This month’s open thread for climate topics. Please stay vaguely on topic and do not abuse other commenters.
Reader Interactions
Comment Policy:Please note that if your comment repeats a point you have already made, or is abusive, or is the nth comment you have posted in a very short amount of time, please reflect on the whether you are using your time online to maximum efficiency. Thanks.
25 Responses to "Unforced Variations: Oct 2024"
Complicius says
Geoff Miell says
30 Sep 2024 at 9:50 PM
Looks like we’re on the same intelligent evidence data based team, and abhor disinformation and wild unsubstantiated claims and seriously flawed published studies by people here and elsewhere, but it would help your case and mine if you read more closely what I say (or anyone was saying) before replying. Thanks.
Nigelj says
1 Oct 2024 at 3:46 PM
I note your commentary with Don Williams late last month which I completely reject as factually wrong and unsupportable, along with your reply and questions to me as well. I cannot see there is anything I can do to help you out of your misguided dilemma. Honestly you are completely lost. I don’t want to say any more. It is clear sharing genuine factual material here, including peer reviewed detailed studies by experts and scientists is a waste of time and space if it says what you refuse to accept by default and then with you continually dismissing these experts and research studies data and conclusions out of hand. You and almost all here are living a world of extremely motivated denial and hurt. I nor anyone else I could imagine could help you with this no matter material you were shown. Or rather asked to look at and understand it. Die happy with your foolhardy beliefs in tact.
Piotr? Have a great day. lol
Nigelj says
Complicius
I’m absolutely mortifed (sarc). The problem is your comments October 1st are just empty, evidence free rhetoric. You haven’t quoted what I said and provided any specific evidence of relevance. You havent listed the studies you claim I have dismissed out of hand. The following applies to your comments “That which is asserted without evidence can be rejected without evidence” (Hitchens Razor )
And no a peer reviewed study that you or someone else may have quoted months back doesn’t help. I have no idea what you are referring to. Nobody should be expected to trawl back to see if its relevant or has merit (it probably doesn’t anyway). Your comments need to be reasonably self contained.
You say on last months UV thread: “Emotionally driven self-deluded hopism entrenched with fraudulent claims like SA’s above and the RE myths by Sylvia is all they have left now.” “They are like children”, (referring to people on this website) “The great reckoning is upon us. The US empire and the west are going to be wrecked.Good riddance. ” It all sounds like trolling by any normal dictionary definition.
Complicius says
It’s simply called “an opinion,” Nigelj.
noun:
A view or judgment formed about something, not necessarily based on fact or knowledge.
Example: “That, in my opinion, is right.”
Complicius says
PS for nigelj
Dr. James Hansen, former NASA scientist and prominent climate expert, is also critical of the current, overly conservative approach to assessing how severe the situation is and what needs to be done. Many, like myself, feel that the underlying issue is our long-term reliance on cheap, abundant energy, which has fueled unsustainable economic activity and consumption. This has, in turn, driven rapid population growth, soon expected to reach 9 billion by 2040.
Unfortunately, it seems the solution may come from the consequences of inaction: catastrophic climate impacts combined with widespread economic collapse. Humanity will likely endure, but in a very different form from the unsustainable reality we face today.
I am in possession of hundreds of peer-reviewed climate science and technology papers I could share but would not be so presumptuous nor wish to drown you in onerous data. These many many other aspects to life inform my thinking and conclusions on what are challenging and emotionally confronting matters of life and death.
Complicius says
patrick o twentyseven says
28 Sep 2024 at 6:37 PM
On EROEI and
Silvia Leahu-Aluas says
1 Oct 2024 at 11:42 AM
On electric vehicles are viable now and will replace ICE within years.
Problem solved then. We all live happily ever after.
Feel free to believe whatever you wish. Terrific. Be at peace then.
David says
Well… At least the two gents running to become the next V.P. of the good old United States gave two minute long answers plus followup comments tonight when asked about climate change policy by CBS moderator Norah O’Donnell:
.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-L6W9dJEqko
.
.
The following pieces are initial reactions to varying degrees on what was said by Ohio Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on climate change and hurricane Helene:
.
https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2024-10-01/vance-and-walz-spar-on-climate-change
.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2024/10/01/jd-vance-climate-change-weird-science-vp-debate/75471987007/
.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/oct/01/walz-vance-debate-fact-check-updates
.
