area that is in a region of persistent downward vertical motion without generating a lot of clouds and precipitation. The shores of the Persian Gulf are incredibly humid in the summer, and Saudi Arabia irrigates, but there is very little rain. The Galapagos Islands are surrounded by tropical ocean, but are near-desert. California gets little summer rainfall, no matter how much they irrigate the valleys for agriculture. Oceans interact with the atmosphere, and have their own circulations.
It’s a big world. You won’t fit it all into a 2-D model.
Carbomontanus says
Yes!
Carbomontanus says
Hr Pollack
Yes, this is elementary things We learnt it in public school and I later found Theo Löbsacks Atem der Erde in translation. He was reaaly very good.
Thor Heyerdahl once turned a big Globus the right way and said:L “Look, this is not the planet earth, it is the p0lanet sea, Can`t you see that?” and NASA has taken and published colour pictures of it from outside. through Nationalo Geographic Magazine. and people will not believe that.
Flat earthers, desert walkers, blind believers in the scriptures, I say. How often shall I have to repeat it?
It is even worse when it comes to material sciences and deep microchosmos. They discuss it in terms of what they are told to believe in. Sheere LEGO, and air as a dry sandstorm with spiral springs between tghe grains. So dry that even the ETER has evaporated. With gunsmoke. and bullets flying. Typical hollywood wild west moovies. on their brains. And call it statistics confidence peer rewiewed and models.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Continuing the thread on trying to maintain a collaborative research forum on challenging climate science problems, e.g. fluid dynamics of ENSO.
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812853
My point is that this doesn’t have to be a popular forum in terms of sustaining itself, only that the people interested know that such a thing exists. There was only one time that a troll invaded the Azimuth Project forum, and that was toward the end when the discussion died down. Yet, I can almost anticipate that a troll could generate ChatGPT responses and use these to comment and appear knowledgeable. The key again is that a forum doesn’t have to be heavily populated, but that a handful of engaged participants can make a difference.
I would ask why they would even be interested in understanding ENSO?
Piotr says
T. Kalisz “do understand now that the root cause of continuing misunderstanding between us was my imprecise explanation of the equivalence between global annual precipitation and the average latent heat flow
No Tomas, you still DON’T understand it – I DIDN’T question your calculations of the latent heat flux so there was no point to repeat it.
What I DID question was your attempt to disregard the role of the “content of water in the atmosphere” in the heat budget, as unimportant, because
[TM] the mean annual precipitation is ca 36 times higher than the entire water content in the atmosphere”
You CAN’T compare/disregard variables that have different dimensions/units
Explaining things to you is at the far end of the curve of diminishing returns, so I won’t waste more
of my time, but repeat, what I said the last time:
==
Piotr Jun 30: “You are comparing apples and oranges, well actually more like apples and
photosynthesis rate – one is a reservoir the other is a flux – different concepts, different units – it’s “500 000 km3/yr”, not as you wrote “500 000 km3”.
But why should we use “per yr” and not, say, “per second” – after all, the radiative fluxes are given in W/m2, with watts being J/s. But if we use per sec- your precipitation rate becomes = 0.016 km3/s. The reservoir size is still the same = 13000km3. So who is “small” now?
If two variables have different dimensions/units you CAN’T claim that one is larger or smaller than the other, and therefore you can’t claim that one is more or less important than the other.
==============
If you can’t still understand – ask a colleague or ChatGPT to explain it to you.
Piotr says
1. Solar Jim argued for the enforcement the moderation against the incessant drivel of climate change denialists, that swamps RC, discouraging both participants and readers from using it to educate themselves about, or to advance, new ideas.
2. Paul Pukite called it: “limiting ideas” and to illustrate it offered … his experience with groups working on advancing understanding ENSO.
3. Since neither Solar Jim or me – meant this subject as deserving BoreHole, but the denialist drivel drowning this webpage I wrote:
Piotr June 30: “ And you see the denialist production by Shurly, Kalisz, JCM, Victor, KnowitAll who can’t understand a simple energy budget, much less develop a model, as a … step in this direction?”
4. P.Pukite Jul 2:” I would ask why they would even be interested in understanding ENSO?”
??? Shouldn’t YOU be answering this question?
