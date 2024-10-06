Cold extremes do in fact decrease under global warming

The title of this post might seem like a truism, but for about a decade some people have claimed the opposite, and many people have spent much time and effort trying to understand why. Much of that effort was wasted.
A decade ago, Nature Geoscience published Cohen et al (2014), a review paper on potential connections between the Arctic warming and extreme events (which has been cited an impressive 1449 times), which quite sensibly concluded that:
…improved process understanding, sustained and additional Arctic observations, and better coordinated modelling studies will be needed to advance our understanding of the influences on mid-latitude weather and extreme events.
However, within the paper were a couple of graphs that attracted a lot of attention. These were the following, showing northern mid-latitude extreme events from 1950-2013:
The change of trend from the late 1990s onward in the minimum daily average temperature in each winter is striking, and leads Cohen et al to discuss possible mechanisms for these unanticipated results (related to planetary waves, the jet stream etc.).
The data plotted are derivable from the GHCNDEX data available from Climdex. The description paper (Donat et al, 2013) for that data, has the following text:
… spatial coverage is one of the major sources of uncertainty when calculating global trends… Therefore, we recommend that appropriate masks for data completeness should be applied when analyzing time series of area averages.
A new paper, Blackport et al (2024) makes it extremely clear that this masking step is essential for the regions looked at by Cohen et al, and without it, the trends are compromised. The demonstration of this is shown on the right. First, Panel A shows that the GHCNDEX data has a very large coverage change – particularly in the 20-40ºN band (an over 50% drop). Applying a common mask over the period allows one to produce a consistent record, and that is done in Panel B. It is clear that the data drop out impacts the 1995-2012 trend, turning a slight positive trend into a large (and spurious) downward trend in line with the results shown by Cohen et al. The addition of ten more years of data confirms the overall story.
As a further confirmation, the masked GHCNDEX changes are an excellent match to the quasi-independent (and spatially complete) data from ERA5. It thus seems indisputable that the implications of the Cohen et al analysis were not valid.
Blackport et al also do a clear analysis of how well models match the (properly handled) observational data. With the corrected data, a multi-model ensemble does a very creditable job at tracking the trends in minimum temperature:
This is nonetheless a quite noisy system, and with short time periods one can find small regions where the trends go the other way (e.g. Cohen et al., 2024), but no recent analyses (that I’ve seen) support the large claims made in the original paper (see also Blackport and Screen (2020)).
It is therefore very likely that there is no mystery to be solved, no huge model-data discrepancy to puzzle over, and no counterintuitive result to set the scientists’ hearts racing.
Unmasking the problem
So what happened here, and why has it taken a decade for clarity to emerge about a result that was spurious at the time? This ties in to one of my frequent themes here related to the replication and reproduction of results. To be clear, scientists sometimes make mistakes, or more often, make assumptions about data that aren’t valid (and I have made my fair share). However, this was an analysis of publicly available data, using a methodology that the originators of the data had already flagged as problematic. Someone should have been able to point out the problems with the original data immediately.
Why didn’t that happen? I can’t say. I do know that the Blackport et al paper was desk-rejected by Nature Geoscience (the original publishers of the Cohen paper) in keeping with the known reluctance of journals to deal with comments and post-publication criticism (even if implicit) of their editorial choices.
Perhaps we still need to do work to build a scientific culture where routine replication and robustness tests are done by many people without the expectation that there is something wrong, but just as a basic check that conclusions are sound, and that discordances between models and observations are real, before we spend a decade looking for solutions to problems that don’t exist.
8 Responses to "Cold extremes do in fact decrease under global warming"
Chris says
I get it that with extremes data, e.g. lowest minimum temperature, if the area of coverage is reduced then it will miss more of the extreme events, do the data needs to be corrected upwards. However the data used by Cohen et al (2014) ends in about 2013 and the anomaly cited by Blackport et al (2024) occurs after this time. How does this affect the trends reported by Cohen et al?
MA Rodger says
Chris,
You ask of the “anomaly cited by Blackport et al … how does this affect the trends reported by Cohen et al?”
In the OP above, the graphics Cohen et al (2014) figs. 3d, 3f & 3h show the trends reversing from about 2000 and as you say the data used runs only to 2013.