.
Vance is whip-smart and it’s personally disappointing to see how his comments regarding anthropogenic influences has devolved over the last 3-4 years. When he straightforwardly lied by saying the U.S. is one of the cleanest economies carbon-wise in the world, I was tempted to throw my tablet at the damn tv. From the USA Today article linked above: “The United States emitted .26 kilograms of carbon dioxide per dollar of economic activity in 2022 and is the third dirtiest economy behind India and China, according to the Global Carbon Budget.”
Tim Walz did fair, though he missed several easy slam dunks in his statement and followup:
>failed to make it crystal clear that it is Republicans who repeatedly have hamstrung FEMA’s budget for response to the increasing cost of natural disasters (climate and other),
>failed to mention that Republicans want to ditch the current Federal Insurance Programs and dump it back into the state’s lap,
>tell people that Trump’s supporters have plans (and Trump will fully embrace come the day he knows he has won) to:
>>dismantle NOAA,
>>privatize The National Weather Service so folks will have to pay twice; once to get the weather forecast and while still paying tax dollars to continue providing the infrastructure from the ground to space,
>>God knows what would happen to entities like the National Hurricane Center, the Storm Prediction Center, the Space Weather Prediction Service, and on and on!,
>>pullback every unspent dollar he can from the I.R.A.,
>>pull us out of The Paris Agreement yet again,
>>throw up every roadblock he can to slow/stop further development of wind farms in particular,
>>remove climate change data/information throughout the federal government (remember how climate change info disappeared from the EPA site while he was President…now they will try implementing that everywhere in the government, and
>>will severely restrict and silence federal scientists (those who aren’t shown the door in the purge)
>While he did say that Trump is completely dismissive of anthropogenic climate change (and did remind people that Trump thinks climate change is a “hoax” and rising sea level will yield more beachfront property). He missed an opportunity to remind folks that Trump failed when he was President for four years and that is a major contributor to why we are still importing so much in the way of solar components because Trump’s term as cheeto-in-chief almost nothing was done to help develop a domestic renewable energy supply chains.
I’m not optimistic that Harris will win the Electoral College. I wish to hell I was. She is still underperforming (compared to Biden 2020) with older white voters in the Rust Belt trio, with Latinos and segments of the under 35 crowd everywhere. I hope she is putting her best supporters that can truly appeal in particular to the under 35 and college crowds as climate change matters to them across party lines. And get them to actually translate concern into massive action and vote (not an act that comes naturally to these groups compared to us old folks). Particularly every college in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
Complicius says
Remembering of course a Vote for Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party is a Vote for the Dick Cheney’s of this world the Neocon Zionist Warmongers and Genocidal maniacs in Israel and Washington DC.
But so does Voting for Trump and the Republicans, so you can’t lose either way. It’s a Win-Win!
And for those chasing a little slice of the truth out there’s this: Professor Marandi effectively silenced this Journalist @SkyNews https://xcancel.com/Powerfulmindx/status/1841517396093215003#m
small snippet ….
“Unlike you, we don’t believe in chosen people, and the Palestinian people on that land who have been displaced and pushed into Gaza and slaughtered regularly over 76 years, we will not stand for that… The Israeli regime, if they strike Iran, we will hit them much harder next time, and they can pretend that they got away, but we hit very hard last time; we hit their bases. And, unlike the Israeli regime, which always carries out slaughter and genocide, carrying out a holocaust in Gaza, we strike their military targets, because, unlike you, we actually care about human rights. Not you.”
In a BBC Interview similarly: https://www.channel4.com/news/israel-will-be-hammered-into-submission-if-it-strikes-iran-says-iranian-academic
How soon before the Cold War v2.0 explodes into world war III? Given Israel just attacked Russia naval air base in Syria. And Iran seriously smashed up Israel despite the news black out across the west.
-Missile Barrage Overwhelms Israeli Defenses-video evidence
https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/operation-true-promise-2-iran-strikes
Arabs in the Negev film Iranian missiles impacting Israeli airbases
Israeli air defenses have completely failed
https://t.me/Middle_East_Spectator/10460
https://t.me/Middle_East_Spectator/10458
https://t.me/Middle_East_Spectator/10456
They (western MSM/politicians/govts) are all lying to you 24/7.