WHY in the discussion about the need to protect the usefullness of this group against the mass production by Shurly, Kalisz, JCM, Victor, KnowitAll, who either cannot, or want not to, understand the answers to their questions, you described it as … “limiting ideas” and brought up your
interests in understanding ENSO… as if it applied to those people?
Ray Ladbury says
Tomas, in answer to your question about photons outside of the absorption bands of the GHGs, where, specifically would those photons come from? You will likely say “blackbody radiation,” but Earth, especially high in the atmosphere is not a blackbody. It doesn’t absorb and emit all radiation. It only emits and absorbs radiation where it can–that is where there are quantum transitions corresponding to the photon energies–including effects of collisional broadening, etc.
The other thing is that you seem to have a fundamental misunderstanding of how science works. Do you really think that you are the first person to think of the possibility of latent heat transporting energy out of the atmosphere? Do you really think that if a climate scientist thought this might work that they would not jump at the chance to model it and potentially revolutionize not just climate science, but also our industrial economy?
You’ve proposed a mechanism. I’ve pointed out that there are competing factors that suggest your mechanism would not work. The appropriate thing to do at this point with such a complicated system is to model it–taking into account all the physical processes that might be important. If you haven’t done that, then you are wasting the time of yourself and everyone else on this board.
Carbomontanus says
Ray Ladbury
Be aware that clouds and snow are not at all so “white” further in the IR spectrum as it is in visible light.
I have no accute “Data” on it, but I am allowed to assume and to tell about Kirchoffs rule, that emittance = absorbance. That rules obviously for metal casting charcoal and ceramic materials and glasses in the heat. and then invisible IR heat radiation is absorbed very well indeed in white snow and glass clear water. Thus it is obvious that shiny white snow and clouds both will absorb and emit IR very well.
Yes even another argument. I saw a glassblower here for a while, manipulating his glasses in air inside his high orange hot glass furnace to re- heat them again. . Thick glasses that glow only deep red out in the dark room do heat up again frappingly fast,… as fast as black irons, in that orange red Planc Bolzmann situation at 1100 celsius IR.
So there cannot be any doubt, IR radiation right to space from shiny white very high and thick clouds is very natural and trivial and should not be denied.
Moral:
Proper Cumulonimbus and even large tropical hurricanes are cooling down the situation fast and efficiently when the sun has warmed the situaltion for long enough. It is an obvious negative feedback to global warming. That is even orthodox classical meteorology . and should not be denied or disputed.
And look, the hurricanes soften and vanish quickly when they come in over land even green lands with high “evapotranspiration” because their major resource of latent energy input flux in the form of steam is from the especially warm tropical ocean waters. They cool down the tropical oceans again when the summers have lasted for long enough.
Tomáš Kalisz says
Re to Ray Ladbury
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/07/unforced-variations-july-2023/#comment-812894
Dear Ray,
thank you very much for your additional explanation of your view.
You are surely not correct in your feeling that climate science does not deal with Earth surface cooling by latent heat transport to the troposphere. References cited e.g. by JCM, macias, patrick o twentyseven show that it is in fact a standard part of present climate models. I only pointed to the circumstance that present technology offers new options how this important climate regulation mechanism could be exploited.
What is somewhat strange is only the fact that public policies still treat water regime as something secondary, dependent and less important, although it is also a primary „forcing“ driving the climate. This discrepancy is reflected also in IPCC summaries for policymakers that are basically silent about the role of the water cycle in climate regulation, although the same cannot be said about IPCC reports in their entirety.
In my opinion, it is quite unfortunate. I think that this disproportional information about comparably important climate regulation mechanisms may be among reasons why even some colleagues participating in the present discussion are still afraid that dealing with latent heat transport from Earth surface is a kind of pseudoscience contradicting basic laws of physics:
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/07/unforced-variations-july-2023/#comment-812868
Ron R. says
1 Jul 2023 at 11:23 AM
“With the roof on, irrigation wouldn’t let the heat out, only displace it.”
