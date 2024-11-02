RealClimate

Unforced variations: Nov 2024

This month’s open thread on climate change topics. How are we in November already? And why is it still so warm… ?

Anyway, please stay on topic and avoid insulting other commenters.

  2. Richard & RePete in Oct UV thread.
    You state “This discussion is about feedbacks, acceleration, and everything, NOT the metric called “global average temperature”. Nobody cares about that.” Okay. So you are saying global average temperature is not relevant but that “feedback, acceleration and everything” is relevant. Taking the first two of those relevant measures (the third being a bit silly), what quantity is it that is undergoing “acceleration”? And what is that this “feedback” is acting on?

  3. Nigelj,

    Interesting points. Harvard University did a study that found that humans are inherently hierarchical, but are capable of learing to be egalitarian in the right circumstances. This probably explains why hunter gatherer culture was egalitarian because it suited the circumstances of small population size and simple economies to organise and minimised the conflcits you get with hierearchies. We moved back towards hierarchies with the invention of farming and particularly industrial society, perhaps because the size and complexity of modern society and the vast number of products, required hierarchies and bureaucracies to work efficiently.

    Yes, I think so. And humans can be very flexible.

    More grist for the mill;

    In the end, perhaps the most successful reconstruction of our past will be based not on chimpanzees or even on bonobos but on a three-way comparison of chimpanzees, bonobos and humans.
    https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/bonobo-sex-and-society-2006-06/

    And something curious in recent times is Kurdish democratic-confederalism in Rojava, Syria. Nobody seems to have come up with a proper way to characterize it, but looks like a definite flattening of hierarchy.

  4. One-time AGW denier Curry now claims that global heating is inexorable, and that she has been stating this for 10 years, fooling her followers and numerous congressional testimonies where she claimed that climate change was no big deal.
    https://x.com/curryja/status/1852391605048905960

    archived tweet: https://imagizer.imageshack.com/img924/4286/P7IEE2.jpg

    Her response was to this paper https://theconversation.com/earths-climate-will-keep-changing-long-after-humanity-hits-net-zero-emissions-our-research-shows-why-241692