No one is forcing you to believe the lies. It’s your own choice.
Vote for Sanity and Truth – at least Vote Jill Stein – but please do not vote for the current Psychopaths.
Nigelj says
Complicius says: “Remembering of course a Vote for Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party is a Vote for the Dick Cheney’s of this world the Neocon Zionist Warmongers and Genocidal maniacs in Israel and Washington DC.But so does Voting for Trump and the Republicans, so you can’t lose either way. It’s a Win-Win!”
False claims. Huge lack of evidence. Lots of trolling. Way too much false equivalence between democrats and republicans. Democrats lean liberal so equating them to “neoconservatives” is ludicrous. Democrat governmnets have obviously not been perfect, but they have rightly defended many other countries (WW1, WW2, Korean War, Ukraine, Israel), and not plotted the invasion of Iraq like Bush and Cheney did. And now the Republicans are backing away from supporting Ukraine.
Cheney promoted torture while Biden has opposed torture of suspects and has moved to close down Guantanamo bay. The Democrats promote a proper palestinian state on the west bank and many support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza while the Republicans are less supportive of these things. Multiple polls and commentaries support this.
Regarding the video of Israel allegedly being hit by multiple missles. Theres no way of knowing whether the video is genuine. Its totally gullible to take it at face value. These days its easy to fake videos. Although its likely both sides of the conflict have been hit by more missles than they admit. Famous quote “the first casualty of war is the truth”. Of course the authorities sometimes lie, – as if we didnt know this, and needed your pearls of wisdom (sarc).
Don Williams says
1) Dealing with climate change requires the united effort of the entire world — we are all on this lifeboat with no other place to live. Uninhabitable space for tens of trillions of miles in all directions. How does inciting hatred and corrupt, hugely expensive continuous wars help humanity?
2) In 2002 the Democratic Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Robert Graham, said he saw no evidence that Saddam Hussein was an imminent threat to the USA — the only justification under UN law for invading Iraq. Nevertheless, 29 Democratic Senators voted for the war — including John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden. You might want to look at the $14 Million Israeli billionaire Haim Saban dumped into the Democratic Party in 2002 — and at that 2007 interview Haim gave to Haaretz boasting of how he dumps money into US politics to buy US military protection of Israel. Of how the Clintons sucked up to him whenever he visited the White House..
3) Dick Cheney had not shown his face in public since 2008. In contrast, John Kerry, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden have since all received the Democratic nominations for President with Biden succeeding in winning.
4) If Democrats are promoting a Palestinian state on the West Bank then why have they said nothing as Bibi Nethanyahu and the Likud have engaged in slow motion genocide there — slowly taking more and more land year after year for at least the past 30 years. In case you wonder how the terrorists recruit new members.
Why did Joe Biden give Bibi that big hug? Which did nothing to aid Israel but encouraged millions of Muslims to consider killing a few thousand American tourists in the next decade. Well, it did announce the White House was open for business. Does no one remember Bibi coming here in 2002 and helping Cheney lie us into invading Iraq?
Nigelj says
Don Williams
“1) Dealing with climate change requires the united effort of the entire world — we are all on this lifeboat with no other place to live….How does inciting hatred and corrupt, hugely expensive continuous wars help humanity?”
I agree with your points but you are lecturing me, and I didn’t suggest otherwise. I said that the Democrats have come to the aid or defence of allies under attack. This doesnt mean I LIKE wars.
“2) . Nevertheless, 29 Democratic Senators voted for the (Iraq) war — including John Kerry, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden. ”
Apparently its because they believed George Bushes claims / lies that there were weapons of mass destruction despite what Robert Graham said. Thats what the written record apparently shows. Maybe they were gullible to do that, but the Democats didn’t do the lying. The Democrats didn’t plan and start the war. So I just feel its false equivalence to say The Democrats are as equally culpable for Iraq as the Republicans (if you are impluyng that). Just my opinion of course.
“You might want to look at the $14 Million Israeli billionaire Haim Saban dumped into the Democratic Party in 2002….”
Both Democrats and Republicans have accepted donations form Israel. So its a moot point.