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812735
„To be clear, this is known as the First Law of Thermodynamics – the Conservation Of Energy. You can move the heat around, but with the roof on the whole will get slowly hotter.“
As regards the reason why at least the lower layers of Earth atmosphere emit IR radiation in a very broad spectral range resembling the black body radiation, I am not familiar therewith, however, I hope that perhaps the numerous references brought by patrick o twentyseven might be useful. As he summarizes in
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/#comment-812715
water vapour may be the main emitter enabling the IR emission outside the CO2 absorption bands.
Greetings
Tom
Ray Ladbury says
Ferchrissake, read for content. I am not saying that it isn’t dealt with, but rather that it isn’t a large effect! And the deltas from changing water use, etc. will be even smaller. If you think I am wrong, prove it. Do the modeling and publish a paper! That’s how science works.
Barry E Finch says
Jim Steele 27 JUN 2023 Antarctica “greenhouse effect” in Earth’s troposphere is backwards in winter. The GHGs cool Antarctica in winter (Antarctica “greenhouse effect” probably normal but low in summer, I’ll not spend the time getting surface temperatures and calculating it). Arctic Ocean 75N “greenhouse effect” in Earth’s troposphere is forwards in winter but considerably less than global average. ~No sunshine and the warm air arrives high so the CO2 etc.IR molecules manufacture and emit to space (not “re-emit, manufacture and emit) LWR more than is emitted up from the snow surface, as measured by IRIS or whatever since 1964. Antarctica is losing ice because the ocean is warming at ~200 m to ~800 m and the circumpolar wind has strengthened and moved closer to Antarctica because Antarctica surface has warmed less than lower latitudes. Antarctica ice loss below the surface is 600 times as much as Antarctica ice loss at the surface.
Barry E Finch says
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efE2L4XaapU The answer to Yong Zhong’s question at 8:07 to 8:26 is “because CO2 molecules manufacture LWR, and almost certainly decimal orders of magnitude more than the surface emits at 13-17 microns”. Since I pondered and decided this in 2017 I have come across 2 experimental proofs that I’m correct, 1 partial experimental proof that I’m correct, 1 mixed experimental proof but it relies on Appeal to Great Authority (one of Zhong’s academic opponents) and 2 Appeals to Authority (2 of Zhong’s academic opponents).
MA Rodger says
Barry E Finch,
I’m not sure why you bring the bullshitting YC Zhong into this comments thread. The shite-for-brains fool belongs in a lunatic asylum.
chris says
The Climate State website just went through the largest update since the project started. There is now a knowledge base, the old forum is back, and the news page has been reworked. If you write about the climate and want to publish articles at Climate State (no reposts) contact us. Everyone can register, create a social profile, read about and discuss our changing environment.
https://climatestate.com
Carbomontanus says
Ladies and Gentlemen
I come to think that due to especially fast global warming caused by human use of fossile fuel first of all, a lot of further known details become physically plausible…..
…….. such as less clouds over lands and desertification here and there but not everywhere. The sea temperatures will lag behind the land temperatrures due to higher specific hear capacity of water compared to dry land.
But Thomas Kalisz must accept the tradewinds and the monsune and sunny seabreeze – effects worldwide and that rain on land has evaporated at sea for the most, and not from “evapotranspiratrion” by trees and green vegetation that would have dried out very fast .
That land- evapotranspirational theory of both rain and snow seems unbelieveable as simply seen and judged from my window in quite normal summer weather after a long period of dangerous drought.
And here is really green forests enough they really did not cause the sudden change of sumjmer weather back to the more normal , Quite on the contrary, they are the quite normal and traditional consequenses of it.. in Köppens climate system.
There aint no Vltava in my Vlast so mighty that it could possibly have supported all that water at that sudden speed of water falling down and filling up the groundwater levels / not being remooved and evapotranspirated from them,
It “evapotranspirates” at sea of course and rains down again over land and sea, depending on winds and on necessay chill on the top of the clouds.
It is conscistent also with what I wrote for Kalisz of paleoclimatology from Wikipedia. A warm global climate situation in balance entails a very green earth even with rainforests and Kaolin formation at high latitudes. And a cool ice age climate in balance entails heavy and frequent duststorms and dustbowls, giving enormeous Loess sedimentation in the tempered even sub- arctic zones worldwide.
Todays situation then becomes an exeptionally fast upgoing rather unnatural climatic transcient where the ocean temperatures are lagging consequently behind due to difference of material heat capacities.
