This month’s open thread on climate topics.
18 Responses to "Unforced Variations: Nov 2023"
Carbomontanus says
On Climate topics primo Nov 2023
It is rather steady warm with some snow coming and going. It is way beyond earlier marks where steady enen deep frost should have come by now, with possible safe ice for skating and so on.
The signals and relict traditions in mans memory of gardening and skiing and rural sawing storing and icefreight & selling industries as I can see it from my point of wiew is rather roughly and certainly along with the IPCC longtime mean global temperature curves, so I feel no reason to fight them from 60 deg north east atlantic.
They harvested, stored, and sold the wither chill, that was believed elsewhere to be a handicap, against hard cash.
What a good commercial idea.
It is also finest freshwater that can be shipped to where both chill and freshwater is needed. They managed to export it under sail packed in straw and sawdust 100 years ago. To where both straw and sawdust was further valuable.
I can guarantee some of the same in the fameous Lake district USA, knowing how to earn also on the winters.
All theese traditions and industries seem to have been conquered and ruled out by steady support of coal and frossile fuel where cooling machines were invented and installed shortly after high voltade AC networks driven by coal heated steam turbines. Then, one could give a damn both to weather and climate.
Before that, , one had do do the best out of it in a scientific way. .
Carbomontanus says
Yes, I found it.
“Ice trade” is found on Wikipedia, and shows to have been big business on global scale with Norway as a major participant.
It has been known from antiquity even in Italia and Persia. Ice harvested in the mountains and brought to downtown and stored in ice-houses for use in summer.
Where I grew up there were old “Ice dams” everywhere, good for bathing in early summer as they warmed up sooner than the fjordwater, for juvenile limnology and fishing, and for skating festivals in early winter.
It was quite essencial for distribution of flesh, fish, and milk before the motorized coolers, and an important extra income for the peasants.
Something to think of again if fuel and energy is to be saved and definitely also good freshwater and drinkwater to be delivered during summer.
Julian says
I’ve been lurking here for a while now, but this question is keeping me up at night: is it already too late to prevent the worst consequences of climate change? I know there’s plethora of opinions, but the more I read the more hopeless the situation seems, especially given the current (geopolitical) situation.
Sorry if this is a dumb question, but I just struggle to see myself alive in the next 30 years.
[Response: Opinions differ on this, but my take – as a scientist and a father – is that no, it is not too late, and actually, it will never be too late because there are always decisions that will need to be made that will make it worse, or better. We need to keep pushing for better decisions, precisely because we have agency. – gavin]
Ray Ladbury says
Julian: The question is ill posed. It presumes that the damage will somehow saturate. We are still in the realm where every additional kilogram of CO2 makes things worse, and probably nonlinearly so. It is not a question of whether it’s too late, but rather of how bad are we willing to let things get for our progeny.
Chuck Hughes says
If we get into a “runaway warming” situation where the earth’s own sources of CO2 start releasing it into the atmosphere, it may not matter what we do about cutting emissions. Turning forests into a carbon source and methane welling up from the permafrost, among other things. could put us on a path towards extinction. Then there are the oceans dying and releasing more heat, and so on.
We’ve burned through our carbon budget already, and we’re obviously not going to stop so yeah, I’d say it’s game over for humanity.
Julian says
Ray Ladbury, gavin: I don’t expect damage to equally distribute over the population and/or environment. I understand that the poor will be disproportionately affected at first, but their suffering will soon come to us. In addition, there’s always this gut-wrenching feeling of civilizational collapse – the industrial agriculture failure, famine and water shortages etc. that’ll affect the entire population and possibly cause our extinction. Not to mention projected collapses of ecosystems, that life relies on.
I didn’t ask for any of this – maybe it’s because I’m still young, but I do want people that come after me to have the same opportunities as I did. I know I can’t change the world as a whole, so I’m trying to do everything I can to change the world around me. Problem is, it’s really difficult to keep your chin up when you see things like the recent paper by Hansen (“Global Warming in the pipeline”) and what’s currently happening in geopolitics.
Susan Anderson says
Since we are alive, we can and must ask ourselves the question, here we all are and what are we going to do about it?
We can always make things less bad. Giving up is not an option. Ray explains better than I can.
And since I’m here, do look at Russell’s glorious takedown of the dangerous educational efforts ot the CO2 coalition below!
Silvia Leahu-Aluas says
Julian, it is a very pertinent question and a rational reaction. Difficult not to be hopeless, given the reality, the scientists’ warnings and the lack of political will to stop the climate emergency and the other crises from getting to the point of no return. However, please resist, if you can. Please know that many of us are doing everything possible to change things and that we will never give up. We are in the fight to win.
One way to fight hopelessness and those who caused and deepen the metacrisis is to look for solutions, invest in them, create them, communicate them broadly, adopt them, boast about adopting them. We can all help with the litigation against those responsible for the metacrisis, vote for rational and scientifically literate representatives, run for any decision making position, support the good decision makers, invest in climate positive business, start a farm, work on a farm, plant a forest. And many more.
