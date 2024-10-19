Science is not value free

An interesting commentary addressing a rather odd prior commentary makes some very correct points.
Back a few months there was a poorly argued and rather confusing commenary by Ulf Büntgen (Buntgen, 2024) that started:
I am concerned by climate scientists becoming climate activists, because scholars should not have a priori interests in the outcome of their studies. Likewise, I am worried about activists who pretend to be scientists, as this can be a misleading form of instrumentalization.
In the piece, the targets of his concern were not really defined and the general point that ‘scientists should not have a priori interests in the outcome of their studies’ is simply untenable. It is one thing to state that scientists should beware confirmation biases (very sensible), but quite another to say that scientists must have no interest in the answer. Should a doctor working on a vaccine not want it to work? Should a conservation biologist not want the endangered species they are working with to survive? Should a climate scientist not want to keep the seas from rising? The notion that scientists don’t care about their results is bizarre.
This is of course an appeal to the ‘value-free ideal’ of science, which at one point was held up as a valid goal, but was soon recognised by philosophers to be a fallacy, though it still holds sway with some scientists and members of the general public. The comment by van Eck et al. makes this point very clearly and lays out a far more realistic guide to how climate science in particular can succeed when scientists are open about the values that guide them, and transparent about the reasons for their advocacy, or indeed, activism.
In my public talks about communication I often make the point that a scientist’s advocacy (suggesting specific actions) arises from a combination of their knowledge of the science (what is) and their values (what they consider important):
It is correct that a knowledge of “what is”, does not determine on its own what “should be” (something Hume recognised centuries ago), and so science per se does not determine policies. But advocating policies divorced from science is a recipe for inefficiency and failure.
A major problem with Büntgen’s argument (and other critiques of so-called ‘stealth advocacy’) is that since no scientist lives up to the value-free ideal, anything a scientist advocates can be dismissed by demonstrating that they do have values or preferences or, heaven forbid, a political stance. Indeed, we see this dynamic arising all the time – for instance, Patrick Brown declaring that any science that appears in Science or Nature (including his own apparently) is compromised because the editorial boards of these journals have expressed political opinions (and are explicit about their values).
There are two possible responses to this dynamic. Scientists can hide their values, and avoid expressing any opinions, or they can be transparent about them and explicit about how they motivate their advocacy. The former approach is fragile because scientists do have values and opinions, and their work will still be declared to be tainted if it’s politically uncomfortable. The latter approach is robust, because the scientist owns their advocacy and do not have to defend an indefensible ideal.
People are often enculturated to the idea that science (and by extension, scientists) are purely objective (think of Star Trek’s Mr. Spock), and that science rises above the messy business of being human. But while science as a process does manage to overcome many individual biases (through replication, repeated testing, and successful predictions), there are still strong imprints of the values of previous generations of scientists in what we study, how we study it, and who gets to study it.
When someone is confronted by a scientist’s advocacy that they disagree with, it can be tempting to criticise it, not for the values upon which it is based, but for the temerity of advocating anything at all. Such a critique avoids having to express ones own values without the need to be explicit about why they differ – which can indeed be awkward. Another approach is to attack the science directly and again not discuss the values that animate the advocacy. But let’s be clear, neither of these approaches are good faith arguments – they are merely tactical.
People and scientists who value rationality should reject them.
References
- U. Büntgen, "The importance of distinguishing climate science from climate activism", npj Climate Action, vol. 3, 2024. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s44168-024-00126-0
- C.W. van Eck, L. Messling, and K. Hayhoe, "Challenging the neutrality myth in climate science and activism", npj Climate Action, vol. 3, 2024. http://dx.doi.org/10.1038/s44168-024-00171-9
4 Responses to "Science is not value free"
b fagan says
“because scholars should not have a priori interests in the outcome of their studies” So say Ulf in the odd commentary you write about. My first response was “who is Ulf Büntgen, and Ulf, why the comment?”
A very cursory look for science papers shows first author and geographer Ulf Büntgen on a paper in Nature Geoscience from March 2021; “Recent European drought extremes beyond Common Era background variability” https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-021-00698-0
Since I can only look at the abstract, perhaps Ulf is upset for allowing the word “devastating” slipped into the first sentence?
“Europe’s recent summer droughts have had devastating ecological and economic consequences, but the severity and cause of these extremes remain unclear. […]
Our reconstruction demonstrates that the sequence of recent European summer droughts since 2015 ce is unprecedented in the past 2,110 years. This hydroclimatic anomaly is probably caused by anthropogenic warming and associated changes in the position of the summer jet stream.”