I shall come back to it,
This can explain a wide spectrum of things and events and known data details much easier and in a conscistent way.
Ned Kelly says
C says: “I shall come back to it,”
No don’t. Just shut up.
Please send this clown to the Bore Hole permanently.
Have you no shame Gavin et al? I beg you. Please put us all out of our misery. Thank you.
Tomáš Kalisz says
Dear Carbomontanus,
I particularly appreciate your hints to archaeological findings in tropical Africa and Amazonia suggesting that present wet tropical region might have been significantly drier when Sahara was green.
It suggests that while regional precipitation distribution might have changed dramatically, the overall water cycle intensity might have been more stable in the past.
I believe these questions deserve a continuing thorough research.
Greetings
Tom
JCM says
it should be noted that, as a general rule of thumb for global terrestrial catchments, the evapotranspiration ET is about two thirds of precipitation P, with runoff Q closing the balance at 1/3 in a natural state.
So the ET/Q = 2 globally averaged pristine condition.
Cheng and Lu find that climatologically “62% of continental precipitation stems from evapotranspiration through Lagrangian tracking – a measure is known as the global continental precipitation recycling ratio…… On the 1° grid scale, nonlocal terrestrial sources dominate precipitation in almost 70% of the land areas, most prominent in the continental interior.”.
“Significance Statement
Water is crucial for human civilization. There has been a century-long discussion on the moisture sources of continental precipitation. Using Lagrangian tracking, we show that 62% of continental precipitation stems from evapotranspiration, closing the gap with the budget-based estimate. Terrestrial sources dominate precipitation in 70% of Earth’s surface, especially in the interior of South America, Africa, and Eurasia. Global monsoon regions and the mid-to-high latitudes share a completely different source-regulated hydroclimate. Terrestrial source hotspots for continental precipitation that deserve conservation are identified. Two types of processes that formulate a cascade of regional water cycles are proposed and evaluated. Findings here advance the understanding of the origin of continental precipitation, offering insights into water and land management for freshwater sustainability.”
https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/clim/36/6/JCLI-D-22-0185.1.xml?rskey=2Z8ONi&result=2
My personal observation in a northern mid-latitude continental climate is that the perennial grasses and winter wheat are primed to transpire as soon as the ground thaws in spring. The annuals are taking until early July for knee height stems.
Much of the terrain is like the following online photo through May and June https://assets.corteva.com/is/image/Corteva/corn-young-plants?wid=570&hei=428
Constrained maximum transpiration is not occurring until 60-80 days after annual plantings. Unnatural hot weather pockets in June are certainly to be expected under direct sun.
For the specialty crops, the irrigated almond plantation typically looks like so throughout the season
https://xerces.org/sites/default/files/inline-images/peter%20albright%20woolf%20farming_0.jpg
Here we can see quite clearly that irrigated lands are not resembling pristine catchment of the great central valley of California; such a change to hydroclimate should be considered prior to dismissal..
And take notice that irrigated lands are but 5-10% of cropped area, by fancy drip system or pivot. The vast majority of the disrupted landscape is not being irrigated, of course! Nobody is watering the cash crops or idle tree stands (nor should they).
There is no equal compensating swap of desertification and irrigation. It just doesn’t work like that. Plus the missing drawdown of 10-20 billion tons per year Carbon into soils is not to be dismissed. These are the stable organics which sustain the net energy flows away from the surface, in addition to minimizing greenhouse effects.
As an afterthought of trace gas programs, a renewed appreciation of catchment hydrology and the associated energetic aspects and heat transport is due. If not for policy consideration, at least for scientific curiosity. The active dismissal of such matters is counter-productive. My guess is this is due in part to politics, and quite large gaps in data.
Ron R. says
“With the roof on, irrigation wouldn’t let the heat out, only displace it.”
By the way, before somebody jumps on it, I acknowledge that the roof is sill porous. Some percentage on heat is getting out. It’s just that the Co2 that we are emitting is causing more of it to remain in the atmosphere than otherwise would. And as we continue to emit that will increase. Gotta get serious and do something about the Co2.
zebra says
John Pollack, Ray, and others:
John, I recall you schooling me about the 3D nature of the jet stream, and your comment here is also very informative. And Ray, the obvious point about emissions is also useful. I would just offer this simple observation:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/B9780123850409000013
(my bold)
zebra says
(Fixed blockquote I hope.)
