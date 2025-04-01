This month’s open thread for climate topics. Please try to stay focused on climate instead of generic (and tedious) political sniping.
9 Responses to "Unforced Variations: Apr 2025"
Dave Seibert says
I stand on the shoulders of giants…. Some dude named Newton. Seems the appropriate start for me on this parcel of internet. Looking back I have missed a lot of good information but then I am not a climate scientist. I spent 43 years working as a weather observer and forecaster. First 20 in the military and last 23 in various parts of the world as a contractor. I became aware that something strange seemed to be happening during my time from 78 – 91 in Korea analyzing surface and upper air charts with pencil and pen! By the time I got to Thule Greenland in 2007 it was full on and nothing was going to stop it. So I say this as I bow humbly to your work and wish well all those who are suffering from lost jobs. If our giants could return perhaps they might strike down some of the insanity we have now in our government. Thanks!
Scott Nudds says
FDA’s top tobacco official is removed from post in latest blow to health agency’s leadership
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration’s chief tobacco regulator has been removed from his post as part of sweeping cuts to the federal health workforce on Tuesday, the latest in a series of actions that have cleared out many of the nation’s top experts overseeing food, drugs, vaccines and tobacco products.
Dozens of other employees in FDA’s tobacco center also received notices of dismissal Tuesday morning, including two entire offices responsible for drafting new tobacco regulations and setting policy.
“If you make it virtually impossible to create and draft policy, then you are eviscerating the role of the center,” Mitch Zeller, the FDA’s former tobacco chief, said in an interview. “From a public health perspective it makes absolutely no sense.”
So… How long are you going to sit around and watch?
Secular Animist says
Scott Nudds says: “How long are you going to sit around and watch?”
What are you doing besides sitting around and watching?
Mr. Know It All says
The pulmonary ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE science is settled. Since at least 1965, warnings on cigarettes have stated that smoking will create an unhealthy ATMOSPHERIC CLIMATE in your lungs. Do we need an expensive bureaucracy to beat this dead horse every day? I think putting the warnings on the products is sufficient. The program has been fairly successful at reducing smoking among the population. They have set up rules for the warnings – they successfully completed the task they were assigned – now lay them off so tax dollars can go to places where there is a greater need. The current warnings and science are sufficient.
Quote from article: “In 1965, the federal government mandated that cigarette packaging include a warning that smoking cigarettes may be hazardous to your health. The intent was to educate consumers about smoking and hammer home its health risks, including lung cancer, coronary disease and pulmonary disease.”
Steven Emmerson says
Average person will be 40% poorer if world warms by 4C, new research shows.
jgnfld says
Trouble is, the “average person” in a hugely skewed distribution is not a very good descriptor of central tendency. The actual tendency for the bulk of the population will likely be more than that.
Greg Guyson says
How many people will be left if the world warms by 4C?
Poor Peru says
Commenters should restrict themselves to climate science and mitigation issues. Seeing they cannot I think this fits perfectly.
Today’s Financial Times has a splendid feature article on those slinking away: “American academics seek exile as Trump attacks universities.” They name names
Tomáš Kalisz says
in Re to nigelj, 31 Mar 2025 at 6:35 PM,
Dear Nigel,
Of course, you may be right that Don Williams is a genuine person. I think, however, that the difference in style and in a declared political attitude may be just a difference between two different camouflages of the same troll, wherein “Don Williams” is the most advanced and, in parallel, most successful one so far.
I am not going to provide the reasons why I rather tend to this conclusion. It is not relevant. What I see as relevant is the circumstance that (exactly as Dharma and its various clones), Don Williams also ignores all my polite pleas asking him/her it to desist from attacking Ukraine, a victim of an aggressive war started by Russia, and from asserting that the responsibility for this war is in fact on the USA.
I think that continuous spreading such wilful lies alone could be a sufficient ground for stopping any direct interaction with him/her/it. I propose that we do so as a sign that we are not going to further tolerate activities of this subject on Real Climate discussion fora.
Greetings
Tomáš