Blackport et al (2024) show the levels of GHCNDEX data coverage including post-2013 in their fig 3 (shown in the OP above) and also in maps presented in their fig S5 in the supplementary materials. The maps show 2015 data is missing for pretty-much all of China and 2020 data missing pretty-much all of Asia except China. These are of course missing data which post-dates Cohen et al (2014). These are indeed big sets of missing data and would obviously make a total nonsense of the Cohen et al analysis if it didn’t account for their absence.
The pre-2013 missing data is not so obvious. Blackport et al show in their fig 3a an increasing level of missing data from a little before 2000 and the 2000, 2005 & 2015 maps in figS5 show increasing areas of the Middle East have data missing.
I would suggest it is failing-to-account for this less obvious missing-data that results in the trends reversing 2000-13 in Cohen et al (2013) fig 3, Had post-2013 data also been used without accounting for the missing data, the downward trend would have been precipitous, as shown in Blackport et al (2024) fig 3b above.
Jeffrey Davis says
I don’t understand the term of the art “data masking” and why it is important in this study.
[Response: The data are on a grid, but the points with data on the grid change over time. Having a fixed (spatial) mask allows you to have the average over the same points for the entire time series. If you don’t do that, the average is over a very different spatial at each point and that can introduce artifacts. – gavin]
David says
Thank you Gavin for yet another fascinating illumination that correctly (imo) ends by asking questions and making observations that encourages thinking about improvements needed. Particularly with the recent “Pluralism” post in mind.
Darma says
Perhaps we still need to do work to build a scientific culture where routine replication and robustness tests are done by many people without the expectation that there is something wrong, but just as a basic check that conclusions are sound, and that discordances between models and observations are real, before we spend a decade looking for solutions to problems that don’t exist.?
Perhaps we still need to do work to build a scientific culture where a basic check on conclusions that show agreement between models and observations are also real?
Piotr says
Darma: Perhaps we still need to do work to build a scientific culture where a basic check on conclusions that show agreement between models and observations are also real?”
Perhaps you can speed up the process by YOU proving that “ the agreement between models and observations is NOT real“. Because that’s what you are implying, right?
So don’t wait for “the scientific culture” to do YOUR job – do it yourself – the onus of the proof is on the insinuator, not on their target. And how hard could it be – you didn’t take out your words out of thin air – so you MUST HAVE already some plausible information there agreement is NOT real, right?
Then put them up – for everybody to see.
Darma says
Piotr, thanks for the reply, though I feel you may have misunderstood the intent behind my rhetorical question.
I was not implying that the agreement between models and observations is not real. My point, rather, is about ensuring that scientific conclusions—whether they show agreement or discordance—are consistently and rigorously tested. The spirit of scientific inquiry demands that both concordant and discordant results be equally scrutinized.
Your suggestion that I need to “prove” something misunderstands the process of scientific investigation. The strength of science rests not on proving preconceived notions, but on ongoing validation. Replication and robustness tests are essential to ensure confidence in both agreements and disagreements between models and observations. It’s not about burdening individual contributors with personal “proofs” but about building a culture where checking all conclusions—favorable or unfavorable—is a routine and expected part of the process.
This isn’t a matter of proving or disproving a singular point but about ensuring scientific integrity by applying the same rigorous standards across the board. After all, confidence in a model’s reliability grows not just from agreement with observations but from the consistency of that agreement across diverse studies and real-world data.
In short, my original comment highlights the need for us to avoid confirmation bias—both for agreements and disagreements. Ensuring that all conclusions, even those that align with current models, and the expectations of the scientific community, undergo proper testing and scrutiny strengthens the scientific foundation on which future decisions are made.
Best,
Darma
pgeo says
“Perhaps we still need to do work to build a scientific culture where routine replication and robustness tests are done by many people without the expectation that there is something wrong, but just as a basic check that conclusions are sound, and that discordances between models and observations are real, before we spend a decade looking for solutions to problems that don’t exist.”
Some recent echos from the field of water sciences:
https://doi.org/10.5194/hess-28-4127-2024
https://www.nature.com/articles/sdata201930