John Pollack, Ray, and others:
John, I recall you schooling me about the 3D nature of the jet stream, and your comment here is also very informative. And Ray, the obvious point about emissions is also useful. I would just offer this simple observation:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/B9780123850409000013
(my bold)
So before getting lost in the details, how about dealing with the basic reasoning? The hydrologic cycle is intensifying (without purposeful human intervention), and, consequently, GHG water-vapor is increasing, and, as expected, the energy imbalance continues and perhaps is getting worse. How does it make sense to add more??
In fact, it’s reasonable to argue that we should be decreasing evaporation… as I referenced last month, humans have pumped enough groundwater to raise sea level and tilt the axis of the planet. Our ability to do this obviously coincided with the increase in available mechanical energy due to the use of fossil fuels; perhaps it would be good to return to the more natural pre-industrial hydrologic cycle conditions as well as CO2 levels? (Or at least be far more efficient in our irrigation and consumption practices.)
The point being that if you start out with an invalid premise, discussing lots of details is just a form of informal fallacy.
Carbomontanus says
@ all ye rain barrelers, water cyclers, desert walkes, flat earters and blind believers in your dogmatic scriptures , statistics, and “peer rewiewed” iconography and models of the same:
Today on the 5th of july 2023 The internet reports 300 fligthts at least cancelled because of “storm” on Schiphol airport south 0f Amsterdam, their national airport where the earth is especially flat in combination with with Waterstaat, that is Dutch and means waterlevels.
The Nullschool betrays a red storm dash coming in over Den Haag at the Scheveningen dijks and dunes. .
I have once landed there by KLM through 2 thick peasoups at rough winds, The captain said before we went down : ” The weather on Schiphol is a bit rough… , but we shall manage to get down… ”
I heard him grinding his teeth when saying so, thus fastened my seatbelt. .
It went down on one wheel in several jumps, and the very good captain was able to shake it on track along with the landing stripe at Schiphol and on place beneith the Hangar. So we could breathe out again.
That was late autumn, a normal autumn storm in the southern north sea. .
But today 5th of july 2023 it was obviously worse. That is…… unconventional, an extreme even on Schiphol.
It is probably a consequence of Claussius Clappeyrons law and the Montgolfier principle in the notheast atlantic, that is an open system now also with record early sea surface temperatures
It is time for our landcrabs now to learn about where and why it evapotranspirates, and what that may have for large regional, seemingly strange even frustrating consequenses, even for the KLM.
MA Rodger says
UAH TLT has been posted for June with an anomaly of +0.38ºC, a tad up on May’s +0.37ºC. It was the second warmest June on the UAH TLT record after 1998 (+0.44ºC) and ahead of 2019 (+0.34ºC), 2020, 2016 (+0.21ºC) & 2015 (+0.18ºC). Recent years missing from this list (UAH is a bit trend-denying) are 2017 (+0.09ºC), 2018 & 2022 (+0.06ºC) and 2021 (+0.00ºC).
The start of 2023 remains as seventh warmest, but now closer to a top-five finish for the full calendar year.
…….. Jan-June Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.50ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … … 1st
1998 .. +0.46ºC … … … +0.35ºC … … … 3rd
2020 .. +0.39ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … … 2nd
2010 .. +0.29ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … … 6th
2019 .. +0.26ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 4th
2017 .. +0.22ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 5th
2023 .. +0.20ºC
2002 .. +0.13ºC … … … +0.08ºC … … … 11th
2022 .. +0.11ºC … … … +0.17ºC … … … 7th
2018 .. +0.10ºC … … … +0.09ºC … … … 10th
2015 .. +0.09ºC … … … +0.14ºC … … … 8th
Ron R. says
Public Enemy Number 1.
“The fossil fuel industry is very good at getting what it wants because they get the lobbyists best at playing the game,” Roberts said. “They have the best staff, huge legal departments, and the ability to funnel dark money to lobbying and influence channels.