“4) If Democrats are promoting a Palestinian state on the West Bank then why have they said nothing as Bibi Nethanyahu and the Likud have engaged in slow motion genocide there — slowly taking more and more land…”
The polling I have read suggests the Democrats Party leadership have only recently changed their position and favoured an independent palestinian state. But they now have a different position to the GOP.
“Why did Joe Biden give Bibi that big hug? Which did nothing to aid Israel but encouraged millions of Muslims to consider killing a few thousand American tourists….”
Because Biden is a hugging sort of guy apparently and America does support Isreal. Whats he supposed to do, be really cold towards Bibi? It might be tempting but it would only encourage Israels enemies.
Israelis occupation of the west bank is totally illegal and unjustified. But its beside the point. The point is the Democrats do not have identicial views on the issue to Republicans. Complicius made the claim that Biden and Trump are essentially the same and that The Democrats and Republicans Parties are all the same and as bad as each other. It is not true and its FALSE EQUIVALENCE all things considered. I’ve pointed out some foreign policy differences. They are not huge but there are differences. There are also more substantial differences in social and environmental policy and views, and some significant economic differences. Then there is Agenda 25 which is dramatically different to anything the Democrats propose. Its also a steaming pile of rubbish and very bad environmentally. I think its very unwise to vote for Republican politicians right now. But thanks for your comments.
Radge Havers says
Aaand the socially stunted Complicius sock puppet has officially succeeded in derailing a climate thread.
Who/what does that remind you of? The stuff of grifts.
Tomáš Kalisz says
A comment on Complicius, 3 Oct 2024 at 4:38 AM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/10/unforced-variations-oct-2024/#comment-825060
“Complicius” is a further embodiment of persons approaching Real Climate discussion fora with the sole aim – to spread anti-western / anti-American propaganda.
For more details, see further stuff published on the website he refers to:
https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/last-dance-at-the-vampire-ball-west
I would like to propose again that if the moderators wish that people with such an agenda have also a chance to publish on Real Climate, it is enabled only in a separate part of RC forum, clearly assigned as “unmoderated”.
Best regards
Tomáš
Nigelj says
Tomas Kalisz, I feel free speech is important and criticism of western society is ok, but there are limits. Nobody has to provide a platform for comments that are massively off topic, that incite hate or violence, or gloat over our alleged destruction for example Complicius on last months UV thread: “The great reckoning is upon us. The US empire and the west are going to be wrecked. Good riddance. ” His / her whole post belongs in the borehole.
David says
From yesterday at ProPublica; guess what one of the issues being targeted using FOIA’s requests is?
“Heritage Foundation Staffers Flood Federal Agencies With Thousands of Information Requests
The conservative think tank’s requests are clogging the pipeline at federal agencies in an apparent attempt to find employees a potential Trump administration would want to purge.”
.
https://www.propublica.org/article/have-government-employees-mentioned-climate-change-voting-or-gender-identity-the-heritage-foundation-wants-to-know
.
.
No matter how many times Trump, Vance & the campaign publicly deny any connections or plans; this doesn’t change the truth. They are going to do every single thing they can to thwart federal action/protection where the climate and environment are concerned. If Trump wins, combined with the near-certain loss of Democratic Party control of the U.S. Senate, better hope the D’s somehow can swim against the tide and gain control of the U.S. House to slow the nose cutting.
Killian says
Ummm… the extreme temps of ’23 were driven by an El Nino that started well after the extremes did? I don’t claim to be a climate scientist, just an excellent, accurate analyst. Also, are we now claiming that the Pacific-located El Nino stretches into other oceans? It would have to to explain the ocean heat content across more than just the Pacific.
This is a reach from people scrambling to understand something that doesn’t fit what they previously knew. But it’s Occam’s Razor-simple: The oceans can’t hold as much heat as was believed, likely due to the speed of build-up, so we’re getting exchange with the atmosphere at overall levels that had been more stable in the past. But there are two issues: Magnitude of change and rate of change. You can go from 0 to 130 mph in a supercar safely over as little as 20 or 30 seconds, but punch the pedal to the floor and you’re likely going to lose control if you are not a skilled driver. Perhaps a bit oversimplified, but that’s the gist.
And I guess the issue of changes to ship fuels is being dismissed?
