This month’s open thread for climate topics. Has anyone noticed how warm it’s been? Someone should probably look into that…
Reader Interactions
Comment Policy:Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
2 Responses to "Unforced Variations: Aug 2023"
Carbomontanus says
It has rather been a bit chill in july in the Oslofjord but with a lot of pleasant well needed rain. It is rather a normal summer as I am aquainted to it..
But there has been some abnormal downpours floods and earthslides on places where that is not so expected
Vitis vinifera, Tomatoes, tomatoes and apple & fruit ripening tell of a rather positive “heat sum” in day- grades this far.
all in all hardly anything to worry about locally. The more accute and severe cosequenses of “global warmingt” seems to be wild and confused people loosing ground contact and messing up with it by trying to eradicate our most elementary orientation first in order to get it their way.. I see that there are some people doing that even here on Real Climate. And it is old technique.
Maybe others here have also got that impression?
.
Carbomontanus says
PS to everyone
Heat record on Svalbart in july.
Svalbard airport longyear +10 C mean and Pyramiden + 10.1 C
That is above arctic climate norm.
Northern Norway extreemly dry and pleasant warm.
southern Norway a bit chill and way over normal rain here and there..
Look up DMI.dk. They take also Grønland. where rumors tell that it has been quite warm and rainy. And that is what eats glaciers, warm summer rain. DS