“This database really makes it apparent that when you hire these insider lobbyists, you are basically working with double agents. They are guns for hire. The information you share with them is probably going to the opposition.”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/05/double-agent-fossil-fuel-lobbyists
The Koch name comes up again and again. It’s unconscionable, imo, to sell the planet and the future simply to make and keep a few people obscenely wealthy. No amount of donating to PBS is ever going to rectify that.
patrick o twentyseven says
re nigelj, re my https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/comment-page-2/#comment-812849
“The Spiral Staircase (bibliographical, “… Oops, I meant autobiographical; I noticed when I did a search the first results were for an old movie, so here’s a link about the book, by Karen Armstrong:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Spiral_Staircase%3A_My_Climb_Out_Of_Darkness
re Killian – https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2023/06/unforced-variations-jun-2023/comment-page-2/#comment-812864
Not entirely sure what you mean; I believe my sense of morality hasn’t changed much since I was a child (presumably morality fundamentally is a matter of instinct and/or a natural product of empathy + awareness (PS remember to include kindness for one’s self), but I continue to learn about global warming and how solar cells work, and how democracy works, etc. There are things I would not really on a book to tell me, and that’s (one place) where I break with some religious people (eg. the Bible/whatever says wives should … oh please, just think/feel about it!). Of course, in order to apply morality, one must have a situation to apply it to (it’s like math; it’s hypothetical until it isn’t). And you need to know how to be nice (eg. what does this person like to eat? What medicine treats their condition? Is this social-economic-political system sustainable? Will it devolve into tyranny? Will it sink under the mass of it’s own pollution?) in order to be effective.
And if I didn’t read such books, I wouldn’t know the humorous story of how ancient Egypt became ancient Egypt:
hey, what should we feed dead people?
How about bread and beer!
“Bread”? What is this “bread” you speak of?… and that’s where Pharaohs come from (okay, I skipped a few steps but it’s pretty interesting).
Also it’s just nice to know what others think sometimes.
MA Rodger says
Copernicus ERA5 reanalysis has posted for June giving the global SAT anomaly at +0.53ºC, the highest anomaly of the year-to-date (previously monthly anomalies spanning from Jan’s +0.25ºC up to March’s +0.51ºC). June 2023 is the warmest June on the ERA5 record by quite a way, previous warm years being 2019 (+0.37ºC), 2020, 2022, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2017, 2015 & 1998 (+0.18ºC) now 10th warmest June in the ERA5 SAT record.
June 2023 is the 9th highest monthly anomaly on the ERA5 all-month record.
A year-on-year graph of the ERA5 record is presented here – GRAPH 2b.
The first half of 2023 has climbed up from 5th spot last month to 4th warmest start-of-the-year, or perhaps that is =3rd. With the coming El Niño, 2023 may well challenge 2020 for warmest-year, although the ENSO forecasts do appear to be showing an El Niño less powerful than 1998 or 2016 (with peak ENSO 3.4 predictions averaging +1.8ºC when the 1998 & 2016 El Niños peaked at +2.7ºC and +2.9ºC respectively).
…….. Jan-June Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2016 .. +0.51ºC … … … +0.44ºC … … … 2nd
2020 .. +0.50ºC … … … +0.47ºC … … … 1st
2017 .. +0.38ºC … … … +0.34ºC … … … 4th
2023 .. +0.38ºC
2019 .. +0.38ºC … … … +0.40ºC … … … 3rd
2022 .. +0.29ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 5th
2018 .. +0.26ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 7th
2010 .. +0.20ºC … … … +0.13ºC … … … 9th
2021 .. +0.19ºC … … … +0.27ºC … … … 6th
2015 .. +0.17ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 8th
2007 .. +0.11ºC … … … +0.04ºC … … … 15th
Ned Kelly says
I guess most people have been keeping track of recent extreme weather and temp news. Here’s another just in case you missed it. Take care now.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus has said climate change will drive a surge in “extreme weather events” in 2023, pointing to record-breaking temperatures around the globe this week.
Speaking during a Wednesday press briefing, Tedros said the “climate crisis” is now among the “major factors determining human health outcomes,” warning that global warming could ultimately produce a “wave of hunger, migration and disease.”
“Over the coming months, we expect a range of extreme weather events, including droughts, floods, hurricanes, and heatwaves, all of which harm human health,” he said, also noting that Monday marked the “hottest day on record” for average temperatures around the world.