Unforced variations: Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024 by group 4 Comments This month’s open thread on climate change topics. How are we in November already? And why is it still so warm… ? Anyway, please stay on topic and avoid insulting other commenters.
David says
A pair of U.S. power stories; first on how Chinese solar manufacturing companies are not wasting time utilizing the IRA and the second on extensive grid expansion plan progress for the central U.S.:
https://www.eenews.net/articles/chinese-companies-use-bidens-climate-law-to-expand-their-solar-dominance/
https://www.eenews.net/articles/historic-grid-expansion-plans-advance-in-the-central-us/
MA Rodger says
Richard & RePete in Oct UV thread.
You state “This discussion is about feedbacks, acceleration, and everything, NOT the metric called “global average temperature”. Nobody cares about that.” Okay. So you are saying global average temperature is not relevant but that “feedback, acceleration and everything” is relevant. Taking the first two of those relevant measures (the third being a bit silly), what quantity is it that is undergoing “acceleration”? And what is that this “feedback” is acting on?
Radge Havers says
Nigelj,
Yes, I think so. And humans can be very flexible.
More grist for the mill;
And something curious in recent times is Kurdish democratic-confederalism in Rojava, Syria. Nobody seems to have come up with a proper way to characterize it, but looks like a definite flattening of hierarchy.
Paul Pukite (@whut) says
One-time AGW denier Curry now claims that global heating is inexorable, and that she has been stating this for 10 years, fooling her followers and numerous congressional testimonies where she claimed that climate change was no big deal.
https://x.com/curryja/status/1852391605048905960
archived tweet: https://imagizer.imageshack.com/img924/4286/P7IEE2.jpg
Her response was to this paper https://theconversation.com/earths-climate-will-keep-changing-long-after-humanity-hits-net-zero-emissions-our-research-shows-why-241692