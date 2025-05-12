The Arctic Council’s Arctic Monitoring and assessment Programme (AMAP) recently released a Summary for PolicyMakers’ Arctic Climate Change Update 2024.
It is one of several stock taking exercises on the regional and global states of Earth’s climate. The other reports include the 2024 European State of the Climate (ESOTC) report, NOAA’s Assessing the Global Climate in 2024, Berkeley Earth, and the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) state of the climate 2024.
So why bother with several similar assessments? One reason is that they have been written by different people who independently come to the same conclusion: Earth’s climate is changing at a fast pace, and 2024 was the warmest year measured in modern times.
The warming in the Arctic is particularly fast due to an effect known as the polar amplification.
Another question is why we should care about the changes in the Arctic that are documented in the most recent AMAP report. There are several changes in the Arctic that will affect both the globe as well as the mid-latitudes.
Melting land ice contributes to a higher global sea level. The overall Arctic ice loss has contributed far more to global sea-level rise than any other region on Earth.
Thawing permafrost may release methane into the atmosphere, which subsequently increases the greenhouse effect and leads to further global warming.
The report also contains a chapter on the link between the Arctic climate and the weather over North America, Europe and Asia. The mechansism involves movements of the polar vortex over continents that can may result in air outbreaks.
Reduced sea-ice cover and and more acidic ocean may affect marine ecosystems, which indirectly may affect the rest of world through the food chain and trade.
There is also a question whether changes in the salinity of the Arctic seas, such as increased melting of ice, more precipitation and changed river runoff may destabilise the ocean circulation, known as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC). It is related to changes in the hydrological state, but is not discussed explicitly in this latest report. The European climate would dramatically change if the AMOC stopped.
7 Responses to "The most recent climate status"
John N-G says
>The report also contains a chapter on the link between the Arctic climate and the weather over North America, Europe and Asia. The mechansism involves movements of the polar vortex over continents that can may result in air outbreaks.
Air outbreaks don’t sound all that bad. I think you mean “cold air” outbreaks. Even so, this is just the Summary for Policymakers. It contains not a chapter on the link, but a quarter page. Based on the 2021 edition’s timing, the chapter might not appear for another year.
Regarding the link to North American cold, I hope the report will distinguish between dynamic and thermodynamic effects on cold air outbreak intensity. While there’s some evidence of a dynamic influence via the polar vortex that could make cold air outbreaks more likely, the undisputed thermodynamic effect of a rapidly warming Arctic means that the cold air in the outbreaks will be not nearly as cold.
To weigh these two competing effects, I turn to model projections and observed trends. Focusing on Texas, my area of responsibility, both models and observations agree that thermodymics wins: extreme cold becomes less extreme.
If I’m wrong about that analysis, please correct me!
The Prieto Principle says
“The Arctic’s climate is changing at an alarming rate.”
Yes — but that’s not news.
So why rehash this fact in yet another report? The author says it’s because different groups independently arrive at the same conclusion — as if repetition is proof. But that’s not a valid reason. Scientific fundamentals established the Arctic’s vulnerability decades ago. One solid, updated assessment would suffice to track recent accelerations. Instead, we get endless duplication — a costly and ineffective use of time, energy, and resources.
“In the 20 years since the 2004 Arctic Climate Impact Assessment (ACIA)… the pace of climate change has accelerated… and the need for timely action is stronger than ever.”
Exactly — this quote is a quiet admission of failure. Every “call for action” since 2004 has effectively gone nowhere. There is no meaningful action underway, only recycled language and hypothetical unachievable ambitions. Words are not actions, and belief is not a substitute for structural systemic changes in the world.
“Studies show that ambitious reductions in net emissions can slow the pace of change, but time is running out.”
That’s misleading. Studies also show — undeniably — that such “ambitious reductions” have failed to materialize for over 40 years. If anything, time hasn’t just run out for the Arctic — it’s slipping away for global civilization as we know it.
“The widespread changes in the Arctic reinforce the Arctic Council Ministers’ calls for action…”
Those calls have proven futile. The outcomes speak louder than repeating futile intentions.
And yes — I noticed the snowmobile in the photo is likely powered by a gasoline engine. That pretty much says it all about the disconnect with reality displayed in this report.
Policy Recommendations:
Recycled bureaucratic language, detached from political reality. More time, effort, and funding spent on recommendations that are never enforced, implemented, or even connected to the root cause of the problem.
Science Recommendations:
Valuable and useful data, yes — but where is the system-level critique or even an awareness of it? Nowhere is that present. These recommendations consistently avoid naming the structural drivers of rapidly increasing energy use, emissions growth and environmental breakdown.
Not once do these authors seriously confront the actual root causes of the crisis: not just “CO₂” or “GHGs,” but a civilization model addicted to extraction, consumption, inequality, and power concentration. We face runaway energy use, population overshoot, ecological destruction, economic myths of infinite growth, and elite corporate domination — yet none of this is ever addressed in any major climate assessment report.