I hope to bring a smile to you with a favorite joke from the old communist times in my native country:
The pessimist says: it cannot get worse than this
The optimist answers: yes it can.
Let’s be that kind of pessimist.
ozajh says
This is more a reply to Gavin’s response than to Julian’s post. Sorry if it comes across as a rant.
I’m personally not so sure that we (if “we” means the science community) DOES have agency, although I fully agree there is a need to keep pushing for better decisions.
I refer in particular to Julian’s “.especially given the current (geopolitical) situation”. The reality in the United States is that a straight out Young Earth Creationist/ Climate Denialist has been elected speaker of the House of Representatives, and there appears to be a non-zero chance that the next US Presidential election is going to be won by a malignant narcissist with an all-consuming desire for revenge against anybody he sees as either an enemy or a threat.
There is almost no chance that a Republican Administration would take any measures whatsoever to mitigate CO2 emissions, and indeed every chance that they would cause them to increase. Whether this would be by accident or by design simply doesn’t matter.
The Right-Wing coalition currently in opposition here in Australia is not so personally poisonous, but certainly holds similar views regarding fossil fuels, and the overall political situation is such that NEW export coal mines are being approved.
I fully expect this November (or perhaps even October) to be the last month in my lifetime to have an average Mauna Loa CO2 level below 420 ppm. I am not sufficiently aware of the science as to know what the medium-term implications of a halt at that level would be, but my layman’s guess is that at least some additional warming and quite a lot of Greenland/Antarctic melting are at that level “baked in”.
Kevin McKinney says
I really, really hate to say it, because this response by Gavin–and Ray’s below, too–is admirable in most respects, and really the present-day ‘takeaway’ we need to hear.
However, there is an invalid implicit assumption in this bit:
That assumes that things never get so bad that either a) our global society is reduced to some combination of population and capability such that we can no longer meaningfully affect land use or direct GHG emissions; or b) the subset of such cases in which we are actually extinct as a species.
To be clear, I don’t personally regard extinction as a likely outcome, and I acknowledge that we’re probably still a long way from condition ‘a’ being met. However, AFAICT, nothing we now know about the potential impacts allows us to confidently exclude such possibilities.
Russell Seitz says
The CO2 Coalition has passed a climate communication milestone with a vividly animated homeschool climate science curriculum focused on Grades K through Retaking First.
It breaks truly new ground in climate skepticism by challenging the so-called consensus on how to spell “oxygen>”
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2023/11/attack-of-user-friendly-anime-molecules.html
Kevin McKinney says
File under “better to laugh than cry.”
MA Rodger says
Robert Cutler @ Oct UV thread
The shorthand I used ‘ENSO→Temp→CO2’ and ‘ENSO→CO2 was hopefully indicating that ENSO is the driver of the CO2 wobbles being examined. And while Temp may be a part of the mechanism that results in the CO2 wobble being caused by ENSO, this is in no way supporting the idea your comments repeatedly allude-to in which you appear to suggest the rising CO2 over the last century and more was not wholly caused by mankind’s CO2 emissions.
(Note that the cause of the rising CO2 levels has no bearing on your grand model which suggests the global warming over the last century or so is due to solar forcing, this a suggestion which is also not borne out by the physics/science.)
To explain the ENSO→CO2 thing beyond the simple number analysis (and from memory rather than here providing reference), the wobble in CO2 following an El Niño is due to three regional processes which impact the carbon cycle in the (1) Tropical Pacific waters, (2) Tropical biosphere, and (3) NH biosphere. None are explicitly or entirely driven by rising temperatures.
Thus:-
(1) With pretty-much zero lag, the ENSO cycle impacts the temperature of the tropical Pacific (no surprise as the ONI is a measure of such temperature – NINO3.4 – and is usually taken as the official El Niño/La Niña indicator). But while it is the physical case that a warmer ocean has less CO2 capacity, things are different here. The tropical Pacific is colder during a La Niña but is also pumping out significant levels of CO2. This upside-down situation is because it is the warming of those colder surface waters that is pumping out the CO2, not the ocean average temperature.
So the first impact of an El Niño is to reduce CO2 levels and reduce the size of that CO2 wobble.
(2) In the months following El Niño, the tropical biosphere, particularly the Amazon, is impacted by cooler/drier weather which reduces its carbon-content and emits significant CO2. While there may be a local Temp→CO2 correlation, the rainfall is likely the major factor in the CO2 wobble caused.
(3) And later, in the NH summer/autumn following an El Niño jetstream characteristics also impact regional temperature and rainfall which add to the CO2 wobble.