Three years from now, remember I said this.
Complicius says
To Killian:
“And I guess the issue of changes to ship fuels is being dismissed?”
It’s not just the reductions in IMO shipping aerosols that we should consider—there have also been significant, ongoing reductions in man-made aerosols like SO₂ worldwide. This includes reductions in the U.S., China, India, and Europe in recent years, all of which are accumulating and leading to atmospheric changes.
I kept checking the new satellite info on the website PACE Ocean Sciences, which Gavin previously championed as a crucial source of global data on this topic, including albedo changes. https://pace.oceansciences.org/data_table.htm
But eventually, I stopped waiting for updates, as it seems to have gone quiet. No updates from the RealClimate website either, which makes me wonder how significant this data was after all.
Here are some relevant references, though it seems like the discussion around this issue has largely disappeared from climate circles:
Spiegel: Aerosol Reduction in China Leading to North Pacific Heat
URL: https://www.spiegel.de/wissenschaft/natur/weniger-ausstoss-von-aerosolen-in-china-fuehrt-zu-hitze-im-nordpazifik-a-52949ec6-37c6-46f6-8664-ab4b5bd64b3d
ECS Symposium: Event 33
URL: https://sites.google.com/tamu.edu/ecs-symposium/event33?authuser=0
Geeta Persad UT Austin Seminar: UTIG Seminar Series
URL: https://ig.utexas.edu/utig-seminar-series/2024/utig-seminar-series-geeta-persad-ut-austin/
Nature Communication: Aerosols and Climate
URL: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-42891-2?fromPaywallRec=false
Twitter – Dan Miller: Tweet Link
URL: https://xcancel.com/danmiller999/status/1791387737859498204#m
Spiegel: Aerosol Reduction in China
URL: https://www.spiegel.de/wissenschaft/natur/weniger-ausstoss-von-aerosolen-in-china-fuehrt-zu-hitze-im-nordpazifik-a-52949ec6-37c6-46f6-8664-ab4b5bd64b3d
Copernicus: Aerosol Reductions and Global Warming
URL: https://atmosphere.copernicus.eu/aerosols-are-so2-emissions-reductions-contributing-global-warming
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
Killian said:
Something like that. The Atlantic had a large spike concurrent with El Nino
Notably, this happened in 1878 as well — a huge El Nino in the Pacific and a large temperature spike in the Atlantic
https://figshare.com/articles/figure/AMO_spikes/27159060?file=49579239
I’m of the train of thought that there are common-mode mechanisms across the set of ocean basins. This is in contrast to teleconnections, which are argued more as one behavior is impacting another.
Common-mode:A correlation is due to a shared influence, not a direct interaction between the regions themselves. Both are responding to a common underlying driver.
Teleconnection: Regions are linked by a mechanism that transfers information, energy, or momentum over long distances. The influence is not due to a shared cause, but rather an active interaction between different parts of the system.
I think the common underlying driver is tidal orbital dynamics interacting with the seasonal cycle. Sunspot activity is way down the list of strong drivers.
Piotr says
Tomas Kalisz: Another possible explanation is that the strange Tomas Kalisz tirelessly promoting Sahara irrigation scheme with annual operational costs in trillions USD in hope that he helps saving Saudi Arabia and Russia as fossil fuel sources for the world economy […] does in fact exist in your posts only”
– “TENS of trillions” annually to achieve a fraction of 0.3K cooling.
– I don’t consider you “strange” – this word has at least possibility of being brilliant but misunderstood by others. You are NEITHER.
– Instead I consider you … not the sharpest knife in a drawer, who has proven times and times again that he doesn’t understand what he reads, nor does he understand (the logical implications of) what he writes.
And one who tries to boost his ego by coming up with his absurd and unsupported by facts opinions, theories and proposals, for the typical conspiracy theorist/contrarian psychological payout: “ if 1000s of climate scientists haven’t thought of this, but I Tomáš Kalisz, without any climate knowledge, had – then I must be really, really, smart .
I have never said that you “hope” to support the regime of Russia and Saudi Arabia – the very definition of Lenin’s “useful idiots of Russia” is that they either have NO IDEA that they play straight into Russia’s hands, OR they don’t allow a thought of this, when others point it to them.