Until these systemic drivers are named and confronted, such reports will remain well-written distractions — articulate, yes, but ultimately evasive. This isn’t an action plan; it’s denial disguised as concern.
It’s not a call to action — it’s a performance of concern. A salve for decades of failure, irrelevance, and powerlessness. These reports function less as roadmaps and more as rituals — repeated not to spark change, but to soothe the dissonance between knowledge and inaction.
They achieve nothing. No one in power reads them to act — only to gesture. And so, the crisis accelerates while the experts keep publishing, hoping their words will somehow matter more this time.
But they won’t — not until they finally name the real enemy.
Poor Peru says
The Great Unravelling Is Here
We are living through a multi-front systemic breakdown—on a scale rivaling the Great Depression, and arguably worse than the 2008 crash. Only this time, the fallout is already upon us.
The climate crisis is no longer abstract: 151 unprecedented weather events were recorded in 2024, with $183 billion in U.S. damages alone—likely over $1 trillion globally when fully accounted for. Yet denial still reigns. The estimated cost of climate adaptation is now heading toward $3 trillion per year, but public budgets are bleeding elsewhere—from military escalation to lingering pandemic fallout.
Long COVID remains a major drag, draining an estimated $3.7 trillion from the U.S. economy—about 17% of GDP, comparable in scale to the entire 2008 crash. Despite this, governments are cutting health budgets just as the threat of new pandemics looms: avian flu, hemorrhagic fevers, and more.
The global financial system is fracturing. Sanctions regimes—led by the U.S.—have weaponized finance, destabilized trade, and eroded trust. Russia alone has over 28,000 entities under sanctions. Broad measures on China, Iran, and others have further strained the dollar-based system. Meanwhile, proposals to convert U.S. Treasuries into century bonds (a form of soft default) are rattling markets. With over $30 trillion in foreign-held U.S. assets, any serious tremor could trigger selloffs, interest rate spikes, and financial chaos.
The old “peace dividend” is gone. Cheap money, globalized trade, and military restraint have given way to a new Cold War—already hot in places like Ukraine and Gaza. Europe is allocating €800 billion for rearmament alone. That means even less funding for climate, health, and education—while inflation, commodity instability, and energy insecurity surge.
And now we brace for Trump’s return, with a promised 60% tariff blitz—an erratic, destabilizing move that will intensify global economic strain and fuel cost-of-living crises worldwide.
The signs of disintegration are everywhere: ecological, economic, and geopolitical. The center is not holding.
The only real question now is: How much worse are we willing to let it get before we even attempt a course correction?
But let’s be honest—there is no “we.” There is no collective action coming. The jig is up.
Woke melodramas about Harvard endowments, NOAA shutdowns, or what the Trump administration is doing to “poor old America” are childish distractions—irrelevant theater in the face of systemic collapse.
“The crisis takes a much longer time coming than you think—and then it happens much faster than you would have thought.”
Poor Peru says
sorry that post of mine should have gone to UV thread.
Dr Gareth John Evans says
Thanks Rasmus. This paragraph says it all – “Why bother with several similar assessments? One reason is that they have been written by different people who independently come to the same conclusion: Earth’s climate is changing at a fast pace, and 2024 was the warmest year measured in modern times.”!
There are very many other studies too, of course, all pointing in the same direction.
It would be good to collect and collate observational climate changes / experiences from around the world on one website if some group, somewhere has the resources to set up such a site.? The changes in a small woodland I own in Wales, UK, for example, are unprecedented as trees die from disease and / or fall / are blown over because of ever increasing rainfall / and ever increasing wind strengths. We talk about planting trees to save the planet but forget how a changing planet impacts on native trees that struggle to adapt. This is one small example of how the changing climate is already affecting a local environment. There will be a multitude of examples, visible changes occurring around the globe. It would be good to have such changes collected, photographed and mapped in one place for members of the public to see what is happening close to where they live – and wider afield. “Seeing is believing” as the saying goes. Many people do not understand data and scientific facts and figures. They need to be aware of / understand the changes that are taking though. “A picture is worth a thousand words” and a site dedicated to observational climate changes could be another way of getting the messages across?
Harri Hirvensarvi says
I have wondered why the area or extent of the arctic sea ice has not shinked in more than ten years now. The record low was already in 2013? Actually, the ice area reduced quickly during years 1979-2007, but thereafter it slowed down. So my question is the following: Is there some kind of a mechanism that prevents the extent of the ice from further reducing even though the air and ocean temperatures are rising.
Thiemo Kellner says
Many thanks.
Funny, however to read all the “may”s. To me it is cristal clear there *will* be effects, though not clearly known to what extent and probably not even which effects exactly.