Maybe his confusion is based on his mention of “outcome of studies” rather than “outcome of experiments”?
A swimming instructor is constantly conducting experiments to see if they can train different people to swim. If one of their students instead begins to drown, it is right and proper for them to stop the experiment in time to save the student who is their test subject. It will not corrupt their study of teaching people to swim if they save the floundering student before the individual experiment goes farther.
Climate scientists are not purposely generating megatons of persistent greenhouse gases annually, they are simply attempting to clarify the outcomes of the natural experiment the fossil fuel age presents them. And reporting on the likely range of outcomes should not remain a “ho hum” diffidence, since, again, their experiments are not creating the rapid disruption of our climate systems you have also noted are having severe impacts on us.
Don Williams says
1) I myself don’t criticize scientists – that’s NJ Hagens’ job. As he noted in “The Bottlenecks of the 21st Century” (p.256):
“The very nature of “expertise” in our societies these days is some scientist who knows everything there currently is to know about one incredibly narrow slice of reality. That person will often not have any idea how the world works on the important levels at which we experience it…..
This leads to a society in which there are tiny islands of rigorous science loosely woven together with what are essentially fairy stories.”
2) During the Cold War the fix for this was to assemble a large committee of experts in many major fields and have them debate a problem and possible solutions. Known as the Delphi Method. Anyone who has done one of these exercises appreciates how one can be surprised by the insights of different people and how that in turn can modify one’s opinion, spur creative ideas and lead to a group consensus superior to what anyone proposed at the beginning. Europe has done several Delphi sessions on climate change/energy transition. I haven’t found any in the adversarial USA debates. The Biden Green New Deal was inspired by the ideas of Mark Z Jacobson. While Jacobson has a lot of good ideas I think his thinking might have a flaw. Since I don’t have $10 Million in the bank I won’t say what it is.
Thomas W Fuller says
Might be simpler to rewrite Ulf’s thesis as:
Scientists should not have an a priori financial/status/employment interest related to their study
Scientists should strive to be agenda free, as opposed to value free
Objectivity may be an unattainable goal–but it is still a worthy goal. Ask any honest journalist.
Tim Palmer says
I fully agree that scientists should be open about expressing their value judgements. But the idea expressed in van Eck et al that “striving for value-free science is both unattainable and undesirable” is completely wrong, in my view. The statement “to reduce the risk of extreme weather and sea-level rise, we must cut our emissions of greenhouse gases” is a scientifically objective, value-free statement . It is one that a scientific society or academy can make without contradicting the value judgements of its members. By contrast the balder statement “we must therefore reduce our emissions of greenhouse gases” involves value judgements (which climate scientists have no more expertise in than anyone else I would argue). I for one believe we should reduce our emissions of greenhouse gases, but I’m happy to state that I come to this conclusion from non-scientific value judgements, as well as from objective scientific facts. As a result, I do not insist that the scientific societies and academies that I belong to make such statements – indeed, I would much prefer that they do not.
Importantly, the science of climate change can and indeed should be performed in a value-free context. I, for example, try to understand the regional impacts of climate change in an objective way using climate models. Value judgements are a serious impediment to this work – for example, some in the modelling community have a tendency to sweep problems of climate bias under the carpet perhaps because of the worry that such biases will undermine the potential political and societal impact of these modelling studies. It’s really bad science when that happens, not least because it hinders the funding of efforts to reduce these biases (the funders have no exposure to these biases because they are told how great current climate models are for informing policy etc).
Also – in my experience – trying to communicate climate science in as value-free a way as possible is a fruitful means of persuading undecided people about the seriousness of climate change. The recipient of such information won’t be inclined to dismiss what I say about the science because they think “oh well he would say that wouldn’t he” – which they might be inclined to think if I intertwined the science seamlessly with my value judgements, Personally, I think this is one of the reasons activist communication about climate change can be quite ineffective to undecided people. Rather, give people the objective facts of the matter (including estimates of uncertainty – critically important) and let them come to their own conclusions about what to do. That’s my philosophy at least. The risks associated with climate change are so large that you would have to be completely bonkers not to take them very seriously indeed (but note that’s a value-judgement laden statement!).
For what it’s worth, in my book The Primacy of Doubt, I deliberately discuss the science of climate change, and the value judgements needed to come to a view about what to do about climate change, in two completely separate chapters.
And so, striving for value-free science is both attainable and extremely desirable in my view. In this sense van Eck et al are wrong.