And no – all the above does not “only you exist in my posts. I merely put a dot over i – all the proof is on YOUR posts. By the fruits, not their declarations about themselves, you shall know them.
David says
With comments from Michael Mann and several others:
.
https://www.eenews.net/articles/how-project-2025-would-treat-helene-survivors/
.
.
It is sadly ironic that there are many folks who will vote for Trump that will suffer the most by what he will try to do.
Bruce Calvert in Ottawa says
A new infilled global temperature dataset is now available: DCENT_MLE_v1. This dataset estimates more #globalwarming than other datasets: an increase of 1.59 °C from the late 19th century to 2023, with an uncertainty range of [1.48,1.72] °C.
https://www.wdc-climate.de/ui/entry?acronym=DCENT_MLE_v1_0
DCENT_MLE_v1 is based on the non-infilled DCENT dataset. DCENT incorporates improvements developed by the DCENT scientists over many years, such as using deck metadata (e.g., country of origin of a ship) to improve sea surface temperature estimates.
https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-024-03742-x
DCENT_MLE_v1 follows the methodology of HadCRU_MLE_v1 to infill unobserved regions of the planet. HadCRU_MLE_v1 was developed to better account for nonuniform warming across the planet, such as the high rate of warming in regions of sea ice loss.
https://doi.org/10.1002/qj.4791
Since DCENT does not yet have estimates of measurement and sampling uncertainties, I used the HadSST4 measurement and sampling uncertainties for sea surface temperatures. DCENT and HadSST4 use the same underlying sea surface temperature observations.
https://doi.org/10.1029/2018JD029867
For measurement and sampling uncertainties of land observations, these were calculated using the standard approach described by Brohan et al. (2006) and using data from GHCNv4 to better account for the distribution of weather observations in DCENT.
https://doi.org/10.1029/2005JD006548
Complicius says
It is only one data point sure, but long since the El Nino ended the Global Sea Surface Temperature Anomaly has reached record daily highs again
see https://cdn.xcancel.com/pic/orig/media%2FGYvz3PIWQAAyVSg.jpg
Significantly and constantly elevated for 18 months now.
ECMWF uses a depth of 10 meters for their Sea Surface Temperature product, while NOAA uses the top surface layer. Which makes this increase even more significant than the spike in the NOAA dataset.
Absolute temperature graph: 60N-60S 2023-2024 vs Average 1991-2020
https://cdn.xcancel.com/pic/orig/media%2FGY4h2ZXXQAAhBdv.jpg
The Daily Surface Air Temperature and Anomaly still remains elevated as well.
https://climatereanalyzer.org/clim/t2_daily/?dm_id=world
In case anyone missed this, NCEI @NOAANCEI has been impacted by Hurricane Helene, as their data center is located in Asheville and as such their data are unavailable online
Breaking News!
ERA5 September Global Temperature Anomaly was +1.53°C above the 1850-1900 baseline, making it the 16th straight month above pre-2023 records.
https://cdn.xcancel.com/pic/orig/media%2FGY4Yz62asAASGjk.jpg
On the plus side, at least September wasn’t as totally f&%king nuts as last year 2023?
James Hansen in early July said – “In September, global temperature surely will fall well below the unusually-high September record (Fig. 1); with that, the 12-month running-mean global temperature (Fig. 2) will decline noticeably.”
Reflections:- http://www.columbia.edu/~jeh1/mailings/2024/Reflections.2024.07.12.pdf
Dr Hansen also said:
“Global SST is now at about the level that it was 12 months ago (Fig. 5), but still far from the
pre-El Nino level. Global SST will soon be falling below the elevated late-2023 levels, but
we should not expect SSTs to fall back to the pre-2023 level as the aerosol effect continues
and greenhouse gas forcing continues to grow. The moderate size of the El Nino suggests that
global temperature will probably fall to only about +1.4°C relative to the preindustrial level.