But if you are properly trying to identify a Temp→CO2 relationship over short time periods, perhaps you should be using absolute temperatures and no anomalies. ,BEST do tend to set out the anomaly base in its data sets.) This is because the anomalies prevent analysis of the annual cycle in temperature (which rises from a low in mid-Jan and peaks at the end of July) and CO2 (which rises from a low at the end of Sept and peaks in mid-May). Of course, this is a simple repeating annual effect so there is no signal to show whether there is a short lag CO2→Temp or a long lag Temp→CO2 , this an interesting dilemma to address.
Geoff Miell says
On 2 Nov 2023, Oxford Open Climate Change published a journal article titled Global warming in the pipeline by James E Hansen et. al. It includes:
https://doi.org/10.1093/oxfclm/kgad008
Oxford Open Climate Change also published a journal article titled Editorial on Hansen et al. ‘Global warming in the pipeline’ (this issue) by Eelco J Rohling and Anna S von der Heydt.
https://doi.org/10.1093/oxfclm/kgad010
The Guardian article by Oliver Milman published on Nov 2 headlined Global heating is accelerating, warns scientist who sounded climate alarm in the 80s, includes:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/nov/02/heating-faster-climate-change-greenhouse-james-hansen
Jim Galasyn says
I’d be interested in hearing people’s reactions to Hansen’s new paper: Global warming in the pipeline. I thought climate sensitivity had been pretty well constrained by now, but this paper finds a significantly higher value than earlier estimates.
JCM says
We have observations daily and seasonally which show the extreme sensitivity of dry regions as the solar Force goes up and down. Evidently, the sum stabilizing feedback effect of dry-lands is substantially less powerful than that of the wet-regions. As Force goes down, temperature goes way down. As Force goes up, temperature goes way up. These relatively sensitive dry-lands exhibit a climate of extremes compared to other places.
Now that humanity has substantially dried, eroded, and drained billions of hectares of lands over the past couple centuries, at a pace inconceivable prior to the industrial revolution, it is reasonable to assume that the average of climate sensitivities is higher than before. This increasing overall sensitivity to radiative Force, in addition to increasing net radiative Force, is a double AGW impact. Conceptually, the human caused impact to stability alone may be a contributor to nudging the system into a new steadystate temperature configuration, irrespective of net IR forcing changes.
Qualitatively, a new class within Δλ is certainly reasonable. Related specifically to profound hydro-biological disruption. This is to accompany the α ΔT + Δ”patterns” as discussed in Sherwood 2020. https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2019RG000678
Some authors have suggested the range of this new class which I label Δλ”humanity” is enough to perturb the system steady-state about 8K in terms of surface air Temperature, ranging from full desert outside glaciated regions on the warm end, to a fully productive hydro-biological regime on the cooler end. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1023/A:1005559518889
Δλ”humanity” seems necessary to account for the fast and unnatural impacts to the feedback parameter caused by us.
Secular Animist says
I would be grateful if RealClimate’s experts would post an article about James Hansen et al’s new paper “Global warming in the pipeline” and Michael Mann’s criticisms thereof. Who is right?
Links:
https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/02/climate/the-planet-is-heating-up-faster-than-predicted-says-scientist-who-first-warned-the-world-about-climate-change/index.html
https://academic.oup.com/oocc/article/3/1/kgad008/7335889
https://academic.oup.com/oocc/article/3/1/kgad010/7335888
MA Rodger says
UAH TLT has reported for Oct 2023 with another highest all-time monthly anomaly at +0.93ºC, this topping Sept’s +0.90ºC and pushing the +0.70ºC of Feb 2016 down into third spot, Feb16 being a month boosted by the height of the big 2015/16 El Niño. Perhaps the one mitigating factor in these crazy “scorchyisimoooo!!!!” times as a new El Niño develops is that it’s presently looking to be a “moderate El Niño event.”
The previously warmest October in UAH was 2020 with an anomaly of +0.47ºC.
The 2023 year-to-date average has now risen to top spot in UAH TLT with a “scorchyisimoooo!!!!” for the 2023 calendar year looking unavoidable, it requiring Nov & Dec to average below +0.16ºC to not gain top spot. 2022 did have a particularly chilly Nov & Dec averaging +0.11ºC but there is no sign yet of this “scorchyisimoooo!!!!” begining to wane.
…….. Jan-Sept Ave … Annual Ave ..Annual ranking
2023 .. +0.43ºC
2016 .. +0.42ºC … … … +0.39ºC … … … 1st
1998 .. +0.41ºC … … … +0.35ºC … … … 3rd
2020 .. +0.37ºC … … … +0.36ºC … … … 2nd
2019 .. +0.28ºC … … … +0.30ºC … … … 4th
2017 .. +0.26ºC … … … +0.26ºC … … … 5th
2010 .. +0.23ºC … … … +0.19ºC … … … 6th
2022 .. +0.19ºC … … … +0.17ºC … … … 7th
2021 .. +0.13ºC … … … +0.13ºC … … … 9th
2015 .. +0.11ºC … … … +0.14ºC … … … 8th