Zonal-mean SST anomalies (Fig. 6) provide an informative summary. In our interpretation,
the strong midlatitude warming in the Northern Hemisphere will not disappear. However, the
ocean has natural variability on the time scale of years and decades, so others may interpret
the warm anomalies in the North Pacific and North Atlantic differently. Given the absence of
observations of the global aerosol forcing, a little patience will provide data allowing a more
persuasive interpretation of ongoing climate change. ”
MA Rodger says
UAH TLT has reported for September with the global TLT anomaly still running at full “bananas”, (unlike the SAT anomalies which has sen some cooling). The Sept UAH TLT anomaly is +0.96ºC, up on August’s +0.88ºC and continuing within the range seen since Sept 2023 of +0.80ºC to +1.05ºC.
The Aug-to-Sept increase was a NH thing, with the NH warming (Aug +0.96ºC, Sept +1.21ºC – this the largest up-tick in UAH’s NH TLT anomalies thro’ the “bananas” period), and the SH cooling (Aug +0.81ºC, Sept +0.71ºC).
(To put these “bananas” anomalies in context, the warmest pre-“bananas” year in the UAH TLT record was 2020 +0.37ºC global, +0.41ºC NH, +0.32ºC SH.)
(The TLT “bananas” saw last year Jan-Dec 2023 average a ‘scorchisimo!!!’ +0.51ºC globally. With Jan-Sept 2024 now averaging a mega-toasty +0.91ºC, a ‘scorchisimo!!!’ 2024 can only be prevented if Oct-Dec 2024 averages below -0.68ºC which would be a new record 3-month low, that ‘frostyisimo!!’ record being currently -0.56ºC set Jan-Mar 1985.)
And a proper nerdy look at the NH & SH UAH TLT numbers through these “bananas” months, the NH have been ‘sort-of’ on the rise through the period (OLS yields +0.1ºC/year) while the SH has been cooling at roughly he same rate.
And an ultra-nerdy look, the NH Land & NH Ocean TLT numbers (which are not posted for Sept yet) show that sort-of’ rising NH trend comprises a Land component with peak “bananas” in Sept23 {+1.34ºC}, cooled thro’ to Jan24 {+0.89ºC} but since has warmed again with a new peak “bananas” set in Aug24 {+1.35ºC}. The NH Ocean component hit its peak “bananas” in April24 {+0.97ºC} and has been cooling since {to Aug24 +0.70ºC}.
Given the large Aug-to-Sept uptick in the TLT NH anomaly, the Sept NH Land & Ocean numbers will be interesting when the arrive.
Complicius says
To me, it seems like the latest data is once again pointing to a message that isn’t directly related to ENSO dynamics.
Complicius says
“What’s to be done? None of us likes turbines, or hydro, and obviously not nuclear either. So how do we get out of this mess?”
“I don’t know — how do we?”
“Whatever the answer is, it absolutely must involve stopping thinking about science as though it were a religion. Once upon a time, the Church would solve the big problems of the day with rogations and novenas and so on. People now trust science [and the latest hypothetical scenario papers like 100% WWS] in the exact same way. And that’s because we aren’t prepared to give anything up. We need to stop flying, stop consuming such ridiculous quantities of energy. But no, no, people say, anything but that. The solution has to be magical, somehow, and it’s science that’s got to give it to us. There’s no way for us just to face the problems in a realistic way.”
From “Death as told by a sapiens to a neanderthal”, Juan José Millás and Juan Luis Arsuaga
Tomáš Kalisz says
In Re to Nigelj, 30 Sep 2024 at 2:42 PM,
https://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2024/09/unforced-variations-sep-2024/#comment-825008
Hallo Nigel,
I would hardly assign my post as an “analysis”. I just expressed my feeling that it appears that there is still no global study clearly showing, e.g. on the basis of the same method of soil moisture evaluation as in the Chinese study
https://essd.copernicus.org/articles/13/3239/2021/essd-13-3239-2021.html
cited by Kevin, that there is no general trend towards “continent desiccation” (or an opposite thereof).
In this respect, I further expressed my feeling that there is no benchmark yet for evaluation of validity of model projections of future precipitation as they were summarized in the Carbon Brief article
https://www.carbonbrief.org/explainer-what-climate-models-tell-us-about-future-rainfall/
cited by you, and a hope that extension of studies like the Chinese analysis of soil humidity on the entire globe perhaps helps.
I agree that cutting GHG emissions is reasonable, because lot of expected consequences of global warming raise justified concerns.
Greetings
Tomáš
P.S.
Apologies for a delayed response.